Prince Charles ‘always envisioned working with both of his sons & their families’

We’ve been focusing so much on the mega-beef between Prince Harry and Prince William, we really haven’t spent much time talking about how all of the Sussexit drama has affected Prince Charles, and whether he has assumed any blame for what has happened. Believe it or not, I think Charles – perhaps more than anyone else in the family – understood that Meghan could be and would be an asset for the family. I think he was already closer to Harry than William when Meghan came around, and Meghan brought Harry and Charles even closer. I really do believe that. But I also believe that Harry still believes – still knows – that his father has always shoved him under the bus so that Charles can frame himself as a good father/good leader. And maybe Harry was also deeply hurt that Charles didn’t do more to protect Meghan in particular. That’s not what People’s cover story exclusive is about though – it’s about how Charles’s plans for the future always included Harry and Meghan and, privately, Charles is quite broken up about all of this.
Although tensions within the royal family are high, senior members want to help Meghan Markle and Prince Harry find contentment following their decision to step down from their roles.
“There is a firm determination within the palace to understand Meghan and Harry’s position and help them get to a place where they feel comfortable and happy,” a close palace source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. Despite a focus within the palace on the direct line of succession those close to Charles deny reports that he sought to slim-down the monarchy by squeezing out his younger son and daughter-in-law.
“Charles has always envisioned working with both of his sons and their families in the future,” says a close source. The leaner monarchy that has been proposed by Charles for cost-cutting purposes “included Harry and whoever he married,” adds a palace insider.
Observers say the royal family will seek to make things right. “For public and also for deeply private reasons, the Queen, and Prince Charles and Prince William will want to heal the rift,” says royal historian Robert Lacey, author of the books Monarch and Majesty, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “There is anger at the moment. But if Harry and Meghan are prepared to enter into the spirit of this new arrangement” —making sure not to appear to cash in on their titles and reputations—“I think the Queen, Charles and William will [support them]. Each of them, for different reasons, will want to heal what has gone wrong.”
It occurs to me, once again, that Charles doesn’t have a plan in place, nor a successor in place for The Prince’s Trust, his signature foundation which is one of the largest (if not THE largest) charitable foundations in the UK. Years ago, it was said that Charles approached both his sons to gauge their interest in possibly taking over The Prince’s Trust and both rejected it. I always hated that – William is lazy AF, so it was no surprise that he wasn’t interested, but I always thought The Prince’s Trust presidency would be a great fit for Harry, especially when he married Meghan. My point is that… yes, Charles really did hope that Harry and Meghan would stick around, because when he becomes king, he really will have to let go of so many of his charities and patronages. And let’s face it, William will probably only be interested in taking on a handful of them. Charles hoped that Harry would pick up some of the slack, long-term. But Harry said “not while you’re staying silent on the attacks on my wife.”
Well. Then I guess he better get busy trying to set up a joint project with Harry so that he can make the most of the time he has with him when he is in the UK.
Why can’t he? Harry isn’t dead; far from it. Work with Harry. What’s stopping you?
I think when Charles is King lots will change.
I still wish William would throw a massive fit and abdicate his line. Harry and Meghan are so much more dedicated. Rather than keening, they’re doing.
Yeah – but not really in the way that we think, he’ll be like his mother and NOT deal with the bratty child who could seriously damage the Monarchy.
He had a responsibility to Harry as a father and as a royal. He failed.
All of the royals get dragged in the press at one time or another. I don’t think Charles sufficiently appreciated how nasty the coverage of Meghan was because he Is used to it. I also think it never occurred to him to ask Harry and Meghan how they were coping.
I think Charles’ cousin Viscount Linley is going to take over the Trust.
Yes, he is already the chief executive. I don’t understand why Charles created an independent trust for William and Harry if he intended for one or both to take over his trust.
H&M want to be part time royals, yes? At some point, years down the road, can they go back to full-time? Just curious.
Don’t whine to us Charles. You let William throw Harry and Meghan under the bus so you could get closer to William.
Because that’s why Charles has been so quiet through this whole thing. He’s not going to say anything because his real priority showed in that documentary where Charles talked about how happy it made him feel to hear William’s appreciation. Charles was fine with using William to sell Camilla to the public and he’s fine with using Harry to get closer to William so that the public can think of him as a good and stable future King.
William has been very clever about this, always being difficult so that the rest of the family has to work to get any kind of concession from him, whereas Harry has been the go along to get along type. It must have been a really sad awakening for Harry to realize that the family takes his support for granted.
And stil- still!- not one member of the BRF has come out condemning the media slander against Meg. Not TQ, not PC, and not PW.
Today’s tinfoil tiara theory:
There was an article about how there were rifts that didn’t involve PW and Harry. This was speculated by some posters here last week too. I’m starting to think it’s true. That maybe Will and Harry aren’t great, but maybe that’s papa’s doing? Could Charles be in charge of this whole smear campaign to put Harry/Meg in their place? And it backfired?
In terms of the firm, how can you expect employees to stay when the condition in which they work are so bad? money is not enough to shrug off the abuse she was experiencing. you did a horrible job of protecting your asset. as far as a father and a grandfather you REALLY fucked up. this was your daughter in law. your son’s wife and mother of your grandchild/ren. protecting her meant protecting your grandchild as well and you chose to do nothing. I don’t know what the state of the relationship with Harry is but I can only imagine how huge of a step back it’s taken.
There are many toxic people who believe that if they something for you, that entitles them to be toxic to you, and you just have to shut up and take it. Meg is clearly used to such people (her dad). And she’s probably made Harry aware of how abnormal it all is.
I wish this hadn’t gone all so sideways. I don’t think that Charles is the villain-villain here; I think William and the Middletons are and have been the big leakers and smear coordinators. I don’t let Charles off the hook – he didn’t understand how much more intense was the tabloid hate focused on Meghan (and Harry, but it was Meghan who took the brunt) than it was when he and Diana were having their issues.
Further, I think Charles’s biggest sin is that he failed to get William in hand. He HAD to have known that the bulk of leaks were from William and his associates. I truly think that William suffers from mental health problems/a personality disorder which is part of the reason why the Queen and Charles have been so lenient with His Laziness. But that doesn’t stop the pain and feeling of betrayal that Harry experienced as his wife and child were being destroyed.
By his brother. To allow his brother and SIL to not have to do any work. I mean my god.
I don’t think William suffers from any kind of mental health problems. He’s just a grade ‘A’ asshole of a person.
Out of all people in the family, Charles seemed to get what Meghan felt the most. At their wedding he accompanied her to the altar and he was also pictured quite a few times being very chatty and smiley with her mother.
Whoever is probably behind the leaks in the newspapers, I don’t think it was Charles. Nevertheless, he probably didn’t do anything against it either. Which, lets face it – a dad should always protect his children.
Like, seriosly, this is the worst outcome for the whole royal family. I just don’t understand how could the other royals not see it and prevent it from happening? It hurts the RF as much, if not more. They are loosing their stars H and M, and the trust of the people. Bad news and scandals all around.
And Meghan and Harry are basically left alone. She is used to it, but Harry leaves England, where he lived all his life. Like, imagine how hard this must be for him?
Aw, poor baby.
I do think he would have wanted them to stay, but he could have done a lot more to show them support. Obviously we don’t know what he did or didn’t do behind the scenes, but he could have issued public statements, spoken out against leaking courtiers, etc.
I wonder if any cash from the Duchy will come with conditions of access to Archie.
I think Charles played a role in the smear campaign, for sure. I actually don’t think he was the main person behind it – but notice how in the beginning (late 2018) we got so many stories about how Charles was sad about the rift between the brothers, Charles was the hero, etc. I think at that point in time Charles was at least okay with the negative campaign bc he could benefit from it. But we saw a steep drop off in those kinds of stories, and I think that’s when it went from a “Charles is using this to benefit himself” to “William is calling the shots in this particular area.”
And I think Charles has been playing games in the press for so long that he probably didn’t think he was doing anything “all that bad.” I definitely agree that he knew the value Meghan brought to the royal family. And I don’t think he wants Harry to spend large chunks of the year in Canada with his grandchild. AND, I think H&M were always part of Charles long term vision of the monarchy. But at some point, he lost control of the press and the coverage and so here we are (as I just said in another post.)
I think now we are seeing damage control from Charles with a sense of “how did this get so bad.”
“There is anger at the moment. But if Harry and Meghan are prepared to enter into the spirit of this new arrangement” —making sure not to appear to cash in on their titles and reputations—“I think the Queen, Charles and William will [support them]. “
That’s sounds almost like a veiled threat. So as long as they continue to do what we want, we’ll support them financially. And we want to limit how they make their future earnings cause in reality we still want them financially dependent on us.
Also, Charles should have put being a father first. But I guess he didn’t have the best role model on how to be one and didn’t truly know how.
I don’t think Charles actively leaked stuff. In fact I think he was quite passive with it because
1) he thought he wasn’t too bad and that it would all go away
2) wanted to wait till the dust settled to see how he could swoop in
And now since neither of those has happened, he’s gone whining to the press like he used to do with William
Until Charles puts William in his place (which I doubt) it will always be this way. The RF will always defer to the future King or Queen even if’s it’s wrong to do so…PERIOD. If Charles has a connection with Meghan it still wouldn’t put his need to ensure the future of the Monarchy ahead of that connection. William comes first. Meghan figured this out a long time ago that is why she had been planning their exit for months.
This sounds like PR put out by Charles to coax Harry back into the net. All the usual hacks are writing similar pieces along the lines of ‘when you’re ready to come back Harry the doors are open’. I think the UK RW media literally cannot understand why Harry loves his bi-racial wife….