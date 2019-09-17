Prince George’s friends need to be vetted by security before they come to the palace

Prince George lives in a palace (Kensington Palace) and his family has a country home (Anmer Hall). He also spends time at Balmoral and Buckingham Palace and Clarence House and every other royal property. None of this is shocking – he’s third in line to the throne, and of course he gets to spend time in all of the palaces. But apparently it’s worth noting that when George invites his friends over to the palace for a playdate, they have to be vetted by security? That’s not shocking in the least.

He may only be in his third year of school, but Prince George is already proving a popular pupil among his peers. The third in line to the throne, six, is attending £18,000-a-year school St Thomas’s Battersea, and returned to school after the summer holidays this month. And according to insiders the young royal has already invited ‘a few’ of his classmates back to Kensington Palace, with his parents Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 37, said to be ‘delighted’ at how well he is settling in. However the ‘wonderful’ play dates at the palace are reportedly more complicated than the average, as every visitor has to be security vetted. A source described to The Sun how George is ‘just like any other normal child’, adding: ‘It’s just that most schoolkids don’t go somewhere like Kensington Palace to see their friends out of lessons. It is wonderful for them – and their parents – to go to such a beautiful and historic palace and have the run of the place. But it does involve a bit more planning than a normal play date, as everyone visiting the palace has to be security vetted.’

[From The Daily Mail]

This happened to the Obama daughters too, and I would imagine it happens to Barron Trump, if that child is even allowed to invite friends over to the White House. It’s not like the British protection squad or the Secret Service is doing some massive deep dive into all of a kid’s school friends and their parents. Isn’t it just a standard background check? They want to make sure that George’s friends’ parents are violent criminals and the like. There’s probably someone vetting the parents for any kind of embarrassing PR connections too. Same thing would happen if George wanted to go to a friend’s house to play – protection officers would have to secure that home and run background checks on the family.

(All of which is just a reminder that everyone knew that Jeffrey Epstein was a major problem for Prince Andrew – Andrew’s protection officers had probably done background checks on Epstein and all of Andrew’s associates through Epstein. It was known, for years. And Andrew kept spending time with Epstein.)