Nicolas Cage thinks everyone should watch ‘Marriage Story’

Academy award winning actor Nicolas Cage has a new movie coming out, Color Out of Space. It’s a modern adaptation of the H. P. Lovecraft short story and even though it has Tommy Chong in the Ammi Pierce role, the trailer isn’t doing it for me. However, Nicolas is doing press for it, so he went to Extra to promote Marriage Story. Uhm, Nic? I think you’ve forgotten how this works. Nicolas brought up the nominated film because he thinks anyone who is divorcing should see it to get a better understanding of how family law works against you in the process.
Nicolas Cage is a fan of the Oscar-nominated movies this year, but he’s got his eye on a particular film.
The actor, 56, spoke to Extra while at the Wednesday night premiere of his new film Color Out of Space and showed his support for Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama Marriage Story.
“I think that’s a very important movie,” Cage said. “I think anyone who’s even considering divorce — and the families — it should be required viewing.”
The star, who has been divorced four times, added, “Having been through it, family law is absolutely the worst.”
I’m not considering divorce, but I did watch Marriage Story. It’s a good film and the acting is as good as everyone says (with apologies to Kaiser, Laura Dern was fantastic. So was Merritt Weaver). I watched the movie, in part, because of how much press it got, but mainly because I am an Alan Alda stan (probably not the reason you were expecting). I did not care for it. But I didn’t care for it because it was fairly realistic, which made it so depressing. I kept emailing CB telling her how much the film was bringing me down and then ignored her repeated suggestions to maybe not watch something that was bumming me out so much.
However, to Nicolas’s point, it is a good example of the divorce process from a legal perspective. As you know, I come from a family of lawyers, three of whom were divorce or family law so although I am far from an expert, I’m familiar with the legal tactics involved. Nicolas is practically an expert as he has had four marriages, ranging from 12 years to four days. Three of his marriages ended in divorce and one was annulled. He also has two children, one born out of wedlock and one born in wedlock (I only mention the wedlock part because it has different legal ramifications under family law). Two of his wives, Patricia Arquette and Lisa Marie Presley, came into the marriage with their own wealth/assets that needed protection. My point is, Nicolas has seen Marriage Story played out from every angle, so perhaps we should heed his advice, although my hope is that no one here needs it.
I have zero interest in seeing it for that reason. I am divorced and while my divorce was amicable and very fast, it was still a divorce and not something I care to relive. My husband’s divorce (I’m remarried) was terrible – it was long and expensive and obliterated any residual respect or affection the two of them had for each other. The only people who gained in his divorce were the attorneys.
Yeah, best not to watch. I’ve never been divorced, but the movie feels so real at times, by the end I could really feel what it might be like. It’s so frustrating and infuriating, and mutual love and respect turns into hatred and bitterness. You can destroy the person you once loved the most, over what? Really great film. My favorite of the year, although I’ve only seen about half of the contenders.
I saw Marriage Story (and I am divorced with one daughter, now 19) and it was painful to watch, although it was a very well done film with excellent acting with many of the main actors. Even though my divorce was many years ago and we did not fight over custody of my daughter, it was painful in that my ex had a very bad drug addiction, which pretty much destroyed our marriage. Divorce was hard on my daughter and it took me a long time to recover from the pain of it and learn to stand on my own two feet again – so yeah, watching this film was tough! I don’t think I would say, yeah watch this so you can get recommendations about how to navigate through the legal system through your divorce LOL! But I kind of get where Cage is coming from here.
My parents had a reeeally horrible divorce in the 90s, it got so so horrible: i too have NO desire to see this film. Hard No from me. I’m sure the acting is great in it but it’s emotional torture p0rn. Sad sad sad
I watched it because I, like many, find Adam Driver weirdly super attractive. And because it was on Netflix and they were cramming it down my throat with previews. But as a recently married person who can’t imagine ever needing to get divorced and whose parents are still married, I’ll admit it was scary to watch. It was a very well done film – but I’ll always enjoy the stuff that’s less painful and more fun to watch, like Knives Out, more.
Not my idea of entertainment. Light and comedic, please. There is too much stress in my real life for me to pay ten bucks to sit through two hours of fictional stress.
Marriage Story was a fantastic movie, I hope it has a better shot at winning Best Pic over some of the other movies in the category… *cough* Joker.
Also commenting to point out just how much Lisa Marie looks EXACTLY like her dad in that picture with Cage.