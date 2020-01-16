Prince Harry ‘cut off’ many close friends last year, bros don’t have his cell number

Back in the pre-Sussex era, I remember there were a few stories, here and there, about how the Duchess of Cambridge worked to cull William’s group of bro-friends. In the early years of the Cambridge marriage, William still liked to socialize and party with his school friends, and there were even a few stories about how he would get sloppy drunk and pull youthful shenanigans, which grates on one’s nerves when you realize he was in his early 30s at the time. Anyway, Kate eventually got William to edit some people out of his life, which is normal – you get married, you have kids, friendships change and evolve and sometimes end altogether. The same thing happened with the Sussexes, only the timeline was compressed and it feels like Harry realized during Meghan’s pregnancy that a lot of friends sucked?
Many close to Prince Harry are concerned about the growing distance between him and the rest of the royal family — especially given that he has recently pulled away from many longtime friends. A well-connected source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that the Queen’s grandson, 35, “cut off” many of his close pals “about six months into” Meghan Markle‘s pregnancy with son Archie, born May 6.
“Most no longer even have his cell number,” says the insider. “They totally understand that men often drift from their friends after marriage, but there’s still a lot of resentment because they had been so close for so long.”
One exception is Charlie van Straubenzee. The pals met at Ludgrove Prep School and have remained close ever since — in fact, they were all smiles attending each other’s weddings just months apart in 2018. Van Staubenzee is also a godfather to Archie.
Meghan, 38, remains close to many of her friends from her pre-royal days. It is believed that Archie stayed in Canada with Meghan’s longtime pal Jessica Mulroney, whose three children served as page boys and a flower girl in the couple’s royal wedding in May 2018, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to London last week for engagements. In addition, Meghan’s Suits costar Abigail Spencer was spotted with the couple during a New Year’s Day hike. Both women also attended Meghan’s baby shower in Feb. 2019, held in New York City.
I’m sure a lot of people will take this as a sign that Meghan is super-controlling, or that Harry is putting all of his friendship eggs in Meghan’s basket or whatever. It just reminds me of how Harry had already been doing work on himself before he even met Meghan – he was trying to improve, trying to become a better man before 2016. I would imagine that he had already begun phasing out some people, but when he married Meghan and she got pregnant, everything was in sharper relief, you know? A lot of toxic people showing their toxic asses during that time. I was going to say “Harry needs his own friends,” but I actually think he probably has a lot of people he’s close to, they just aren’t his OLD friends, the ones who still party, they ones who kiss up to William, the ones who talked sh-t about Meg, etc.
I bet Harry cut out a lot of his mutual friends with William. If he thought that William was leaking, then it seems like an obvious choice. I also imagine he probably realized how privileged, classist and racist many of his friends were, so stuck with the ones who weren’t.
People who know Harry outside of the good ol’ boys club of the aristocracy sing his praises and particularly praise Sussexit, so I don’t think the issue is Harry cut off all his friends.
Yes his military and polo friends still praise him as a good lad, I think he will be ok.
Fact is, it’s just harder to maintain friendships when you have little kids, even if you have a supportive partner. It takes a lot of effort. Kids wake up at 6am regardless of whether you were out all night. And they’ll miss you if you miss bedtime. That’s just life. Good friends will understand and work with your new schedule/life, and friends that were just friends of circumstance like party friends, well…
I think growing up royal he probably has trust issues so he doesn’t mind a smaller circle. People will still try to get close to him anyway. I don’t know about others but I’m contented having few friends as I get older. Of course Meghan will be blamed.
Anyway now he has made a family, it is what he has wanted all along. Maybe he wants that family time to himself. Diana died around the same age, I think he knows how precious time is.
In addition to your reasons, it is not unusal that during the time of starting a family and raising children friends are moved to the background.