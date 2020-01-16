Prince Andrew will likely be ‘stripped of his round-the-clock police protection’

I am aware that things got crazy on our post about who would pick up the security costs for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Personally, I understand why Canadians would feel like they shouldn’t be responsible, just as I understand why British taxpayers would feel like they shouldn’t pay for security for royals living in another country. That being said, if you really start to scratch the surface of “who pays for security” and “why the royals need security,” the conversation kind of folds in on itself, you know? Like, I don’t think the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge need to fly everywhere by royal helicopter for “security reasons.” I don’t think Prince Andrew needed top-level security for the past decade, but he did. And now that Andrew has been downgraded to semi-retired pervert/oaf, his top-notch security will likely be pulled too:
Prince Andrew faces being stripped of his round-the-clock armed police protection in a fresh blow to the Queen’s second son, the Evening Standard can reveal. The Home Office is recommending a major downgrade of security for the Duke of York after his enforced “retirement” from public life, according to senior sources.
Scotland Yard has completed a thorough review, the Standard understands, and “conclusions have been reached and recommendations made”. A final decision is in the hands of Home Secretary Priti Patel and, ultimately, the Prime Minister.
It comes as the Queen and senior royals continue to grapple with the implications of Harry and Meghan’s decision to step away from frontline duties. A senior source said: “A review was ordered into the Met’s protection of HRH The Duke of York once it was announced he was stepping down from royal duties in November. Those in charge of royal security cannot write a blank cheque for anyone who does not have a public role for the foreseeable future. Round-the-clock armed protection is very expensive. The Met is obliged to review the position to ensure it is justified.”
Andrew was effectively forced to quit royal duties following his disastrous BBC interview over his links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Yeah, Andrew should definitely have limited-to-no-security. He’s not a terrorist target, you know? But… that’s been true for a while, even before Andrew’s withdrawal from royal duties. Why was he getting round-the-clock protection when he was just a pervert at large, making shady business deals and getting foot rubs from children? Why is there not outrage at HIS years of unnecessary high-level security costs? Especially since – I would argue – Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex truly face danger and threats, domestically and internationally.
Also, speaking of unnecessary costs and who pays for what, Andrew’s former private secretary Amanda Thirsk “settled” a legal situation with the palace, in which she got a payout from the royal family worth “tens of thousands of pounds.” Um… for what? She must have had a lot of dirt on Andrew and they wanted her to sign an NDA. Who paid and how much?
Andrew doesn’t need police protection. He needs to be under police SURVEILLANCE to protect society FROM him.
THIS. And I also wonder which other minor royals who live in palaces get levels of state protection. And in America MARLA AND TIFFANY F**KING TRUMP get tax funded security. And Harry and Meghan are actually doing good, are super famous and are actual targets of all sorts of threats. So yeah, the conversation does collapse in on itself.
Let’s not do the whataboutism with Marla and Tiffany. Trump’s grotesque foreign policy has put them at great risk of being kidnapped or killed. It’s not their fault Trump is a wannabe dictator.
Co-sigm.
I thought I read somewhere – this was a WHILE ago – that Sophie and Edward did not have round the clock protection. They only have protection when they do official engagements. The article specifically referenced how happy Sophie was being able to do the school run in her Jaguar with no RPOs along. But like I said, that was a while ago (maybe around the time of Will and Kate’s wedding?)
Anyway, so I don’t think Andrew needs round the clock protection just for existing. I am hopeful that things reach a point where H&M don’t need round the clock protection either. But right now, I don’t think we are there, clearly.
Also not only did Amanda Thirsk get a six figure legal settlement–it was announced she is now the CEO of Pitch, or what used to be Pitch at the Palace. Nice.
The fact we have yet to hear that the BRF is “incandescent with rage”, “spitting blood”, “disappointed” “devastated” “saddened” and “betrayed” over Randy Andy, but have heard they are all those things regarding Harry and Meg tells us all we need to know.
ETA: this was not meant to be a reply to Tourmaline. But I’ll say Amanda Thrisk must have some tea to spill because she got a sweet deal.
I was wondering if she threatened action over the stories after the Newsnight interview “Amanda Thirsk advised Andrew to do this!” which were alternated with the stories “no, Bea and Fergie advised Andrew to do this!”
I disagree about stripping him of his security detail. I think he should have increased security and nowhere is safer than a prison cell, he could stay there at Her Majesty’s Pleasure like so many others with his proclivities.
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
I concur. Because I’d be afraid that he would be dealt with extra-judicially and I want those girls (women now) to get their day in court.
Police protection? Wow. That’s some majorly frakked up shiz right there. He needs to be strong-armed into a prison cell and fed rats for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Didn’t Andy fuss about his daughters needing 24/7 security?
Secure him in a nothing-job far, far away in the most distant (and poorest) commonwealth country, with penalties for leaving his post. Maybe Fergie would join him there? Gets rid of 2 losers.
Why does any country other than England have to suffer from his presence? It’s serious bullshit that because a country is poor (and distant) they should have to deal with Paedo Andrew.
not this, @VERTES, he would do harm to their children then say what’s everyone on about they are only poor (likely brown) children??? The most distant and poorest commonwealth country does not deserve to have him land on their shores. I’m MUCH more supportive of @Zapp’s idea…that sounded like an excellent solution
They should place him under house arrest. Then he won’t need any security.
Maybe you’re joking but why, why would you inflict him on a vulnerable population in some exploited country? Why would you joke about it? Do you realize that’s basically what the Catholic Church did with their child-raping priests? That is such a vile attitude. Like it doesn’t matter if he hurts women or children there?
He should be facing charges in America! Not shipped off to wreak havoc someplace else.
Frankly a lot of people should be who aren’t, don’t want to thread jack but wow this has really showed us how rich powerful men think they can do anything and are usually correct.
Omg—his teeth! That header photo is something else.
It just seems like they’re doing this so they can point to it to justify doing it to Harry & Meghan next. IMO
@Lorelai
This is what I think too! Remove protection for Andrew, citing that it’s only for full timers…and next up, the naughty Sussexes!
Clever, clever… We see you, Lizzie!
“…Those in charge of royal security cannot write a blank cheque for anyone who does not have a public role for the foreseeable future. Round-the-clock armed protection is very expensive. The Met is obliged to review the position to ensure it is justified.”
Bring back tarring and feathering for the disgraced Andrew.
Too right he should be stripped off this privilege. It’s just a shame and disgusting that it is not headline news on the Daily Mail, but then again their selective outrage (and demonic hatred towards Meghan) doesn’t allow them to keep going in 10s of different articles on about Prince Andrew’s vile actions, with the main one being keeping the company of a convicted paedophile.
I’m wondering how the US investigation is proceeding. Epstein’s notes, computer’s, phone were confiscated in NY. I don’t believe he can be subpoenaed unless he’s in the US. Lucky us, barred from entry.
I’m afraid there are just too many white, powerful men on the lists to ever become public, which is a total sham and shame. Women unite, take back our rights…..and one of them is to not allow other women and our children to be abused
I agree with you on women’s rights. Do you recall Roman Polanski? If not check RP Switzerland. The Swiss refused to extradite RP to the US. Andrew and Fergie own a Swiss Chalet.
I agree. His records will never see the light of day.
My understanding is that the relevant question is whether the person is doing work on behalf of the Queen. If the person is a full-time royal, then that person is entitled to full-time security. When that person is doing work on behalf of the Queen, that person is entitled to security. If that person is not a a full-time working royal, then their security gets downgraded.
When on a royal tour, the U.K. government usually covers the cost of the international flights that the royal party and their team require in getting to and from the country they’re visiting, but the host nation covers the majority of costs. The theory goes that they have invited the royal party to visit, and the resulting publicity will showcase their country as a tourist destination and draw positive attention to causes and initiatives. Thus, the host country covers the cost of security, among other things.
However, if that person is travelling/living as a private citizen, then neither the host country nor the U.K. is obligated to provide security. Recall the streamed-down security involved on Harry’s trips to Canada when he was dating Meghan; on these trips, he was travelling as a private citizen and not on behalf of the Queen.
Thus, this all depends on how the “transition” pans out. As it appears that the Sussexes wish to become “part-time” royals, while still supporting the Queen, then the U.K. is obligated to provied part-time security primarily covering the periods when the Sussexes are “working royals”. The Sussexes, the Queen or Charles will be on the hook for the remainder of their security.
Personally, I think it’s a bit intrusive to discuss the security of public figures as they transition into private figures, but since the Royal Rota wants to discuss it, I’m sharing what I know.
This makes a lot of sense. Thanks for outlining it so clearly.
The monarchy is too big and expensive and this is just another, albeit worse, example. Still doesn’t justify the British or Canadian taxpayer paying for the Sussexes security. If they decide to move to US we won’t be paying for it unless they do a diplomatic meeting or something. We only pay for the idiots we elect and their spouses for life. That expense always comes up for discussion every now and then too. I still have issues with the really wealthy doing this though. Jackie Kennedy gave up her protection and the kids a few years after Pres. Kennedy died not for money but cause she didn’t think the secret service could protect them understandably. She hired her own security. It can be done and not sure why Andrew or the Sussexes and all the others can’t do that. I get royal events but come on. Still we don’t know the specifics with the Sussexes just all the gossip security might not be a deal with them at all and they may think they were going to pay. We just have to see how it plays out. Not sure that it is news that Andrew is scrounging off the monarchy either.
As a Canadian – I only care about the Harry and Meghan situation because it would be us on the hook to pay. I don’t think Britain should pay for this parasite either – or even royalty in general, really – but I guess I figure that’s their problem. I primarily don’t want funding ongoing costs for any royalty to become mine. I also don’t want the precedent set for any of them to just decide on their own to move here and think that somehow obligates us to pay for their security (or any other maintenance costs).
Andrew may go the same way as Epstein.