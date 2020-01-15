“Billy Porter is the first man to cover an issue of Allure” links
  • January 15, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Billy Porter is the first man to cover Allure Magazine and look at how lovely this cover is! The editorial is incredible too. [Go Fug Yourself]
Beyonce sent her Ivy Park/Adidas pieces to her celebrity friends. [LaineyGossip]
Britney Spears will not be exhibiting her art in France. [Dlisted]
Did Kim Kardashian boo Tristan Thompson? No. [Just Jared]
I’m just… disgusted by Bernie Sanders. I really am. [Pajiba]
Michael Bloomberg’s campaign Twitter account is odd. [Jezebel]
Kentucky still sounds like a terrible state. [Towleroad]
Diana Bunch bids farewell to My 600 Lb life. [Starcasm]
What’s going on with all of the sexism of the Oscars? [OMG Blog]
Michael B. Jordan’s style has been ah-mazing. [RCFA]

3 Responses to ““Billy Porter is the first man to cover an issue of Allure” links”

  1. BellaBella says:
    January 15, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    That is insane that that girl in Kentucky was expelled from school for having a cake with rainbow colors while wearing a sweater with rainbow colors. It’s an effing rainbow!!! Sometimes a rainbow is just a rainbow.

    Reply
  2. Bebe says:
    January 15, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    And even if it weren’t just a rainbow, people need to fucking relax! Oof.

    Reply
  3. Betsy says:
    January 15, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    It’s too bad that Allure is a shell of its former self. But I’ll still buy the issue with him on the cover. (What does “bitches are scared” mean, precisely? Who’s the bitch there?)

    And I’m just done with Bernie and his loudmouth supporters (hello, quiet Bernie supporters! You exist. I see you. You do not annoy me; we have a difference of opinion). I agree with Pajiba – Warren isn’t stupid. She would never have released this (never mind inventing the story as the Bros have suggested) as it could so clearly kneecap either of them. I’m sick of it. And alllll of a sudden loudmouth Bernie bros are everywhere. They’re so loud, so loud, and I wish they’d just sit down and be in the silence for a bit.

    Reply

