A cutting board with different mats for easy cleanup and serum for smooth skin



These are little things I found which look useful and are generally affordable. Thanks to the lists at TwentyTwoThings for some of the ideas for this post.

A pet brush that people love



We’ve featured pet brushes before, specifically the Furminator, which comes in both cat and dog versions and which a couple of you really liked for your cats. This pet brush for both dogs and cats by Hertzko is also self cleaning and is more affordable at under $16. It has 4.6 stars, over 11,000 ratings and an A from Fakespot. The bristles retract so the hair just falls off in a clump depending on how much there is. Pet owners say it’s more comfortable for your pet than the Furminator, that it’s super easy to clean and call it “a miracle for my long-haired cat.”

A big pack of earplugs so you’ll always have them on hand



My mom has adult onset hearing loss from loud concerts so I’m really protective of my hearing. I always keep earplugs in my purse for concerts, fitness classes (why do they blast the music in a closed room?!) and napping on the go. This pack of 50 earplugs by Macks is rated to block 30 decibels and is under $11. I looked through the reviews for several versions of these and the original featured above seem to be the best. People say they’re great for sleeping, that they work well to muffle motorcycle noise, and that they are soft and gentle in the ears. They have 4.2 stars, over 300 ratings and a B from Fakespot.

Hyaluronic acid will make your skin so smooth



We first featured this serum in August. My mom bought it and was raving to me about it over Christmas! She said it made her skin so smooth and she really noticed the difference in her fine lines. This is two ounces of pure hyaluronic acid by trusted brand Cosmedica Skincare for just $15. It has 4.3 stars, over 11,000(!) ratings and an A from Fakespot. Women say that they “notice a big difference with the amount of moisture my skin is retaining” and that this visibly reduces crow’s feet. It’s also said to help fade sun damage and to moisturize skin. You will want to layer it under moisturizer for best results.

A cutting board set that doubles as a serving board



I’m not the kind of person who has different cutting boards for specific things but I do try to only use one of them for meats. My parents have their designated cutting boards and they always have to remind me when I’m over there which is which. This 16.5″ x 13.4″ bamboo cutting board comes with separate mats that fit in the bottom for storage. Each has a handy picture label for beef, chicken, vegetables, bread, cheese or fish. There is a recessed area on the top where the mat can be swapped out. You can even use it as a charcuterie board, as shown in the photo. This has 4.5 stars, over 1,200 ratings and a B from Fakespot. People really like the fact that you can use one single cutting board while preparing food. You can just switch out the mats to avoid cross contamination instead of having to wash while you’re cooking. This is under $25 and would make a thoughtful gift.

This little knife sharpener will transform your kitchen game



It can be dangerous to cut with dull knives and you may not realize how much harder you’re working than necessary to prepare foods. If you don’t have a knife sharpener in your kitchen it’s time to get one. This little portable knife sharpener by SunrisePro is just $12! It has 4.5 stars, a whopping 2,800 reviews and an A from Fakespot. It stays in place with a little suction cup at the bottom. People say it’s saved them from throwing away dull knives, that it works great and is easy to use. This even works on serrated blades like bread knives. It may be better for cheaper knives than the high end kind, but if you have those you’re probably using something fancier on them anyway.

A neck wrap you can use hot or cold for soothing muscle relief



I have a lot of neck stiffness and issues with that area. I have the Real Ease neck and shoulder relaxer and that helps, but you have to be laying down to use it. I also got that awesome shiatsu massager we talked about right before Christmas. The TheraPAQ is a nice wrap you can use hot by heating it in your microwave or cold by putting it in the freezer. It’s filled with clay microbeads which are unscented. A lot of reviewers mentioned that similar products are scented and perfumey and that they prefer this. This has 4.3 stars, over 740 ratings and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers call it “comfortable and soothing,” they like that the cover is washable, and they also like that the beads make it weighted so it stays in place.

A book with the mindset and tools you need to clear clutter



I listen to Gretchen Rubin’s podcast, Happier, and that helped inspire me to start our podcast, Gossip with Celebitchy. Gretchen and her sister, Elizabeth Craft, talk about making small changes and trying new things to upgrade your life. She also has tools that help you gain insight into the type of person you are. (I’m an upholder!) Her latest book, Outer Order Inner Calm, has a nice to-the-point format about why and how you should declutter your space and pare down your things. She’s not as much as a minimalist as Marie Kondo and her approach is practical and easy to follow. I just got this book from my library and am going to use her tips to help clean out my stuff before I move to a new house next month. This has4 stars, 228 ratings and an A from Fakespot. Some reviewers are criticizing the fact that it’s brief, but I really appreciate how to-the-point it is, and am enjoying the format. I don’t want to read long stories about decluttering, I want to be convinced!

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases from these links we get a small percentage.