Prince Charles ‘always envisioned working with both of his sons & their families’

We’ve been focusing so much on the mega-beef between Prince Harry and Prince William, we really haven’t spent much time talking about how all of the Sussexit drama has affected Prince Charles, and whether he has assumed any blame for what has happened. Believe it or not, I think Charles – perhaps more than anyone else in the family – understood that Meghan could be and would be an asset for the family. I think he was already closer to Harry than William when Meghan came around, and Meghan brought Harry and Charles even closer. I really do believe that. But I also believe that Harry still believes – still knows – that his father has always shoved him under the bus so that Charles can frame himself as a good father/good leader. And maybe Harry was also deeply hurt that Charles didn’t do more to protect Meghan in particular. That’s not what People’s cover story exclusive is about though – it’s about how Charles’s plans for the future always included Harry and Meghan and, privately, Charles is quite broken up about all of this.

Although tensions within the royal family are high, senior members want to help Meghan Markle and Prince Harry find contentment following their decision to step down from their roles. “There is a firm determination within the palace to understand Meghan and Harry’s position and help them get to a place where they feel comfortable and happy,” a close palace source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. Despite a focus within the palace on the direct line of succession those close to Charles deny reports that he sought to slim-down the monarchy by squeezing out his younger son and daughter-in-law. “Charles has always envisioned working with both of his sons and their families in the future,” says a close source. The leaner monarchy that has been proposed by Charles for cost-cutting purposes “included Harry and whoever he married,” adds a palace insider. Observers say the royal family will seek to make things right. “For public and also for deeply private reasons, the Queen, and Prince Charles and Prince William will want to heal the rift,” says royal historian Robert Lacey, author of the books Monarch and Majesty, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “There is anger at the moment. But if Harry and Meghan are prepared to enter into the spirit of this new arrangement” —making sure not to appear to cash in on their titles and reputations—“I think the Queen, Charles and William will [support them]. Each of them, for different reasons, will want to heal what has gone wrong.”

It occurs to me, once again, that Charles doesn’t have a plan in place, nor a successor in place for The Prince’s Trust, his signature foundation which is one of the largest (if not THE largest) charitable foundations in the UK. Years ago, it was said that Charles approached both his sons to gauge their interest in possibly taking over The Prince’s Trust and both rejected it. I always hated that – William is lazy AF, so it was no surprise that he wasn’t interested, but I always thought The Prince’s Trust presidency would be a great fit for Harry, especially when he married Meghan. My point is that… yes, Charles really did hope that Harry and Meghan would stick around, because when he becomes king, he really will have to let go of so many of his charities and patronages. And let’s face it, William will probably only be interested in taking on a handful of them. Charles hoped that Harry would pick up some of the slack, long-term. But Harry said “not while you’re staying silent on the attacks on my wife.”