Vince Vaughn amicably chatted & shook small-hands with Donald Trump

In 2015, Vince Vaughn sat down for a Playboy Interview and he ended up confirming what was widely believed: he’s not a Democrat, nor does he have progressive political thoughts in any way. He described himself as a libertarian and professed his support (at that time) for Rand Paul. He also talked about how affirmative action is racism and there was some vague “state’s rights” stuff too. You get the picture: a pre-MAGA guy not wanting to come right out and say that he votes Republican 100% of the time for “reasons.” Well, guess what?
I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020
The way Vaughn gets up in the end makes me believe that he got up from his original seat to go and sit beside Melania and have a chat with Donald Trump. A nice chat which involved a handshake and smiles from the Trumps. Where was this? The national championship football game between the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Clemson University Tigers (Louisiana won). Vaughn’s rep told People Magazine that “Vaughn and Trump did not attend the championship together but rather ‘met this evening at the game briefly.’” And seemingly at Vaughn’s initiative, huh.
As I said in the opening, Vaughn’s Republican politics are no big surprise. He supported Rand Paul in 2016, and who knows if he voted for Trump in the general election (signs point to yes). It does feel like it’s next-level MAGA when you go out of your way to shake the hand of Don the Con though. So is Vince cancelled? Or do you not care either way?
The thing that annoys me is all of the MAGA Twitter peeps amplifying this like “Vince Vaughn triggers the libs lmao.” I don’t know, it seems like a legit story that Vince Vaughn is engaged in pleasant conversation with a white supremacist who puts babies in cages. The company you keep and all.
Vince Vaughn is one of my favorites. Back off the canceling, stage five clingers.
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 14, 2020
Photos courtesy of WENN.
i am genuinely surprised that people were surprised.
Decades ago…when I first saw Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn together…I knew…on FIRST GLANCE…who would be the “cool and talented one”…and who would be the “garden variety tool”
I love JF. I never want to learn anything bad about him.
Same!!!
His wife is a Dr. and took care of a family member, she is LOVELY, so he must be too, I have decided.
Yeah- cancelled. Next.
Does he even have a career anymore? Haven’t heard of him being in anything recently. Not that I would go out of my way to see anything of his.
Based on his career status, I thought he was cancelled ages ago!
The years have not been kind to Vince, but I never got his “sex” appeal during his popular days either. He and Owen Wilson got lucky when it comes to their rise in Hollywood. So many great actors never get recognized due to timing. It’s a bit frustrating to see great actors miss out on success and others rewarded for a lifetime of mediocrity just because of luck.
It is about the company you keep. Of all the things that are known about Trump and his disgusting views and actions it is unbelievable to me that anyone would want to go out of their way to engage with him. For me it’s like a guttural reaction for me anytime I see him on TV or hear his voice. Party aside, as a human being, the things he’s done are so appalling that I would question anyone judgement if they supported or was civil to this guy. So yes, on my own moral compass, my own principles anyone who supports this piece of shit is cancelled with me. There is no grey. Either you stand up for what’s right or you be a despicable human being.
Exactly. If you defend this lying mass of hate, it speaks volumes about you. Politics are a whole other issue.
First, this is no surprise.
Second, Oh, Dana Loesch, if people are backing off, they aren’t clingers and nobody outside of your gun cult cares who your favorites are. (I can’t tell Dana on Twitter because she blocked me.)
Yes. And yes to comments about Loesch. She is abhorrent and just not very bright.
Was Vince even still a thing before this? I feel like I have barely seen him in anything the last few years. He is looking a but rough around the edges these days.
His career ha been in the commode for a long time. And, yep he looks like shite on a stick.
He was actually good in Fighting With My Family recently. I had no idea he could, you know, act. But yeah – career has definitely stalled over last decade.
In order to cancel him, I’d have to like and respect him in the first place so.
Lol, exactly.
Shocker. VV is, and has always been, trash.
Headline I saw today: “Vince Vaughn causes Liberal ourtrage…” lol. Try again, Fox News. His political views haven’t been a secret so I’m not surprised at all. My slightly off topic Vaughn story: I live in Chicago and he used to spend a lot of time here. My friends and I ran into him a couple times and he’s one of the messiest drunks we’ve ever come across.
hasn’t he been slapped with DUI-charges, reckless driving and whatnot as recently as last year?
@Tanguerita Yeah I just saw that when I looked him up. Maybe after the DUI, he got some help for it. Hopefully.
The majority, the vast majority, of white guys of voted in the last presidential election voted for Parmesan Putin. So I’m never surprised when i learn that a white guy is a Trump supporter.
As for cancelling Vince, I haven’t tought about him since he broke up with Aniston so… Can you cancel someone who was never activated in the first place?
So Vince and Donny interacted, and we’re supposed to … what? I have an idea: look elsewhere at something that actually matters.
Isn’t Libertarian an alternate way of spelling Republican? And, oh yeah, Geaux Tigers and Fuck Off Vaughn and trumps.
It’s been well known for years now that Vaughn is a life long Republican and that he voted for Trump. He’s BEEN garbage.
Back in the day, Vince had that sort of bad boy, I-haven’t-slept-in-days hotness that I was totally on board with. And then, one afternoon I was walking to the beach in downtown Chicago and there he was, standing across the street, wearing blue Adidas tearaways and sandals…with socks. Crush. Canceled.
Remember the look on his face at the Golden globes when Meryl Streep was criticizing Trump without even mentioning his name. I love the directors choice to have that shot including Mel Gibson too instead of just sticking with people moved positively by her remarks
He is not a kind of actor anyone loving quality movies will or should obses about. It’s not like losing Sam Rockwell or Tom Hanks or someone you know actually doing movies instead of farting and burping while a camera rolls. So not sure what the possible fuss would be about. He is a deluded man with his own opinions he is entitled to in a democratic country and I won’t cry over him because really I am not even his movies’ demographic. I usually change the channel if his movie is on because I know it will be a waste of time. What I do struggle with is that I understand that there are progressive and non progressive stands in politics, but Trump is not some conservative with values of conservatism, he is a lunatic and a narcissist with tyrannical tendencies. Once he destroys the democratic institutions and processes no ideological positions will survive, including conservative. I mean even now it is obvious that in the long term he will just contain the conservative political thought and position. This kind of delusion from conservatives when they profess their love for Trump is a clear sign that they are just lazy and dumb.
He is just trying to raise his profile any way he can cuz he’s basically just one step up the Hollywood food chain from Rob Schneider at this point.