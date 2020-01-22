Is anyone else kind of underwhelmed by Beyonce’s Ivy Park/Adidas collection?

I haven’t really devoted a post to Beyonce’s Ivy Park X Adidas collection, so I decided that needed to change. I happened upon these promotional images of Beyonce modeling her collection and I have to say… I find Ivy Park sort of underwhelming? Don’t dox me, Beyhive! Like, I don’t have a problem with Beyonce or the idea that Beyonce is designing an athleisure collection with Adidas. I think that’s cool and I fully support Beyonce making money and designing whatever she wants.
… But some of this stuff is just kind of basic and fug, right? I’ve been watching all of the celebrity hype videos where Reese Witherspoon and Diplo and Megan Thee Stallion get dressed up in the free sh-t Beyonce sent them and I was already underwhelmed by most of the actual designs and the color scheme. Someone said Bey’s color scheme is the same as Virginia Tech and they’re not wrong. Beyonce is a Hokies stan, who knew. Something nice: I love those sports bras/tanks. Beyonce became quite busty after the twins, so she understands how a bra-tank should support a well-endowed lady. I also love the white track pants.
I’ve been accused many times of not understanding the athleisure market or the vibe, to which I say… you know that my wardrobe is basically all athleisure, right? I work from home, I wear sweatpants and sweatshirts and hoodies and cute athletic-type pullovers almost every day. Most of this stuff is not wearable on a daily level. The clothes are good for braggy Instagrams and pap strolls. Which I guess probably is the point of the collection?
Also: the heel-socks??
I think she looks fierce in this stuff, but yeah, she’s Beyonce, so of course she does. I’m afraid I would not. Also: I always think it’s cheating when ladies model sportswear with stiletto heels on.
It’s ugly as sin and will only be worn by label hos or people who wear the crap Kanye makes.
In the UK people think the designs are hilarious as they look like [mid-budget grocery store] Sainsburys staff uniform. They’re not wrong – google it!
Hahaha All I can see is the Sainsbury’s uniform 🤣 but seriously , why do all celebs think they can just become designers?
Once you see it you can’t unsee! Love the Sainsburys marketing team getting onboard with the hashtag #Sainsbey LOL
I think Beyonce had a boob job moreso than becoming busty after her twins.
I love that shade of berry/burgundy, but I’m kind of just ‘meh’.
I actually have a workout top from Reitman’s workout line that is that color, with black and orange details on it. I think it’s from a year or two ago. I love athleisure stuff, but for me, I’m looking for the bulk of my pieces to be more or less practical and at least as separates have the appearance of a simple, clean cut piece of regular clothing. I’m not very adventurous in that way.
Out of everything here, the pants (both leggings and what looks like joggers?) are closest to something I’d buy. For me, the dress is not practical, but I’m sure some people will love it.
I like the burgundy color too, I often find myself buying shirts and sweaters in that color, but I don’t care for it paired with the orange.
None of it is my style, but I bet it does a huge business for her.
It looks like she’s channeling Serena William’s looks
Yes! I got the feeling Serena was her muse, but she wanted to put a Bey fingerprint on it.
Are the jackets being worn as capes? Is that just for a bit of drama in these photos or is that actually a built in feature of the clothing?
LET’S GO! HOKIES! *bounces up and down to Enter Sandman* I love the sports bras, I’ve gotta say.
I like the white pullover (not pictured here) but cannot get with a combination of orange and burgundy.
I’m underwhelmed by Beyonce and her hideous collection.
The color scheme overwhelms anything good about the clothes. I wouldn’t even consider them in those colors.
Love the sports bras. All I see is Virginia Tech gear.
I wish there were blue and green jewel tones
Or black and grey
Or something other than these
I liked the old Ivy Park stuff better. I own a few pieces
Her modeling is fierce!
This “pumpkin-spice-latte-for-the-basic-bitch” trend needs to stop.