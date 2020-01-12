Prince William: ‘I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives & I can’t do that anymore’

The gaslighting from Prince William has been as obvious as it is disturbing. William is neither wise nor kind, which isn’t shocking given the years of stories about his tantrums and rages. It’s also not shocking because William has spent the better part of two years smearing his brother and his sister-in-law, and now, like so many narcissistic gaslighters, he wants to assume an air of wounded grievance, as if William has merely been supportive all along and Harry and Meghan are completely unhinged and off-base. Yes, William has issued a statement about Sussexit. It’s very curiously worded too.
Prince William hopes the Royals can one day reconcile, he said in his first public comments on the Megxit scandal.
“I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore…I’m sad about that,” he told the Sunday Times. The Duke of Cambridge admitted his “sadness” about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to “step back” as senior members of the monarchy, according The Sunday Times of London. William, 37, seemed resigned to trying to buoy the rogue couple as the fallout from their desire to splinter from the family continued.
“All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team,” he said.
It’s a sharp turn from early reports that the future king and his father, Prince Charles, were “incandescent with rage,” at Harry, who allegedly did not warn his family that the announcement was coming.
William, whose wife Kate Middleton has been noticeably quiet amidst the controversy, has been heavily involved in trying to appease Harry and Markle in the last few days. He will join his brother, father and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in person at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England Monday to find common ground. Markle plans to call-in from Vancouver, Canada, where she and eight-month-old son Archie are staying.
A book could be written about those three sentences. Like, why can’t William put his arm around his brother? Harry is hurting. Harry has been hurting for a while. Harry has been hurting partially because of William’s actions and William’s shenanigans. And instead of showing a genuine concern and a genuine desire to stop the smears, Men’s Mental Health Campaigner William is merely writing off his brother as unreachable. “All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team.” The team, in William’s mind, is Everybody Under The Bus For Future King William. And “when the time comes” is code for “when my wayward brother leaves Meghan and comes crawling back to me.”
This is to counter act the passive aggressive narrative that was forming in the media that William was not being supportive and to distract from the accusations that the leak came from his PR team.
“I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives, because it’s easier to shove him under the bus that way.” Fixed it for you Billy. I’m starting to really despise this jacka$$.
The gaslighting efforts are very real. Almost every single article I’ve read on this has had an angle questioning Harry’s mental health and advancing the narrative that perhaps he’s not mentally balanced at the moment.
William is a malignant narcissist, who can’t tolerate the fact that his brother and his wife constantly overshadow him, simply because they are more interesting/exciting/glamorous etc.
My suspicion is that he will want to humiliate them- he will work incredibly hard to derail the talks (as much as he can) and ensure that they come away from this with as little as possible.
You mean you won’t because he’s not willing to ‘sing from the same songsheet’ that you want him to or play as part of your ‘team’.
The Sunday Times has an interesting article that says that the tensions between William and Harry go way back BEFORE he met Meghan and that he was frustrated at being told NOT to do things because of William. It also says that in the talks tomorrow William wants to make sure that he is not overshadowed by H&M. There we have it – this is ALL about William chucking his toys of the pram that he can no longer control and bully Harry.
Given this and that its being reported that TQ and Chuck are concerned for Harry’s mental health Harry may react by burning the bridges esp with William.
As I said in an another post William knows he’s getting blamed for Sussexit on social media despite the British press kissing up to him. Going from Harry and Meghan are divas to Harry and Meghan are unstable is abhorrent. If evidence bears out he was behind the smears – like former KP staff starts spilling tea – I hope the karma bus comes for William that will cost his the throne.
Why exactly can’t he “put his arm” around his brother anymore? What does that even mean? It seems an aggressive way of describing protection or caring (which I think is what he is trying to imply). William is continuing a long line of isolated and narcissistic British rulers.
it all seems very controlling to me. Like I had my arm around him and could steer him, but now he’s uncontrollable.
Witnessing such public gaslighting is extremely triggering if you’ve ever personally dealt with narcissistic abuse. I’m aware of the immense privilege here, but have to wonder about the impact when your narcissistic family members have the ability to relentlessly use the media against you.
This is so true. I have a highly narcissistic mother and sister who have both been abusing me on social media as I recently decided that I’d had enough and cut them off. I can’t imagine what it would be like if I was famous and they had access to the press as part of their gaslighting campaign.
William is such a hopeless square. He really is from another time. Put your arm around your brother and tell him you’ll support him unconditionally. 🤦🏼♀️
Huge PR mistake. It would have been best to stay silent, work out a deal and appear supportive even if he didn’t mean it. Why? Life is long, and they might need H&M sooner than they think. Second, he’s going to be king, and it’s hard to be king of a commonwealth full if black and brown people when you’ve run the only mixed race person out of the family. This is short sighted and less than smart.
William’s unchecked willfulness is going to sink this ship.
On the same team huh? Yeah, my earlier assessment was right. He’s pissed and thinks Meghan messed up the plan to have Harry on standby ready to be sacrificed and scapegoated at all times.
Well he did an excellent job of implicitly blaming Meghan. I can’t imagine the awful things he’s said to her/about her if this is his statement.
I don’t know how he thinks this will make him look good?
Interestingly, the stories in The Times today contradict a lot of what’s been said here over the years, including that Will never tried to reach out (confirmed by Tom Bradby he did), that Will wanted to exile them (the Leading article from the editors states plainly that the desire to go to Africa was coming from the Sussexes), that Kate is being given too much credit for Heads Together (it was partly a peacemaking strategy when BOTH brothers started getting territorial about causes), that Harry never cared about status and Will is the only one who was jealous (he very clearly does to the point that he was fixated on being the most senior royal at BP after the Queen), and that Christian Jones is the only possible source for the Dan Wootton story (per Tim Shipman aka the guy everyone loves to cite as proof Will is in control of the press, Harry is convinced one of Charles’ or William’s aides did it, but Dan Wootton is also close to/has ties to Meghan’s PR. And, btw, Private Eye has claimed in the past that Wootton has sources at Clarence House.)
I’m not saying Will isn’t jealous or tantrum-y or that Meghan and Harry haven’t suffered or are somehow deserving of what they’ve experienced, or even that the Firm is above planting narratives in the press, just that the situation probably does have a lot more nuance. I’m sure a lot of people will dismiss all of this because the BRF/Will controls the media, but it’s interesting to hear more stories about how sour Harry has been to reporters and on trips, and how disinterested/bored he is at formal and ceremonial events. For all the claims over the years of Harry constantly being thrown under the bus, the media did seem to give him a bit more cover after his military service and him returning to start Invictus and played a big part in his image rehabilitation. (Btw, the biggest issue I have with the way Meghan and Harry did this is that it happened in a way that left a lot of their charities in the dark. I think I read in the Telegraph that the Invictus staff is fielding calls from sponsors and investors who are worried the event won’t continue and the charity has no idea what’s going on or if they have a future after this year. In the same article there was a mention of the army being annoyed with Harry for being “disinterested” at the last meeting. That didn’t come from a typical RR, by the way.)
Anyway, I’ve gone on long enough. I guess that’s all to say that I don’t think these comments are any more or less manipulative than the Sussexes sending out Tom Brady to all but threaten a damaging tell-all interview if they don’t get what they want. And yes, I do think he’s become an official mouthpiece for them. (Speaking of which, Tom has clearly been a pro-Sussex source in past articles as “a friend of both brothers,” that’s been more sympathetic to Harry.)