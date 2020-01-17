Camila Morrone is ‘frustrated’ with only being known as ‘Leo DiCaprio’s girlfriend’

Camila Morrone is featured in WSJ. Magazine’s “The 10 Biggest Rising Talents in Hollywood” thing. It’s because she’s an actress, for sure, but do we really think that she would be included in these kinds of listicles if she wasn’t dating Leonardo DiCaprio? For what it’s worth – not much – I think Leo and Camila seem pretty happy with each other. They’ve been happening for TWO YEARS, which is great news until you realize that the only reason Camila is still happening is because they started dating when she was 20. She’s 22 now. Three more years until she ages out of Leo’s Girlfriend Experience. Sorry, those are the rules, Camila. One of the rules is also a Fight Club rule: no talking about the Girlfriend Experience. It’s a rule Camila has already broken a few times, even though she didn’t get crazy-personal. She did it again in her WSJ. Magazine profile:

Camila Morrone is opening up about the difficulties of being thrown into the spotlight — especially when dating an A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio. The 22-year old actress — who is featured in WSJ Magazine’s Young Hollywood Portfolio — admitted that the attention she’s received from her relationship with DiCaprio, 45, doesn’t come without its downsides. “More exposure leads to more judgment and negativity,” the up-and-coming actress said. “It’s a little bit of a bummer because you’re really trying to do good work and be nice and be a good person, and in the meantime…people wish negative things upon you.” Despite the backlash, Morrone told the outlet that she is able to keep the comments from getting to her head. “It would never take away the joy of the craft that I get to do,” she added. Morrone, who made a name for herself modeling before she turned to acting, said she understands why people are interested in her relationship with DiCaprio, saying, “I probably would be curious about it, too.” Despite that, Morrone said she looks forward to a time when she begins to gain recognition for her work and talent. “I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that,” she said. “Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating.” She added, “I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

[From People]

I feel a little bit bad for her, because… Leo doesn’t really do that anymore. He doesn’t date big-name actresses or big-name models since Gisele and arguably Bar Refaeli. His goal is to date lesser known young women, models or actresses, and then they build their profile as a model or actress through their association with him. I’m not sure that Leo does it consciously, or if it’s just part of his Girlfriend Experience or whatever. But that’s the way it goes, Camila. As long as she’s with Leo, she’ll always be “Leo’s Girlfriend.” Plus, having her career take the backseat to him and his interests is what he wants too.

Here’s a question: now that Leo has been nominated across the board for OUATIH, will Camila attend any events WITH him, officially? Probably not. And that sucks too.