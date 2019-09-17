Prince George’s friends need to be vetted by security before they come to the palace

Prince George lives in a palace (Kensington Palace) and his family has a country home (Anmer Hall). He also spends time at Balmoral and Buckingham Palace and Clarence House and every other royal property. None of this is shocking – he’s third in line to the throne, and of course he gets to spend time in all of the palaces. But apparently it’s worth noting that when George invites his friends over to the palace for a playdate, they have to be vetted by security? That’s not shocking in the least.
He may only be in his third year of school, but Prince George is already proving a popular pupil among his peers. The third in line to the throne, six, is attending £18,000-a-year school St Thomas’s Battersea, and returned to school after the summer holidays this month. And according to insiders the young royal has already invited ‘a few’ of his classmates back to Kensington Palace, with his parents Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 37, said to be ‘delighted’ at how well he is settling in.
However the ‘wonderful’ play dates at the palace are reportedly more complicated than the average, as every visitor has to be security vetted. A source described to The Sun how George is ‘just like any other normal child’, adding: ‘It’s just that most schoolkids don’t go somewhere like Kensington Palace to see their friends out of lessons. It is wonderful for them – and their parents – to go to such a beautiful and historic palace and have the run of the place. But it does involve a bit more planning than a normal play date, as everyone visiting the palace has to be security vetted.’
This happened to the Obama daughters too, and I would imagine it happens to Barron Trump, if that child is even allowed to invite friends over to the White House. It’s not like the British protection squad or the Secret Service is doing some massive deep dive into all of a kid’s school friends and their parents. Isn’t it just a standard background check? They want to make sure that George’s friends’ parents are violent criminals and the like. There’s probably someone vetting the parents for any kind of embarrassing PR connections too. Same thing would happen if George wanted to go to a friend’s house to play – protection officers would have to secure that home and run background checks on the family.
(All of which is just a reminder that everyone knew that Jeffrey Epstein was a major problem for Prince Andrew – Andrew’s protection officers had probably done background checks on Epstein and all of Andrew’s associates through Epstein. It was known, for years. And Andrew kept spending time with Epstein.)
Yeah, this seems like such a non-story, that I’m surprised it was written. Of course visitors to George’s private home have to be vetted.
I am curious now though about George going to other houses. If his best friend from school invites George to HIS house, I assume the RPOs would go with him? Would the house be checked out first? If so, would it have to be checked out/cleared every time he goes? I never thought about that aspect of it before (with George or anyone in a similar position, including the Obama girls.)
Wouldn’t it be like a sweep. Just going around to see the exits besides the front door, how many windows, etc….
I don’t know! I have no clue how it works lol. I guess you are probably right bc he goes lots of places that would just have the same procedure (like a restaurant or whatever.)
Well lets hope they’re better than the ones who vetted Epstein.
Makes sense but doesn’t seem news worthy. If kids had to be “vetted” in order to go to his school that would be different
Of course they have to be vetted. Any child who is in the public eye as much as George is needs to be protected, not just from terrorists and other evil-doers, but from the total nutters out there as well. Ask Tom Hiddleston about that.
Let me save this story for when prince harry and duchess Meghan get criticized for vetting King Archie friends.
A non-story but it is interesting to think about the logistics of protecting the Royal kiddies. Wonder how it works if they’re invited to a classmate’s birthday party – do the parents have to hand over a guest list? I wonder if the school has to work closely with the RPOs on class trips.