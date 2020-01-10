Are Oprah & Amal Clooney advising Prince Harry & Meghan on Sussexit?

As I’ve been writing all of these Sussexit posts, it occurred to me late in the newscycle that this situation isn’t merely a PR disaster for the Windsors, nor is it purely a royal/media issue. This is a full-on SITUATION involving the crown, the British government, and likely the governments of Canada and the US, depending on where Harry and Meghan plan to make their home. As such, I would hope that the Sussexes have actually hired lawyers to help them navigate through all of this. Of course they would, right? My question is: um, did Amal Clooney help with that? Amal Clooney is a lawyer, remember? And Amal knows a ton of lawyers in England. Just a theory, we’ll see if anyone says anything about it. In the meantime, the tabloid press is only focused on the personal/gossip side of things, like how Oprah told the Sussexes to Sussexit.

Oprah Winfrey advised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about breaking free from the British royals and following their own path. The TV queen — who attended the couple’s wedding and is also close to Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland — discussed their “declaration of independence” and encouraged them to consider making a living in North America by building their own powerful brand. They’ve gathered a coterie of powerful US players, including the Obamas, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, James Corden and Meghan’s designer pal Misha Nonoo, whose new husband, oil heir Michael Hess, has offered them a place to stay in one of the family’s three homes in the gated Malibu Colony — dubbed “Billionaire’s Beach” — we are told. A source said, “Oprah was the first person to talk to Harry and Meghan about breaking free and doing their own thing, building on their own brand. She made them realize it was really possible.” A rep for Oprah declined to comment. Page Six can also reveal that Oprah’s BFF Gayle King is set to score the first interview with the Sussexes post-Megxit. King attended Meg’s NYC baby shower and visited them after the birth of baby Archie. A TV source said: “It’s hush-hush, but there’s no one else they would turn to.”

[From Page Six]

I believe that Page Six probably did call Oprah for comment, and Oprah said “nuh uh” and went to People Magazine for this clapback:

Oprah Winfrey is speaking out amid a report that she advised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their shocking move to step back as senior members of the Royal Family. “Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them,” Winfrey, who famously attended the couple’s wedding in May 2018, tells PEOPLE. “I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family.”

[From People]

“Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them…” Yeah, but that’s not the same as “Meghan and Harry did not seek my advice.” I mean, if you have access to Oprah’s wisdom, of course you ask for her advice. That’s a no-brainer. And, again, I would not be surprised at all if Amal Clooney had been contacted. I doubt Amal would be the point person in any legal negotiations, partly because that’s not her field and partly because she still wants to be on Prince Charles’ good side. But I bet Amal sent a list of recommendations to the Sussexes, complete with introductions to lawyers who could help them out.