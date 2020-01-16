Anna Faris got a canary-yellow diamond halo ring for her third engagement

We didn’t talk much about Anna Faris last year. She wasn’t doing much, gossip-wise – the most attention she got in 2019 was when her ex-husband Chris Pratt got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger, and Anna was completely gracious about it and publicly welcoming to Katherine. I think it helped Anna that she had moved on from Pratt very quickly, and she didn’t seem concerned at all about his dating/romantic life. She’s been in a relationship with Michael Bennett for a while (like, two years?) and Anna’s friend and costar Allison Janney has just confirmed that Anna is engaged.

Anna Faris is officially engaged. The actress, 43, was first spotted wearing a canary yellow diamond in November that was speculated to be an engagement ring. However, she kept quiet about the big news — until her “Moms” co-star Allison Janney confirmed it on Monday. “I know she’s been engaged for a long time,” Janney, 60, revealed to Us Weekly. “I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago.” According to Janney, Faris let her unconventional ring do the talking instead of making an announcement to the public and even her friends and family. Spokesperson for Shane Co., Mary Frances Joseph, estimates that the center cushion-cut yellow diamond weighs in at 4 carats; it sits in a split-shank diamond halo setting. “While halo engagement rings remain a top choice for brides today, we love Anna’s trendsetting choice for a yellow center stone,” Joseph told Page Six Style, estimating the sparkler’s value at between $75,000 and $100,000. However, experts at Rare Carat — who put the size of the halo-set stone at closer to 3 carats — think Faris’ ring may have cost less. “From the picture, the center stone appears to be more on the ‘light’ side of the fancy yellow scale, rather than the more expensive ‘intense’ fancy yellow colors that command higher prices,” CEO Ajay Anand told us. “Given this, we’d estimate the stone to be $20,000.”

This isn’t Anna’s first time down the aisle, and she’s even suggested that after two divorces, she’s not so sure about the institution of marriage anyway. But people change and fall in love, and maybe this guy is super-stable and low-key, which is what she needs in her life (in my opinion). Anyway, I just wanted to cover this because there is a blurry photo of her engagement ring:

See Anna Faris’ yellow diamond engagement ring from Michael Barrett https://t.co/GK3dRg8gF6 pic.twitter.com/lNEBLsoV6K — Page Six (@PageSix) January 14, 2020

…And I really dislike it! I’m a basic bitch so I love a diamond halo surround, but a canary diamond? COME ON. Engagements that start with yellow diamonds NEVER last. That being said, it is her third engagement and maybe she felt like something different, ring-wise. Or maybe this is what the dude picked out and she’s not going to say anything. But if a man was ever like “but you love yellow diamonds, right” I would dump him. Life’s too short.