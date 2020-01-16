Prince William said words about resolving obstacles & dealing with challenges

(Charles Foster Kane and Rosebud, seen above.)
Earlier this week, I gamed out what life would be like for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge now that they’ve successfully bullied the Sussexes out of the country. I said that Kate in particular would enjoy an entirely new chapter to the Embiggening, and the royal reporters would breathlessly hype anything and everything about her. William might look bad – because he was absolutely behind so much of what happened to the Sussexes – but I think he will also enjoy a special honeymoon with the press. We’ll call it the You’re Stuck With Us, Kiss Our Feet Tour. Wouldn’t you know, all of the media outlets covering the Cambridges’ events in Bradford yesterday were all sycophantic and cloying. What’s interesting – I suppose – is that William did say some words and those words are being interpreted to mean something in regards to Sussexit.
William, 37, and Kate, 38, visited Bradford Hall in West Yorkshire on Wednesday, January 15, to meet with today’s youth and local businesses. During their appearance, William stated that it’s normal for people to encounter bumps along the way in life. He also stressed the importance of resolving and moving on from said obstacles.
“It’s sometimes trying to get people to understand that it’s OK to have these challenges,” William said on Wednesday. “We just need to deal with them and we need to move forward rather than just be stuck in paralysis and pretend they don’t happen.”
The future king noted that it’s “really crucial” for everyone to work together to overcome problems in one’s community. “If we can replicate that more in this country, then that can only be for good, bringing everyone together,” he said on Wednesday. “Which is slightly part of the reason why we want to get around the U.K. now, and see as many places in the U.K. we may not have been to very much to try and understand some of the more complex challenges, some of the slightly more tucked away challenges that people find hard to talk about.”
At first I was like, okay, that’s not that bad and I honestly sort of agree with the principle of “it’s better to go through a difficult, uncomfortable period and come through it than just stagnate.” But I thought about it more and… IF this is an oblique reference to Sussexit, it could also be interpreted as William talking about how Harry and Meghan were the obstacles/challenges and Ol’ Workshy had to deal with them, poor sausage. I don’t know. It’s vague enough that you can’t really criticize him.
Here are some shots of Kate’s Zara dress. I actually like the fabric a lot, but the design is so ‘80s Diana. Ugh on the pussybow.
We k’ow The kind of solutions William uses.
Bullying, threats, collusion with the press.
Somebody keeps him away from Harry Meghan and Archie.
That’s funny because when I see these two I think of stagnation.
Lordy she needs to stop with the pussybows. she’s clearly decided at some point over the past 6 months that they are her new thing, and its such a dated look when you wear it constantly.
The Bradford visit was SO hyped up. It cracked me up. KP made 3 posts about it, the royal family posted about it, the reporters were all over it – but something about it seemed awkward to me. “Hey, we have successfully bullied the first black member of the royal family bad enough that she is in Canada, let’s go to this really diverse area!”
They both looked so stiff in their office attire – Kate in her office Zara dress and William with his tie, shirt and jumper. They looked liked PwC accountants going to a client meeting – no offence to PwC accountants who do a great job, its just they reminded me of when I worked for financial institutions.
Then again its not what you wear but HOW you wear it.
As for the comments – of course he’s going to say vague things like this, he can’t really come out and say what he really thinks.
“Charles Foster Kane and Rosebud, seen above”
Dead! RIP me. It is even funnier if that old Hollywood story that Orsen Welles used the name Rosebud as a sly insult to film’s real subject, William Randolph Hearst, Rosebud was Hearst’s name for his mistress Marion Davies’s “tender button”
ALSO, apparently Kate told someone that William didn’t want a fourth child and Cambridge stans on twitter are devastated, lol. Maybe she’ll get her fourth to ensure “stability” after Sussexit.
“”You’re Stuck With Us, Kiss Our Feet Tour”"
So funny!!! I love it!
What’s going on with him- look wise? He looks so strange. Really thin and his head is just huge! Bad angle?
I was actually taken aback too. He’s lucky his body is still not bad (I think).
They will definitely have a honeymoon phase with the press but they’re now the sole youngest Senior Members of the BRF. Their lack of work will soon enough land them on the press’ bad side, AGAIN.
Seeing him in that picture just makes me ill. I am so glad M&H have made the choices they made. I would not want to be in their shoes when Wills comes into more power. They have seen the monster and how he growing. The arrogance is so apparent. Ugh. As far as Kate, I hope the lifestyle is worth it because I get why so many women said no to him. No money and power can polish him.
“Which is slightly part of the reason…” hedge much? I think it’s just a word salad and an attempt to appear caring without the heart or soul or actions of actually caring. That’s the diff between Meghan and Harry and these two, a lack of depth and genuine compassion…