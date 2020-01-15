Duchess Kate steps out in a green McQueen coat for a day trip to Bradford

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Bradford, England mid-day for a series of events. This is their first joint appearance of the year, if we’re not counting the church walk in Sandringham where Rose Hanbury showed up. My guess is that church-walk actually did “count” as an event for the Cambridges. Now that the Sussexes are exiting the UK, expect more of that – every sneeze or bored expression in public will count as an event for the Cambridges. And the embiggening will continue… until it doesn’t.
Anyway, the goal for today’s events in Bradford are to highlight the local economy, and I’m sure there’s probably something involving mental health too, because of Heads Together and William’s general vibe of “I’m a mental health advocate except when it’s my brother.”
Kate wore a dress by Zara and a coat by McQueen. The McQueen coat looks familiar but I don’t know if that’s because it’s a repeat or because so many of Kate’s coats look the same. Why does she have a thing for breast flaps on coats? It’s such a weird style quirk. She does love a militaristic coat though, so this suits her purposes. I was going to say something about the lack of buttons, but there are a bunch of buttons on the wrist of the coat, so whatever. She also wore Zeen earrings which we saw during the Pakistan tour.
She looks fab in that color and the earrings are perfect with the coat. She looks genuinely happy and I can only think that she is as relieved to see the back of H & M as they are to leave.
If she is, then she’s shortsighted. She’ll be a target again soon enough, without Meghan as punching bag.
Meghan isn’t leaving Planet Earth. She’ll always be the punching bag and the press will only strengthen Kate’s status as the “future Queen”.
They’ll say Kate is happy to visit old ladies in Plymouth while Meghan attends a gala with the Mulroneys and the Clooneys.
Press access and coverage will still not be nearly what it was when Meghan was in the UK and being abused on a daily basis.
I predict this lack of access is going to get the anti-Meghan hysteria to die down a bit, in time, since they have less to go on and less to inflame people about.
And Kate and William have thrown in their lot with the press, who will now expect things from them (including access to their children) whether they want to deliver or not.
She’s in trouble.
The targeting may have already begun…? So full disclosure, I lurk a bit on the Daily Fail and have kept it up since all this brouhaha started. I admit I very rarely actually read any article, giving the Daily Fail clicks makes my a$$ twitch. But the headers/titles give you a sense of how the tide is flowing in the cesspool that is British tabloid journalism.
Just this morning I saw a top article roughly titled, I’m not going back to get it perfect sorry, “Will and Kate do their first joint event in MONTHS”. The capitalization was theirs. I was actually taken aback. There’s a touch of salt there, right?
@VaVa – I think their lack of a work ethic is going to become obvious.
I saw a snarky comment on twitter today about it (the Sun had a headline about how hard Will and Kate worked and the person was laughing at it and so were all the replies) – then I realized the person was the editor in chief of HuffPo – UK. Not sure if she was there when Kate had her “guest editing” stint, but she likely has heard the stories if not.
Im sure she’s totally relieved. She can continue to work in secret on her “early childhood development initiative” that hasn’t shown anything productive in five years. Without Meghan as the target people might go back to wondering wtf she does.
At this point I think the “initiative” is to have as many babies as possible, spaced just far enough apart that she doesn’t have to work until 2030 at the earliest.
Much keen! Very queenly!
Ha ha ha I couldn’t disagree more! Comparing her ridiculous earrings (that cost more than my house), horrible uncomfortable shoes, silly posh surroundings with the Meghan article wherein she is comfy and glamorous and do-gooding even under these circumstances, I know who I think comes out as a rock star, and who comes out looking like a posturing colonialist stuck in a past time that stood for oppression, profligate wealth, and stupid ‘birthright over actual character’ thinking.
@CHAINE I hope Kate enjoys picking up the slack!
Right?!
She probably thinks, ‘Look at those losers getting bullied out. My mother and I would never allow that to happen to me, because Ive built my entire existence around getting this ring and I’ll be damned if I have to make it in the real world and learn a skillset.’
Kate had a huge grin on her face the day after she skipped her engagement with the Irish guards and was bring lambasted for it. Kate is excellent at putting on a great big grin no matter the circumstances.
I like this coat. This is one of the few Cathy pieces that I would wear.
Yep. I cannot muster any enthusiasm or sympathy for these two. They’re horrid.
I wonder if they’ve ever been greeted by protesters or shouts of “boooo”. What would they do? Are they out there? Would the police remove them?
All I can think of when I see them now is yuck.
How much did yet another bespoke McQueen cost for thrifty Kate. And William has a big honking watch that he wears. How much does that cost?
The Cambridges will have to make nice with Charles now so they can be the dutiful ones.
No one cares how much it costs because she’s white. She’s the one who gets to wear nice things remember?
That being said, I do think she looks nice and relaxed. But that’s because she thinks she’s gotten rid of H & M. Poor thing, she’s got no idea….
@HK9 I dont think kate is relaxed. If she was relaxed she would have a huge grin on her face.
I’m thinking she looks like she has control.
Kate has looked happier than ever since Louis was born. I don’t attribute it to the Sussex exit. And no one will expect her to step up in Meghan’s absence since she wasn’t expected to do much pre-Meghan.
I disagree that she’s looked happier than ever. School runs have looked a little tense, she looked beautiful but miserable at the Christmas walk. Dealing with William, I would assume.
The problem is, before Meghan there was a small drip of snarky stories about her lack of work, but nothing enough to get her to do anything. Unfortunately for her, Meghan in her brief time in the UK has shown what it means to get projects off the ground. Even with her gone, the context is different now.
Bespoke = £0, duh!
Double standards as usual, we hear about her thrifty Zara dress but no estimated price is put on her NEW Alexander McQueen coat. To me they both look very embarrassed and their fake smiles look even more forced than usual. I bet they cannot wait to get back to London and their forthcoming ski ing holiday.
Harry has an engagement tomorrow and l hope it goes well for him.
Kate is wearing a foreign clothing brand and I don’t think Zara has the best environmental footprint or labor history. At least she could have worn H&M. Some people could have even spun it as support for the other H&M. Lol.
Oh hum. If this is the future of the monarchy, how boring.
This was always the future of the monarchy.
Hur-Rah! We are all saved. Long live the Future-Future Queen!
(But seriously what is with the coat titty-flaps?)
I seriously hate the word T-tty. I knew a woman who used t-tty baby as an insult and it always made my skin crawl. Just ugh.
Not really a fan of hers but she’s looking very pretty and I do love this shade of green a lot.
They suck now can’t stand them anymore
Same. They showed their asses. Any goodwill I felt for them is gone.
Wills has the crustiest dry lips in those DM pics. That’s all I have to say.
It’s the foaming at the mouth that dries his lips out.
Just spewed my coffee at this
Her face looks kind of weird to me, tight around her mouth. Like she’s straining to get her lips to stretch over her teeth to smile. It almost gives the appearance that her teeth have grown.
Yes, I noticed that too! Something has changed in that area.
Right?! I was looking at the pictures for ages trying to figure out why her face looked off and there’s definitely something different about her mouth. And her lips definitely look smaller
I did think she had gotten new veneers recently, and maybe they’re a little too big
Both of them turned their backs on their interests in mental health and child development when it suited them more to throw the Sussexes under the bus.
If Harry and Meghan stay visible, I think the embiggening could last a while. “Look at Saint Kate, out there representing the Queen UNLIKE EVIL MEGHAN WHO STOLE OUR HARRY”. Forever though? We’ll have to see.
Would they risk having another baby? Kate’s hair looks different with shorter layers at the front, so my suspicions are raised…
I agree this could become John Lennon and Yoko Ono all over again.
I’d love it more with a French twist – always having hair flying around the face would drive me crazy. She’d look so much more polished. The color offs the coat is lovely though.
She does love a good breast-flap, and when I saw this from the top up, I laughed because of that but otherwise thought it was fine. Typical Kate (and really, another new McQueen? I assume there will be article after article about her spending?) but fine.
But seeing it full-length, I don’t like it. The proportions are off somehow for me. Maybe with tall boots I would like it better? IDK.
Agreed. Like the earrings. Like the color. Like the coat in theory, but something is off about it proportion wise. And I kind of hate the breast flaps – I’d look like I was about to take flight in something like that because I just have too big of a bust for that.
It kind of reminds me of something a star wars villain would wear. And I don’t even necessarily mean that as a negative, bad guys get some of the better clothes. But it does have that vibe.
I read something funny about how William is worried about Kate’s plunging weight because she works herself to exhaustion & is so busy she forgets to eat. LOL Can I get a job where I get my hair & makeup done & wear ugly coats & smile & chat with random people for 45 minutes a day? I’ll even wear an inordinate amount of buttons & pretend to be attracted to William. I’m sick of this Jewel in The Crown bs & it’s only been 2 days.
She looks smug?
I don’t know about smug. But she looks like I do when everything around me feels like it’s on fire and I’m putting on a fake “This is fineeee. Everything is totalllyyyyy fiiiiine” smile.
Genuine crocodile purse? Nope nope nope!
It’s mock croc..
Leather stamped to look like croc.
She looks fine. It’s his bro face I want to punch. I can’t believe I thought he was a cute kid. He is the ugliest of the bunch.
She looks pretty. She always looks pretty. That’s going to get boring over time. I hope they have a plan, otherwise people will get bored and turn on her too.
The bag is leather made to look like crocodile.
Thank God for Kate
Grace and Beauty
(What’s this about Rose?)
Lol where have you been? Thank god for Kate, why? She looks nice in photos and that’s about it.
It’s all but confirmed that William cheated on Kate with Rose Hanbury.
Boring dated look.
Since the Sussexes left l lost my interest. I canceled the RF.
She has so many green coats / coatdresses- and so many in other colours – why does she need a new Custom coat (which looks just like other coats she owns) which cost 1000’s??
Katie has been looking stressed af lately and doesnt look so good in these pics. I see wrinkles in her jacket and there’s a pained look on her face. She looked shocked doing the school run last werk, and smiley, but there’s an undercurrent of concern on her face.
I think Kaiser is right. They will enjoy a bump of good press for a while from this but it will turn. Badly. I suspect Baby no. 4 will happen then. I suspect within 1.5 years….but that’s me being generous.
I don’t like these people.
I don’t like the outfit especially the upper area
But her hair looks nice
Ok. Usually I like Kate’s coats (unpopular opinion here I know) but I don’t care for this one. The flaps are awkward and the color and length don’t do anything for her. Too drab and long. The earrings are rather incongruous for the coat.
She looks lovely as usual. Love the coat.
YAWN YAWN and YAWN….dull and boring just as the Brits predicted. William smug as usual and Kate pretending to be or really is clueless. Everything about Kate from her clothes to her (sad to say) personality is just dull and boring. I really hoped to see something different from these two but it’s the same thing wash and repeat. Kate with a new coat and William looking like an ass greeting people in Anywhere, UK
That coat would be killer without the breast flaps. So close, Kate! But as always, failed to stick the landing.
The coat would’ve been great but for the flaps. They’re just weird and make her look flat and saggy at the same time. Not a good look. And I agree that her face looks strange around the mouth: tight and swollen. He looks as usual like he’s sucking a lemon.
They have no sparkle. None.