Tom Bradby: The Sussexes are leaving because of toxic ‘personal splits’

Tom Bradby is the documentarian who made Harry & Meghan: As African Journey last year, the documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s African tour, which featured candid, emotional interviews with both royals. There were repercussions for the Sussexes’ documentary and their emotions, and it was clear that the first year of marriage had been incredibly hard on them because of outside forces. Obviously, Bradby got a front-row seat to the Sussexes in transition – now we know that they were already discussing their future plans and how they would likely need to step away from all of it. Bradby gave an interview this week, and I guess this is closer to the Sussex narrative on things, which is a nice respite from all of the narratives coming from Kensington Palace, honestly. Some highlights from Bradby’s interview:
Sussexit is mostly about personal stuff within the family: It “is just really bad personal splits — that’s the honest truth… There’ve been a lot of fallouts; a lot of harsh things were said around the time of the wedding. And it’s gone a bit too far. And certainly the rest of the family find Harry and Meghan very difficult and, from Harry and Meghan’s point of view, they’re just being driven out as they see it. And it’s sad.”
The toxicity: “There are going to be so many complications, so many controversies. There needs to be a peace deal really soon because this is so toxic, there’s so much anger and, to be honest with you at the moment it looks like it might get worse, not better.”
The declaration of independence: “It was, in effect, a declaration of independence…My impression is they’re pretty philosophical about it. [It’s] ‘We are making a break for independence and freedom here. You wanted a slimmed-down monarchy. There’s no place for us in it. We need to learn to live on our own. We want to get on and do that.’ They’re philosophical as in it’s up to [the royal family] — protection, Frogmore, everything else, the titles. You want to take it all away, fine. That’s okay. But it’s sort of up to you. We’d like to be involved, we’d like to do our charities, we’d like to support the Queen and we’d like to do stuff through the Commonwealth, but we accept that we’ve got no right to do that anymore.”
The battle with the media: “Not their battle with the media itself…But the split within the family about it. In their eyes, they’re on a moral mission to take on the media or the tabloid media and the excesses of it. Their view is, ‘If we don’t stand up to it, who’s going to? We have to take a lead on this.’ They think their family kowtows to the media and plays the game — the ‘game that killed my mother’ as Harry would put it. So a bit of it is about that. The rest of the family thinks this is mad — you can win a battle against the media but not the war.”
The Sussexes only announced when Sussexit was leaked to Dan Wooten: “Harry has been talking to his family for some weeks about all this. And certainly as I understand it what happened is he was asked by members of his family — or at least his officials — to put some of these ideas in writing. He said, ‘I really don’t want to do that because it normally leaks.’ And they were very insistent in order to go forward and discuss it properly it had to be put in writing. He did put it in writing, and it did leak. So yes, I don’t think [the royal family] got much heads-up as to the actual announcement, but they certainly knew what was going on. I think [Harry] felt once it had been leaked all bets were off.”
Meghan & Harry felt cut adrift by the royal family: “A lot of old friends of the couple took [Meghan’s words in the documentary] primarily to be aimed at the royal family, not the media… The atmosphere has been fractious within the family ever since those close to Prince Charles pushed out the Queen’s long-standing and well-regarded private secretary Sir Christopher Geidt two years ago,” he said. Geidt had long smoothed over any grievances between the boys and the rest of the family, particularly their father Prince Charles, with whom William and Harry have a complex relationship. “Central authority weakened, the rest of the family increasingly doing their own thing. There have been many battles within the family since then. As an outsider, it would take the wisdom of Solomon to work out who is right, who is wrong.”
The War of the Windors: “Some argue Harry and Meghan were too independent, too difficult, but their friends feel they have been driven out. Those close to the couple say that if the royal family is to be slimmed down, this is the right, indeed only, step. But complicated it will be. This is a new war of the Windsors. It’s not over yet.”
People told Harry “to put some of these ideas in writing. He said, ‘I really don’t want to do that because it normally leaks.’ And they were very insistent in order to go forward and discuss it properly it had to be put in writing. He did put it in writing, and it did leak.” Yep. Leaked to Dan Wooten, who is tight with the Kensington Palace communications office. What do you know. Anyway… Bradby is right, there are complications on complications and I think the Sussexes did it the right way: they told the palaces what they want and now they’ve stepped back and they’re letting the chips fall where they may. As much as we’ve been talking about William’s petty little games, I am starting to wonder if Charles has some regrets about how he handled everything, and I wonder if he’s actually quite upset at the thought of Harry and Meghan leaving.
I wonder if no one in the royal family actually thought they would do it. If there were all these meetings and plans, but they were playing along and humoring H&M, and then when it became clear they weren’t kidding and were serious, the royal family balked.
These quotes though do not make the royal family look good. At all. Fallout around the wedding? Harsh things said? Family not supporting them? I mean, this makes the Windsors look like total asshats. Who wants to deal with that?
I get the sense that much of the aggro came from the Cambridges, with some coming from Andrew over Eug’s wedding being over shadowed. TQ will have stuck her head in the sand as she has always done and Phillip is too old to deal with the drama. It’s always been said that he ran the family with an iron fist.
I think honestly, it’s just because that sort of thing pretty much never happens. Never isn’t the correct word, because we know that abdications have happened and so on… but those are still outlier cases. And I think MOST people don’t want to rock the boat because they realize they have a ton of benefits that come with being royal.
But! Most people also would never have to go through what these two did. It was way above and beyond when it came to the constant smear campaigns, the leaks, the racism.
I think it was a perfect storm of things that had been brewing for a while, and they finally had enough, and I think Meghan gave him the confidence to say “what kind of life is this?”. I think in a lot of ways all of the family drama on both sides – as hard as that must have been – brought them to an even closer point in their relationship, and they feel like they can weather anything – together.
“As an outsider, it would take the wisdom of Solomon to work out who is right, who is wrong.”
That line got me, though. What a presumptuous, arrogant thing to say. As if the courtiers and reporters somehow have SO much more wisdom than the average ‘outsider’. But these people can’t see the forest through the trees. It doesn’t take more than a 7th grade reading level to be able to tell that at bare minimum the VAST majority of cases, H&M are the ones in the right. I’m sure there might have been the odd thing that wasn’t handled perfectly. But they’re still human, and we all get emotional at times, and sometimes we don’t do things perfectly. But again – I can’t even think of a single situation off the top of my head where either of the two were glaringly ‘wrong’.
@Erinn – agreed. They’re not saints. I think we all know Harry has a bit of a temper. And Meghan is human and humans make mistakes. But, this seems so mishandled by the Windsors. they could have addressed this at the time of their wedding – “what do you see as your future role?” instead it seems that they were just supposed to fall into line, and I don’t think they were willing to do that if it meant being the punching bags.
I also wonder how much the “slimmed down” monarchies in other countries affected their outlook. Like, maybe there was a sense of “do you actually need us? We can help out when needed and show up to the big stuff, but do you need us on a daily basis cutting ribbons?” Especially once Will and Kate basically said they WERENT going to be doing that kind of thing.
If they weren’t planning to announce it and bolt they would not have have left the baby in Canada. The story of the leak forcing the announcement doesn’t make sense only because Archie stayed in Canada.
Nope, I disagree. If they had been planning to announce it and bolt Meghan probably wouldn’t have even come back. The fact that she came shows that she and Harry wanted to have discussions on this, but were pre-empted. And the further proof is that she left so quickly, but Harry stayed.
I read that their visit to Canada House was their chance to get Canadian visas and work permits (people must apply for those from their home country). So IMO this whole thing had been planned for some time, but poorly as so many family members appear to be hurt.
I don’t see them showing up for a public visit to apply for visas. That would have been done privately without anyone knowing. When she flew back to apply for visa issues before the wedding, she flew in and out of Chicago with only a cell phone sighting.
@Angelique, please don’t believe everything you read or hear, sometimes those speculations are false.
If the Sussexes were in Canada over Christmas, it means they already had obtained visas in order to visit our country. Furthermore, British and American nationals don’t apply for visas in their own countries. There are agreements in place that allow us to travel between countries without first obtaining visas prior to travel. Secondly, get work visas to come and work where? The work visa is a process that takes a long time and yr employer must convince ciCanada that there are no Canadians that can work that job that they’ve hired a foreigner for. Thirdly, and this is a rare, in the event the Sussexes applied for visas prior to travel last Dec, they had to have been given 10 year visas so no, the visit to Canada house was not to apply for visas or work permit.
You’re assuming the leak came after they’d left Archie in Canada. What if they’d gotten a heads up that it was happening?
I don’t think they were even planning to announce it this week, TBH. They were clearly ready to go but I think this was a flying visit home probably to hold some final meetings on it.
ETA – also, they could have done this announcement from Canada. Nothing they did (website, IG announcement) involved them being in the UK. That’s why I think it was not supposed to be this week.
I completely agree! I think the plan was leave the baby, quit and get out all along.
I agree with you
This was going to happen. Whether now or when William takes throne. I didn’t think they would stick around for his reign anyway.
I just think BP wanted to release this on their terms (aka make the Sussexes look like they were basically fired) or wait for the finer details to be finalised
But since it got leaked, the Sussexes decided to release it on their terms before people end up theorising for months. This is literally a case of time will tell. Time will tell if all of this is the right decision to make.
Do I think details need to be finalised more? Yeah. And had Meghan and Harry released this on their terms, it probably would have.
But like I said, they were leaving eventually. Not this soon but they were gonna leave
They Sussexes will probably be able to leave with some perks attached to unbreakable NDAs and possibly some heavy political restrictions. They royal family probably don’t want them to publicly endorse the Democratic candidate at the convention or something.
Charles will cut them off if they leak the tea they know about William. They’re probably using it as blackmail to secure the Duchy and/or the security costs. Everyone has everything to gain by keeping their mouth shut.
This isn’t over and I think H&M will drop whatever they have on the Cambridges as William is too stupid to know when to stop. He will retaliate against these stories as he will not want he or his family to be seen negatively.
The Sussex’s are not done burning the bridge down.
If the Firm really were a company, it would have gone bankrupt by now. What a clusterf*ck. QEII clearly lost the plot but what I want to know is what happened with Charles? How the hell did it go from walking her down the aisle to crickets during all this?
This family is basically a professional organization, they need to get their sh*t together. Who the hell wants a weak Chuck as King? And when your employees are leaving the sinking ship, you need to wake up.
My guess would be that Charles didn’t want to get involved in a dispute between his sons. He seemed to be the one to take Harry’s plan the most seriously and to be the nicest to them but that ultimately everyone in their family still treats Harry like a little boy.
I just keep thinking about how sad this all is. I don’t blame them one bit, but it isn’t just a job that is blowing up. It is a family.
I don’t think it’s sad. I always think it’s happy when people can escape toxic family members. They can be free which is a liberating thought. I think the fairytale we’re all fed about how families are supposed to be is a bunch of crap. Families come in all shapes and sizes and not necessary related by blood.
I think they’ve found a new family, one that will support them. and that’s great things to be happy about.
Which new family did they find? Do you mean Oprah, Clooneys, Obamas and more celebrities?
Meg and Harry look happier in recent photographs. That says all I need to know.
Are the leaks suspected to be from staff or the royals themselves? If hired employees are doing this, maybe it’s time for the royals to clean house….More pathetic if royals – such as William – are going to the media directly. William is the one who wants privacy and has a history of hating the press isn’t he?
The fact that solving this isn’t their biggest concern speaks volumes. You’d think they’d be more concerned with figuring out who is selling out their family.
True.
Man…the Royal Family has got some ISSUES and they had better get their heads out of their own butts if they have any hope of figuring it out.
Old, white, rich British people are super racist and someone I know has family who said they’re all “being very brave” about having a black woman in the royal family. So I’d bet they’re all feeling that way – they’re being brave and tolerating her, and patting themselves on the back for doing so. And to Harry, Meghan and any decent human, that is NOT enough. “But what more do you want? You’re so needy and demanding!”
I’ll bet they thought if they ignored it long enough, it would just settle back into the status quo.
Eff that and eff them. I wish Harry and Meghan the best!
What really bothers me about the British Royal Family is that they are awful people and very petty. Look at the Swedish Royal Family. That slimline was handled with ease and maturity. I am sure the Sussexes would have left in the same way as Madeline (which is what I expected) if Prince William was not so immature.
Pettiness, jealousy and vindictiveness never ends well. They are led by tabloid reporters working in the palaces instead of common sense. Is this really the monarchy we want?
Where are the Fail’s and Sun’s headlines “Will LEAKS details of private family discussion” or “Royals wanted Harry’s plan in writing to leak to media” or “Christmas photo showdown: How the Queen sent a message to the DOS” or “Harry’s fury with Will’s leaks to the press” “No blindside here as DOS were told to make a plan to get out.”
This is exactly Harry’s point: Every headline is twisted to make them look bad. I hope Martin Bashir is on the phone to Harry right now, setting up that Panorama interview where he spills all. At least now I am hopeful we’ll soon hear the real story straight from Harry’s mouth.
Honestly I don’t think there’d even be a monarchy in the U.K. without all the drama over the past 50+ years. It’s what has sustained people’s interest in these terrible people. It’s like a soap opera. Without the drama they’d just be boring, unattractive, fuddy-duddys
I’m confused, why the focus is on William throughout the comments here? Its clear that he leaked some news, but the way I read this interview, the biggest issue is Charles?
This! Charles is an @ss. He’s always been an @ss. Just because he’s grandpa looking now doesn’t make it any less true.
How the RF works is crazy. Setting up meeting to talk to each other is ridiculous. The Queen controlling who gets married, divorce and where they live. Is it worth it? Not to mention being completely thrown under the bus because of jealousy and the like. I can only imagine that once Meghan found her self in this mess she wasn’t having it. There’s nothing “normal” about living the life of a British Royal. I couldn’t imagine them wanting that life for Archie….dimming his light for George who hopefully want be an ASS like his father. In America to be financially independent and have a good work ethic is applauded…apparently it’s frowned upon in the U.K.
It is going to be an absolute mess when William moves into second-in-line. This is totally off my own reading of Kaiser’s reporting and analysis these last years, but I think William and his Palace staff are solely to blame for the Sussex’s isolation. I think William is the hammer and Brexit is the nail for the British Royal Family. Am I being hyperbolic?
Yes.
I’m not sure about the fate of the monarchy, but I do think William is largely responsible for Sussexit.
Will is going to make Charles’ reign a living hell.
A Declaration of Independence strikes again.
FTW!!
I finally sat down to watch the H&M documentary Tuesday night. Then Wed. The news hit. It was so interesting seeing those two things so close together. When H said during the documentary he, “wouldn’t be bullied into playing the games that killed his mother.” I took that as a shot to William. I got the sense that he didn’t appreciate William playing the PR/leak game. The next day when the news came out, It was obvious from the documentary they were unhappy for a long time. I think the documentary was them asking for support from his family.
I agree. Harry wanted support from his family but instead he gets meetings with their aides and staff. Geez, why can’t this family just talk to one another??
At the end of the day, I think it all really boils down to how they’ve been treated. Harry has been pretty much beloved, but the minute he married Megan, a lot of people and mostly the media turned on him. This is a man who’s been vocal about how the media treated his mother which ultimately played a role in her untimely death and how that has impacted his mental health and his overall life. I think it’s clear that the signs are there that the media is trying to make Megan into a target in the same way they did Diana, and I give him kudos for saying “never again” and the both of them taking a stand.
It’s always been bizarre to me the way the media and the average person can love a public figure one minute and want to see their head on a pike the next. The media has been extremely unfair to Megan and just because they’re public figures does not mean they aren’t human. What happened to Diana could happen again. I wish them well.
I remember when my friend was married her mother in law was soo toxic to her and her ex-husband never stood up for her. The mother in law appeared to be trying to compete and she tried everything to be the best wife including just being submissive. Years of therapy with different therapist (both religious and non religious) and feeling like a single mom she felt so broken and lost. Even a priest told her she’s tried enough.
Well her ex was in shock and said that he didn’t think she would ever have the balls to pull the trigger and the mother in law was in a rage but she pushed through. I remember when she told me she was leaving him. She was on the way to the divorce attorney and she seemed so happy. I asked her if she was okay and she literally said “I feel free.”
The fact is toxic family suck the life out of you. She told me that she didn’t realize how shackled she felt and though it would be hard she felt soo free and that made her happy.
And that’s all that matters. Family shouldn’t make you feel changed. I’m happy for these Kids. So many people don’t stand up to toxic family members when it comes to their spouses and their marriages implode. Sometimes you have to take your spouse and baby and run. So many of my friends are tickled about this situation and these crazy kids standing up to bullshit for the sake of themselves and their own little family.
I just want the nearly 40-year old princes to stop being referred to as boys. That’s it. That’s all. They are both men and men who are fathers no less.
As mentioned yesterday, one big problem is that there is no real separation between business and family. Also, festering wounds never heal or heal well.
All in all, I think Meghan was a change the family wasn’t expecting. She came to the marriage grown, independent and fully formed. The BRF didn’t adjust to that reality and seemingly don’t even know how to adjust. It must be hard moving from Edwardian sensibilities to modern times. Re royal spouses: All of the others quietly complied with the expectations but arguably only Sophie and Mike Tinsdall (sp) had had independent lives outside the royal orbit or who hadn’t been consciously groomed for that type of self-sacrificial upward mobility.
I also think the BRF wasn’t expecting much of a change from Harry. He went from being a sad yet likable clown to being a man with a purpose. In their eyes THAT is the true crime against Meghan. She’ll never be forgiven for that and she and probably Archie will forever be outsiders because of that. It’s a shame because instead of seeing a new man who has tried to tackle a likely problem with alcohol/alcoholism as well as his underlying mental health issues they only see betrayal and strife. Honestly, though, isn’t it ironic that no matter what your social status is, your gender, your level of intelligence, wealth/poverty, achievement, religion, race/ethnicity or even your ability to be loving and compassionate it always causes friction when one party grows into a better, stronger version of themselves and the other party depends, even needs, the person to stay broken and shattered?
I wish M/H luck!
So basically they can and are willing to weather media scrutiny if they have the support of their family.
But they not only don’t have it, their family actively works against them.
So bye.
It’s so sad that they’ve been hounded out of the royal family, and out of the UK, it seems. I do feel that they are leaving on their own terms, but it just seems so unfair. I loved seeing them on their various tours. Do this mean they won’t be doing these kind of trips any more? SIGH!!!
harry has no clue the shit his family was gonna pull when he brought Meghan into the family. He declared that his family would become her family, implying that she wouldn’t have have to deal with her toxic family and would find acceptance in his. I don’t know if he was naive or what, but I think he feels deeply betrayed that they would treat her like this even knowing all that she’s been through w her own family. And I think he realized what that would mean for his baby boy too
I am no more mad at H&M for “leaving” than I was at Katie Holmes for grabbing her daughter and breaking free of Scientology.
I think we’ll never know the truth and these stories are constructed to keep us interested and ‘taking sides’
I agree that when the Queen’s Private Secretary left the wheels came off the wagon. For all the backlash about Harry and Meghan wanting the establish their brand, this is what the royal family is all about. After Diana died, the royal family rebranded themselves as a family, with the Queen as the doting Grandmother (remember she referred to herself “and as a Grandmother” during her speech before the funeral). They are a business with fragile egos and constant power struggles with grabs for money among members. Harry needed a father when he lost his mother. Charles I think tried, but he is hampered by his upbringing as well and just doesn’t have these skills. I knew something was up looking at the photos Clarence House posted celebrating the last decade. The photos were mainly of Charles and Camilla. No photos of either wedding of his son’s, no photos celebrating the birth of any of his grandchildren. Only one photo of William with Camilla (at Harry’s Inaugural Invictus Games!). The first photo they ever released from a diplomatic reception that included William and Kate. The photo from his 70th is the only photo to include Harry. And this photo is all about celebrating Charles. They are a fractured family. I know the royal family is different, but even though the Queen was not happy about making the speech before Diana’s funeral, they tried to humanize it. It would go a long way to say while sometimes as a family we don’t always agree, but will always support Harry and Meghan and Archie. They will always be part of our family. Similar to what the Swedish Royal family did when the took the titles away from the grandchildren who are not children of the direct heir.