Duchess Meghan stepped out for her second post-Sussexit event in Vancouver

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex made her first post-Sussexit appearance at the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver. There was no press in attendance, but Meghan had tea with some of the workers and volunteers, and she posed for a photo which was posted to the center’s Facebook page. If she was trying to signal what her new charitable-appearance model would be, she did it well. That visit was a preview of more charitable appearances. On Wednesday, Meghan stopped by the office of Justice For Girls, a non-profit with a big scope:

Justice for Girls was formed in 1999, in response to local, national, and international calls for “girl only” programs and services that acknowledge and address the specific needs and vulnerabilities of girls, particularly in relation to homelessness, poverty, and violence. We locate our work within the overall project of women’s equality. We believe it is necessary to eliminate violence and poverty in young women’s lives in order to bring about equality. Recognizing and addressing the intersecting/interlocking forms of oppression that young women face is fundamental to our work toward ending violence against girls and young women.

[From JFG’s website]

According to JFG’s social media (see below), Meghan stopped by to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous people. This is the kind of stuff Meghan has wanted to do this whole time – even if she can’t dedicate herself full-time to women’s shelters and girls-advocacy programs, she can use her star power to raise the profiles of charities and foundations and hopefully help bring in more money and more resources. Again, to the UK: you could have had a bad bitch. But you blew it. Also, on a superficial note, I love her cable-knit sweater.

Meghan Markle launches the Smart Works capsule collection

37 Responses to “Duchess Meghan stepped out for her second post-Sussexit event in Vancouver”

  1. Mignionette says:
    January 16, 2020 at 7:28 am

  2. Rachael Prest says:
    January 16, 2020 at 7:28 am

    I love seeing her in control of the narrative for a change. I also love that she gets to wear what she wants to wear. She looks so relaxed and comfortable in these pics.

    • Amy Too says:
      January 16, 2020 at 7:49 am

      Isn’t that the same outfit? I bet she did two engagements on Tuesday and just publicized them on two different days so that each charity would get a full days news cycle.

      • JA Lowcountry Lady says:
        January 16, 2020 at 7:57 am

        Love her work, but, I hate that sweater on her. It looks pulled out of shape and I just find it an unflattering color on her. And now that she and Harry are living their best lives, I feel it’s ok to critique her fashion. I hope she burns that sweater. 🤹‍♀️

      • Rianic says:
        January 16, 2020 at 7:59 am

        It is, but she may have done a Daniel Radcliff. I read he would sometimes wear the same outfit for days so his photos were worth less money. She may be doing this so less emphasis is on what she is wearing. Or she did the visits on the same day

      • harper says:
        January 16, 2020 at 8:00 am

        They look like the same outfit, although she’s wearing different necklaces. One has a round pendant, and the other has more of a trefoil desire. But everything else looks the same.

        LOL Maybe this is her new “Canada” uniform: sweaters, boots, and skinny jeans.

    • AnnaKist says:
      January 16, 2020 at 7:59 am

      I’m with you, Rachael. She looks like a teenager in the top photo. Ad I want her bangles.

  3. runcmc says:
    January 16, 2020 at 7:29 am

    Good! I’m glad she’s out there working, not allowing those dusty old royals to dull her shine. I hope she puts them all to shame with her work ethic.

  4. Becks1 says:
    January 16, 2020 at 7:31 am

    Love it and here for it.

    . She probably loves being able to do this with no press, low-key – it probably has the potential to be more meaningful than showing up with the royal rota, even if that may get more press initially.

    Omid said once that she made a LOT of private visits before her wedding and I wonder how many private meetings were held after her wedding. It makes it obvious that she really didn’t like the emphasis on “number of engagements” and seems determined to make a difference in other ways.

  5. Mignionette says:
    January 16, 2020 at 7:31 am

    I was getting ready for work this morning and the Morning TV hosts were discussing (somewhat annoyed) how Meghan had seemingly ‘moved on’ leaving Harry to ‘pick up the pieces’. They were referring to her work in Canada, whilst Harry is in the Uk ironing out the details of Sussexit. Also yesterday Phil Dampier tweeted that Meghan could be supporting the Monarchy by doing this sort of work in the UK ….

    The RR’s and journo’s really are salty that they have lost their prize whipping girl. It is glorious to watch them all losing their minds,

    • Sofia says:
      January 16, 2020 at 7:43 am

      She was doing this in the UK

      Except every time she did she was apparently breaking non existent protocol, had 1 million articles written about body language, told she was only doing this for attention and told she was too “Hollywood”

      • AnnaKist says:
        January 16, 2020 at 7:57 am

        And don’t forget how the nasties said she had it all planned and is “just playing another role because she is an actress, after all”.

    • Amy Too says:
      January 16, 2020 at 7:48 am

      I think part of the issue was that if she chose to publicize her charity visits in the UK, she would have to give the exclusive to the royal rota and why would she do that when they would likely just spin it into something horrible? Now that she doesn’t have to give the rota the exclusive, she can share things how and when she likes and can control the narrative.

  6. tmbg says:
    January 16, 2020 at 7:34 am

    Good for her. I’m glad she ditched that stodgy bunch and can have some freedom again. And she doesn’t have to dress like a schoolteacher from 1984.

    • Em says:
      January 16, 2020 at 7:39 am

      Yes!
      I bet you one if the many, many straws that broke the camels back was being forced to wear grandma clothes, then being criticized endlessly for it.

  7. Sojaschnitzel says:
    January 16, 2020 at 7:35 am

    I made the grave mistake of clicking on that picture and ending up on twitter. The comments there were so… hateful. Cold. Twisted. Are all of us here on celebitchy wrong? It seems like the entire world is hating on her and I just don’t get why. Either the rest of the internet knows something that we don’t know (not likely) or people are just vile out there. I don’t know what’s happening anymore. I am just really worried about the future in general and the safety of this seemingly lovely young woman in particular. <3

    • Mignionette says:
      January 16, 2020 at 7:44 am

      It’s a right wing coup / takeover and Meghan is subverting the agenda as part of the establishment who does not read from the hymn sheet.

      Aside the racism she faces, she is being used as an example of when establishment figures do not tow the line as concerns pre-set right wing media narratives. Celebitchy is predominantly a left leaning site and that is the disparity you are witnessing.

      • Belli says:
        January 16, 2020 at 8:03 am

        Meghan is a perfect focus for right wingers who are terrified of losing power.

        She’s a feminist woman of colour with her own opinions who was stepping into an archaic institution that represents the Empire and colonialism.

        To them, as an individual she represents their invading enemy in the culture war they think they’re fighting. That’s why she’s had such a barrage of particularly vile hatred.

    • Becks1 says:
      January 16, 2020 at 7:48 am

      There are some really hateful comments on twitter. But, I am starting to be able to weed them out immediately bc you can tell when someone just hates her and there is nothing to be done about it. Some people just buy into the fake narrative from the news and sometimes you can convince them.

      One of my old HS teachers was saying over the weekend that Meghan has received such positive press, how can she complain? Another former student and I shared with her some of the headlines, and that Buzzfeed article (which is what the Sussex Squad has been pointing out for the past year) – and she was shocked. She just had no idea. She doesn’t go on twitter and she doesn’t really follow the british tabloids or reporters or anything. So she just sees the US headlines which, yes, have been relatively good for Meghan,

      So I don’t think we are wrong here. It just shows you how effective the smear campaign was.

    • Scal says:
      January 16, 2020 at 8:00 am

      I try to remember that Twitter is not real life. Only 22% of adults in the US use twitter and then only about 10% of that is actually commentating. So we’re seeing a specific subset of folks, and there are some Megan haters concentrated there.

      I think most people think good for them for ‘leaving’. Although they are still going to be royals, just minor ones. At least that was the original announcement.

    • L84Tea says:
      January 16, 2020 at 8:07 am

      I did the same thing yesterday on Instagram. I was shocked by the comments I read. There are so many unhinged people out there that just do NOT get it.

  8. Redgrl says:
    January 16, 2020 at 7:37 am

    This made my morning! This is so nice to see.

  9. Kkat says:
    January 16, 2020 at 7:38 am

    She looks so much happier and content lately. I really hope this change will give them some time to just breathe.
    Britain really blew it losing these two.

    Reply
  10. S808 says:
    January 16, 2020 at 7:38 am

    She genuinely looks happy with doing these visits and learning about the causes of these charities. Hopefully she will be able to work uninterrupted as said on their website.

    On a petty note: RR’s having to wake up in the wee hours in the morning to tweet about Meghan visits>>>

  11. Belli says:
    January 16, 2020 at 7:43 am

    Good for her. She looks happy and comfortable and she has the potential to do even more really great work now.

    I’m beginning to see the new narrative start to be pushed, that Meghan is the lazy one who didn’t want the responsibilities of being royal, just the perks (it’s being used to paint Kate as the sainted dutiful one by contrast).

    Or, in other words, a rewrite of history and an instruction to not believe your lying eyes and ears. Expect more of that.

    • Alexandria says:
      January 16, 2020 at 7:49 am

      Like all minority women she has to work twice as hard now to prove to the racist classict scums that she’s not here to be a woman of leisure enjoying being a HRH. They will still think of ways to attack her (too Hollywood! No protocols! Dangerous flowers! Earth destroying avocados!) but I think she doesn’t want them to have the satisfaction of saying she doesn’t work.

  12. Rapunzel says:
    January 16, 2020 at 7:45 am

    Actual headline: “Meghan Markle drops into another Vancouver women’s group to discuss ‘climate justice for girls’ – as charity boss reveals duchess’ assistant sent ‘mysterious’ email asking if she could make ‘impromptu’ visit”

    They are literally criticizing her for sending an email to a charity asking if she could stop by.

    These haters need to be immediately quarantined by NHS and given rabies shots. They are foaming at the mouth with hate. It’s disgusting.

    Reply
    January 16, 2020 at 7:47 am

    The U.K. will forever regret their hate campaign against the Sussex’s. We all know their is so much more to come from them. Excited to be on the journey with them and support them in anyway I can!

  14. Sparkly says:
    January 16, 2020 at 7:48 am

    I’m glad they’re spotlighting the intersectionality of these issues. It was violence & poverty that left me homeless as a young woman. I chose the streets over an abusive home, and once you live on the streets, EVERYTHING costs money. I do PSAs on that often: Don’t tell people not to give homeless people money. Being dollared and dimed every time you have to use the bathroom, take a shower, do your laundry, print off resumes, bus fare, buy shoes that will hold up to street life, lockers to keep your stuff in during interviews, etc etc etc keeps you broke and down. It’s a vicious cycle.

  15. Tpoe says:
    January 16, 2020 at 7:49 am

    Nothing against her and Harry personally and as a Canadian I say they are more than welcome in principle. But I have to reserve final judgement until we know for sure that Canadian tax payers would not be covering their bills.

    As of this morning no one has an answer to the question of whether they will hire private security or if the federal government (tax payers) will pay the bill.

    I think it would be in very poor taste, and would be self sabotage, if they plan on having Canada cover their expenses, which is why I don’t think it will happen. They appear to be too smart for that. But crazier things have happened before so I am still not sure if I am for this move or not.

    • Alexandria says:
      January 16, 2020 at 7:57 am

      I understand but we have to wait because Canada has to deal with Iran now and security issues take a while to plan.

    • Sofia says:
      January 16, 2020 at 7:57 am

      No one has an answer on security because it’s still being worked out

      As the initial statement said, these are complex issues that will take time to work out.

      It most likely won’t be sorted out in weeks or days

  16. sunny says:
    January 16, 2020 at 7:53 am

    I love this! She looks wonderful and is using her profile to highlight the work of some stellar organizations. I wonder how she is selecting them and if her time volunteering in women’s shelters in Toronto has given her some good contacts to national actors in the space? I say this as someone who sat on a policy board at a Rape Crisis Centre in one of Canada’s major cities because when I moved to Toronto, I found I had mutual contacts with a ton of people in that space so I am wondering if she was able to leverage the insights of some of her contacts to hit the ground running and connect with amazing causes?

    I can’t wait for their foundation to launch because I am eager to see what Harry and Meghan can do with a little more breathing room for their work. I am really happy they are away from the horrid British press and it must seem like such a relief for her right now. I’m sure the British press will continue to lie but now that Harry and Meghan can control their own narratives more it must be less of a worry.

  17. smcollins says:
    January 16, 2020 at 8:07 am

    Good for her! I’m sure not being restricted in the causes she feels passionate about and can shine a light on is such a weight off, on top of not being restricted in her attire. Like what was commented above, she looks comfortable and more relaxed (and forget the sweater, as nice as it is, I want those boots!).

