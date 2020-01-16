Prince Harry did his ‘last event’ as a full-time senior royal at Buckingham Palace

Here are some photos of Prince Harry today at Buckingham Palace, where he launched the 2021 Rugby League World Cup Mental Fitness Charter. The royal reporters on Twitter – and the Daily Mail’s coverage – are all lamenting how this could be “Harry’s last job as a senior royal.” Like, I get that I’ve been calling it Sussexit and talking about everything as if Harry and Meghan are going to Canada and they’ll never return, but the reality is that they WANT to be able to return, and they want to be able to work in the UK and make appearances on behalf of the crown. They just probably won’t be allowed to. Harry: “Actually, I would love to keep working in the UK, I just need a mental health break with my wife, who has been racially abused for two solid years.” Everyone in the royal family & British media: “The Sussexes are going away and never coming back, because they’re terrible people and Meghan is black!”
Anyway, Harry launched the thing and there were kids and Harry made jokes. He told the kids to mind the grass “or I’ll get in trouble.” The Royal Rota was there, covering the event, and some of the peeps even tried to ask Harry some questions about Sussexit and Harry didn’t take the bait. Per the DM: “He went quiet when the assembled royal media that he and Meghan despise asked how talks with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William about his future were going. He appeared to laugh out loud and gave a look to one of his aides as he ignored the question, striding back into the palace without saying a word – a poignant end to what could be his swansong as a frontline royal before moving to North America.” The royal reporters are SO SALTY, they can barely contain themselves.
As for the actual event and what it was all about, obviously the SussexRoyal Instagram had more information than salty Royal Rota peeps.
Introducing the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Mental Fitness Charter – a new initiative created by the RFL that will champion the importance of good mental fitness and create sustainable legacy the sport can be proud of. The Duke was announced Patron of the Rugby Football League in December 2016, after it was given to him by Her Majesty The Queen. He is proud to support the Rugby League and the steps made to improve the sport! The initiative announcement comes ahead of today’s live RLWC2021 World cup draw with The Duke of Sussex, alongside representatives of all 21 nations involved, in Buckingham Palace. By “the final whistle of the final game” of @RLWC2021, the charter commits to: • – Train every player, team official, match official, teammate and volunteer to look after their own mental fitness and the mental fitness of those around them. – Support tournament players to take their experiences home and develop mental fitness awareness within their own Rugby League communities. – Deliver mental fitness workshops to 8,000 young Rugby League players, and their parents. – Train grass roots coaches to continue delivering mental fitness workshops and leave a sustainable tournament legacy. This comes at a vital time for both the sport and mental health awareness, with suicide being the most common cause of death for men aged 20-49 here in UK. Given that 93% of the 42,000 Rugby league players and 70% of spectators are male, the mental fitness charter is of huge importance to help educate both players and audiences of the benefits of looking after one’s mental wellness. Video © @RLWC2021
Photos courtesy of Getty.
“ He appeared to laugh out loud and gave a look to one of his aides as he ignored the question, striding back into the palace without saying a word“
Bwhahahaha! I love it! Harry give no f*cks! Good riddance to bad rubbish imo.
Also love that he’s creating another mental health initiative. It’s clear to anyone without racist/bigoted goggles that they’ll continue their work and I have a feeling they’ll be able to do more in their time away than they’ve been able to do in the past 3 years.
Using the ignore feature, aka a healthy boundary.
Class act, and a sense of humor to boot.
He looks great! Like his wife at her visit in Vancouver he looks bright and happy. The royal family really messed up with this one. They had a goldmine with the Sussex’s now they have the others.
Bill and Kate-dull, dull, dull by comparison. They’re lucky they have their kids to make them interesting…
Him laughing out loud and then walking away is such a boss move and absolutely hilarious!! He does not care AT ALL lol!
This mental fitness charter seems great. I like that it has concrete goals and plans and I like how they tied its announcement into the rugby world cup tournament draw.
He seemed confident and happy. Its clear that he and Meghan both have no regrets.
The Royal Family and Royal Rota have been so shortsighted these past few years. They had two driven passionate people who have and will continue to do so much good.
It isn’t that Kate and Normal Bill are dull (which they are), it is that they are lazy. As future future king, he should be ashamed of himself that he isn’t leading in the number of engagements per year. His senior citizen Father and Aunt work circles around him.
I hope Meghan and Harry have a peaceful and fulfilled life.
Canada is not on another planet! The reporters are deliberatly misinforming us, and giving us the impression that, H&M are quitting the royal family and their patronages, thank God we have The Sussexe’s statement, and we know better. H&M , having The Sussexit Manifesto puts them at an advantage, because the Palace would have to work with it and make their decision. Side note; Harry is looking Freshooo!
THIS is what he likes to do and he’s so good at it! The British royal family has lost such a major asset, one of their most important. And all they had to do was be decent human beings and defend a member of their family who was being abused.
Good luck staying relevant now, BRF.
The whole Rota thing boggles the mind. How has no one in the orbit of the BRF suggested in the past 25 years that the Rota system needed to be updated with the rise of internet media? And how has no one suggested that it needed to be updated to accommodate social media? It’s like the Rota pool have had this ridiculous advantage to exclusive coverage when the BRF could’ve been using their own photogs and Facebook for the past decade, and now the RRs are having a hissy fit because they aren’t relevant anymore. Like, get with it- print media has been on hard times for 15 years. They should have seen this coming.
Its so true! It’s like they have no idea at all how PR works.
One of the first articles I read, when Harry and Meghan made their initial announcement, stated there had been numerous attempts to change the Royal Rota system over the years but all attempts fell on deaf ears. My interpretation of that is that the Royal household were the ones wanting the change but the Newspapers/Royal Reporters didn’t play ball. Damn, I wish I could find the article where I read that.
Just responded to a nasty comment saying neither Harry nor Meghan are intelligent enough to realize general public opinion is disappointment and anger and therefore, they should stay out of the spotlight. What the hell? They didn’t abandon the RF. They said they would work for the RF when the Queen ask. The haters are just ridiculous.
Good message, well delivered. They’re both just getting on with their lives.
I love that Harry basically laughed in the Royal Rotas faces.