The Queen is ‘privately devastated,’ she ‘expects’ Harry to explain himself

With all of the discussion of the “royal rota” and how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are opting out of it, it’s worth noting that the Cambridges and the Sussexes have their “outside the rota” favorites. The Sussexes have been leaking their side to Omid Scobie of Harper’s Bazaar for a while, and Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair gets all kinds of Camp Cambridge exclusives. Interestingly, both Scobie and Nicholl published exclusives on Thursday, both articles dealing with what’s happening behind the scenes. Scobie says some stuff which we already knew, like how Harry and Meghan had been consulting with various palaces and royals for months about this move, despite the claims to the contrary. Some of this is new info though, some highlights:
The plans to move away had been in the pipeline for a while: Senior aides reveal that conversations about the couple’s future plans and ambitions had taken place internally “on all levels” for several months in the run-up to their so-called “bombshell” on January 8. It was information that the couple had planned to hold back from the media until logistics had been further fleshed out among households, but after their agenda was leaked to British tabloid The Sun, “they felt they had been cornered,” says a source close to the couple. “It was a case of act now or lose control of something they had spent a long time working on.”
No one was enraged: Surprised, yes, but the royal reaction, says a high-ranking palace aide, was “far from the dramatic emotional response described by some—nobody was ‘incandescent with rage’ and nobody is about to punish anyone. The speed at which this now needs to be dealt with is not ideal, but the plans themselves are not a problem. This is not a ‘crisis,’ it’s a case of helping the couple reach their goal.”
Their hatred of The Rota: “They saw the current model as outdated and in desperate need of change,” says a source, who notes that previous attempts to change the current system had been repeatedly met with dead ends. “It became clear that press, including foreign media and digital outlets, to have access to their work, they would have to self-fund their own engagements.”
The SussexRoyal.com site: Put together away from the palace, the site was written by an individual known to the couple and designed by Made by Article, the same Toronto-based company that successfully produced Meghan’s now-shuttered lifestyle blog The Tig. “Very few people were involved in the process, but those who were managed to keep information of the site confidential,” says the Sussex source. The online hub has already received millions of visits since its launch and the couple have also been inundated with supportive messages from charities and organizations they have worked as well as close friends around the world.
The part about what led to them suddenly announcing the withdrawal is interesting, because that story came petering out on Thursday. Dan Wooten at the Sun had the exclusive. It’s very likely the leak came from Kensington Palace. So did Katie Nicholl’s Vanity Fair piece. Some highlights:
The Queen personally ordered for royal parties to come together to solve the Sussex riddle: In a sign of the Queen’s frustration and growing anger at the situation, the order was said to have come directly from the monarch, who remains in Sandringham on an extended new year break. The decision is expected to “take days not weeks,” said the royal aide. The senior royals have been in contact with one another throughout the day Thursday as their households have worked together to come up with a crisis strategy to prevent any further damage to the reputation of the monarchy. Despite the scale of the story, which has made headlines around the world, royal aides have said the Queen has no immediate plans to return to London and is leaving it to her trusted aides and courtiers to work together with the Sussexes’ household.
The Sussexes might not be HRHs: It is understood that the matter of the Sussexes’ HRH titles is “up in the air” as courtiers deal with the fallout…with royal sources telling Vanity Fair that “nothing has been ruled in or out.”
The Queen is devastated: Sources close to the Queen have said that she is privately devastated by Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to stand down…Sources close to the Queen say there is a feeling of deep hurt and resentment about how the Sussexes have handled the situation. “The Queen will expect Harry to go and see her and explain himself,” a source told Vanity Fair. “This is not how things are done in the royal family and now it is down to the Queen and her advisors to sort things out.” As yet Vanity Fair understands Prince Harry has yet to see his grandmother.
Building the Sussex brand: Last night a source close to Prince Harry said that a major reason for the couple standing down from the Royal Family is so that they can build their own Sussex brand. The couple will launch their own charitable foundation later this year and “Sussex Royal” could potentially earn them millions. “Building their brand is the most important thing to them right now,” a source told Vanity Fair. “I think it might be more important than their royal titles because they are already so huge, so successful and so popular particularly in the US which is where they see their brand really taking off. Meghan is seriously bright and business savvy and together they have come up with a plan to become the royal version of the Beckhams.”
I find it fascinating that the Queen “expects” Harry to come to her personally and explain this, especially when… he apparently tried to do just that months ago. She was the one cuddling up to her rapist son and Budget-Flight stunt queen William. I had a real come-to-Jesus moment about the Queen last year and how she’s actually a big a–hole. I’ll go one step further: for decades now, her poor management style, her tone-deaf public relations instincts and her inability to surround herself with competent, forward-thinking people has all led to this. In the twilight of her reign, all hell is breaking loose and it just feels like chickens coming home to roost.
Is it just me or does the “explain himself” really has a belittling sound to it? Harry and Meghan have nothing to explain. They did. The reasons are there for the world to see.
It’s deliberately phrased to sound like she’s disciplining a naughty child.
Harry’s explanation should be “Gan Gan, I love you, but this family sucks. Catch you later!”
Also these sources say that she both expects to see Harry and also expects her courtiers and aides to deal with it. So which is it? Oh yes, it’s whichever makes Harry & Meghan look worse.
She expects him to deal solely with her courtiers and aides and then come to her and grovel for forgiveness.
Yep, Harry tried talking to her before and her courtiers told him no. I wonder how many times in the past that has happened and why we’re at this point now.
Guess they realized the “anger” and “rage” pieces didn’t do them much good as most people saw through it and are now trying to walk them back. No more Sussex being “punished,” but working quickly to make the transition happen. Smh. All the unnecessary uproar could’ve been avoided if the leak didn’t happen and family members discussed the issues like actual adults. The more I learn, the happier I am that Harry and Megan have been able to control the narrative as best as they can. I was surprised to see pretty neutral coverage in credible publications like The Atlantic and The NY Times. Didn’t expect any different from the tabloid trash anyway and I include People in this as they’re part of the “saint Kate” pushers.
Or even if their first response after the announcement had been “we support their new vision for their role. There are still some details to be ironed out, but we’re behind them”
Instead of the petty and snide response they actually put out.
Exactly. They didn’t have to make it clear that they were surprised by the announcement. But showing any type of support to the Sussexes goes against their programming, I suppose.
Poor Liz, if only you were similarly devastated by your son being a rapist pedophile.
And once again I ask – can someone PLEASE explain who courtiers even are??????
I thought the courtiers were mostly aristos who also have a stake in ensuring that change doesn’t happen. I could be wrong tho’. And yes, Grandmama is picking the wrong thing to be angry/hurt/sad about!
Elizabeth is learning the hard way that you reap what you sow. So H&M’s HRH titles are in jeopardy but the rapist son’s is not??? WOW!
Such a big deal should be made of this!
HE TRIED. If you weren’t such a hands off leader you would’ve known that!!! Actually you probably did but you didn’t want to deal with it like you don’t want to deal with anything else until it’s too late. You didn’t want to deal with your first sons disastrous marriage until it was too late, you didn’t want to deal with your pedo son until it was too late and now this.
Boy does the Queen just plain suck.
Totally agree re the Queen. Her treatment of Andrew vs her treatment of Meghan speaks volumes.
I feel really badly for Harry. His life is in a downward spiral and this is not going to be a fun journey for him. He has lost all the goodwill and fondness people used to have for him.
If the price of that goodwill and fondness is sitting back while he and his family are used as punching bags for the press with his own family’s lack of support, then good riddance. The people’s goodwill and fondness didn’t keep his mom safe and he rightly knows it’ll do zilch for his own family.
alternatively…he’s at the most exciting time of his life. He’s partially broken away from an institution he never wanted to be a part of. He has a wife who adores him and a healthy beautiful baby boy. He can now work unfettered on projects close to his heart to make the difference in the world that he longs to. Surely a rough couple of months ahead, but he is rolling into the best time of his life. The goodwill he’s “lost” is from people who never had his best interests at heart.
What people? The people that want him to stay a drunken frat boy, the playboy? Then good riddance to them. He has grown and matured. That’s what normal people do. Should he sit back and say nothing while his home country tears apart his wife, and will eventually move on to his son? Fck that. If that’s the goodwill of the people then fck them. Hes better off. William got what he wanted the spotlight. So good luck to him.
You sound like a white person.
Reason #2751 of why I’m glad my childhood fantasies of being a princess never came true.
I wonder if the Epstein stuff played into this. Not in a literal way or anything. But because of the Queen’s treatment of Andrew throughout the last couple of months, and if Harry had been trying to broach this subject for some time and getting told ‘no’ by courtiers/aids then I could absolutely see why the timeline and roll out went less than ideally. And if I were in his position – I’d have done the same.
Honestly? I’m impressed. I really didn’t see him pulling this kind of move, and I’m pretty proud. i think this might be the most I’ve ever rooted for Harry. Meghan won me over a lot more quickly than he ever has because she just seems like a sweet person, but if he’s standing up for his family the way he seems to be, I’m here for it.
The queen cant even leave Sandringham for this. It cant be that big a crisis, lol. And apparently Harry HAS been trying to see her, sooooo…….
At any rate – the way the Queen handled the Andrew “situation” and the way this is being handled just highlights the…..isolation? ineptitude? asshole-ness?…of the royal family and the Queen in particular. They could have stopped the abuse towards Meghan a year ago, two years ago. Heck this summer they could have stopped it. Even this week they could have done something! A picture of Charles and Harry leaving Clarence House this week with Charles’ hand on Harry’s shoulder would have gone a LONG way. The same way Kate wearing something from the Smart Set would have gone a LONG way.
This stuff is so easy, relatively, and either they’re surrounded by morons who don’t realize that, or they realize that and don’t want to do it (don’t want to show that support.) For a long time I thought it was the former, now I’m thinking its the latter.
“Asshole-ness” covers it nicely.
If she wanted him to explain, she should have met with her OWN GRANDSON instead of foisting him off at a vipers nest of courtiers blocking the meeting.
I’m speachless about sentences like this one: “The senior royals have been in contact with one another throughout the day Thursday as their households have worked together to come up with a crisis strategy to prevent any further damage to the reputation of the monarchy.”
Where was the crisis management by all the senior royal households after Andrew’s interview? F*ck, where was the crisis management ten years ago? Really? The Sussexxes bring down the monarchy?
I’m not a keen royal watcher from across the Channel but *every time* I read something like this I’m reminded of Andy. Is this the really best media strategy they can come up with?
YOU WEREN’T DEVASTATED BY ANDREW, WERE YOU BITCH?
Apologies but what a family of absolutely hideous people.
I think this country has gone mad. All that is going on in the world and all of the front pages of the papers are covered in this.
God help you, Meghan. And well done for flying away from this shit show.
It looks to me that the Meghan and Harry do not need the Royal Family as much as the Royal Family needs them. I have no doubt they will be able to spin their massive popularity into hundreds of millions of dollars and that they will be free from the stiff and rigid protocols they were required to adhere to. William will be furious watching his brother cavort freely with little restrictions and still be treated like royalty