“Billy Porter is the first man to cover an issue of Allure” links

“I’m part of the first generation of gay men, ever, who get to be out, loud, and proud in the world. My generation is the first. Bitches are scared. And they should be.” Link in bio to read the full cover story with @theebillyporter from our Art of Beauty Issue. — #Photography: @benhassett #Stylist: @nicolaformichetti #Makeup: @peterphilipsmakeup #Grooming @melissa.dezarate #Nails @naominailsnyc #Production @_studiolou_ #Writer: @smashfizzle
That is insane that that girl in Kentucky was expelled from school for having a cake with rainbow colors while wearing a sweater with rainbow colors. It’s an effing rainbow!!! Sometimes a rainbow is just a rainbow.
And even if it weren’t just a rainbow, people need to fucking relax! Oof.
It’s too bad that Allure is a shell of its former self. But I’ll still buy the issue with him on the cover. (What does “bitches are scared” mean, precisely? Who’s the bitch there?)
And I’m just done with Bernie and his loudmouth supporters (hello, quiet Bernie supporters! You exist. I see you. You do not annoy me; we have a difference of opinion). I agree with Pajiba – Warren isn’t stupid. She would never have released this (never mind inventing the story as the Bros have suggested) as it could so clearly kneecap either of them. I’m sick of it. And alllll of a sudden loudmouth Bernie bros are everywhere. They’re so loud, so loud, and I wish they’d just sit down and be in the silence for a bit.