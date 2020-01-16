“Reese Witherspoon also got a huge Ivy Park package from Beyonce” links
Reese Witherspoon got a huge package from Beyonce! [LaineyGossip]
Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. [JustJared]
No Friends reunion? Whatever will the youths do? [Seriously OMG]
The Star Trek Picard premiere looked like so much fun. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Here’s a summary of the Lev Parnas drama. [Pajiba]
Dina Lohan could go to jail for six months, yay. [Dlisted]
Pope Francis appointed a woman to a high-ranking position. [Jezebel]
Alexa Chung & Tan France are doing a Netflix show together. [Towleroad]
Peak Florida Woman. [The Blemish]

  1. Angela82 says:
    January 16, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    I don’t what is crazier that woman or the state of America.

