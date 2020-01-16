Prince Harry did his ‘last event’ as a full-time senior royal at Buckingham Palace

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of Prince Harry today at Buckingham Palace, where he launched the 2021 Rugby League World Cup Mental Fitness Charter. The royal reporters on Twitter – and the Daily Mail’s coverage – are all lamenting how this could be “Harry’s last job as a senior royal.” Like, I get that I’ve been calling it Sussexit and talking about everything as if Harry and Meghan are going to Canada and they’ll never return, but the reality is that they WANT to be able to return, and they want to be able to work in the UK and make appearances on behalf of the crown. They just probably won’t be allowed to. Harry: “Actually, I would love to keep working in the UK, I just need a mental health break with my wife, who has been racially abused for two solid years.” Everyone in the royal family & British media: “The Sussexes are going away and never coming back, because they’re terrible people and Meghan is black!”

Anyway, Harry launched the thing and there were kids and Harry made jokes. He told the kids to mind the grass “or I’ll get in trouble.” The Royal Rota was there, covering the event, and some of the peeps even tried to ask Harry some questions about Sussexit and Harry didn’t take the bait. Per the DM: “He went quiet when the assembled royal media that he and Meghan despise asked how talks with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William about his future were going. He appeared to laugh out loud and gave a look to one of his aides as he ignored the question, striding back into the palace without saying a word – a poignant end to what could be his swansong as a frontline royal before moving to North America.” The royal reporters are SO SALTY, they can barely contain themselves.

As for the actual event and what it was all about, obviously the SussexRoyal Instagram had more information than salty Royal Rota peeps.

