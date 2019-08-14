‘Friends’ is coming to the movies, but it’s not what you think



25 years after they first visited Central Perk, the Friends gang is heading to the movies, though not in a new film. Fresh on the heels of the announced Friends pop-up experience coming to New York in September, it has been announced that 12 episodes of sitcom will be heading to the big screen over three nights in September and October:

They’ll be there for you…on the big screen. This is no caffeine-induced hallucination brought on by too many Central Perk espressos. Friends is coming to movie theaters for a very special 25th anniversary celebration! On September 23, September 28, and October 2, over 1,000 theaters across the United States will be airing four episodes per night, newly-remaster in 4K from the original 35mm camera negative, so you’ll be the first to see Friends in glorious new high-definition. The episodes will also be sandwiched between exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content, so even if you’ve memorized every single episode, you’ve still got a reason to go see them again, as well as something new in the process. Here’s how each night will break down in terms of episodes: Night 1: Pilot –ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth, The One Where Ross Finds Out Night 2: The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One With The Morning After, The One With The Embryos Night 3: The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out, The One Where Ross Got High

[From MTV]

I’m excited about this, though I don’t know that I can afford to go to the movies three nights in a row. Sadly, that would cost more than going to the Friends pop-up! Many of my favorite episodes are here. I have, on more than one occasion, jokingly mimicked Phoebe’s frantic, “What gets out hummus?” from “The One Where No One’s Ready,” as it seems to be a law that if I am dressed nicely, I will spill something on myself. When I made my list before seeing the official one, everything on Night 2 was on it, along with “The One With Chandler in a Box.” All of these episodes are great, though. I know that members of the cast continually play down a reunion, but I can’t help but wonder whether a positive reception to both the exhibit and the episodes might spur them to do another Friends-related project together.