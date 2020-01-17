Cheetos popcorn is coming and MC Hammer is the spokesperson

Cheetos Popcorn Now Exists and They've Enlisted M.C. Hammer to Spread the Word https://t.co/buP2bTa8EG — People (@people) January 16, 2020

I have such a soft spot for MC Hammer. I don’t know if it’s the Bay Area connection or how much I loved his music when I was in high school (still do), but I always want good things for him. I also believe that he learned from all of his terrible (terrible!) business choices and brought himself back from there. So to hear that he is repping one of my favorite neon orange snacks in a Super Bowl ad that might, possibly *spits on the ground to avoid jinx* feature a Bay Area team, I get downright bubbly inside.

The very artificial and so very delicious Cheeto have been reimagined into popcorn. POPCORN. I have spoken of my popcorn love often. I can’t believe no one has thought to do this before now. Cheetos will introduce cheddar and Flamin’ Hot popcorn versions to the world in a 30 second Super Bowl commercial featuring Hammer. To make sure we all understand how epic this is, they released this trailer to whet our appetites:

It’s funny to me that the teaser is half of the whole commercial. I love the tongue-in-cheek suggestion that Cheetos are responsible for Can’t Touch This. Again, like with the Cheetos popcorn, it never occurred to me but I can’t believe no one thought of it before. How many outfits have I ruined with Cheeto streaks? Countless. How many times have I forbade my children from even entering the house with those orange flecked hands? Same. Of course Hammer wouldn’t touch the keys of his beautiful grand piano while his fingers were doused in Cheeto paste dust! It probably doesn’t need to be said, but I’m excited to see the full commercial. And excited for the popcorn too. According to their nutrition information, I can eat a full two cups for about the same calories as 21 pieces of their crunchy cheddar flavored snack.

Since it’s Friday, and we are talking about MC Hammer, football and the Bay Area, let’s keep the vibe going. Please enjoy this San Jose football coach/former Hammer backup dancer showing his team he still has it by doing his Can’t Touch This dance moves:

One of my favorite videos from the past decade. San Jose State players found out one of their coaches was on MC Hammer's dance squad back in the day 😂😂😂 🔊🔊🔊 Volume up pic.twitter.com/1yksO3jiEv — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 1, 2020

Note by CB: This is not an ad and Cheetos didn’t contact or pay us in Cheetos in run this, but email me Cheetos and I will give you my Hecate’s address.

