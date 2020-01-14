Vince Vaughn amicably chatted & shook small-hands with Donald Trump

75th International Venice Film Festival

In 2015, Vince Vaughn sat down for a Playboy Interview and he ended up confirming what was widely believed: he’s not a Democrat, nor does he have progressive political thoughts in any way. He described himself as a libertarian and professed his support (at that time) for Rand Paul. He also talked about how affirmative action is racism and there was some vague “state’s rights” stuff too. You get the picture: a pre-MAGA guy not wanting to come right out and say that he votes Republican 100% of the time for “reasons.” Well, guess what?

The way Vaughn gets up in the end makes me believe that he got up from his original seat to go and sit beside Melania and have a chat with Donald Trump. A nice chat which involved a handshake and smiles from the Trumps. Where was this? The national championship football game between the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Clemson University Tigers (Louisiana won). Vaughn’s rep told People Magazine that “Vaughn and Trump did not attend the championship together but rather ‘met this evening at the game briefly.’” And seemingly at Vaughn’s initiative, huh.

As I said in the opening, Vaughn’s Republican politics are no big surprise. He supported Rand Paul in 2016, and who knows if he voted for Trump in the general election (signs point to yes). It does feel like it’s next-level MAGA when you go out of your way to shake the hand of Don the Con though. So is Vince cancelled? Or do you not care either way?

The thing that annoys me is all of the MAGA Twitter peeps amplifying this like “Vince Vaughn triggers the libs lmao.” I don’t know, it seems like a legit story that Vince Vaughn is engaged in pleasant conversation with a white supremacist who puts babies in cages. The company you keep and all.

75th Venice International Film Festival - Dragged Across Concrete - Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

  1. Tanguerita says:
    January 14, 2020 at 7:48 am

    i am genuinely surprised that people were surprised.

  2. Lala11_7 says:
    January 14, 2020 at 7:49 am

    Decades ago…when I first saw Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn together…I knew…on FIRST GLANCE…who would be the “cool and talented one”…and who would be the “garden variety tool”

  3. Diana says:
    January 14, 2020 at 7:56 am

    Yeah- cancelled. Next.

  4. Q T Hush says:
    January 14, 2020 at 7:58 am

    The years have not been kind to Vince, but I never got his “sex” appeal during his popular days either. He and Owen Wilson got lucky when it comes to their rise in Hollywood. So many great actors never get recognized due to timing. It’s a bit frustrating to see great actors miss out on success and others rewarded for a lifetime of mediocrity just because of luck.

  5. Aims says:
    January 14, 2020 at 7:59 am

    It is about the company you keep. Of all the things that are known about Trump and his disgusting views and actions it is unbelievable to me that anyone would want to go out of their way to engage with him. For me it’s like a guttural reaction for me anytime I see him on TV or hear his voice. Party aside, as a human being, the things he’s done are so appalling that I would question anyone judgement if they supported or was civil to this guy. So yes, on my own moral compass, my own principles anyone who supports this piece of shit is cancelled with me. There is no grey. Either you stand up for what’s right or you be a despicable human being.

  6. Lightpurple says:
    January 14, 2020 at 7:59 am

    First, this is no surprise.
    Second, Oh, Dana Loesch, if people are backing off, they aren’t clingers and nobody outside of your gun cult cares who your favorites are. (I can’t tell Dana on Twitter because she blocked me.)

  7. Amy says:
    January 14, 2020 at 8:03 am

    Was Vince even still a thing before this? I feel like I have barely seen him in anything the last few years. He is looking a but rough around the edges these days.

    Reply
    • ChillyWilly says:
      January 14, 2020 at 8:10 am

      His career ha been in the commode for a long time. And, yep he looks like shite on a stick.

    • Lady Baden-Baden says:
      January 14, 2020 at 8:47 am

      He was actually good in Fighting With My Family recently. I had no idea he could, you know, act. But yeah – career has definitely stalled over last decade.

  8. Betsy says:
    January 14, 2020 at 8:05 am

    In order to cancel him, I’d have to like and respect him in the first place so.

  9. ChillyWilly says:
    January 14, 2020 at 8:07 am

    Shocker. VV is, and has always been, trash.

  10. Steph says:
    January 14, 2020 at 8:09 am

    Headline I saw today: “Vince Vaughn causes Liberal ourtrage…” lol. Try again, Fox News. His political views haven’t been a secret so I’m not surprised at all. My slightly off topic Vaughn story: I live in Chicago and he used to spend a lot of time here. My friends and I ran into him a couple times and he’s one of the messiest drunks we’ve ever come across.

  11. Sarah says:
    January 14, 2020 at 8:09 am

    The majority, the vast majority, of white guys of voted in the last presidential election voted for Parmesan Putin. So I’m never surprised when i learn that a white guy is a Trump supporter.
    As for cancelling Vince, I haven’t tought about him since he broke up with Aniston so… Can you cancel someone who was never activated in the first place?

  12. Ramona Q. says:
    January 14, 2020 at 8:12 am

    So Vince and Donny interacted, and we’re supposed to … what? I have an idea: look elsewhere at something that actually matters.

  13. Jerusha says:
    January 14, 2020 at 8:19 am

    Isn’t Libertarian an alternate way of spelling Republican? And, oh yeah, Geaux Tigers and Fuck Off Vaughn and trumps.

  14. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 14, 2020 at 8:22 am

    It’s been well known for years now that Vaughn is a life long Republican and that he voted for Trump. He’s BEEN garbage.

  15. lobstah says:
    January 14, 2020 at 8:41 am

    Back in the day, Vince had that sort of bad boy, I-haven’t-slept-in-days hotness that I was totally on board with. And then, one afternoon I was walking to the beach in downtown Chicago and there he was, standing across the street, wearing blue Adidas tearaways and sandals…with socks. Crush. Canceled.

  16. Meg says:
    January 14, 2020 at 8:46 am

    Remember the look on his face at the Golden globes when Meryl Streep was criticizing Trump without even mentioning his name. I love the directors choice to have that shot including Mel Gibson too instead of just sticking with people moved positively by her remarks

  17. SM says:
    January 14, 2020 at 8:52 am

    He is not a kind of actor anyone loving quality movies will or should obses about. It’s not like losing Sam Rockwell or Tom Hanks or someone you know actually doing movies instead of farting and burping while a camera rolls. So not sure what the possible fuss would be about. He is a deluded man with his own opinions he is entitled to in a democratic country and I won’t cry over him because really I am not even his movies’ demographic. I usually change the channel if his movie is on because I know it will be a waste of time. What I do struggle with is that I understand that there are progressive and non progressive stands in politics, but Trump is not some conservative with values of conservatism, he is a lunatic and a narcissist with tyrannical tendencies. Once he destroys the democratic institutions and processes no ideological positions will survive, including conservative. I mean even now it is obvious that in the long term he will just contain the conservative political thought and position. This kind of delusion from conservatives when they profess their love for Trump is a clear sign that they are just lazy and dumb.

  18. Chaine says:
    January 14, 2020 at 8:53 am

    He is just trying to raise his profile any way he can cuz he’s basically just one step up the Hollywood food chain from Rob Schneider at this point.

