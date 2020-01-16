A cute & affordable workout tank, a device that wakes you up and a baby bag backpack



These are some random recommendations from Hecate and me! We’re focusing on products to improve your life and make things more convenient.

A belt that holds all your junk when you run



From CB: I’m a fan of the classic fanny pack and I have one I used when I ran outside. Now I’m more into spinning, but for people who run and don’t want to rock it old school there is this cool running belt by Sport2People. This is under $17, comes with two pockets, and fits all phones. It’s also water resistant and reflective. It has 4.3 stars, over 950 ratings and a B from Fakespot. People say it’s lightweight, high quality and that it’s perfect “for running or any activity where you do not want to hold your phone.” It’s said to be “so comfortable that you forget you’re wearing it” and one hiker wrote that her phone never got wet, even when it rained.

An effective under $9 multi-ingredient serum that women rave about



I’m always looking for new serums as they’ve made a visible difference in my skin and I probably apply them too liberally. This one by Fiery Youth is super affordable at under $9 for one ounce. It has multiple effective ingredients including vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. It has 4.3 stars, over 360 ratings and an A from Fakespot, which is rare for skincare. One woman says her pregnancy mask melasma started fading after just two weeks. Another writes that her skin is glowing, that people ask what she’s using and that “I have noticed that a few of the wrinkles on my forehead have diminished and [that my] skin [is] getting firmer.”

An electric gadget that wakes you up while driving



From CB: If you’re like me and you get sleepy easily while driving, this little gadget may save the day. It attaches to your ears and senses when your head drops, sending an electric volt that is similar to the charge from a tens unit. This has 3.5 stars, 59 ratings and an A from Fakespot. Some people don’t like how powerful it is but many say that it works quite well to keep you awake and safe. Reviewers say “It looks ridiculous but if you want to stay awake without taking pills or garbage drinks than you want to get one of these! It is pinchy on the earlobe and does exactly what it says.” Another writes that “The electricity really stimulates my head and keeps me awake.” If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, this little device by RescueMe is under $7, attaches to your ear and will beep to wake you up.

A little holder that may extend the life of your razor



From CB: The Steel Bee razor saver is an anti-rust protector that works with both men and women’s razors to preserve the blade. It also doubles as a travel protector. It has 4.2 stars, 138 ratings and a C from Fakespot, giving it an adjusted rating that’s still very good. Reviewers have tested their razors with and without this device and say that it definitely works and pays for itself. They write that they have “seen a drastic difference” in how long their blades stay sharp, that they can keep their razors in the shower without them corroding, and that they’re able to reduce the number of razors they’re buying.

A cute and versatile backpack-style baby bag



From Hecate: I think I spent my kids’ infancy in search of the perfect baby bag. I found (and bought) several because I liked to rotate them out. This backpack style is really efficient and comes in seven colors, ranging from $27 – $35, depending on the color. It has straps to be carried as a backpack or top handles to carry like a bag. There are a lot of pockets and compartments. The comments say it’s really roomy, “lightweight and fits EVERYTHING you need,” and versatile. One woman writes that they “used this over the long weekend which included airports, zoos, Aquariums, shopping” and more. Customers gave it 4.5 stars with 729 reviews and it earned an A Fakespot. It’s so cute, I’m trying to find an excuse to get this for myself.

An affordable and potentially motivating workout tank



From Hecate: I was looking for running tops recently, more as motivation to run than anything. I found this cute tank with a stylish back. It comes in 10 colors, in sizes small to x-large. and runs about $13 per tank. I’m trying to decide between the light blue and the royal light color (who are we kidding, I’ll buy both). It got 4.5 stars with 73 ratings and an A from Fakespot, which is exceptional for clothing. People who bought it said it’s breathable, “keeps you dry while working out, and you never have to worry about sweat” and fits well. One woman writers “I really love this shirt, it fits true to size hits me a little below the hips which I personally like, and is super light and comfortable.”

A little dumpling mold set that has so many uses



From Hecate: I asked for a dumpling maker for Christmas and made my first gyoza last week. They turned out really well. I wanted this because frozen potstickers are expensive and I read the hardest part of making them was folding them. Using this made that part super easy. I only got a single dumpling press, but this set comes with dumpling presses in two sizes and three different cutting rings. The presses can be used to make pierogies, empanadas, mini hand pies, ravioli and probably a lot of things I didn’t think of. This set earned 4.2 stars out of 35 reviews and Fakespot gives it an A. Reviewers said, “Easy to use and saves a lot of time,” and “this gadget opens a lot of versatility to things I normally would never try to make.” I intended to just use it for dumplings but I love empanadas and pierogies so I’m going to try those next.

