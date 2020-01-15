Duchess Meghan made an appearance at a Vancouver women’s center

It’s a little bit funny that the Duchess of Sussex has done more public events and charitable events in 2020 than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and yet Meghan is the one exiting stage left. Meghan has been back in Canada since last week – she went back to Vancouver Island (reportedly) just after she and Harry dropped their Sussexit announcement. They didn’t even bring Archie back to England after the holidays, which was the surest sign that Meghan was completely done with all of it. But she’s not done with highlighting great causes and charities. Meghan took a seaplane to Vancouver yesterday and she dropped by the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre for tea and photos.
After being seen for the first time since news of her royal exit, Meghan Markle stopped by a women’s center in Vancouver. The 38-year-old continued her philanthropic efforts on Tuesday at Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre, where she discussed “issues affecting women in the community.”
The community center, which provides support and basic necessities to over 500 women and children every day, shared a sweet photo from Meghan’s visit on their Facebook page, explaining Meghan and the women enjoyed tea together. “Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community,” the post reads. In the photo, Meghan happily poses in the middle of a beaming group of women.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Meghan was pictured boarding a seaplane bound for Vancouver. She was seen bundled up for the snowy weather in a long green jacket with the hood up — the same one she wore heading out to a yoga class in Toronto back in March 2017 — and notably flashing a big grin.
One thing the whole Sussexit mess has made me realize is that I actually would like to see more of Canada. Vancouver seems cool, Vancouver Island looks beautiful and Toronto and Montreal seem like beautiful cities. As for this… as Lizzo said, you could have had a bad bitch. Meghan WANTED to do this in England. This was her goal, she would have loved to champion women’s issues and domestic violence shelters and advocate for marginalized communities and people. But the toxic combination of racism from the British public and media with a tone-deaf monarchy has led to this.
Harry is due to join Meghan in Canada tomorrow or Friday. Which makes me think we’ll be getting another official announcement from Buckingham Palace today or tomorrow.
I honestly believe this is the life she always wanted. Looking at her past engagement pre-Harry and her mother’s career I believe she felt stifled to really engage given the reams of Royal protocol. The treatment by the UK press and establishment merely solidified that decision.
I admire her strength to just strike out and say you know what enough, no more toxic families and UK press laced with institutional racism for me.
Imma bounce and live the good life with my family.
Me too – this is something that she cares about as does Harry. They are really a good match in many ways.
She looks wonderful. Stay strong Sussexes.
I love that she did this. It definitely sends a signal – “I’m still here.” She’s going to do her thing, and do it better than she could while a FT royal.
And, she looks fabulous.
Thanks to the press, the palace and a toxic segment of the public, Britain has really lost out.
Harry has an engagement tomorrow, I think, so will be heading out after that.
So, thoughts so far. During the engagement and the wedding , up until the summer of 2018, the Queen and Charles both seem very welcoming and then the Hub cookbook came out, Kensington Palace started leaking and by the Fall after the successful tour, the smear campaign was in full effect.
Now we have a statement of support from the Queen, Charles being strategically quiet but supportive through money, and William having extracted his statement of support denying being a bully from Harry.
But already there are negative leaks from the meeting against the Sussexes. I think what happened with the initial show of support and then true feelings coming out later is happening all over again. Meghan and Harry haven’t won yet and I hope they recognize that they will be punished for daring to set boundaries but it will happen behind the scenes.
I think this is a major part of why it was so difficult for Meghan, especially. People were nice and polite to her face, but then would go back home and leak all their grievances to the press. If she did something “wrong” or made a “faux pas,” no one would tell her to her face. It’s like every time she interacted with any of the family or staff, they were keeping a running tally in their mind of all the little things she did that weren’t quite right, all while smiling to her face. That kind of back stabbing must’ve been brutal to deal with. You have no idea what’s going to happen after any of your family events or engagements. You might think you did so well and everyone had a good time, but then you read in the tabloids that your lack of hat, wrong color nail polish, and those 5 seconds you walked in front of someone, were apparently grievous offenses.
Good for her – I want an ID on the parka she is wearing as I covet.
According to the fail it’s Barbour.
I think I saw it is a Barbour. Per Meghan’s Mirror, its this one:
https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/barbour-epler-faux-fur-trim-waterproof-parka/4405911/full
She looks really happy and I am happy for them both.
She looks happy and relaxed.Her skin is glowing.I love to see her so happy
@Kaiser, Canada is worth visiting! Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal are all awesome cities but if you ever come up for a trip, check out the Maritimes or Newfoundland – I lived in Newfoundland for 7 years and Nova Scotia for 3 and they are some of my favorite places in our huge country
And P.E.I. it is like a cheap, friendly version of Martha’s Vineyard. And Vielle Quebec, an old stone walled city in Quebec, you would swear you are in Europe. The food, the art, the restaurants … it is amazing. Kaiser, we are so, so, so lucky. We really are.
See, they never would have let her do this in the UK – there would have to be some form of patronage, or occasion, she would be picked over for her choice of clothes, or taking a sea plane, they would gripe over security or whatever. Basically they would turn something good into some horrid act against the monarchy and British civility.
Good for her for stepping away!
She looks so happy and relaxed and more casual than when she was a full time UK based senior royal. She looks like a real person, and not a 1950s throwback royal robot. No coat dresses and fussy hats, here.
Good for her.
For the last 6 months I’ve been watching the Instagram races between Sussex and Kensington. We’re currently at 10.7 million for Sussex and 10.9 million for Kensington. Every time Sussex goes up and and nears closing the gap, Kensington swells. I think it’s rigged, and I think it drives the Cambridges (esp. Will and Carole) nuts.
Of course I’m obsessive myself.
Meghan looks fabulous.
In the middle of the palace imbroglio, she’s still out doing her thing. Considering what we know about the royal life and it’s members of the family and myriad staff, I think she and Harry not only made the right decision to exit, but that they are going to have a successful and much happier amd peaceful life. And really, it’s what’s we all all want.
Dear Gosh … I just love this woman. I am horrified at how petty and juvenile The British Royal Family are. I am thrilled for Meghan and Harry. Thrilled. If more of us cared to have truly, truly meaningful impact, imagine what the world would be like?