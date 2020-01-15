Will Canada pay for the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s security?

Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair has another exclusive about Sussexit, but she didn’t actually have any new information beyond “Sources close to the Sussexes say the couple had already made up their minds about their future before the so called Sandringham Summit.” Nicholl quotes from one of Harry’s unnamed friends: “They want to press ahead with becoming independent, living abroad and building their own brand.” The Queen reportedly hoped to convince Harry to reconsider, but Harry stuck to his guns. Nicholl is also still pushing the idea that the Queen was absolutely SHOCKED by the Sussexit announcement and I’m still like… please, don’t. Harry tried to do it the right way and tried to set up meetings with the Queen and Prince Charles last year, but he was given the run-around and Kensington Palace leaks like a sieve, so here we are.
It is not expected that Harry will meet face-to-face with the Queen, Charles or William beyond Monday’s “summit of heirs.” After the summit, the meetings are happening between representatives of various palaces and royal households. According to the Daily Mail, the meetings are now between “Sir Edward Young for the Queen, Clive Alderton for Charles, Simon Case for William and Fiona Mcilwham for Harry.” Those are the meetings where various subjects will be decided, from royal titles to HRHs to when (or if) the Sussexes will return to the UK, and yes, security costs. If the Sussexes make their permanent base in Canada – which is what all signs point to – then who picks up the security costs, Canada or the British government, or both? Justin Trudeau spoke about it yesterday:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there are still a lot of discussions to be had about who will cover security costs while Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are living in Canada. Trudeau says the federal government has not been involved “up until this point” about what having Harry, Meghan and their son Archie, in Canada will look like.
“There are still a lot of decisions to be taken by the Royal Family, by the Sussexes themselves as to what level of engagement they choose to have,” Trudeau said. “We are obviously supportive of their reflections but have responsibilities in that as well. We’re not entirely sure what the final decisions will be.”
Security experts have raised concerns that the Sussexes’ move could be costly to Canadian taxpayers. Traditionally Canada covers police costs associated with the couple when they are travelling on official business, but a more permanent move is potentially a different issue.
“I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of costs are involved, there are still lots of discussions to have,” Trudeau said. “There is a general feeling of appreciation for the Sussexes.”
I don’t know what to say here? If I was a Canadian citizen, I would take issue with the idea of paying security costs for the Sussexes. But alas, I am an American, and my tax dollars are going towards the insane security costs for protecting Donny Smallhands, Complicit Ivanka and g–damn Kelly Conway. When you look at it that way, I would much rather be paying for the Sussexes than the Trumps, especially since… I feel like the Sussexes will always be the high-profile targets of a lot of unhinged people and racists.
For what it’s worth, the Times of London is making a big deal about how the Sussexes, on their SussexRoyal website, deleted the claim that they are designated “internationally protected people,” which is probably an opening for Canada and the UK to share security costs, but it won’t be the kind of high-level security which is given to the direct heirs, you know?
Well, I’m Canadian and while they are welcome here, they are going to have to go through immigration channels like everyone else. The Royals assume they can freely live anywhere in the commonwealth, but that’s not so. As for their security costs, I don’t want them here if their lifestyle comes out of my tax dollars. Not one cent. Trudeau had better tread carefully here.
Go through immigration channels??!!?? Come on. He’s a prince of the Commonwealth Canada belongs to. They are one of the richest families in the world full stop. I have to tell you while I think it must be sorted out, I’m not that worried about it. As a country we have bigger fish to fry here. Just a thought, if they sort out residency, I’m pretty sure them paying taxes will be on the table soo, then there’s that.
Lmfao come on. What’s even the point when everyone knows that would all be for show.
This is the one part of this that has bothered me. I’m getting the impression, rightly or wrongly, that Meghan and Harry felt like they could dictate what they wanted in Canada, as members of the BRF, and I think most Canadians are going to be pretty pissed about that.
I think that’s your perception more than what’s actually going on.
I’m not Canadian but I’m with them on this. If they’re private citizens they pay their own way.
Same. They are wealthy enough to cover their own security costs.
As a Canadian, I would have massive issues if I have to pay for their expenses, security or otherwise. I am happy that they are leaving their toxic relationship in the UK and wish them the best.
As a tax paying Canadian I want to say that I absolutely do not want one penny to be going into their security. ZERO. It is enough that we are funding the figurehead that that is Governor General. Monarchies have truly outlived themselves in the 21st century. Harry and Meghan are welcome here, but on their own dime.
My partner is Canadian, and all of his friends and family — on both ends of the political spectrum — are saying exactly this. They understand needing to leave a toxic family dynamic, but they don’t want to spend one cent of taxpayer money on the Sussexes and don’t want them to jump the immigration queue.
@dogmaom Well, some of my BEST FRIENDS are Canadian (so am I) …and they don’t care one way or the other. They’ve got bigger fish to fry.
They can stay as visitors for up to six months no questions asked so they aren’t going to be jumping lines.
This is just “SOME” Canadians and BM/tabloids going way OTT twisting themselves into freakin pretzels over nothing burgers. Let’s look at this realistically: between the 2 of them, they have 50 million USD which is like 70 CDN. They are loaded, which means they’re moving here as millionaires whom the govt views as beneficial to the country in many ways. Harry and Meghan are not paupers that gonna get on our streets begging for food while requiring security from Canadian tax payers. Even if they just invest their millions, that’s injection of millions of dollars into our economy that will bring lots of profits. So They are able to pay for their own stuff including security. People need to calm the hell down.
Thank you @Salvation! a lot of twisting taking place with this story and I have a feeling a lot of bots will be claiming now to be Canadians and start whining all over the internet with faux outrage (no offence to the real Canadians who take issue with having to pay for the MH security and have legitimate concerns, which I do understand). I do hope they sort out their security arrangements and all other arrangements soon enough.
I very much support their coming here to Canada, be it part-time or full-time, though from what I understand it’ll probably be part-time.
That said, I do not want to pay anything out of my own pocket for their security, housing, or whatnot. We have so many things that our tax money could and should go towards before this (never mind the fact that they both have pretty substantial net worths, and could probably foot the bill themselves.)
A fellow Canadian here and I agree 100%
Harry and Meghan’s combined net worth is $30 million – they can afford their own security. Not one dime from Canadian taxpayers should be provided.
I agree. They are welcome to come here but as Canadian tax payer no way do I want to support or fund them.
In terms on immigration, I am curious. Harry I am sure it is not hard to get dual Citzenship. Meghan I am curious as to what type of passport she holds to stay in Canada so often. Wondering if by living in BC it is convenient to connect with Hollywood and her mom again.
Thankfully Im an American and dont have to worry about this but id be pissed. Im all for them stepping back but the BRF has a net worth in the billions (allegedly trillions), Harry has his inheritance from Diana worth tens of millions, etc. $1.7 million a year may not seem like much but there are a lot of indigenous groups in Canada who are struggling and need this way more than they do/They can afford it!!
Money that goes to their security would never go to indigenous groups in the first place.
That is just an example. If Canada does pay then the money to pay for their security costs will be come from taxes. Its not like this expense was already being set aside and approved, so it will have to be taken from somewhere aka the general pool of money taxes generates. That money could be going towards so many more things rather than three people who technically don’t need it.
This is the gripe of lots of British people too. Why are the Royals allowed to continue to live on tax money when they have such a vast personal fortune. Whether you’re a Royal supported or a Sussex supporter, it’s hard to justify spending that much money on just a few, already extremely privileged people when so many others are in desperate need.
If celebrities can pay their security why not them. If they want to be independent as they say, they should pay their own expenses.
They are still royals and may in fact retain their titles so it’s not quite the same as a celebrity m.
Aside from the crazies that would do them harm, Harry and Meghan are political targets. They need the type of security only a government can provide.
I disagree. They’re wealthy enough to get excellent security. I’m not a Canadian but I’m of the opinion that if they want to be independent, they should be independent. If not, stay with the BRF.
Canada is part of the Commonwealth correct? So while I get Canadian taxpayers not wanting to pay for their security costs, I also dont think it would be unreasonable for Canada and the UK to share the costs. Also since they will no longer be senior royals the cost would not be anywhere near what it was. Just my two cents.
My comment never appeared at another thread where I tried to make the same point. I read in The Times as well that the Met was having concerns over the rising costs of royal protection officers. They are currently leaning heavily on overtime and are struggling to maintain round the clock protection during visits abroad. If they live in Canada a good portion of the time they were discussing officers being based in Canada. I thought of the possibility of either hiring locally or compensating the Canadian police force, but to my understanding, royal protection officers have to receive specialized training which is extremely expensive. And yes, I’d say the same if it was any other member of the RF…to my understanding no other high ranking member lives abroad part or full time.
Yes, we should pay when they are here on an official visit, but when they have made the choice to come here they should cover associated costs themselves.
it’s a lot of money to spend on only 3 people, none of which are Canadian citizens.
Exactly.
But the Commonwealth is just an association of old British colonies, some independent republics are part of the Commonwealth even if they don’t are under the monarch’s rules, so there’s no clause that says that a Commonwealth nation has to pay for members of the BRF that would want to move there. It’s ok to pay for security during a visit, every country does that, but long term because they decided to break free? Nope, sorry, that won’t pass
Personally, I’m not super upset, I guess. I don’t think we should have to pay for everything, or anything like that. But I don’t have issue with sharing some of the costs assuming they will be doing at least some work while living here.
Another thing to consider is – if there’s a risk to their safety, it’s possible that Canadian citizens could also be at risk. Depending on the kind of threat – it’s possible that it could bring a risk for people in their immediate area. And I just think that’s something to keep in mind. Helping with security for them could also help potentially protect Canadian’s.
I do understand why people ARE annoyed by this, though. People always get up in arms when it comes to how their money is spent, and this is just another scenario for that. But I’m also not going to get myself hyped up over a hypothetical, at least when it’s just far too soon to know what the plan is really going to be.
It’s a big Nope from this Canadian. I wish them well, happy to have then live here, and I think they will enjoy Canada but it shouldn’t fall on us Canadians to pay for this shift.
They are not coming as representatives of the Crown, and we already have a representative of the Crown that we pay to support. And before anyone suggests it, no Harry should not become our next Governor General, we haven’t had a Brit as our GG since the 50s and haven’t had a royal in that role since Prince Arthur (child of Queen Victoria) and that ended in 1916.
I don’ think Canada will pay for the security. But I also don’t think that was the Sussexes plan all along. I think they wanted UK to pay for their security, at least in the beginning. Surely they would pay for it themselves when they make enough money with time. But the RF probably said no (anger, remember), so now it is a bit of a difficult time.
Anyway, there are probably lot of people the security has to deal with on daily basis, so they are crusual to Meghan and Harry. They are not like nannys and shopping assistants etc. I also don’t think that at this point, H and M can afford it themselves. Even if he has 50 Mil, surely those money are not in the bank and he can’t simply go and get them.
Of course he can get his money. He just has to liquidate some investments. He could have enough free to cover a year of security in a day.
Cdn here…I’m okay with paying 50% for a set amount of time…say their first year. ONLY because the Duchess of Sussex is ALREADY WORKING!! She came to our poorest area in the country (Vancouver’s downtown east side) to support our most downtrodden women and children.
Especially as we were forced to pay for a grocery chain’s (Lowblow’s) new freezers (which should have been part of their ongoing capital expenditure program, y’know?!!!). But taxpayers paid for them which I consider a total mis-use of our taxes.
So yeah, if covering their security means no successful death threats on the black woman who ‘stole’ their prince, protection for their little guy so those hard-wired for crazy cannot get to him/them….yep, whilst they organize themselves I’m happy to help be sure none of that ugliness happens on our watch.
Also, as part of the Commonwealth, we may have a fiduciary duty by law.
Looks like Trudeau just purchased Canada a monarchy.
This is the larger point at hand. There’s all this fuss about financial independence and who “works” more, but none of these people are anything but celebrities who think they are entitled to live off the state and do as they please.
We’re already part of the Commonwealth so the Queen has always been the Canadian head of state so he’s “purchased” nothing.
This is going to be a learning experience for our American friends (and those PRETENDING to be Canadian) who CLEARLY know next to nothing about Canada.
Ultimately I agree Canada should not have to pay their security. To be honest, as members of the Royal family I think the income from the duchies they will be drawing from should fund their security, rather than any taxpayer in *any* country, and I always have thought this.
But I’m still going to side-eye those who never made a peep before about funding tours from royals like William and Kate, or paying for the Queen in her official capacity as Queen of Canada, and are getting vocally upset over Meghan possibly being funded. I get that there is a difference between a temporary tour and living permanently, but the principle is the same.
No the principle is different – when members of the BRF come on official tours they are representing the Crown and we foot the bill, that’s not what is happening here.
and some of us, MANY of us actually, get mad when Royals tour our country because of the costs.
The principle is the same, because you are funding a second head of state who is nominal, when you already have one. It’s either unfair to taxpayers or it isn’t.
“and some of us, MANY of us actually, get mad when Royals tour our country because of the costs.”
And those are not who I am referring to.
They are both unfair to taxpayers – deeply. I do think the principle is different though, but I also feel that we shouldn’t even have a monarch anymore so I’m biased.
“I also feel that we shouldn’t even have a monarch anymore so I’m biased.”
I suppose this is what I’m getting at, though I’m wording it poorly. The concept of a tour is iffy to me because the whole point is to emphasize the sovereignty of the Queen of Canada for now, and years to come. It is a shorter time, but has more implications for future costs than I feel Harry and Meghan’s presence do, comparatively. But yes, I don’t think Canadians should have to pay for any of it.
Surely funding a tour vs funding permanent protection is not the same.
In both cases taxpayers are required to fund people from the Royal family who do not live in Canada and are not elected.
Either the system is unfair or it isn’t.
Their security is more complicated than that. As members of the BRF they are high value targets. They need specially trained security officers who can are part of the larger police apparatus. A private security firm is not going to be able to call for back up should it be needed, nor is any foreign country required to admit private security teams.
Absolutely. But I have a difficult time believing the finances couldn’t be arranged to help pay for this, even if the security is part of the larger police apparatus.
If they can put their money into trusts, into offshore accounts, lobby Parliament for freedom from the Freedom of Information Act, I am sure they would be able to pay for at least part of their protection individually.
This is a statement about the Royal Family on the whole, not Harry and Meghan.
Funding a week or two every few years vs. funding 6+ months every year.
Funding senior royals on a work trip vs. funding minor royals living and working for themselves.
There’s a vast difference.
Do you believe that funding people who are unelected and don’t represent you is still fair if it only happens once every few years?
yeah, there’s a big difference. It’s strange you can’t see that. There is nothing you’re ok with paying on a temporary or part-time basis you wouldn’t want to pay for on a full-time, permanent basis?
No, because the idea that funding tours is okay is only acceptable if you are okay with said tours enforcing and emphasizing the Queen as Monarch of Canada, and her successor to come.
You either want the monarchy or you don’t.
It is very easy to immigrate to Canada if you have money I beleive. I had a neighbour and all she had to do was invest 750k into a Canadian business. She would complain how expensive it was to get into Canada. I reckon the Sussexes have that kind of money Canada is desperate for immigrants as we are badly underpopulated and have an aging population. And the govt wants educated immigrants who are of childbearing age who plan to raise children. They tick all those boxes.
It’s easier if you have money AND an education. If you have neither it’s much more difficult. The people they send back every day will tell you it’s not a free for all.
Canada does want more immigrants but they want the middle of Canada filled. BC and Ontario are overpopulated. The problem is most want to live in Toronto and Vancouver and not Saskatoon.
Harry doesn’t tick the educated box. Without the title and the family money he wouldn’t stand a chance of getting in.
unless you have a disability or a loved one with a disability. Canada is not progressive when it comes to disability rights.
Immigration anywhere is easier if you have money. Often, a pledge to invest a certain amount of money in a country through a business venture puts you in a different immigration category.
Harper set this up so that rich people could get a PR card if they invested a certain amount of money into the country.
The UK RF, media and other institutions drove them out so they should pay.
I am also going to guess that this isn’t even a talking point for the govt given the history with Diana and Archie’s status as a minor but the UK media want to make it a talking point to whip up hate and make it difficult to seek sanctuary in Canada.
It’s basic common sense that they’re very high profile targets and by virtue should be protected. Nigel Farage has 24 hr tax payer funded security and he is not even an elected member of parliament.
Public policy decisions aren’t just about technicalities, they represent the public interest. It’s a worthy cause to keep them safe, not only because they are still tilted royals with an official government connection to Canada, but also because of how this will reflect on Canada abroad. I’m pretty sure Trudeau wants to foot the bill for those reasons, though it certainly won’t be a 100% popular decision. PR wise, it’s better for the Sussexes to reject any public money, but I don’t think they will. Private security is never as good, it’s also not automatically connected to external law enforcement for such purposes as threat investigation across jurisdictions.
If Trudeau has any political instincts he should know that spending millions of taxpayer funds to pay for the security of now-minor royals will blow back in his face – there is a growing anti-Monarchist sentiment here and putting us on the hook semi-permanently for their security costs will only increase that sentiment.
Everyone talks about the security costs to tax payers, but it is interesting that there is so little talk about the other side of the balance sheet. What would Harry and Meghan’s presence mean to the Canadian economy? Additional American and other non-UK money flowed into the UK charities Meghan and Harry were associated with. How much easier is it for American money to flow north to Canada charities? There has been article after article about Meghan’s impact on brands including the Canadian fashion she made a point of wearing as a member of the Royal family. The places they visit get international news for potential tourism. Maybe it all wouldn’t equal the cost of security, but that seems doubtful to me. I would at least like a journalist to speak with an economist to discuss it.
The royals are nothing but a drain on the UK economy, and that’s with them actually working and doing public events that draw in some tourists.
It’s certainly not going to be any different in Canada.
It’s not great that this is even a discussion. Harry has at least a decade of security costs (at their current level) in the bank. More like two decades if his inheritances were invested well. They can pay for whatever they need themselves.
Canada shouldn’t pay a cent, and UK taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook when they’re living and working for themselves in a different country. At most they should get whatever minor royals like the Kent’s get when they’re back in the UK.
I am not Canadian so it doesn’t matter but I agree with everything you stated. I get mad just thinking about what the U.S spends on Trump going on his golf trips every weekend.
This American is glad she doesn’t have to pay for them. This gets to the heart of why so many people in the UK get annoyed by the Royal Family. Why should they have the fund the lifestyle of these very rich people who don’t actually do anything other than uphold fusty old traditions and cut ribbons? I get the value from a tourism perspective but other than that, it seems like a huge waste of taxpayer money. (And yes, I get that they do a lot to promote various charities, but it would be interesting to see a cost-benefit analysis of how much taxpayers spend on them versus how much money their charities bring in as a direct result of their involvement.)
Most people welcome them but expect them to cover their own security costs. There’s more pressing issues than the Royals in Canada right now.
Trudeau has a minority government and covering the security costs will hurt him everywhere but most especially in Quebec where the RF isn’t popular at all.
Many Commonwealth countries such as Canada may want to ditch the Royals after the Queen’s passing so it’s something they should think about carefully as it would only fire up the republican movement.
I’m Canadian and I don’t care if my tax dollars go toward their security. Maybe I’m not losing sleep over this NON-ISSUE because, 1) my Prime Minister has clearly stated that nothing has been discussed and no promises have been made and 2) I don’t pay much attention to racist trolls.
The people who hounded this family out of the UK aren’t satisfied. Racism is clearly a mental illness that has driven a lot of people stark raving mad.
Refusing to pay security costs for a multimillionaire couple isn’t racist. People wouldn’t want to pay for the Cambridges either if they decided to move to Banff or Halifax.
Nice…@kerwood and yeah, our Prime Minster has indicated nothing has even been discussed so once again this is just about raising ire AGAINST this family….everyone is jumping the gun and I believe we can achieve a happy balance between their safety, our costs and our legal responsibilities and liability.
How is discussing the possibility of Canadian taxpayers covering the Sussexes’ security costs racist? That is an absolutely absurd stretch.
Canadian as well and I’m not that concerned about it. I imagine it will end up being some combination of Britain and canada paying for it. Also don’t understand people going on about them applying for citizenship like “anyone else!!!!” You can spend a lot of time here without having to be a citizen. Nobody ever said they would be here 365 days a year.
Lots of concern trolling going on about something that hasn’t been decided in any way yet, especially from a lot of non citizens.
I noticed The Mirror this morning saying that aides are working out an “exit package.” I imagine the exit package will come from Cornwall. I think Charles will pay his taxes on his £35 million Harry has in the UK this one time and Corbwallwill either reimburse taxpayers regarding security or he will pay for their private security for the rest of Harry’s life. Meghan may have to give up her HRH, Archie might be removed from the line of succession or Harry and Archie will be pushed further down the line of succession. Any events done for the queen will be paid for by taxpayers.
I also read an article in The Times that I agree with. I’ve begun to think that I think Harry and Meghan were forced into the big wedding. I also noticed a change in Harry after he did the Diana documentary in 2017. I think he realized he’s almost as old as his mother when she died (he’ll be 36 this year). I think Charles has had to bribe Harry to keep him in the family these past few years. I think this may have played a part in the rifts with William.
The only way Harry and Archie are pushed down is Kate having more kids. And I’m sure that will go down well with her husband’s comments on Africans should be having less kids and families benefits being reduced for 3 or more kids in the UK.
You can’t just “swap” people in the line of succession. At the moment, Harry and Archie are 6th and 7th and they’ll only move if Kate has more kids and/or in 25 odd years or so when George starts having kids (if he has them)
And may I ask the morbid facisnation in making Meghan lose her titles? And before any of you starting saying “Wallis!”. There’s a difference. Divorce attitudes at the time were very different to what they are now, Edward was actually King and Wallis was never giving HRH in the first place. Meghan has
If they want to take that away while the royal pedophile gets to keep his, then I’ll happily be fully committed to the republican movements and questioning why Andrew gets to keep his titles and not Meghan
Canadian here and we’re assuming there are no benefits to sheltering this family as we usually do when it comes to immigration policy. Immigrants have made this country the envy of the rest of the world and many “natural born” Canadians, particularly in rural areas, resent it. They want to be made to feel like they’ve rescued us somehow and while they have, immigrants are not the continual and generational drain on the system that this narrative is pushing. The criticisms of the Sussex situation are BS because these two are the tip of an iceberg of progressive, well educated expats from all over the world who are choosing to be Canadian just as I did. And make no mistake, there’d be a bidding war if this couple put their citizenship up for sale so Canadians who are acting snooty about their choice to be here should take the stick out.
no one is saying they can’t live here, just that our taxes should not fund them. It has nothing to do with citizenship or immigration as they can stay here 6 months at a time without issue.
While I am happy to welcome them to Canada and understand why they want to leave the toxic situation that they have been living in, they need to tread carefully. A recent study has come out showing that 1 in 5 Canadian children are living in poverty. There are indigenous communities who don’t have clean water and that have severe housing issues. I don’t want a penny of my tax dollars being spent on their security while they are living here. They are extremely wealthy even without the Royal funds that they are given. Their security costs are astronomical and will increase, especially if they are travelling back and forth regularly. Neither are Canadian citizens. They need to pay for their own security or have Charles pay the tab. If they do decide to move to the US eventually, Canadians will have spent millions and millions of dollars on their “transition”, only to have them leave.
Question for Canadians: Do you all have ‘anchor babies’? Because we have never seen Archie’s birth certificate, so who’s to say he wasn’t born in Canada? If he was, would Harry and Meghan have more rights in Canada than just your average immigrant couple?
What the actual fuck?
We have seen his birth certificate. We know what hospital he was born at (A London one at that)
And don’t say “I didn’t know it was public”. You could have easily googled “Archie’s birth certificate” and you would get dozens of links to it
But we did see Archie’s birth certificate so this whole comment is just… bizzare let’s say.
Google is your friend, bet you believe the doll baby story too.
If you though that was funny, ha, ha.
omg. No. He was not born in Canada. What the eff is this.
Archie was born in England. With that said “Anchor babies” are a big business in Canada. We have many immigrants come from mostly China I believe, have a baby and then go back to China. They want their children to go to Canadian universities and not have to pay international student fees. They also want it easier to immigrate once the child is old enough to sponsor it’s family. Doctors in Canada get paid directly by the parents so many are very eager to help people who want Anchor babies. I just recently saw a news story about this. Some end up having difficult deliveries, can’t pay the $10 000 a day fee for a premature baby. What they sometimes do is once they get the babie’s passport and the baby is ready to leave the hospital, they leave with the baby and don’t pay the bill. There are law makers trying to make “Anchor babies” illegal and therefore not allow automatic citizenship if your baby is born in Canada and you are from another country.
Since neither of then is a Canadian citizen, it does seem a bit unfair that they may have just decided to settle in Canadian. As M is still a US citizen it would seem more appropriate that they decide to move here.
It’s not your choice, manage your life and where you live.
Not Canadian but I completely understand the reluctance to pay.
IMO, the “regular” security that H&M get aka the bodyguards when they go to the store etc etc should come out of their own pocket. Same with engagements that they do for charities
If they do any work for the Crown, it should come from the Sovereign Grant because they are working for the Crown.
I am an American but I wouldn’t want to pay for their security! Tax dollars help pay for the royal family in England, but they bring in tourism. If the Sussexes are not living as working royals in Canada, I assume they won’t bring in any tourist. In fact, I imagine they are moving to Canada to avoid being harassed by anyone. So why should Canadians have to pay anything for them?
Why should they have to, it’s Meghan and Harry’s decision to go live there not the Canadian taxpayers. The English taxpayer shouldn’t be burdened with it either when they’ll be doing little to no work over there. They should pay for it themselves. This was their decision something like this is the consequence of it.
Didn’t you say Harry has an inheritance of 40+ MILLION DOLLARS?! I think they can afford their own security if need be. AMD if that IS the case NOONE should help them out that way. Oh hell no.
In the end I think it’s good that taxpayers do not get to say who gets security from the state and who doesn’t. I know my taxes pay for the security of a lot of people I can’t stand and feel like they did it to themselves to need security. It’s better for state security services to impartially assess threat levels and what needs to be done and who needs to do it. I wouldn’t want people to end up dead after the people had a say in their security.