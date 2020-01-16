Duchess Kate on having a fourth child: ‘I don’t think William wants any more’

As the beginning of 2019, I predicted that the Duchess of Cambridge would announce a fourth pregnancy. I was wrong! I thought that Kate would be especially baby-crazy following Meghan’s pregnancy and the birth of Archie. Maybe she was, maybe she wasn’t. But we can surmise that Kate probably does want a fourth kid. She was the one pushing for a third child, while William was reportedly fine with just staying with two, George and Charlotte. But Kate pushed and she got what she wanted: Prince Louis. I figured that it would be the same last year, and that William might actually be keen on having a fourth just to put a bow on his wholesome family-man image, plus it would change the subject from all of the rose-trimming. But alas, no pregnancy announcement came. In William and Kate’s first events of 2020, Kate did make a reference to how William still doesn’t want another kid:
Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s family is complete! After meeting with leaders from various different faith and community groups at Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire on Wednesday, Kate, 38, chatted with the crowd and revealed that William, 37, doesn’t want any more kids.
While chatting with royal fan Josh Macpalce, who excitedly told the duchess that he has sent cards congratulating her after each of her three children were born, she revealed that it is unlikely she will become a mom of four in the future.
“I don’t think William wants any more,” Kate told the 25-year-old as she and William stepped out for their first outing since news broke that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.
Macplace, who is autistic and has DiGeorge syndrome, which is caused by the deletion of a small segment of chromosome 22, held out his arms to Kate, who bent down and gave him a hug. “Thank you for the hug,” she told him.
What’s up with William? Doesn’t he realize that if he and Kate have another, it’s a great deflection from rose bushes? The sycophantic British press would actually frame it as “William and Kate reconnect after a difficult year.” Just goes to show that William’s PR instincts are crap! I’m being crazy cynical, I know. To be fair, I think on William’s side, having a fourth kid would be a cynical PR move. On Kate’s side, I think she just wants a fourth kid. She just wants to keep having babies. I’ve said this before, but I think it’s true: she loves children and is happiest when she has a baby in the house. Lou is coming up on two years old! She needs that new-baby fix.
LOL at the third picture. It looks as she’s about to slap him
He needs a good wack.
Lol I like the backhand picture too. Especially because she looks so happy haha.
Really? To me, she seems to be looking at him with those goo goo eyes she is fond of giving him. The — my William can crap on his brother, make war on SIL, and not bother with his new nephew — but I’m so proud of his ability to breath and stand next to me for a few minutes — look. Also, wouldn’t a wife know DEFINITELY whether husband wanted a fourth child or not. I took her statement here as her throwing the gauntlet down in public to William that she wants another child and she is going to keep the pressure on him
Interesting choice of wording there. I’d have thought they’d be keen to present the perfect united front.
“I don’t think he wants anymore”??
You’re married to him, honey. Don’t you know?
Right? Have they not discussed this?
The phrasing though makes it sound to me like the door is definitely still open for a fourth. If they had decided they were done, I don’t think she would have put it all on William like that. So yeah, Kate def wants a fourth.
You’re reading too much into it. She means he doesn’t want any more. They’ve discussed it. She phrased it like that to make the statement less of a thud. Gentle word padding around the truth.
This. My tolerance for Willnot and Kate is low, but you know they’ve discussed this endlessly.
To me that comment reads that she wants another one, has raised it with him and he’s said no but she is working on him to change his mind. Either that given how sour he’s been looking this is her passive aggressive way to raising it with him – she’s put it out there that there could be a 4th Cambridge child so that the press will pick it up and run with it.
Babies are not bandaids or collectibles. I wouldn’t be eager to bring another baby into that situation either. Get a puppy or something Kate.
#whereislupo #findlupo
Well for me she made it clear she wants another kid but won’t have it because of William. 4 Kids is a bunch so for William to be a father of 4 just because of the pr is a stretch too far. I get him.
I am convinced she was coached to say this at an opportune moment, because lets face it everyone has been speculating about it.
Also notice how she puts the decision firmly at Bill’s feet, just enough so the baying masses can start chanting ‘one more baby Kate to push Harry firmly out of the way’. It’s already started and Kate just fed it.
People have been saying for months on here that William really only wanted two. So I’m not surprised to hear he’s not too eager about having a 4th kid
He even publicly said (more than once) that two was enough for him. Hope Louis doesn’t see that when he’s older.
She DID manage to get Louis after William’s adventures in Switzerland. Maybe she’s waiting for another transgression (on top of Rose) to push for a fourth kid.
I do think she’ll have a fourth eventually because old girl loves a royal cosplay. She’s was either having two like Diana or 4 like queenie.
I have the same thoughts on the cosplaying, she and Mother take the dynastic cosplay so seriously so people can point out how dedicated she is like the Queen balancing duty and motherhood etc. and that she’s the next golden Elizabethan age continuing the Queen’s legacy. Gosh Camilla must be laughing with her glass of wine sometimes.
Queen Elizabeth has 16 years between her oldest and youngest. I wouldn’t be surprised if Kate has one more, but my guess is that it will be 3-4 years from now.
If only she had the means and opportunity to, I don’t know, volunteer her time somewhere with infants? Like NICUs? My kids only had week long stints so we could be there almost all the time, but some of those longer stay kids didn’t have anyone visit them ever. Some kids shouldn’t be held for immune reasons, but some want snuggles. If only if only she had a way to do this!