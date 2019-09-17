Rachel Bloom announces she’s pregnant with her first child



I didn’t get to follow the Creative Arts Emmys last night, so was thrilled when I saw Hannah Gadsby’s tweet about winning an Emmy for Nanette! Another piece of happy news from the evening was Rachel Bloom sharing that she’s pregnant! She mentioned it while speaking to reporters after her first Emmy win:

After winning her first Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star, 32, announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband Dan Gregor. Bloom, who won the Emmy for Best Original Music and Lyrics, slipped in the exciting news when asked backstage what she had planned next. “More fun stuff. I have a tour right now called, “What Am I Going To Do with My Life Now? because the question I get asked is, what are you going to do with your life now?” she told reporters, adding that she would “hopefully write more Emmy-winning songs” as well. “And also, I’m pregnant! So that’s what’s next for me,” she added, as the room burst into applause. The actress, who shared that she was three months pregnant, added that although she initially planned to make the announcement on Instagram, she “might as well do it at an Emmy press conference.” “So I get to tell my child that she was with me when this happened, which is really f— cool!”

[From People]

Rachel may not have posted her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, but she did post a couple of pictures featuring her Emmy, including this one of her dog, Wiley, who appears to be running away from it:

I didn’t realize that Rachel was on tour! I need to finish watching Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. It was one of a bunch of shows that I started watching, enjoyed, and then had to pause while I was working on my dissertation. Rachel is incredibly talented, so even when Rebecca annoyed me (as she was supposed to), I really liked what she was doing with the show. I’d also get the songs stuck in my head until the next one came along. Congratulations to her and Dan!