Oprah says that if she’d married Stedman they’d be divorced by now

Oprah has a new essay for O Magazine about her long term relationship with Stedman Graham. I know a lot of people believe the “Oprah is with Gayle and they are an undercover power couple” conspiracy, but I do not. As Kaiser often says, I think that if Oprah was gay she would tell us and be the lesbian icon we need. Gayle and Oprah are BFF goals, and the more we get to know Gayle the more their deep friendship makes sense. We do not know much about Oprah’s boyfriend, Stedman, and that may be part of the reason people have a question mark over their heads about his relationship with her. Oprah is telling us about him though, and it sounds like he’s been there for her, quietly behind the scenes, for decades. She focuses more in this essay about her reasoning for not getting married though. Oprah’s knows it’s work to be married and she’s been focusing on her business.
1986… I had seen a particular man around town, but he was always with the same girlfriend, so I didn’t pay much attention. One day, though, we were both visiting a mutual friend who was ill and later died of AIDS. The guy with the girlfriend had come to the friend’s home alone, and so had I. We left together, and I asked if he wanted to get a beer. (Yes, I drank a lot of beer then and wore cowboy boots every day.) He said he didn’t drink. (Still doesn’t—not one sip of nothin’ alcoholic since I’ve known him.)
I thought he was nice enough, but I wasn’t that impressed. He was polite, yes, and kind. The sort of guy who sits with an ailing friend. Tall and handsome, for sure. But actually too handsome, I thought, to be interested in me.
I figured he must be a player. So did all my producers. They warned me not to get involved with that Stedman guy.
Aside from his appearance, they knew nothing about him. But anybody that good-looking driving a vintage Mercedes merited suspicion.
So I proceeded with caution, even with a friendship. It wasn’t until months later, when I learned he’d broken up with his girlfriend and had been inquiring about my dating status, that I gave him a serious thought.
Anyone who’s ever met him is always amazed by what a genuine gentleman he is. He’s so positive. Wants the best for me and everyone he knows. Truly wishes people well. Doesn’t curse. (I’ve been known to.) Never have I heard him gossip or say a negative thing about anyone. (I have, plenty of times.)
For years, there were hundred of tabloid stories, weekly, on whether we would marry. In 1993, the moment after I said yes to his proposal, I had doubts. I realized I didn’t actually want a marriage. I wanted to be asked. I wanted to know he felt I was worthy of being his missus, but I didn’t want the sacrifices, the compromises, the day-in-day-out commitment required to make a marriage work. My life with the show was my priority, and we both knew it.
He and I agree that had we tied the marital knot, we would not still be together.
Our relationship works because he created an identity beyond being “Oprah’s man” (he teaches Identity Leadership around the world and has written multiple books on the subject). And because we share all the values that matter (integrity being number one). And because we relish seeing the other fulfill and manifest their destiny and purpose.
Oprah is successful, but more than that happy and fulfilled, beyond most people’s wildest dreams. She’s a billionaire with a worldwide empire and access to the most influential and knowledgeable thought leaders and spiritual gurus. She has chosen not to get married and that works for her! We’re taught that marriage should be our ultimate goal as women, that’s what the majority of children’s shows portray. When women and girls have actual starring roles it’s as lovelorn princesses who need saving. Oprah is one of the best examples of a woman who made her own fairy tale and who is living her dream every day. Her man is secondary to her business goals and she will tell us about it. Also I love how Oprah makes it clear that she didn’t snatch Stedman away from his girlfriend.
Relationships are hard and time consuming and I’m one of those women who would rather focus my energy on other things. I’m single and content, and I know that bothers some of the women I know or encounter because like you said, this is how women are conditioned to believe. It’s gotta be frustrating that even in your 60s and being rich you STILL have to explain why you don’t want to get married.
Expectations surrounding marriage and women’s emotional labor and domestic chores are so toxic. I’m glad she found a way to avoid that and still be with the man she wanted.
I’d hope Stedman had also come to confront and dismantle any exploitative expectations or sexism he may have had that would have made Oprah think marriage with him would be so destructive personally.
It always skeeves me out when I hear women talk about giving things up for a man. Like their dreams or careers or even their time to just relax. Or when they talk about being his domestic servant like it’s a blessing.
I don’t think the problem lies in Stedman having latent sexism. I have a strong belief that because Oprah had such an abusive start to her life up until her 20s or 30s, she has vowed to never be ‘shackled’ by a man again. She would also have only probably seen quite negative modellings of marriage. I remember one Oprah show where she vowed to never get married because she was convinced men changed and had a propriety complex over you. By all reports, every story I’ve heard Oprah share about Stedman is #RelationshipGoals.
Good for her and Stedman. Seriously. Why must we fit into a box that is so sexist and restrictive?
Even though I did choose to get married, the timing was everything. If I had married my husband the first time we were dating, it would’ve gone up in a ball of flames. I walked away because I wasn’t in a good place emotionally (abusive family of origin, among other things). When life circled back around and he popped up again a year or so later, things were different. We’ve been happily married for almost 8 years now. But yeah, in the beginning? It would’ve been a disaster.
I really wish she would stop talking about not marrying Stedman. It’s been over 30 years. We get it.
Haha. I kind of get what you mean. The lady doth protest a bit too loudly?
I’m single, late 40′s, and mostly content but I do relate to her wanting to be asked. Don’t know why, I really don’t want to be married, never have, but there’s that wish for a proposal someday.
I feel you. For me it’s the difference between knowing I’m single by choice and not by circumstances. I feel less like an object of pity when I know this is what I wanted and not just that no one else thought I was worth their time. Internalized misogyny is one hell of a bitch, eh?!
“I think that if Oprah was gay she would tell us and be the lesbian icon we need.”
I don’t know, nor care, whether Oprah is gay. But if you think Oprah is not all about conforming to the “old-fashion” status quo, come hither so I can sell you a bridge. Oprah made her billions by feeding the beast! By telling straight, white women that they were the very, very best and never had to change!
I’m fine with Oprah. She wanted to be a billionaire and got it done! Props! But let’s not pretend she is some courageous social crusader.
In honestly think the key to their relationship is that they don’t live together. Steadman still resides here in Chicago. Steadman sightings still occur here lol. I think they are a testament to the success of non-traditional relationships. That relationships – and even marriage – dont have to “look” a certain way to be fulfilling for the people in it.
No comments from me other than that Stedman has a tiny facial features on a large face.