The ‘summit of heirs’ was ‘calm’ & Harry met one-on-one with the Queen

As we heard yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II has agreed to the basic Sussexit plan: she’s approved of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from full-time royal work, and she’s approved of them moving, however permanently or temporarily, to Canada. There are still many details to be worked out, and my guess is that they probably won’t be worked out entirely this week, especially the financial stuff, which will probably take a while to work out. This week we’ll hear, for sure, about whether Harry and Meghan keep their Duke/Duchess titles as well as their HRHs. That will be interesting, because A) I kind of don’t think Harry and Meghan care about the HRHs and B) Prince Andrew was not stripped of his dukedom or his HRH. Here’s some additional information about what went down at The Summit:
Meghan called in: Palace sources told PEOPLE that the Queen ordered Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles to meet at her country home on Monday in order to “talk things through.” Meghan was thought to have called in from Canada.
The Queen’s statement: Royal historian and biographer of the Queen, Robert Lacey, tells PEOPLE: “It was incredibly personal. I can’t recall a royal statement where one gets the sense so much of the Queen herself speaking. Using phrases like ‘my family and I’ is very moving. It clearly shows her wish to resolve everything.” Adds Ingrid Seward, the Queen’s biographer: “It’s deliberately very vague and doesn’t tell us much apart from Harry and Meghan have won the first round. I’ve never seen a statement like that in 30 years. It was very personal and sounds very sad.”
No Camilla, no Kate, only “heirs”: The Queen’s historic royal family summit on her Sandringham estate on Monday was an exclusive affair for the monarch and her heirs. The meeting, which lasted two-and-a-half hours, was held in the Queen’s country home in Sandringham, Norfolk. But not all senior members of the royal family took part in the Queen’s summit, as the only attendees present in the room were born members of the British royal family. Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton, Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and the Queen’s husband Prince Philip (who is officially retired) were not in attendance.
Two-and-a-half hours… does not seem like long enough to work out everything. They probably spent most of that time just coming to terms with the fact that Harry would be leaving. Is it interesting or not that Kate and Camilla kept their distance? Camilla DGAF. Camilla is generally fond of Harry and Meghan, but she’s not going to get involved. But I think it’s incredibly interesting that Kate was not involved at all – this is an issue that affects her, just as the smear campaign against Meghan was directly tied to the embiggening campaign of Kate. Plus, those royal reporters spent years telling us that Kate and Harry had a special bond, and that he adores his niece and nephew. But I guess none of that matters now.
The Daily Mail’s Richard Kay had a lot of exclusive information about the meeting, which is funny because Kay is definitely known as a William AND a Charles guy – both leak a lot of sh-t to Kay, so Charles and William ran to Kay as soon as the meeting was over. It’s also funny because Kay emphasizes that Meghan was not allowed to “call in” because “no one knew for sure who else might have been listening in,” the source huffed to a tabloid journalist as the source spilled his guts about the Summit. So stupid. Kay says that Harry turned up to the meeting early so he could have one-on-one time with the Queen and talk to her face-to-face. Kay says the meeting was “calm.” For Prince Charles, the biggest sticking point is the financial aspect, “sources revealed that Prince Charles also views the matter far from concluded as he knows Harry will rely on his Duchy of Cornwall to meet family bills.” A “friend” told Kay that Charles “doesn’t have unlimited resources. Harry needs to know that.” Again, Harry reportedly has an inheritance of something like $40-50 million.
As for that curious joint statement issued by Harry and William yesterday, I did get it wrong – the joint statement wasn’t about William’s secondhand gaslighting quotes to the Sunday Times. The denial from the brothers was about a different Times story about how Harry felt “bullied” by William. The fact that Harry and William felt the need to deny it… well, that means it’s true.
PS… Apparently, the Sussexes’ office released the info that Meghan didn’t call in because she and Harry thought it was unnecessary.
Just to clear up some reports… The Sussexes decided that it wasn’t necessary for Duchess Meghan to join yesterday’s Sandringham meeting via phone.
Once again, we have to keep emphasizing that they are not leaving the royal life nor the family. They are just turning into minor royals. Why is this so hard to comprehend…
I think it’s because change is so incredibly hard for this family. Tradition and duty are elevated, and stepping back a bit from that may FEEL like abandonment to those within the family. A little bit of change hurts a lot. A lot of change hurts just a little bit more.
THIS. It will always confuse me as to why, instead of a big splashy thing, Harry and Meghan didn’t just say “following the lead of my Phillips and York cousins, as well as the examples set by other European monarchies, we will step back from a senior royal role into one where we will be financially independent, but also support the Queen on key occasions.”
DONE.
I don’t Zara or the York sisters would have appreciated being named in the statement.
100%. This is exactly the lifestyle / commercial freedom they want.
They DID say that, minus the references to other royals. It’s the press who predictably turned it into a hysterical “they’re leaving!!!!” gossip cycle.
They aren’t following that though. They are basically becoming part-time Royals like Will and Kate were until 2017, but more financially independent. All the “Royals” you named aren’t Royals. They are private citizens that have Royal relatives/titles. None of them work for the Queen. Harry and Meghan still plan to go on tours and such paid for by the government. Their website says as much. It’s also a big deal that they want to use their title to make money. I get their desire to be financially independent, but the government gave them the title because they were going to be in a public service role. The Royals have always had strict rules against that for obvious reasons. What they are suggesting is actually really complicated and honestly, I don’t see how it’s possible. It was absolutely ridiculous when William tried it and he at least had a pretend PR job to sugar coat things. They should either stay or leave completely. Half way Royal doesn’t work.
Apparently the Queen disagrees with you, Ainsley.
My take is as follows. The new Sussex Royal website lays out the rules of engagement with the press i.e. they will not engage with the traditional press pack or the Royal Rota. So the press are changing the narrative to turn sentiment against Team Sussex for; (1) The Lawsuits (2) Effectively being pushed of the Rota and losing their most valuable couple in terms of earnings.
I imagine because a lot of people never saw them as senior royals to begin with. Both Harry and William have always chosen a workload more suited to minor royals, with the promise that one day they’d kick into gear and start racking up engagements like their older relatives.
With that in mind it’s not clear what stepping back actually means here. If they’d ever worked as much as Charles or Anne then there current schedule is what I’d expect of a step back worth announcing, but as it is I guess stepping back means something like 10-20 engagements a year, and what’s the point of that? It seems vastly preferable to just give it all up than to cling on to minor royal status.
If you have watched any documentaries or even The Crown, it’s obvious that through decades, the House of Windsor is always concerned about the public turning tide and the republicans convincing all to stop funding the monarchy. As such, QEII, as her predecessors before her, has always been obsessed with preserving the monarchy and she herself always felt it was her duty to work as much as possible to continue to “prove” their value. I’m an American, so I’ve been monarchy free since 1776; however, I do understand and appreciate the tradition and history and why she feels it is her duty to preserve it and has done so for the past 66 years through storms rougher than this. It seems no one cared that Harry and Meghan were stepping back, but their rush to put out the website saying “we will do this on THESE terms,” however justified they may have been, was surely going to create a kerfuffle. It was also grossly mishandled by the Queen’s secretary, if reporting is true, who denied the initial meeting. As such, you have two sides who have continual leaks, and it would be like if our own family dramas had warring factions and clingers who were each leaking to the press.
All of this stirs up more of the “we don’t need a monarchy” sentiment, and it is sincerely at risk of crumbling. If that happens as a result, justifiably or not, Harry will forever feel responsible and that won’t bode well for his family.
I do think there is some personal hurt by family members on all sides, and that is understandable, and with the BRF’s infamous stiff upper lip, they don’t cope with family dynamics well, to say the least.
So Andrew won’t bring down the Monarchy but Harry will ? I see what you did there…
I don’t find it interesting that Kate wasn’t involved. It would have been incredibly weird if she WAS involved. If his step mother and grandfather were not involved, why would his sister in law ever be? I know there was a lot of embiggening of Kate or whatever, but it seems silly to think that that would have ever happened regardless of all that.
Yeah, I don’t think it is weird that neither Camilla nor Kate were involved. This is an issue about Harry and Meghan’s future in relation to the monarchy and it makes sense that it is the monarch and the two future monarchs who are involved in the negotiations.
Absolutely. Whether it affects her or not, she is relatively insignificant and the blood royals, I imagine, could not give less of a sh*t what she thinks about anything! I doubt she offers opinions and that’s why they like her.
I’m sure she had to mind the children!
Because at the moment, Kate is on the same level as Meghan
Yes Kate will be PoW and Queen Consort and when that happens she’ll be higher than Meghan in terms of rank (not personal worth)
But right now her and Meghan are both married in royal Duchesses
Yeah I don’t see why she would be involved. She has very little power in this family. To the extent they’ve tried to “embiggen” her it is to elevate William. I’m not a big fan of hers – she’s lazy and dull -but I don’t get the hate of her. Hating her doesn’t help anyone else.
My feeling is that Harry would not want his HRH taken away if it means bowing to William.
Agree. If Kate HAD been involved there would be bitching too. The women really need to be left out of this. It doesn’t really start or end with either of them. It’s Harry’s decision and he’s William’s brother. That’s it.
My take: this is a family issue no one of the Royal wives had to be there.
The main problem has always been between the two brother (William being an a-hole) and the fact that Harry has been done with the crown, since the day he had to walk behind his mother coffin.
The “feud” between Kate and Meghan was a shield for this dysfunctional family.
And the press being awful to Meghan was what pushed Harry to this choice, Meghan supported her husband, but his choice has been taken long ago. And the fact she is in Canada, for me speaks volumes.
I really don’t like the narrative “Meghan was bullied Harry is saving her, she had all planned”. This was a couple choice, but I think a lot it’s on Harry.
It’s his family.
THIS…THIS…THIS!!! It ain’t about getting away from the Press…it’s about getting away from THE ROYAL FAMILY!!!! Who obviously is doing WAY TOO MUCH to make Meghan’s Father look like a Saint!
Diana died in a car accident because unfortunately she wasn’t wearing seatbelt (USE THEM), but this family put her through a living hell that’s for sure. And the main cause was because Charles was not allowed to marry the woman he was and still is in love with. Harry doesn’t want to be anywhere near all of them, and he is very far from the throne, so why should he want to put up with all this toxic crap?
Harry’s friend Bryony Gordon said this move is “typical Harry”. I definitely think this was all his doing and Meghan supported him. I hate that some people think that a man that created Sentabale, Invictus and served two tours in Afghanistan can’t think for himself and do this. He has always wanted to step down. He never wanted the royal life.
I wonder if Meghan just might be pregnant again and part of the sense of urgency for the Sussexes is getting this settled in order to get far away from the toxic British tabloids before it is obvious. If so, I imagine this was something Harry would have only revealed, I think, in his private one-on-one meeting with the Queen knowing she will personally keep it private. Just a thought. Time will tell.
As ungenerous as it may be, I really hope that Meghan and Harry, ten years from now or so, emerge the clear victors. I hope, by that time, they establish a lovely Canadian life for themselves, are financially comfortable, and living their best lives, while the rest of them back in the UK find themselves loathed by the public because they refused to change with the times and can’t recognize their own bullshit and shortcomings.
I don’t think it’s ungenerous at all. It would be exactly what the BRF deserve. I think the rest of them know they overplayed their hands because none of Charles, William or Kate (in her school run photos, which are now suddenly allowed?!) looked happy at all. You’d think if they had just gotten what they wanted they would have looked a bit more chipper.
I agree. I think they have the foresight and are more in tocuh than the others – they can see the way the tide is turning and they arent going to stay aboard a sinking ship, especially with all the awful sh*t they have had to endure. In a few decades time H and M are going to look like the smartest of all of them for having recognised and not wanting to be associated with an out of touch, inherently morally questionable institution that totally goes against any idea of equality and also supports paedos and traffickers in order to protect ‘the crown’. They are on the right side of history and eventually the majority will see it too.
Meghan’s spokesman released a statement she was not barred from the summit; the Sussexes decided her dialing in was not necessary. This is smart for the denial because leaving a story out there that the royals are dogging her (again) hurt negotiations. The Sussexes play the long game.
I also think that helps show that it’s not her pushing for it but Harry.
What no joint statements on this ‘fake news’ story?!?! Someone’s office is leaking to the tabloids – the question is who has the most to gain from it. I think it came from the Cambridges as a way to take the ‘bullying’ stories off the front pages – William will never stop throwing her under the bus. I can’t see why Chuck would leak it.
It definitely came from KP because the article I saw even said “from their Kensington Palace spokesperson…” The Sussexes have NO KP spokesperson!! The leaking from KP is really pathological at this point! They cannot seem to stop!!
The various royal households really need to STOP LEAKING to the press! And they need to stop demonizing Meghan. I can see why Charles would want some of the details out: the meeting was calm, etc. in order to put a damper on the media hysteria but that bitchy little aside about not allowing Meghan to phone in because they don’t trust her no to leak (oh, the irony) was completely unnecessary.
If that part isn’t just the writer’s invention, then it shows a big part of WHY Harry and Meghan are doing this: that his family don’t like her and that they are complicit in the media smear campaign.
The initial reports that I read stated that they didn’t want Meghan to call in because they were afraid of someone listening in on the conversation (I guess staff at the place where she’s staying ?) or the phone being tapped. This rings more true to me than that it wasn’t necessary as it’s her future, just as much as Harry’s, that’s being discussed and decided.
See courtiers, you should have let Harry have that meeting with the Queen that was planned, but was cancelled by them when Harry came back from Canada.
This current messy public situation may have been prevented.
To be honest a few eggs had to be broken to make this omelette. Bill leaked the story via Wooton and the Sussexes took the bull by the horn and reshaped the narrative. More power to them (literally).
Agree completely. The leak started it, but speaking with the Queen before hand, Harry may have discussed with her what would happen on Sussex end if their plans were made public before everything was finalized.
It was confirmed Meghan didnt call in
I think they had to agree. First of all Harry and Meghan are grown. They are not close to being next in line for the throne. Harry has made up his mind that he is not going to allow the Firm to bully his wife and family like they had his mother. Archie is a mixed race child, and I am certain Harry and Meghan understand that he must be offered a different upbringing with different opportunities than William and Kate’s kids. I think the Firm has a hard time letting go because there is value to Meghan and Harry. They generate interest beyond the idea of royalty being a vestige of a different time which brings to mind racism, colonialism and imperialism. Meghan’s presence provided proof the the monarchy is evolving. But now we know they aren’t.
Here’s a funny video I watched last night about this exact thing:
In what world Is Richard Kay a Charles guy?! He was a Diana man through and through. He would never do Charles bidding and Charles would never go to him.
And that joint statement was a big mistake. It puts an emphasis on all the times similar stories were written that weren’t denied. Calling a man who has the strength to go on national tv and talk about his mental health struggles fragile was hugely damaging to wills work and yet no rebuttal there.
Charles has gone to Kay with exclusives in an attempt to get William in line.
I think Charles and William needed Harry more than Harry needed them. I think attempts to run Meghan off were due to Harry exerting more independence with Meghan around. I imagine what will come out in the coming days is how William and Harry’s feud was tied to Harry’s desire to leave The Royal Family and how Charles paying for the wedding and the money from The Cornwall Duchy was his attempt to keep Harry and Meghan in the Royal Family. They’ll all take the day off today and I expect no leaks. I can hear Charles now at Birkhall furiously spinning webs. Who wants to bet €5 that Andy and the rest of the Yorks will be blamed as the our racist leaks by Monday?
Andy isn’t going to be blamed for anything, ever ever ever. They made him take a seat, but that is it. He’ll be back (unless even worse things come out, in which case he’ll just retire).
TBH that is probably part of the issue here. They protect Andrew and make Harry cape for William after his tanty, and defend Kate’s weave – but don’t lift a finger when Meghan was being unfairly vilified and attacked, for months and months.
All kinds of fanfic will be coming out in the coming days. But the calls coming from inside the house will likely also continue (until access dries up).
I do agree with this: “I think Charles and William needed Harry more than Harry needed them. I think attempts to run Meghan off were due to Harry exerting more independence…” Totally.
This is the stupidest situation.
All of this could have been avoided if the royal family did any planning.
“Calm” meeting? Harry probably had to put on sunglasses to keep from being blinded by the “incandescent with rage” William….and Charles too.
I don’t for one second believe this was calm. Old Phillip was described as “spitting blood” and while he wasn’t there, I firmly believe he and the men in this family think Harry is a ingrate being manipulated by his grasping hussy of a wife. The stories in the press don’t paint a calm picture.
What probably really happened? Harry and TQ met, he told her what jerks everyone was being, and TQ was forced to lay down the law to Willy boy and Chuckie. This would explain the brevity of the whole thing and why Meg didn’t need to call in.
I agree Rapunzel. I suspect that TQ did not see H&M stepping back as being so catastrophic, but Chuck and Bill wanted them to stick around a bit longer as human shields and hence why they blocked access to TQ, leading to Harry going rogue.
Ditto the comment upthread that it seems so much of the drama could have been avoided if they had just met with Harry initially. And I think it was smart not have any non-royal-born family members there. This move does impact Kate but she has no power here.
This has definitely been in the works for a long time; I was thinking of their nanny yesterday. They must have known they wouldnt stay full time in the UK when they hired their nanny. I dont think Meghan would hire someone and then tell them they have to move to a different continent for half the year – I feel like it must have been discussed at the outset.
Not surprised Kate was missing. While she’s definitely an active and willing part of the smear campaign, that’s pretty much all the “power/influence” she has. No way would she be consulted for something of this magnitude and complexity. Will only gets in because he’s the heir’s heir and he’d probably throw a fit if he were excluded.
Plus, he’s a huge part of the bullying problem.
The Queen’s statement was too little too late, and yet of course quite a few people are choosing to forget what she has done and enabled and are trying to paint her as the sweet old lady reconciling with Harry. I believe this meeting was calm and composed and polite, but I don’t believe that story.
After what they did to Meghan (the leaks, the cooperation with racist attacks, the Princess Michael brooch, the complete lack of decorous and mature behavior at her wedding), she has no obligation to play nice with this family and call in, or associate with them. And that’s only on the basis of what we know/have seen. Imagine what else she’s had to put up with.
I think Harry will keep his title. But they’ll snatch Meghan’s at the first opportunity and she’ll be some icy variant of That Woman We Barely Tolerate.
@Trace: How’s that?