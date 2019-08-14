‘Friends’ is coming to the movies, but it’s not what you think

25 years after they first visited Central Perk, the Friends gang is heading to the movies, though not in a new film. Fresh on the heels of the announced Friends pop-up experience coming to New York in September, it has been announced that 12 episodes of sitcom will be heading to the big screen over three nights in September and October:
They’ll be there for you…on the big screen.
This is no caffeine-induced hallucination brought on by too many Central Perk espressos. Friends is coming to movie theaters for a very special 25th anniversary celebration!
On September 23, September 28, and October 2, over 1,000 theaters across the United States will be airing four episodes per night, newly-remaster in 4K from the original 35mm camera negative, so you’ll be the first to see Friends in glorious new high-definition. The episodes will also be sandwiched between exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content, so even if you’ve memorized every single episode, you’ve still got a reason to go see them again, as well as something new in the process.
Here’s how each night will break down in terms of episodes:
Night 1: Pilot –ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth, The One Where Ross Finds Out
Night 2: The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One With The Morning After, The One With The Embryos
Night 3: The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out, The One Where Ross Got High
I’m excited about this, though I don’t know that I can afford to go to the movies three nights in a row. Sadly, that would cost more than going to the Friends pop-up! Many of my favorite episodes are here. I have, on more than one occasion, jokingly mimicked Phoebe’s frantic, “What gets out hummus?” from “The One Where No One’s Ready,” as it seems to be a law that if I am dressed nicely, I will spill something on myself. When I made my list before seeing the official one, everything on Night 2 was on it, along with “The One With Chandler in a Box.” All of these episodes are great, though. I know that members of the cast continually play down a reunion, but I can’t help but wonder whether a positive reception to both the exhibit and the episodes might spur them to do another Friends-related project together.
Ha! these are some of my favorite episodes and some of my least favorite (I dislike the one where no one’s ready and the one with the morning after.) But the One Where Everybody Finds Out is still hilarious. I know, because I watched it a few days ago lol.
Sorry but this is just ridiculous and just a way to squeeze more money out of this show.
Why?
Was it you who posted the link to Pottery Barn’s Friends’ collection a couple of weeks ago? I became obsessed with that coffee table. I really don’t know if it’s because I love the table or I love that episode. I showed the table to a lot of people and they all said no, the table was great. Anyway, I ended up ordering it and it is coming tomorrow.
Ugh. Friends needs to go away FOREVER! So problematic. Why do people still cling to this bullshit?
Not only that but I love The Big Bang Theory too! I should be locked up
No. We should just never, ever hang out.
I never really understood the fuss with friends when it originally aired. Now i think it’s just getting ridiculous. Seinfeld was hands down the best comedy of that era.
It’s funny, back then, and I’m old enough where that “era” was my era, and I actually stood around the water cooler! Oh yeah…anyway, back then I liked Seinfeld much better. Now I never watch it when I see it on. It’s too mean and soulless for me these days. And has been for a long time.
I remember my mother making a comment about Friends being so dumb it felt like it was written for people with a brain injury, and I never shook that off. And it does! Even as a teenager I didn’t understand why people would like it – the characters alternate between annoying and borderline too-stupid-to-breathe.
My parents didn’t let me watch it for years because of too many “sex-related jokes.” The funny thing was, I didn’t get half of them at the time, lol. Now if I watch it I’m like, ohhhhhhh, I see why my parents banned it.
What is so great about this show is that it aged so well. It still feels funny and relevant even if some of the fashion in it definitely is not. This is unlike Sex and the City which aimed to be progressive and today looks like a show living off so many stereotypes, sexism and misconceptions. Just makes me respect Kim Catrall even more that she had the guts and will power to pull a plug on its remakes and so much less of SJP who was ready to bite someone’s head of for another one and ended up looking like a total ahole. I am not sure we need a Friends movie though, it worked so well because it focused so much on characters and every day little stuff and how the characters deal with them rather than plot which is necessary for a movie. Maybe another season on tv would work, but that must be unrealistic.
A show about New York City that was 99.999999% White? It hasn’t aged well.
I don’t think its aged well, but I still find it funny. but I cant figure out how much is because it is actually funny, and how much is due to nostalgia. I do think the lack of diversity is a HUGE issue, and adding in Aisha Tyler in the last few seasons doesn’t make up for that by a long shot. There are also a fair amount of homophobic jokes in it. And I am icked out now by all the fat Monica jokes.
but, I do think some of the storylines are genuinely funny. Like the one where everyone is finding out about Chandler and Monica. That’s funny. The scene with Joey eating the trifle. That’s funny. Etc. So between those storylines/scenes and nostalgia, I still watch it.
Honestly I think most sitcoms don’t age well. there are some exceptions of course, but generally speaking.