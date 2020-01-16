Wendy Williams mocked Joaquin Phoenix’s beautiful upper-lip scar

Joaquin Phoenix has a beautiful cleft scar, on the left side above his upper lip. When he was younger, the scar saved his face from being too beautiful, and now that he’s middle-aged, the scar gives his face character. Honestly, I’ve always thought the scar adds dimension to his characters, never more so than in Gladiator. The scar was 100% perfect in that movie. My point is that I can and will criticize Joaquin for a lot of things (working with Woody Allen, the film I’m Still Here), but his scar is blameless and actually quite lovely. But Wendy Williams decided to make Joaquin’s scar into a thing. So stupid.
Wendy Williams is under fire for mocking Joaquin Phoenix. On Tuesday, The Wendy Williams Show host made an insensitive comment about a scar the Joker actor has above his lip during the “Hot Topics” segment of her show. “When he shaves off his mustache, he’s got a hairline fracture, he’s got one of those — what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate,” she told the audience, pulling her lip up to further mock the condition.
While Phoenix has never publicly addressed the origin of his scar, the Golden Globe winner did describe it as “not a surgically fixed cleft” but a “nonsurgical scar he was born with” in a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair.
Shortly after the show, Williams received backlash from upset viewers. Among them was Cher, who has been an ally for the cleft palate community. “THESE ARE THE PPL @WendyWilliams IS MAKING FUN OF,” she tweeted, replying to a tweet that featured images of the “Believe” singer meeting with cleft palette sufferers. She continued, “Joaquin Phoenix was a Child,& We Don’t Know What He Had To Go Through. HE IS ONE OF THE GREAT ACTORS OF OUR TIME,MAGNETIC,& MORE THAN HANDSOME!! SHE WILL BE JUDGED FOR THIS FOREVER.”
Her comments also caught the attention of Canadian football player Adam Bighill, whose baby boy Beau just underwent cleft palate repair surgery, and said her comment “clearly promotes bullying.”
Williams then issued an apology. “We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery,” she wrote on Twitter. “I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community.”
I wonder what goes through Wendy Williams’ mind sometimes. I get why she’s still on the air – she had legit tea – but she often crosses these kinds of lines. Even if Joaquin truly had a cleft palate issue as a baby (which he says he did not), why would you even make fun of that or mock it in any way? At least some good organizations got some donations, I guess.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
OMG I never noticed his scar before.
Me neither!
Same.
Never!
I find her awful…
Very uncool!
I dont get why she gets so much attention. On her best day she is maaaaaaaaaaybe d-list.
“I wonder what goes through Wendy Williams’ mind sometimes.”
Drugs. Drugs are what goes through Wendy’s mind. What a nasty and ignorant thing to do. She sucks.
In college, I watched Wendy daily. At the time she was kind of snarky funny. I haven’t tuned in for years but from the clips I’ve seen here and there she just seems bitter and mean now. I know she had a lot of stuff go on in her personal life, but she needed to take time off and go to a yoga retreat or something and not let her nastiness spill over into her work.
Same, I don’t know if I outgrew Wendy’s schtick or if she just got worse. I just remember one day I was watching and she was talking about Nicki Minaj. I don’t even remember exactly what she was saying but she just sounded so… bitter. I hate slapping the “jealous” label on women who criticize other women, but that’s what it came across. And I wondered “why am I listening to this woman’s bitter and jealous rants about women more accomplished than her?”
All I’ll say is I’m not surprised this came from her, but at least she apologized instead of telling everyone to get over it.
He’s gorgeous, scar doesn’t matter. What a dumb B!
What was Wendy thinking. A cleft palate is a congenital issue and it’s a big no no to mock that kind of facial feature.
Joachim (aka Leaf) is lucky enough to access medical treatment for his but in some parts of the world the stigma that goes with cleft palate issues literally destroys lives. I hope she apologises.
On another note does anyone know is Joachim has ever worked with any cleft palate charities, he’d be a good ambassador.
He would be a good ambassador but according to his VF piece he denies having ever had cleft lip/palate.He said it’s a *birthmark*,he actually said his mother told him that during her pregnancy with him she felt a sharp pain one day and he was born with that scar…
That seems a fitting story for him to tell,pretty cool really as I think his scar is spectacular especially against those fantastic eyes…Makes him more even more attractive IMO.
So IDK if he would be the best ambassador since he doesn’t really have that condition.
Love him either way,can’t help myself,he’s a year older than me so I remember him from my childhood,he seems so much more settled now.Good for him,and Wendy made an @ of herself,she speaks before thinking,ugh.
Can we talk about her bug eyes and how she looks like they’ll pop out any minute? Yeah it’s not nice because I know she has hyperthyroidism and that’s a symptom. But then again if she can make fun of people who suffer from or suffered from medical conditions then the same could be said about her.
He lies a lot and seems like a weirdo to me even though he’s celebrated so I cannot say if it’s not a cleft palate surgery
BUT
They say, when we reincarnate we have marks on our body from our previous life or death.
Looks like a partial cleft to me…my 8 y.o. nephew has the same scar he was born with. Basically it started forming in utero but never progressed to the point that surgery would be needed. No matter the cause Wendy Williams is an ass for mocking him.
Has she filed for divorce yet?
Good for Cher for chiming in. She always stands up for what’s right. And she loathes 🍊💩 as much as we do.
She seems like a truly toxic person. I know there was some mild sympathy the other year when it came out that her hubs had cheated on her but c’ on, if she is this unpleasant on the public stage can you even imagine what she must be like in private?