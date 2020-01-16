Sia reveals that she wants no-strings-attached sex with Diplo in his GQ profile

I’ve said this so many times and I’m ashamed of myself every time I write these words, but I am attracted to Diplo. He is appealing to me in a deeply shameful way. I know he is the very essence of a f–kboi bro. I know he’s a douchebag. I know he’s said and done completely stupid and offensive things. And yet here I am, looking at his GQ editorial and thinking about how fun it would be to hatef–k him or shamef–k him or both. It would probably have to include a ball gag, or maybe I would want to hear him. Sh-t, I’m a mess about Diplo. So, Diplo has a lengthy profile in the latest issue of GQ and there are some funny asides and stories, but what I appreciate most about this piece is that everyone acknowledges that yeah, Diplo is the undercover, shameful crush of a lot of women. We’re embarrassed to admit it. And only Sia will go on the record about wanting a no-strings-attached hookup situation with him. Some highlights:
He can’t believe he’s still popular: “I’m on borrowed time. I can’t believe it’s still going on.”
He understands that kids care about social media: “It sucks that it does matter so much, because if I didn’t have all those peripheral things about me on social media, people wouldn’t pay attention to my music. If people can identify with you as a human being, they’re going to like you more for what you do.”
Turning 40: “I was kind of the dorky middle-aged guy, and I’m now just the cool older guy.”
Sia is hot for him: The pop star Sia, who has known and worked with Diplo for more than a decade, most recently in the supergroup LSD, called him “the sweetest thing in the world” and “one of the most insecure boys I’ve ever met.” Not when he’s making music, she explained—at that he’s confident and decisive—but in terms of personal relationships and how to pose in photos and the like. “He doesn’t think that he’s good enough at anything. He has crazy low self-esteem,” she said. “It’s so interesting, because he’s one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn’t know it…. Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship, because he’s super-duper hot. This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship.… If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.’ ”
Diplo on sex: “Kids are very sexual, with these weird apps, and they lose the accountability of their emotions because they don’t really connect with people. So sex becomes a little too mundane… I’ve probably got the same problem. But I am very into the women I’m with, and sex, so it’s not just sex with them.”
On claims that his act is cultural appropriation: “I’m not sure where I’m supposed to go. Anybody has the freedom and right to do anything creatively, as long as their heart’s in it.” Ironically enough, Diplo says, he’s faced the most difficulty trying to expand into country music. “Country was hardest to break into, like people [were] not accepting me there. I’ve only found a few artists that were like, ‘I’ll take a chance with you.’ ”
I’m laughing because it’s probably true – country music has regarded Diplo with more suspicion than any other music genre. As for Sia being all hot and bothered for Diplo… like, if I was in his circle professionally or personally and I had an opening, I would 100% do what Sia did. I would be like “can we just bone and never tell anyone about it and I already bought you a ball gag?” The only difference is, I would never admit that to GQ!! Also: Sia adopted a baby?!?!
Instagrams from GQ.
He’s gross. I can’t imagine anyone thinking he’s attractive in any way, shape or form.
I agree with you, @Mrs Peel. He’s not attractive at all. I love Sia, but girl, what are you thinking?
Word. Everything about him is just gross.
Sia seems so cool! Her statements made me laugh, I bet she’s a hoot. Maybe he’s intimidated by her awesomeness and that’s why she sees him as insecure? Does Diplo have a crush on Sia??? #thoughts.
Oh, I’m in the same boat – if I was single and had the opportunity, I totally would jump him and never tell anyone. But yeah, I’m there. And I’m not proud of it.
I find I have a few attractions like that – ones that absolutely defy any kind of common sense I have, but they are still there. And they are all over the place in terms of type – Diplo, Hugh Grant, Blake Shelton, a few others. I chalk it up to ye ole “maybe I can change him” syndrome most of us suffer from deep, deep down. *Shrug*
I would with Hugh Grant too, but I’m not ashamed of it! I think he would be a riot in bed.
My shameful frak wish used to be Chad Kroeger lol. This dude makes me think of steak fingers and gravy at a 50yr-old Dairy Queen in West Texas.
you are high-larious! i saw him at a bjork concert. we were in the beer line up and i had to ask him if i was in the right place. i wish i’d known about your secret crush…maybe i coulda….
First let me say that I love Sia with my whole heart. She is one of my all-time favorite singer/songwriters. I was a fan before she blew up in the mainstream. She used to come to Chicago every year and I never missed a concert – and this was before the days when she would cover her face.
Now that Ive gotten that out of the way – Diplo is GROSS. He genuinely skeeves me out. The first word that comes to mind whenever I see him is…GREASY.
Exactly. In fact, I think I’ve stated before he’s his own lube. 😁
Kaiser, i agree with your shame about diplo and feel your pain. i am right there with you. full stop.
I used to be crazy shamefully attracted to him, so I empathize, but the hair and cowboy thing- killed my lust.
Same here. Not digging this version of diplo.
Side note: WTF is going on with his pants and peen print?
[Raises hand and hangs head]
When Queen Bey send Diplo a trunk of the Adidas Ivy Park shoes and gear, he posted it on his social media and them modeled some of the pieces and was being the most uncool, excited person ever over it.
Then I thought of Kaiser and then I saw what she saw in him. *sigh*
He is so greasy looking. But I get it; it’s more about the energy they bring. I’ve been right there with Sia – there was this guy I was friends with for years and years and he was not conventionally attractive but had a very sexual energy, I guess? We stopped being friends when I got married. While we never had sex, there was always that risk Sia speaks of, where you spend your friendship trying not to age sex with each other.
Side note: has anyone watched the show where James Vanderbeek plays Diplo? It’s hilarious.
I find him very attractive. He did some work with my company about 4 years ago and my co-worker, an older man with no idea who he was, said he was really nice and polite.