The Sussexes knew they would leave the UK as early as May 2019

I spent most of yesterday in a state of agitation because I was just SURE that on the one week anniversary of the Sussexit announcement, there would be another big announcement about the royal deal being hammered out. There was not. I got worked up for no reason. It does appear that all of the major royal households are working on it, and my hope is that they’ll have some big announcements by Friday. Who knows though – the Daily Mail says that the discussion is so complicated and there’s so much stuff to work out that Harry might not fly to Canada by the end of the week, and that he might have to stay through the weekend. We’ll see. My guess is that he doesn’t want to spend that much time away from Archie and Meghan. As for the endless conversations about the Sussexit timeline and when everything changed for Meghan and Harry, People Magazine has another excerpt from their exclusive cover story:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s desire to have a normal family life played a huge role in their decision to step down as senior royals. The couple welcomed son Archie on May 6 — and a palace source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that by that month, “they knew they were going to hit the nuclear button.”
While a rift developed between Prince Harry and Prince William, stemming from a conversation where William warned his younger brother against things moving too fast with Meghan, many imagined the siblings working “shoulder-to-shoulder” as they got older, according to a source. However, that proved to be more complex in reality.
“When Meghan came around and she was interested in making changes, he welcomed it,” says a friend. When Archie was born, the couple’s focus shifted even more to “doing what’s right for their family,” adds another friend.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement last week announcing their intent to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution.” Though the particulars are still being worked out, Meghan and Harry want to focus on “their own causes with a little less constraint and still be supporting the institution and the monarch,” says a friend. But there was bewilderment within the palace walls at the couple’s statement that they look forward to “continuing to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen.”
“You don’t ‘collaborate’ with the Queen,” one courtier says. “To say that about the Queen is remarkable.”
Oh for the love of God, the courtiers are still f–king salty about the wording of their Sussexit announcement, give me a f–king break. I’m also going to need people to stop with this absolutely asinine cover story that the root of William and Harry’s difficulties was William basically telling Harry to slow his roll. I’m sure Harry took offense to that, absolutely, and I believe it happened. But truly, so much OTHER sh-t happened after that between William and Harry. The idea that Harry is leaving because he’s holding a grudge over William telling him to slow down, pre-wedding? That’s designed to make Harry look petty, and it erases the full-throated smear campaign waged against them since the fall of 2018. As for the Sussexes deciding to leave around the time of Archie’s birth… I remember that two-month period and it was horrendous. The media was treating Meghan deplorably in March and April of last year.
Also: Harry announced the location for the 2022 Invictus Games.
View this post on Instagram
Here we come Düsseldorf 🇩🇪! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games. Having previously been held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and upcoming The Hague this year in May – Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world! The #InvictusGames is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by The Duke of Sussex, in which wounded, injured or sick (WIS) armed services personnel and veterans show the world what they’re capable of in a series of adaptive sports, ranging from wheelchair basketball to indoor rowing. The Duke, having spent 10 years serving in the Armed Forces, set up the @WeAreInvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who served their country beyond their time in uniform. Participating in the Games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of WIS Servicemen and women. It doesn’t just heal the individual, it heals the whole family. • “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport! I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.” – The Duke of Sussex For more information of the announcement, visit https://invictusgamesfoundation.org/ig2022-announcement/ Video © @WeAreInvictusGames
I truly believe their rift is over Harry stating his desire to leave The Royal Family. I think William out of anyone saw that Meghan was giving him the courage to get out and didn’t like it. I think keeping Harry in the fold has been a difficult task even before Meghan came in the picture.
No. The rift is because it became clear to Harry and Meghan that William and Kate were behind the smear campaign in the media. That is the reason period.
I have no doubt William and Kate are behind the leaks. I just think William thought he could run Meghan off.
This was decades in the making. William likes Harry the Scapegoat, he relies on it, is dependent on the idea and has been his entire life. It took years for Harry to find his own strengths via the Army and independent charity work, but he’s been steadily separating from William since he founded Sentebale at 19. Finding Meghan, learning to recognize the abuse in his family, and the treatment of Meghan by the press, W&K, Andrew, the Middletons, other royals?
This rift isn’t about Harry and Meghan wanting to leave; them leaving is the result of a rift that has built over years.
Building towards a more independent Harry, yes. But I think while the royal family is not a healthy family we’ve no idea exactly what their family life is like. We also don’t know just how fragile Harry’s mental health has been over the years. When you think on it, we genuinely don’t know much about Harry other than what he’s shared.
My thoughts exactly. That’s why the announcement of Meghan’s pregnancy sent everyone who was against the marriage from the start over the edge. They thought the daily smear campaign would be enough to drive Meghan away for good but they underestimated Harry’s desire to protect the family he has always wanted.
I think the rift started because Harry didn’t approve of William’s affair with Rose. Harry and Kate have always been close. I think Harry was disgusted with William. I think William used the media to smear Megan as retaliation.
We all knew. The press and the royal family bullied Meghan during her pregnancy.
They had no mercy for the baby inside of her.
It was a warning that they were ready to destroy their marriage at all cost.
That narrative being pushed makes Kate look like the Ivanka Trump of the BRH. Has she ever said anything in support of Meghan against the press or is she truly complicit? I can see what the benefits would be for her not to, but the backlash against privilege is undeniable and don’t most people want to be on the right side of history with this?
They are members of a racist, white supremacists organization. I don’t think any of these people are interested in being on the right side of history.
nope, apparently not….
If Kate had spoken out, the media would have framed her as the glorious white savior and that is an ugly look. Not to mention Kate doesn’t have the clout to tell the media to back off. Charles and the Queen, however, do have the clout and should have used it.
I think there are strong similarities between Meghan’s new half-Royal role to Ivanka Trump as “First Daughter”. They both show up to events as non-experts for the photoshoots and social media boost (like Ivanka speaking at CES ) and they plan to profit off of their father/in-laws status.
Not surprising.
I agree that it’s absurd to think that Harry would hold William telling him to ‘take it slow’ so seriously. Harry probably laughed in William’s face and said ‘Like you did with Kate?’. Harry probably then explained that he was in love with a grown-ass woman with a career and life who didn’t have 10 years to hang about.
The rift came because William got jealous. Harry was the screw-up. William could always count on looking good ‘in comparison’ to Harry. Harry had cleaned up his act a lot BEFORE he met Meghan, but after he married her, they became SUPERSTARS, leaving Normal Bill and Keen Katie in the dust, where they belonged. William started stamping his feet and, probably with the aid and assistance of Carole Middleton, joined the smear campaign against Meghan.
I can imagine that Harry probably decided to leave England the moment a BBC commentator called his baby a ‘monkey’. That would have torn it for any father.
This exactly.
The monkey birth announcement – I think that was one of the NOPE moments for them. Sort of like you will endure certain things out of people, but when your children are dragged into it, it becomes another matter.
And yes – it really happened.
I would never underestimate the hard feelings caused by a close family member criticizing a girlfriend/spouse. It can cause a severe rift that last decades. I’ve seen it happen. If William was cool to or said unkind things about Meghan, that pretty much could have started it all.
H&M have leverage covering all of that, “what if’s,” before leaving. The monarchy self, other sabotages, and at this point I can foresee them exiting the family at anytime.