Sia reveals that she wants no-strings-attached sex with Diplo in his GQ profile

I’ve said this so many times and I’m ashamed of myself every time I write these words, but I am attracted to Diplo. He is appealing to me in a deeply shameful way. I know he is the very essence of a f–kboi bro. I know he’s a douchebag. I know he’s said and done completely stupid and offensive things. And yet here I am, looking at his GQ editorial and thinking about how fun it would be to hatef–k him or shamef–k him or both. It would probably have to include a ball gag, or maybe I would want to hear him. Sh-t, I’m a mess about Diplo. So, Diplo has a lengthy profile in the latest issue of GQ and there are some funny asides and stories, but what I appreciate most about this piece is that everyone acknowledges that yeah, Diplo is the undercover, shameful crush of a lot of women. We’re embarrassed to admit it. And only Sia will go on the record about wanting a no-strings-attached hookup situation with him. Some highlights:

He can’t believe he’s still popular: “I’m on borrowed time. I can’t believe it’s still going on.” He understands that kids care about social media: “It sucks that it does matter so much, because if I didn’t have all those peripheral things about me on social media, people wouldn’t pay attention to my music. If people can identify with you as a human being, they’re going to like you more for what you do.” Turning 40: “I was kind of the dorky middle-aged guy, and I’m now just the cool older guy.” Sia is hot for him: The pop star Sia, who has known and worked with Diplo for more than a decade, most recently in the supergroup LSD, called him “the sweetest thing in the world” and “one of the most insecure boys I’ve ever met.” Not when he’s making music, she explained—at that he’s confident and decisive—but in terms of personal relationships and how to pose in photos and the like. “He doesn’t think that he’s good enough at anything. He has crazy low self-esteem,” she said. “It’s so interesting, because he’s one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn’t know it…. Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship, because he’s super-duper hot. This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship.… If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.’ ” Diplo on sex: “Kids are very sexual, with these weird apps, and they lose the accountability of their emotions because they don’t really connect with people. So sex becomes a little too mundane… I’ve probably got the same problem. But I am very into the women I’m with, and sex, so it’s not just sex with them.” On claims that his act is cultural appropriation: “I’m not sure where I’m supposed to go. Anybody has the freedom and right to do anything creatively, as long as their heart’s in it.” Ironically enough, Diplo says, he’s faced the most difficulty trying to expand into country music. “Country was hardest to break into, like people [were] not accepting me there. I’ve only found a few artists that were like, ‘I’ll take a chance with you.’ ”

[From GQ]

I’m laughing because it’s probably true – country music has regarded Diplo with more suspicion than any other music genre. As for Sia being all hot and bothered for Diplo… like, if I was in his circle professionally or personally and I had an opening, I would 100% do what Sia did. I would be like “can we just bone and never tell anyone about it and I already bought you a ball gag?” The only difference is, I would never admit that to GQ!! Also: Sia adopted a baby?!?!