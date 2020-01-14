People: The Sussexes walked away because of ‘bad blood’ with the ‘toxic’ family

According to Us Weekly, the Duchess of Sussex was sighted in Canada on Sunday. She was seen “driving herself” around Vancouver Island, running errands and an eyewitness saw her going into a “drugstore parking lot.” I would presume that she actually entered the drug store, but who knows. I think it’s interesting that she was driving herself around – as an American, she probably never got used to driving in England, and possibly never got a chance to even get a British driver’s license. Those are the kinds of little things – being able to drive yourself around and run some errands – which you really do miss. As much as Meghan is unfairly getting the blame for Sussexit, I do think she was just legitimately homesick, and there was a lot of culture shock with moving to England. So, what has Meghan been up since she returned to North America last week? I don’t know, probably getting her side of things out to a friendly American outlet like People Magazine:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s decision to step down as senior royals became inevitable as the couple increasingly felt ostracized from the family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement on Wednesday announcing their intent to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution” — however, the public announcement came with little formal warning and left senior royals “hurt,” something that was “so avoidable,” a royal source says. But in this week’s cover story, a family friend tells PEOPLE that the couple felt they had no choice but to manage things the way they did, even as they went against the family’s “never complain, never explain” mantra. “This is not how they wanted to handle this, but Meghan and Harry’s hand was forced,” says the friend. “There is so much bad blood in that family — it’s toxic.” The friend adds, “If relationships had been better, things would have been different.” The negative press they endured and Meghan’s outsider status as a biracial American left her “deeply, deeply hurt,” says a source close to the royal household — and feeling unsupported by the royal family. “Meghan and Harry didn’t feel they got enough comfort or solace from them,” says the source.

I’m sure this is Meghan’s version of events, and I’m sure it’s all probably true. During the past two years, we’ve seen the Windsors for what they really are: a den of vipers, a group of toxic, dysfunctional people who get petty and jealous of anyone who gets attention, or has fresh ideas, or wants to work. Speaking of, Us Weekly had a hilariously bad take on how Poor Kate feels so let down by Sussexit:

Distant duchesses. Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate haven’t communicated much in recent months, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They barely speak,” the source reveals. Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry announced their plans to step back from their senior royal roles earlier this month. According to an insider, Kate, also 38, and Prince William, were “blindsided” by their Wednesday, January 9, announcement, which the couple made via Instagram. “When Harry was feeling low or had problems, William was always there for him, as was Kate,” the source added. “Kate’s incredibly hurt too. She acted as a mentor to Harry before Meghan came into the picture and hates seeing her husband so upset.”

Keen Kate “mentored” Harry and Kate is upset because William is so upset? Lord have mercy. But this is what Meghan dealt with: everything to position Kate as the most innocent and delicate flower to ever exist, and Meghan was denigrated and ripped apart in comparison. TOXIC.