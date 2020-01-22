The highest rated portable steamer, an add-on bidet and an expandable cat condo



An 8 pack of clip-on cell phone stands so you’ll never be without one

So many people have popsockets on their phones, but I don’t want to have that stuck to the back of mine. I do want the option to prop my phone when I’m watching a show or browsing. This is an eight pack of cute and colorful silicon stands with little hands on them. The holders can work to hold your phone upright horizontally, vertically or as a kind of cupholder. You can keep a few for yourself and give some to friends and family. They’re $18 or about $2.25 each. They have 212 ratings, 4.5 stars and a C from Fakespot. You’ll want to check your phone to make sure it will fit as it doesn’t fit the S+ versions of Samsung in some positions. Here’s a version that will fit larger phones, like my Samsung S8+.

The highest rated portable clothing steamer on Amazon



I was talking to a friend about how I wanted a stand up garment steamer, similar to this one we featured before. She said that she had one of those and that she liked using her portable steamer better. This portable steamer is just $35. It has over 2,500 ratings, 4.8 stars and an A from Fakespot. People say it heats up so fast, that it’s “a game changer” when you’re used to ironing your clothes and that they’re “shocked by how well this works.” I would love to never have to iron again.

A vacuum sealer that will keep your things fresh and prevent freezer burn



I have a vacuum sealer that is old and often doesn’t seal properly. For under $60 I can replace it with a new one by FoodSaver. I looked through so many ratings for vacuum sealers and this one has the highest Fakespot rating with a B, 4 stars and almost 5,000 ratings. If you’re not using a vacuum sealer for your leftover meat you are missing out. This will protect your meat from freezer burn and leave it juicy, even after months in the freezer. You can also use it for sealing dry food and even protecting your items when camping, rafting or going to the beach. Reviewers say this vacuum sealer has a small footprint, that it works well to seal food, and they like how affordable it is.

A set of four color coded cutting boards for specific things



Last week we featured that cutting board with separate mats for specific items like meat, fish and vegetables. Several of you had it and liked it. This is a set of four color coded 8.5 x 11.7 cutting boards with little icons to indicate what you use them for. It comes in a cute metallic holder. It has 4.4 stars, 151 ratings and a C from Fakespot, making its adjusted rating still quite good. People like that you can put them in the dishwasher, say they look nice on the countertop, and that they last a long time.

A modular expandable cat condo will be your cat’s favorite spot



My ex had the sweetest little orange and brown calico cat which slept in a shoebox next to his bed. Cats love boxes and this is a cute set of two boxes with a little bridge between them. They come in white, brown, and giraffe print. You can buy multiple sets to combine them into different setups and shapes. They have 4.1 stars, 153 ratings and an A from Fakespot. Cat owners say their cats love it and play and sleep in the cubes all day, that it’s strong and withstands cats jumping on it, and that it’s great for bunnies too.

A clip on silicon strainer that has so many uses



I’m constantly dragging out the big colander even for little jobs like draining and rinsing cans of beans. This clip on strainer works on most pots and comes in black, blue, green and red. It has 4.4 stars, 592 ratings and a B from Fakespot. Reviewers call this so much more convenient than a regular colander, say that it’s not affected by heat, and that it stays in place even when draining heavy items like potatoes.

An add-on bidet for affordable at home luxury



I’m moving to a new house and I would love to have a bidet on my toilet as that seems like such a luxury. This add-on bidet attaches under your toilet and is just $35 for the cold water-only version. Installation looks easy, as is shown on a video on the product page. This has over 12,000(!) ratings, 4.5 stars and an A from Fakespot. This is said to be easy to install and to work great, but you’ll want to put the pressure setting on low because high is said to be powerful. I want it!

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage.