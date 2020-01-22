Is anyone else kind of underwhelmed by Beyonce’s Ivy Park/Adidas collection?

I haven’t really devoted a post to Beyonce’s Ivy Park X Adidas collection, so I decided that needed to change. I happened upon these promotional images of Beyonce modeling her collection and I have to say… I find Ivy Park sort of underwhelming? Don’t dox me, Beyhive! Like, I don’t have a problem with Beyonce or the idea that Beyonce is designing an athleisure collection with Adidas. I think that’s cool and I fully support Beyonce making money and designing whatever she wants.

… But some of this stuff is just kind of basic and fug, right? I’ve been watching all of the celebrity hype videos where Reese Witherspoon and Diplo and Megan Thee Stallion get dressed up in the free sh-t Beyonce sent them and I was already underwhelmed by most of the actual designs and the color scheme. Someone said Bey’s color scheme is the same as Virginia Tech and they’re not wrong. Beyonce is a Hokies stan, who knew. Something nice: I love those sports bras/tanks. Beyonce became quite busty after the twins, so she understands how a bra-tank should support a well-endowed lady. I also love the white track pants.

I’ve been accused many times of not understanding the athleisure market or the vibe, to which I say… you know that my wardrobe is basically all athleisure, right? I work from home, I wear sweatpants and sweatshirts and hoodies and cute athletic-type pullovers almost every day. Most of this stuff is not wearable on a daily level. The clothes are good for braggy Instagrams and pap strolls. Which I guess probably is the point of the collection?

Also: the heel-socks??