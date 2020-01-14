People: The Sussexes walked away because of ‘bad blood’ with the ‘toxic’ family

According to Us Weekly, the Duchess of Sussex was sighted in Canada on Sunday. She was seen “driving herself” around Vancouver Island, running errands and an eyewitness saw her going into a “drugstore parking lot.” I would presume that she actually entered the drug store, but who knows. I think it’s interesting that she was driving herself around – as an American, she probably never got used to driving in England, and possibly never got a chance to even get a British driver’s license. Those are the kinds of little things – being able to drive yourself around and run some errands – which you really do miss. As much as Meghan is unfairly getting the blame for Sussexit, I do think she was just legitimately homesick, and there was a lot of culture shock with moving to England. So, what has Meghan been up since she returned to North America last week? I don’t know, probably getting her side of things out to a friendly American outlet like People Magazine:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s decision to step down as senior royals became inevitable as the couple increasingly felt ostracized from the family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement on Wednesday announcing their intent to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution” — however, the public announcement came with little formal warning and left senior royals “hurt,” something that was “so avoidable,” a royal source says.
But in this week’s cover story, a family friend tells PEOPLE that the couple felt they had no choice but to manage things the way they did, even as they went against the family’s “never complain, never explain” mantra.
“This is not how they wanted to handle this, but Meghan and Harry’s hand was forced,” says the friend. “There is so much bad blood in that family — it’s toxic.” The friend adds, “If relationships had been better, things would have been different.”
The negative press they endured and Meghan’s outsider status as a biracial American left her “deeply, deeply hurt,” says a source close to the royal household — and feeling unsupported by the royal family.
“Meghan and Harry didn’t feel they got enough comfort or solace from them,” says the source.
I’m sure this is Meghan’s version of events, and I’m sure it’s all probably true. During the past two years, we’ve seen the Windsors for what they really are: a den of vipers, a group of toxic, dysfunctional people who get petty and jealous of anyone who gets attention, or has fresh ideas, or wants to work. Speaking of, Us Weekly had a hilariously bad take on how Poor Kate feels so let down by Sussexit:
Distant duchesses. Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate haven’t communicated much in recent months, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They barely speak,” the source reveals.
Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry announced their plans to step back from their senior royal roles earlier this month. According to an insider, Kate, also 38, and Prince William, were “blindsided” by their Wednesday, January 9, announcement, which the couple made via Instagram.
“When Harry was feeling low or had problems, William was always there for him, as was Kate,” the source added. “Kate’s incredibly hurt too. She acted as a mentor to Harry before Meghan came into the picture and hates seeing her husband so upset.”
Keen Kate “mentored” Harry and Kate is upset because William is so upset? Lord have mercy. But this is what Meghan dealt with: everything to position Kate as the most innocent and delicate flower to ever exist, and Meghan was denigrated and ripped apart in comparison. TOXIC.
I thought it was HARRY who mentored Keen Katie. Wasn’t he the one who supported her when she was having a hard time adjusting to royal life? Pity she didn’t have the decency to return the favour.
I thought that too!!! Harry was very supportive of her.
I will always remember that photo where william forgot about kate and left her & Harry was gesturing towards his brother about it.
*Takes a long sip of tea…*
That was before Kate’s elevation to sainthood.
I hope Canada embraces Harry and Meghan with open arms, and showers them with love and much success.
We wouldn’t know for real but there has never been a narrative that Kate mentored Harry. Mentored him for what exactly? Military life? Sentebale? Invictus? I don’t think so! Harry has always been on his own but tried to make things work even as a third wheel. The one thing we could observe was Harry making Kate laugh or smile. Or allegedly telling off William when he walked off without sheltering Kate with his umbrella.
We don’t know if there was a telling off. We are able to see the video of William walking off the Jubilee boat in the rain, leaving Kate behind, and Harry seen calling out to William while gesturing towards Kate. Easy to infer, ‘Look idiot, come get your wife and hand her an umbrella’. Much William fist clenching and Kate hitting him (accidentally?) with the umbrella ensued.
Bless that the Sussexes are putting some distance between them and the BRF. Hopefully, time and distance (as well as the need for optics) will give everyone a chance to step back, decompress and get a grip on things. Meghan is a very strong woman to have endured what she did and Harry is a strong man for doing what’s right and best for himself and his family. Praying their future holds good fortunes for them.
I don’t think it’s worth much to speculate about it.
The monarchy is an arhaic institution, that is only interested in self-preservation and it will throw people under thebus.
I see this all as typical behavior, targeted at anyone in the family who so happens to be mroe popular than either the reigning monarch, or, the heir to the throne.
If people love Diana or Meghan more than the Queen or Kate, then the publicity machines will fire at them in an attempt to make the public hate them / love the ruling persn more.
What they don’t seem to realize is that most people see thorugh this and find such mistreatment terribly unjust, regardless.
My opinion Id like to throw in since the start of this debacle:
It isn’t “Meghan” causing anything here.
She isn’t pulling him away from anyone.
Harry chose Meghan.
Harry was always the wilder one, the more independent one, and he chose a more independent woman to fit his personality and ambitions.
He married for love and personal taste, and not for the crown (WIlliam just did his boring duties and that shows)
Meghan is likely seeing the struggle Harry has had being in this position, and the great pain he has suffered because his mother was taunted and hounded like Meghan is now being hounded too– and nothing would please him more than to break away from that and “stick it to em” by defying it all, I would imagine.
This would never ever happen, if Harry didn’t want this.
I think also he learned, what a foolish mistake it is to marry as part of the duty only and not for love– just look what a huge mistake Charles made to drag poor Diana into this quagmire, only to marry Camilla in the end. A slap in the face to the whole Kingdom.
So this is Harry’s main choice, not Meghan’s evil doing. It isn’t so much a racial campaign as it is a blind, ignorant and repetitive campaign to reserve the main control of the people for the ruling monarchs only.
At least the Queen is wise to condone and support this split-off, rather than earn even more ire of the people by targeting who the people love even more openly.
It’s bad enough the PR spin is allowed to go on like it is.
This entirely about racism. A white woman would never have been treated this way. And if she had, the BRF would have shut it down.
Not about racism? Because cartoons with your child as a chimp is done every day to white people?
Please see the recent NYTimes opinion piece, the female MPs issuing a support letter for Meghan, etc.
I feel like the “family friend” in the People article is Tom Bradby. The quotes are extremely close to what he’s been saying since this started.
I’m not entirely convinced that atom Bradby is a real ally of the Sussexes. He went on GMB and barely challenged a single thing that nasty bully Piers Morgan said. In fact, he barely defended them *at all*. I don’t know what sort of “friend” acts so indifferent to listening to abuse about their “friend”.
I wonder how different things would be if they dated in the public eye for an additional year.
I think she wouldve (rightfully) run for the hills. The BRF and media has ALWAYS operated this way. I also imagine the British class system was a clusterf*ck to navigate as an American. I hope they choose to live in private for at least a six months or so to get some peace of mind before making the next move.
Harry spent all his life as a Royal but Kate mentored him? What a stupid take.
Exactly!
Exactly, on what? Wiglets and fugly outfits?
Has Harry removed weights from the hems of his kilts?
This sounds about right to me, based on what we’ve seen/heard over the past year or two. It wasnt just the smear campaign, it was the smear campaign coupled with the lack of support from the royal family. (or the fact that the smear campaign was actively encouraged by members of the royal family.) I feel like the budget plane stunt must have been the final straw for the Sussexes.
I think Harry has proof of William’s involvement in the negative press (or Charles’s involvement) and that was part of what he discussed with the Queen on Monday when they were one-on-one with no one else there. That may be veering into Tinfoil Tiara Theory territory, but I feel like there was definitely something else going on behind the scenes. Meghan’s friends wouldnt leak something about bad blood and toxicity otherwise.
(and yes I do think the People story is from Meghan’s camp, especially as it paints such a different picture than the other stories.)
Or Kate’s involvement. Or Carole’s involvement. The Middletons en masse are not innocent here.
Yup, yup, yup…… I can practically feel the hands of Carole Middleton in this. I can imagine her working quite hard with William to “manage” the Sussex situation. I bet she’s absolutely ecstatic at the news. Finally, the biracial American climber can stop trying to overshadow her daughter.
Just had my second baby and it’s incredibly isolating on its own. You don’t want to go many places until the 2 month vaccination mark and you’re awake at strange hours for months and feeling very unsure of yourself with your first.
Couple that with culture shock, an inability to walk through target with other exhausted moms, and unsupportive family who think royaling is a competition and you probably have a very depressed woman. Hope Meg enjoyed running her errands – the announcement probably felt like a weight lifted off her chest.
The press is really out in left field with this mentoring garbage. When you ask how low can you go, just look at the British media. They’re throwing all absurdities out there now seeing what will stick. They’ll be building up William and Kate for the time being before they rip them to shreds eventually.
Why’d US only list the women’s ages there?
When Will and Kate first got married William had a private job as a pilot so that him and Kate could adjust to family life. Maybe Megan and Harry want to take a step back because they want that time and space to develop as a family as well before retaking the position.
William wanted that “job” because he was too lazy to want to do work for the RF, not because he wanted actual adjustment time.
This. W&K had been together for 10 years. There was no need for them to ‘settle in’. They went off to Wales, refused to work as royals, and no one understood why. The stans and reporters came up with the Malta Lie as an excuse.
Kate mentored who?!? Naw, I think they got that one backwards lol.
One thing I’ve noticed is that everything is performative with this family. It’s done in front of a camera or done once, and then it can be said it was done. All this “We welcomed her to the family and everyone was nice to her” happened what, 3 years ago? To a normal person, welcoming and supporting someone is more than a once-in-three-year occurrence. That’s why it’s impossible to enter this family as a newcomer; normal rules don’t apply, and they eat their young.
I’m sorry, what??!! Kate mentored who?! Kate couldn’t even mentor herself to wear knickers or wear weights in her dresses. My gosh.
I think the story goes much deeper than that. Things became odd after the Australian tour and even odder at “Lettergate.” I think Charles or William or both may have taken offense to Harry refusing Earl of Dumbarton for Archie. I think that is truly when Harry began discussions of moving away. Everyone thought it would pass. It didn’t and they freaked out. I think the fallout with William would be along those lines.
I also think the smear campaign against Meghan began shortly after Harry’s comments in 2017 about nobody really wanting to be a royal realizing this was her influence. They thought they could drive Meghan away but they underestimated driving Harry away too. I don’t think they expected her to get pregnant so quickly.
I think the Queen has given Harry a special purpose with this. Part of me feels the Queen herself knows the monarchy may not survive Charles and William. I’m sure that’s not true but my goodness, why else would she cave completely? There must be some gain.
I don’t think she’s caved completely to anything. All we have here is an ‘everybody calm down, we’re working on it’ statement.
Stupid question here…Why doesn’t Harry just relinquish his title completely and go off and do whatever he wants to do? There’s a snowballs chance in he(( he would ever be king, so why not just break from the family completely and go live his life?
Why isn’t Andrew the rapist stripped of his title? Why are Beatrice and Eugenie keeping their titles and HRHs while out working jobs?
Does Kate not see this as a preview to what may eventually be a similar scenario with her children? Or does none of this matter as long as she becomes queen consort? As a white woman, she has more leverage than Meghan in that had she voiced her concerns over how meghan was being treated, just maybe the outcome would be different. I don’t understand how in this day and age she chose silence and complicity over being a strong mother/wife and do what is right. It’s not to say that she goes in kicking and screaming, but why not speak on behalf of Harry and Meghan? We as women have more power and skills to negotiate than we are given credit for, and many times we fail to exercise this right. What a shame, especially since she has a little girl who will have to navigate her way through this messy family. Well at least she’s white?Hope all of this is worth it.
All of it is pretend…not real. Harry has to schedule talks with his father and grandmother. Can you imagine that. They only get together as a family for symbolic events. From what I read Christmas is like living in the 1400’s everything is scheduled and very formal. The Royals believe in that pecking order so they have to position themselves based on their husbands i.e. Meghan with Harry and Kate alone means Kate has to curtsy to them or Meghan without Harry has to curtsy to Eugenie (a bunch of BS). The media has built up this fantasy around the RF. It didn’t take Meghan long to figure this out. She wasn’t going to play the role as the token and allow them to abuse her as well. She also knew that Archie’s future would be limited. Because until George had children and William was King, Archie would be 5th in line which means William would determine his future (I.e. punching bag for the Cambridge’s children). Who would want that life if they could create something better.