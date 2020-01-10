Prince William ran to Richard Kay to gaslight Prince Harry over Sussexit

Last year, the Rose Hanbury-Duchess of Cambridge story was broken by the Sun. The Sun cryptically revealed that there was drama amongst the turnips, that Kate had – seemingly out of nowhere – fallen out with the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury, and that Kate was trying to “phase out” Rose from their Turnip Toff society. This was the infamous “rural rival” story. Not even a day later, Richard Kay at the Daily Mail had the weirdest “denial” follow-up. It was clear from that piece that Prince William had gone to Kay to shut down the rumors about Rose and then push the bizarre “none of this matters because Kate has never put a foot wrong, UNLIKE MEGHAN” version. Deflection, thy name is Willnot.
I bring this up because the timeline was clear and obvious: something shady about the Cambridges happens, William runs to a “friendly” journalist to deflect and tell “his side” of things. Well, in the wake of SUSSEXIT, William did the same. He even ran to the same journo, Richard Kay. This Daily Mail piece is a textbook example of an abuser’s gaslighting, or at least that’s the way it read to me. You can read the full piece here. The gist of it is that everything is Meghan’s fault, Kate is perfect and all Harry needs to do is dump his black, political wife and marry a doormat and then everything will be fine between the brothers.
It’s all Meghan’s fault: Perhaps it was too much to expect two very different boys with two very different wives to forge a lifelong alliance. And perhaps it is too easy to blame American Meghan for heading off with Harry away from palace life into the sunset. And yet it seems just a moment ago that Harry was as close to Kate as he was to William, a warm-hearted trio delighting the world. The two princes are, of course, hardly the first husbands whose close friendship was split by wives who simply didn’t get on.
Meghan “dominated”: This became clear on one occasion when the ‘fab four’ of William, Kate, Meghan and Harry were on stage promoting their Heads Together mental welfare charity, and the Duchess of Sussex naturally dominated the microphone. Even then, some detected an air of discomfort about William and Kate. Here was a young woman making it plain that her new royal status was something to be used so that her voice could be heard — an unknown philosophy in royal life. At that moment the silent Kate beside her looked almost dull. In truth, all Kate was doing was following a protocol that has kept the royal family in business for generations.
The only thing William did was ask Harry if he was sure about Meghan: Yet there was already a tiny crack in the brotherly relationship. William is understood to have questioned his younger brother about the hastiness of his engagement to the television actress he’d known only for months. He and Kate were together eight years before he put a ring on her finger — a state of affairs which, it must be said, also attracted widespread comment. But William has long been the wiser and more cautious brother. He heeded his mother Princess Diana’s advice to marry a girl he knew well. Ruefully, she explained to him that when she had married his father, Prince Charles, ‘we hardly knew each other’. As usual, William was looking out for his kid brother, just as he always did at school and during the difficult time after Diana’s death. But Harry, besotted with worldly divorcee Meghan, didn’t welcome this guidance, and the brothers’ relationship soured when words were exchanged between Kate and bride-to-be Meghan over the dress Princess Charlotte, now four, would wear as a bridesmaid.
Meghan & Harry are being blamed for their own exile: Even so, palace life might have jogged along well enough had Harry and Meghan not taken the surprising decision to remove themselves from the centre of public life in London and decamp to Windsor. Harry’s greatest dream was about to be realised: Meghan was pregnant.
William trying to emotionally manipulate Harry using their mother: For William, meanwhile, there is profound sadness that he knows his mother would have shared. In Harry he had what he saw as a lifelong ally, a younger brother whose good nature and joviality provided elements of fun at times when he, as heir in line to the throne, had to be dignified. But Harry also provided the kind of unflinching advice on which a future monarch relies. They were always there for each other. It does seem extraordinary now that this mutually supporting togetherness has gone. Both brothers have always needed each other because both are single-minded and stubborn. At one stage, let’s not forget, it was William’s intransigence and grumpiness that was more of a worry in the family than Harry’s youthfully immature behaviour. But thanks to Kate’s calmness and level-headedness, as well as her respect for the Royal Family and her role within it, she has not only diffused any prospect of a William time-bomb, but created the sense of continuity crucial to the health of the monarchy.
Let’s just clear up one or two things before they become part of this asinine false narrative about the Sussexes: William probably did question the suddenness of Harry’s engagement to Meghan, but that’s not THE REASON why the brothers fell out. They fell out because William spent years throwing Harry under the bus, and it got ten times worse after Harry married Meghan. William was the one who wanted them out of England. William was the one pushing negative stories about Meghan and her family to deflect from his rose-trimming and wandering scepter. William’s “blame Meghan for ruining this brotherly love” strategy is stupid, insulting and a giant part of why there’s a SUSSEXIT.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
He is the worst.
William is to Harry as Thomas is to Meghan, ha!
And the UK press enables them both.
I’m sure William does think Meghan dominates Harry.
Because since he got married he’s not willing to be William’s doormat any more.
Grrrr! I really hope they are ALL reading this post. It’s all so clear who is in the wrong here! I’m so proud of M and H for shaking up the monarchy!!!
My goodness is William that thick? Why can’t the whole lot of them stop leaking their $hit to the media all over the place? Goodness, how is this continuous blabbing helping the situation? Ha, and the Camb stans keep harping on how dim Harry is, jeez. Harry seems to be the smartest of them all. He dropped his bombshell and sat back watching them all act like morons!! Jeez, Queenie, Charlie, Willy and all them stoopid courtiers, STOP. TALKING, just stop talking.
The thing is, at the moment for William it’s working.
Harry and Meghan are getting crucified by the press, but he and Kate are revered as one step away from sainthood.
What he hasn’t realised is how quickly they’ll turn on him too if it suits them.
Belli the press is very different from the people. Most of us are very clues in to what is happening.
It’s multiple things besides Prince William trying to bury a scandal. He might have questioned Prince Harry’s quick engagement but that’s not what caused this rift. It’s multiple things & he’s too self involved to see it. He also made some sort of deal with the tabloids about his family that were running all these negative & racist stories about his sister in law & he did nothing to stop it. Now Dan Wooten leaks stories to tabloids & his friendly with his press secretary? I always wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt because Prince Harry is his brother. But the evidence is piling up.
OMG, so much gaslighting here. Meghan dared to use her royal status so her voice could be heard??? Isnt that part of what royals….do? Its not like Charles never has an opinion or pushes for his pet causes. And she didn’t make Kate look “almost” dull, she made her look dull and even lazier than before.
And again, lol at the narrative that Will, Harry and Kate were as close as could be. I just don’t think that was ever true. Sure, Kate and Harry seemed to get along, and I don’t think he had bad feelings towards her, but I don’t think Kate was the surrogate mother figure to Harry like many have said.
Finally – Yes, I think Diana would be sad at the relationship between Harry and William. But I think she would 100% be on Harry’s side here.
Yean, Meg “dominated” by actually having opinions and a voice of her own and the confidence and poise to articulate her opinions. So much racist and sexist bullcrap.
If Harry never met Meghan, yet Bill still got on with some rose bush trimming despite his marriage and three children, do we honestly believe that everything would still be peachy between the three of them???
That Harry would be like, cool mate, I’m apparently best mates with Cathy, but I’ve got your back. Next we’ll be hearing that if Meghan had never appeared on the scene, then poor Bill never would have become so distressed that he had to spend some time with his Norfolk neighbour in the first place.
Genuine question: what exactly was Bill thinking/hoping to achieve in authorising his press officer to leak the moving to Canada story to Dan Wootton, the press officer’s friend (partner? unsure if this has been confirmed)? In all seriousness? That H&M would be bullied into calling off the move and maintaining the status quo? Did Bill actually want to push them over the edge and ensure the move went ahead? I’m at a total loss trying to work out his logic.
I’m pretty sure if Diana were still alive she would be very supportive and understand Harry and Meghan’s decisions.
I love how this article makes it seem like Harry should just hang around and entertain Bill like some court jester. Ridiculous.
Yeah I know some people think it’s jealousy of their marriage (which it could be) but I think W’s real problem is that he feels that if Harry hadn’t met/married Megan, Harry would’ve stayed to be the resident black sheep always on standby to sacrificed. In his eyes Megan messed up the plan. Megan may have opened H’s eyes to some truth (and probably confirmed some shit he knew) and motivated him to seek better. I think W doesn’t realize his shit stinks so to him M may be manipulating H and driving a wedge between them.
Harry CAN do whatever he wants and he’s doing it right now and Wills is pissed. Amidst all the Meghan slander at least Kay threw in some tiny shade at the Cambridges: “the silent Kate beside her looked almost dull” and “let’s not forget, it was William’s intransigence and grumpiness that was more of a worry in the family.” Congrats Royals, there’s your future monarchy!
From a family dynamic, William is very “first born”. He thinks he is the example because he has both the doormat wife AND rose trimming. He can’t understand why anyone wouldn’t want what he has or admire him! How could Harry be both full of brotherly wisdom AND a doormat? He can’t, or William wants Harry to be Will’s doormat, not Megan’s. TLDR, this is family bullshiz playing out in the public eye, H & M are smart to build a separate life.
Like Prince Andrew, William seems to lack self awareness. No one cares about him. Any popularity he has is to counter the racists hatred of MM.
It will be interesting to see how his patronages respond to this. Many of them, including the Football Association, are interacting with many people of colour and believe me they all see it for what it is.
I’ve tried writing this comment several times and I am just amazed by the gaslighting. It’s sick. Something is seriously broken in William that he would do this to his brother without a care for the consequences. He is proving Harry’s point once again that Harry and his family are nothing but canon fodder for a petulant, manipulative press with a direct line to the palaces.