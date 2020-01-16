Prince William said words about resolving obstacles & dealing with challenges

(Charles Foster Kane and Rosebud, seen above.)

Earlier this week, I gamed out what life would be like for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge now that they’ve successfully bullied the Sussexes out of the country. I said that Kate in particular would enjoy an entirely new chapter to the Embiggening, and the royal reporters would breathlessly hype anything and everything about her. William might look bad – because he was absolutely behind so much of what happened to the Sussexes – but I think he will also enjoy a special honeymoon with the press. We’ll call it the You’re Stuck With Us, Kiss Our Feet Tour. Wouldn’t you know, all of the media outlets covering the Cambridges’ events in Bradford yesterday were all sycophantic and cloying. What’s interesting – I suppose – is that William did say some words and those words are being interpreted to mean something in regards to Sussexit.

William, 37, and Kate, 38, visited Bradford Hall in West Yorkshire on Wednesday, January 15, to meet with today’s youth and local businesses. During their appearance, William stated that it’s normal for people to encounter bumps along the way in life. He also stressed the importance of resolving and moving on from said obstacles. “It’s sometimes trying to get people to understand that it’s OK to have these challenges,” William said on Wednesday. “We just need to deal with them and we need to move forward rather than just be stuck in paralysis and pretend they don’t happen.” The future king noted that it’s “really crucial” for everyone to work together to overcome problems in one’s community. “If we can replicate that more in this country, then that can only be for good, bringing everyone together,” he said on Wednesday. “Which is slightly part of the reason why we want to get around the U.K. now, and see as many places in the U.K. we may not have been to very much to try and understand some of the more complex challenges, some of the slightly more tucked away challenges that people find hard to talk about.”

[From Us Weekly]

At first I was like, okay, that’s not that bad and I honestly sort of agree with the principle of “it’s better to go through a difficult, uncomfortable period and come through it than just stagnate.” But I thought about it more and… IF this is an oblique reference to Sussexit, it could also be interpreted as William talking about how Harry and Meghan were the obstacles/challenges and Ol’ Workshy had to deal with them, poor sausage. I don’t know. It’s vague enough that you can’t really criticize him.

Here are some shots of Kate’s Zara dress. I actually like the fabric a lot, but the design is so ‘80s Diana. Ugh on the pussybow.