Duchess Kate steps out in a green McQueen coat for a day trip to Bradford

Embed from Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Bradford, England mid-day for a series of events. This is their first joint appearance of the year, if we’re not counting the church walk in Sandringham where Rose Hanbury showed up. My guess is that church-walk actually did “count” as an event for the Cambridges. Now that the Sussexes are exiting the UK, expect more of that – every sneeze or bored expression in public will count as an event for the Cambridges. And the embiggening will continue… until it doesn’t.

Anyway, the goal for today’s events in Bradford are to highlight the local economy, and I’m sure there’s probably something involving mental health too, because of Heads Together and William’s general vibe of “I’m a mental health advocate except when it’s my brother.”

Kate wore a dress by Zara and a coat by McQueen. The McQueen coat looks familiar but I don’t know if that’s because it’s a repeat or because so many of Kate’s coats look the same. Why does she have a thing for breast flaps on coats? It’s such a weird style quirk. She does love a militaristic coat though, so this suits her purposes. I was going to say something about the lack of buttons, but there are a bunch of buttons on the wrist of the coat, so whatever. She also wore Zeen earrings which we saw during the Pakistan tour.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images