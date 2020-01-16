The Sussexes knew they would leave the UK as early as May 2019

I spent most of yesterday in a state of agitation because I was just SURE that on the one week anniversary of the Sussexit announcement, there would be another big announcement about the royal deal being hammered out. There was not. I got worked up for no reason. It does appear that all of the major royal households are working on it, and my hope is that they’ll have some big announcements by Friday. Who knows though – the Daily Mail says that the discussion is so complicated and there’s so much stuff to work out that Harry might not fly to Canada by the end of the week, and that he might have to stay through the weekend. We’ll see. My guess is that he doesn’t want to spend that much time away from Archie and Meghan. As for the endless conversations about the Sussexit timeline and when everything changed for Meghan and Harry, People Magazine has another excerpt from their exclusive cover story:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s desire to have a normal family life played a huge role in their decision to step down as senior royals. The couple welcomed son Archie on May 6 — and a palace source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that by that month, “they knew they were going to hit the nuclear button.” While a rift developed between Prince Harry and Prince William, stemming from a conversation where William warned his younger brother against things moving too fast with Meghan, many imagined the siblings working “shoulder-to-shoulder” as they got older, according to a source. However, that proved to be more complex in reality. “When Meghan came around and she was interested in making changes, he welcomed it,” says a friend. When Archie was born, the couple’s focus shifted even more to “doing what’s right for their family,” adds another friend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement last week announcing their intent to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution.” Though the particulars are still being worked out, Meghan and Harry want to focus on “their own causes with a little less constraint and still be supporting the institution and the monarch,” says a friend. But there was bewilderment within the palace walls at the couple’s statement that they look forward to “continuing to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen.” “You don’t ‘collaborate’ with the Queen,” one courtier says. “To say that about the Queen is remarkable.”

[From People]

Oh for the love of God, the courtiers are still f–king salty about the wording of their Sussexit announcement, give me a f–king break. I’m also going to need people to stop with this absolutely asinine cover story that the root of William and Harry’s difficulties was William basically telling Harry to slow his roll. I’m sure Harry took offense to that, absolutely, and I believe it happened. But truly, so much OTHER sh-t happened after that between William and Harry. The idea that Harry is leaving because he’s holding a grudge over William telling him to slow down, pre-wedding? That’s designed to make Harry look petty, and it erases the full-throated smear campaign waged against them since the fall of 2018. As for the Sussexes deciding to leave around the time of Archie’s birth… I remember that two-month period and it was horrendous. The media was treating Meghan deplorably in March and April of last year.

Also: Harry announced the location for the 2022 Invictus Games.