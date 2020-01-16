Cressida Bonas won’t ‘take a position’ on the scrutiny Duchess Meghan receives

Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry dated for about two years, and they broke up for good in late 2014. Personally, I think they had some breakups and makeups in those two years, just as I always thought that Harry and Cressy had some friends-with-benefits thing happening after their official breakup. Cressida seemed like a nice girlfriend for Harry – she was low-key at the time, she was young, pretty and blonde, and she came from an aristocratic background (although she was not particularly wealthy). Basically, a lot of people wanted Harry and Cressida to get married. It was said that Cressida hated the attention of being Harry’s girlfriend, and it was said that she decided she would prefer to become an actress rather than a princess/duchess. So… immediately following the Sussexit announcement last week, this was an interesting tweet from someone who is allegedly Cressida’s friend?
I wish Cressida had said yes.
— Dr Laura-Jane Foley (@laurajanefoley) January 8, 2020
That’s… a lot for a brief tweet. Did Harry propose and Cressida turned him down? Could be. Who knows. Anyway, I bring up this backstory because Cressida has a feature in ES Magazine and she’s asked directly about Harry and Meghan. Some highlights:
On being known as Harry’s ex-girlfriend: “No one likes to be labelled. The hurdles for me are when I’m trying to do my work and people want to talk about him. I work very hard and love what I do but it is still something I have to contend with.”
How she feels about the Duchess of Sussex, a fellow actress & the scrutiny she receives: “I wouldn’t take a position on that because it would be a headline. Also out of respect. It feels like a long time ago. When it comes up it feels strange because I’m in a different place.”
On working with Harvey Weinstein pre-MeToo: “He didn’t do anything weird. What has happened since is such a progression, there is a lot more care being taken on set.”
“I wouldn’t take a position on that because it would be a headline.” They didn’t put the exact question she was asked, but I gather that Cressida was not calling Meghan “that,” the “that” was a reference to the attention and media scrutiny and racism that Meghan has been subjected to. I mean, Cressida was probably genuine in trying to avoid being part of a headline about Meghan or commenting in any way. But it still happened. I don’t doubt that Cressida has moved on though – she’s engaged to someone else. A guy named Harry.
What a stupid thing to tweet. What, the Monarchy would be saved and the UK un-tainted if he had married Cressida instead of Meghan? F-you and your dog whistles, Crassida’s friend
Sorry that was strong but I found that tweet really irritating
Came here this morning just to say that
That tweet is Jerry Springer level tacky, jfc.
I would bet that her biggest thought on the press scrutiny that Meghan receives is that she herself had a lucky escape.
Yeah I know she’s white, British & an aristocrat but the press were never going to be kind to anyone who married him. Sometimes I wonder whether Meghan was aware of that.
I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that nobody would ever have compared Cressida’s baby to a chimpanzee.
And yes, Meghan has said, MANY times, she was aware of that and that it would be difficult. But the coverage she got went beyond any other media coverage of any other spouse.
They did not say that about Meghan and Harry’s baby, did they? What the actual f*? I shouldn’t be baffled by how lowly and dispicable some people can be but just wow…. Archie is just such a beautiful, healthy, sweet little boy. How can anyone say or even think such a horrible thing!!!! *rage-inducing* So glad the Sussex’s peaced out. The RF is garbage and CANCELLED… like how do you allow this shit to go on and stay silent on it? Their behavior encourages this abuse and they are just as guilty.
Maria, when did someone compare their baby to a chimp? That sounds unbelievable.
Update: I found it. He was saying the royal family are like a group of performing monkeys. And it was taken as racist. Got it.
“The BBC has sacked Danny Baker, saying he showed a “serious error of judgement” over his tweet about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby.
The tweet, which he later deleted but which has been circulated on social media, showed an image of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes with the caption: “Royal Baby leaves hospital”.
https://www.thesun.ie/news/4075188/danny-baker-fired-over-racist-meghan-markle-royal-baby-picture/
With apologies for linking to the Sun newspaper.
Wait, are you two….serious?
A radio DJ was fired over it.
google. Its not unbelievable. It happened.
Yes Meghan was not 20 plus years old when she married, she was older and someone with a career and she does her research. She said she knew it would be difficult but she thought it would be fair.
Momof2rats– you’re not seriously excusing this? “And it was taken as racist”. IT IS RACIST. COMPARING THE BABY OF A BIRACIAL WOMAN TO A MONKEY IS RACIST. It doesn’t matter if another context is that the “royal family are performing monkeys”.
How much clearer does it need to be?
She would have been given a hard time, for sure (heir vs spare, heir’s spouse vs spare’s spouse and all that), but we wouldn’t be seeing the same campaign of pure acidic hatred.
We also probably wouldn’t be seeing the same enthusiasm and work ethic, but that’s by the by.
Totally agree. She is lucky
I also have read that while she was with Harry off and on, she was still carrying a torch for her former boyfriend whom she did see occasionally during that time. That former boyfriend is her current fiancé, so I don’t think she was ever that in to Harry.
Yes they did. It was some person who was either a radio or tv personality.
When news of their relationship broke the press engaged in their usual bloodsport. No she didn’t get nearly what Meghan got but I believe that she was harmed. I respect her wish to distance herself and she must get very weary of people bringing up her past. I have no doubt Kate would not have liked her. At all.
People can tweet about what they wish happened if they want to – not going to change anything. I should tweet I wish Jecca said yes and William does too.
Man….the media is turning over every stone to create controversy, real or imagined. How much longer is this anti Sussex hate campaign going to continue. Cressida tried to steer and the media has still dragged her into it.
Cressida was very classy I liked how she told it was ages ago her life situation is different and that she doesn’t make a headline. Perfect response
The anti-Sussex campaign will never end. The racist royal reporters will be spewing their hate for years to come.
And that’s why he didn’t marry her…
Anything she says about Harry is going to be a headline, so that ship has sailed.
She really should have said something supportive. But she’s still buds with Eugenie and Beatrice, and I doubt that would have made them happy.
I politely disagree. She made a Point she doesn’t want to be asked about her ex she’s engaged now
Tweet from her friend is still up. If I were engaged and refusing interviews on that basis and someone I knew posted that, I’d have asked them to take that down.
She should be left alone. I think her answer was ok but it would have also been great if a white woman flat out said it’s racist.
She’s very pretty. I think it’s for the best she and harry didn’t work out.
Anyone Harry would’ve married chewed up so what? Her “friend” wishes she had said yes (if he even proposed in the first place) cause Cressida would’ve shut up and taken it?
She looks like a blonde Kate to me. Really similar features.
Both are pretty to me.
I don’t think he proposed, but maybe. I’m sure if he did, he’s glad she turned him down now.
I respect her for not saying anything in a way – she cant help being asked the question – but I also wish she had condemned the racism. although maybe she’s one of the many who refuse to believe its racism.
Classism and racism wafting off of that tweet. Gross. Cressida, as a wannabe actress, is no different than Meghan. Her family is full of its own drama, with both parents being married multiple times. But she’s white and highborn and that makes her so much better.
Pretty girl though. I don’t see a problem with her answer. She doesn’t want to get involved and she’s moved on. Commenting on this seems like a lose-lose proposition from her point of view, though ideally yes, I would like to see her show public support for Meghan.
Her family does have multiple divorces, but they all seem very supportive and close. Even the new wife and ex-wife all pose happily in pictures together. Coming from a divorced/remarried family I really appreciate when blended families can be close. I can’t see them selling her out like the Markles did. Meghan really was getting it from all sides when she was pregnant – the Markles, Windsors and the media. I was actually surprised when Kate didn’t embrace Meghan. I thought she would be relived when Harry and Cressida broke up because her half-sister is Isabella Calthorpe who was supposedly the one who “got away” from William.
I think it’s perfect response. No Juice for the press. She’s in a different stage she respects the couple doesn’t want to be on front page. She doesn’t want to get into the discussion dragged into drama. It’s much better response that serena william’s no comment).
Was it really a good answer?! I don’t know… What’s the problem with all these British aristocrats to take a position against racism?? Shouldn’t be that difficult. I’m not impressed. And no, they’re not fellow colleagues.
I thought it was very classy. They dated half a decade ago and both have moved on…..and I never really got the vibe that their relationship was all that serious anyway
I’ve worked with her. She has no interest in being an proper actress, she just does enough acting work to give her attention and credibility as a socialite. Her entire career and life is based on pimping out her connection to Harry.
For non-Brits, the ES is a free newspaper owned by a dodgy Russian oligarch and the editor is the former Tory Chancellor of the Exchequer (it was actually illegal for him to take a job as newspaper editor while being an MP). ES is infamous for being basically Nepotism Daily. They are an open joke in the theatre industry. Sometimes you’ll open the ES and they’ll literally have a half a page article on page 3 about some random profit share fringe play running above a pub somewhere, or even an amdram society or student drama society show, and of course it’ll have a celeb’s kid in it. Then their coverage of the latest West End smash hit starring Judi Dench will be one paragraph on page 37.
And that’s the tea!! Love it.
I doubt he proposed. After they broke up, Ingrid Seward (close friend of Cressida’s mother) published an embarrassing editor’s letter in her magazine begging Harry to take her back. This friend of Cressida is likely being a petty loser.
Or taking a nasty jab at Meghan?! See if only the blonde white Aristo had said yes, poor Harry would not be leaving us.
I have always said Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy were very lucky. All the money, none of the scrutinity.
Sorry, but if Cressida was a decent person, she would have said something like, “the constant media scrutiny on the royal family can be very stressful. Meghan has my sympathies.” Instead she refused to comment and has not disavowed her friend’s ugly tweet.
This. Not sure why anyone is saying her response is classy.
I agree. I also think William and Kate would have preferred he marry either of the blondes as I think of them. Chelsy is smart (she got a law degree) but seems to prefer living the rich, boozy, partying lifestyle. Cressida strikes me as a rather bland Social skater who doesn’t make any waves if she can help it. Harry got the real deal with Meghan who challenges him to be his best self.
Not sure if Kate would have wanted Harry to marry Cressida. She is the half-sister of Isabella Branson, who William was so obsessed with that Kate ordered him not to see or talk to her anymore.
Forgot that about Cressida’s sister. Thanks for the reminder. My bad. 😱
@Maria – just said the same thing above. Did Kate really do that? Isabella was invited to their wedding.
Meghan does seem like the real deal. I can understand why Will/Kate didn’t like Meghan showing them up workwise, but I don’t get why Charles and the Queen didn’t support her more. She was doing a lot of good work for the monarchy. You would think they want that to continue?
I agree with the image you have of Meghan and I can’t help but think higher if Harry because he’s with someone like that. Great line from 30 rock from Carrie Fisher ‘men break up with you for someone less ‘complicated”.
I don’t think we can really judge her answer without knowing the question?
The caucasity of that tweet…no ma’am.