Prince Harry & William issue a denial about those gaslighting quotes from Will

Over the weekend, there was a disturbing shift in how Sussexit was covered, especially in the British press. The shift was “the Duchess of Sussex is the one who wanted to leave and poor hapless Harry is being forced to make a choice between his wife and his family.” I’m sure there are a lot of people who believe Meghan is a Machiavellian mastermind, manipulating Poor Harry constantly and “forcing” him to choose. But… I don’t believe that. I think Harry has wanted out of his messy family for months, if not years. I think he would choose Meghan and Archie all day, every day if it was presented to him as an either/or.
Meanwhile, there a million other stories all happening. I do not know when we’ll find out something for sure, and Harry is set to meet with William, Charles and the Queen today. The meeting is possibly happening as we speak. The Queen wants this done fast, so I suspect we’ll hear something tomorrow or Wednesday. Reportedly, Prince Philip is worked up about Sussexit too, but who really gives a f–k at this point.
This weekend’s biggest story was about how Prince William reportedly told friends, “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore…I’m sad about that… All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team.” That came from the Sunday Times, one of the most respected (and royalist) outlets in Britain. It was clear to me that William put it out and tried to cover his tracks by framing it as “a friend of William said that William said this.” Well, it must have pissed off Harry something fierce, because Harry and William issued a joint statement:
It reminds me of how the similarly half-way official word from Kensington Palace was that William was “worried” about his “fragile” brother following that ITV documentary last year. Instead of showing genuine concern for Harry publicly, William has taken to gaslighting Harry whenever possible about Harry’s mental health, and I guess Harry called him out on it.
What else? Diana’s former protection officer Ken Wharfe was basically like, senior royals get jealous AF when “junior royals” are really popular. And he says flat-out that popular royals like Meghan get isolated by the Firm.
"The Royal Family really have a problem in dealing with junior members of the family being so popular."
And there are stories going around about how the Windsors are very concerned that Harry and Meghan will do a tell-all interview in which they would do some real talk about those racist colonizers. Tom Bradby – the Sussexes’ de facto mouthpiece at the moment – said it was definitely a possibility. And the Sunday Times reported that “courtiers fear Meghan would brand the royal household racist and sexist.” Those white folks are TREMBLING. Oh, and Bradby said something curious: “the atmosphere soured hard and early [around the 2018 wedding]. Really damaging things were said and done… [The Sussexes] find some other members of the family (with the exception of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh) jealous and, at times, unfriendly… there is no doubt Harry and Meghan feel they have been driven out.” Jelly jelly jelly. Whoever could that be?
Isn’t Charles still in Oman? I thought the press release from CH said he’d be there for 3 or 4 days. I don’t think he’ll be in on any meetings today, unless by phone.
