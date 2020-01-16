“Reese Witherspoon also got a huge Ivy Park package from Beyonce” links

Reese Witherspoon got a huge package from Beyonce! [LaineyGossip]

Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. [JustJared]

No Friends reunion? Whatever will the youths do? [Seriously OMG]

The Star Trek Picard premiere looked like so much fun. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Here’s a summary of the Lev Parnas drama. [Pajiba]

Dina Lohan could go to jail for six months, yay. [Dlisted]

Pope Francis appointed a woman to a high-ranking position. [Jezebel]

Alexa Chung & Tan France are doing a Netflix show together. [Towleroad]

Peak Florida Woman. [The Blemish]

Thanks for the new #IvyParkXAdidas swag @Beyonce, you’re my girl! PS: Sorry @TheEllenShow, we are now officially broken up. Looks like B and I are best friends. 🐝🙋🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/DYzqdRnl7g — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 15, 2020