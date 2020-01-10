Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan needed to Sussexit for their mental health, period

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex authorized Tom Bradby’s ITV cameras to follow them to the African continent for a reason last fall. They had a message, and it was as much a cry for help as anything. Both Harry and Meghan were visibly raw and emotional as Bradby interviewed them separately at different stages of the tour. Meghan blinked back tears as she showed gratitude for Bradby for simply showing empathy and asking how she was doing. Harry was particularly emotional when discussing his mother, and how everything that’s happened with Meghan’s treatment has brought back all of those old feelings and old traumas. Now one of Meghan’s friends – or is she?? – has said that her vibe is that Harry is still traumatized and Meghan felt isolated all of last year.
A media friend who visited the Sussexes at their Frogmore Cottage home towards the end of last year fears Prince Harry is still ‘living out the trauma’ he experienced after his mother’s death. Journalist Bryony Gordon, 39, also revealed she asked Meghan: ‘Why don’t you just jack it all in?’ Writing in The Telegraph, Ms Gordon said she felt Prince Harry was ‘living out the trauma’ he experienced as a 12-year-old, when he walked behind Princess Diana’s coffin on television.
Comparing her interview with Harry from 2017 to that in October 2019, she wrote: ‘He had spoken candidly of the panic attacks that he had long experienced whenever he appeared at a public engagement. But if he thought then that he had beaten this mental torture, he now seemed to be realising that he had spoken too soon.’
Referring to the Duchess of Sussex, Ms Gordon revealed: ‘”Why don’t you just jack it all in?” I said to Meghan, after she had told me about the unexpected issues she had experienced in her new position: the loneliness; the sudden muting of her voice; the giving up of everything she knew for love, only to be, as she saw it, hounded and pilloried.’
Ms Gordon, founder of the support group Mental Health Mates, did not receive a reply to her question but could tell from Meghan’s facial expression the possibility had been considered, so was not surprised by the couple’s recent announcement. Her visit took place just after Harry and Meghan had come back from South Africa, where they filmed emotional interviews with ITV documentary maker Tom Bradby. Harry and Meghan, dressed in casual jumpers, offered Ms Gordon tea on her arrival at Frogmore Cottage, a home which she detailed as being less luxurious than many would imagine, with dogs running around and a candle in the downstairs toilet. She described the couple as less energetic than before, with Prince Harry showing less optimism in regards to his mental health.
Diana spoke about the loneliness too, and the feeling of not being supported. And imagine that Harry witnessed that when he was a child, and now that he’s newly married and his wife was pregnant, the press was working in conjunction with his family to create a toxic stew where nothing they did would ever be “right.” Harry and Meghan were of course VERY raw. And I think we should start thinking of the Sussexit as less dramatic/royal-shenanigans/media trash and more like they’re doing what’s best for their mental health. Remember that, William? It’s supposed to be one of your “causes.”
Can we all take a moment to admire what a wonderful and strong woman Meghan was to carry Archie through nine months of the most relentless hate I’ve ever seen directed at any woman let alone a pregnant one.
@Mignionette I admire her so much. Archie is a healthy and happy baby.
Exactly this. Meghan has shown what an incredibly strong woman she is through this entire time. And part of being strong is acknowledging when an environment is toxic and walking away. Im so proud of both her and Harry. It’s heartening to see two people have the courage of their convictions. Especially in this day and age when so many people don’t.
I honestly don’t think I will ever forget the amount of people who were SO angry because Megan was always cradling her stomach while pregnant! To me, that sums up how ridiculous and unfair the media and many people in general have been toward her. Since when does it offend and upset anyone for a pregnant woman to hold or touch her stomach? People have really been reaching for reasons to hate her and it’s sick. I’m happy for them for making this stand. Who couldn’t see this potentially becoming another Diana situation if they didn’t nip it in the bud? It’s so twisted how Harry was beloved until he married Megan. Now they hate them both, but really seem to be out for blood when it comes to her.
@mignonette I shed a tear at your comment. The abuse she dealt with through her pregnancy was inhumane. That is why I will never support the monarchy again.
I had my baby a month after Meghan and was always so impressed with how she handled herself, the strength she must of had to endure and deliver a healthy baby. I deal with anxiety from PTSD from a childhood event and it becomes heightened during pregnancy. Also been dealing with PPA this time around and in therapy. I think of Meghan quite often and her mental health. Having a baby is difficult enough but I can’t begin to imagine the strain they must’ve been living under dealing with such a toxic mess. I’m relieved they are getting out. I wish nothing but the best for them after everything they’ve been through these past couple of years.
That was my takeaway from the documentary. It felt like Meghan was having to deal not only with the toxic media, but with Harry’s mental health issues coming to a head. Sometimes a great relationship forces you to confront some pent up personal/family issues because you have an ally who sees things for what they are and forces you to face them. However, if your partner is going through something that hard, it’s beyond isolating. I wonder if Meghan misses her old life to an extreme at this point. She’s back in Canada so that’s good. She deserves some F-U-N!
All of this is so sad
My marriage is mixed race and we’ve been isolated on both sides of the family for twenty-five years for two reasons, either because we’re special and family members view their relationship with us as a status item which they try to restrict others from having, or because they think they have to be on their best “woke” behavior around us and just avoid us altogether. They all like us, but we’re hard work for them. In the end, we wind up doing the same thing and seeking out other like us and that’s probably what will happen to the Sussex also.
the part about being lonely is so sad to me, especially considering how when she did see her friends, the media tore her apart for it (Wimbledon, baby shower, etc.). I know she did have some friends in the UK but its hard to move to a new country and establish a new social circle that you like and trust, for anyone, and it was so much harder for her.
Let’s not fall for William’s ‘Harry is fragile’ spin. William is the one in serious need of a mental health intervention. Harry is strong and getting stronger and healthier every day.
Yes – the Sussex’s are a strong couple and that has been evident in the way the have played the RF and media over the past few days.
And yes William is in dire need of an intervention.
And his wife is not the woman who can do it.
@Nota all of this^^^
Meghan and Harry have to know that the media wanted her to miscarry. They did everything they could to make her miscarry. What has to hurt like hell is knowing that your own damn family fed their hatred. That’s their bond right there–both Meghan and Harry have toxic families that would be willing to see their own family member come to harm in support of their own pettiness and jealousy. How can they walk around that palace knowing that their own brother would have been relieved had their son never been born? They could write the ultimate book about toxic family, and going NC. The truth is coming out now, and the more the truth comes out about the Royals, the more monstrous they look. I think the Royals will have to give up their Heads Together campaign. It will look like the height of hypocrisy now for William to say anything about mental health, knowing what he and his have done to his brother. They will have to hold their favorite journalists even closer now. All it takes is for 1 journalist to go rogue on camera and ask William about Harry at an event. The Royals power without the Sussexes has diminished. Being able to say “no access to the Sussexes” could theoretically keep the reporters in line, but are reporters really going to fear “no access to the Cambridges?” Especially those outside the UK?
What? This is bananas. There is not much (any?) evidence that psychological stress causes miscarriage. Genetic defects and other biological factors cause miscarriage. People have babies in war zones! In famines! Refugees have babies. Women who just found out their partners are cheating. Wives of deployed soldiers. Etc etc. Stress can affect Fetal development, we think, based on very recent research. But stressing someone out does not cause them to miscarry. And this line of thinking has some misogynistic undertones- that women are responsible for miscarriage based on their handling of/ability to avoid stress and that pregnant women are somehow fragile. Not true at all.
I think Meghan is a very strong lady for a variety of reasons, including this sussexit, but not because she carried a pregnancy to term while also being stressed.
Last night CBC did an interview with one of those racist Royal Reporters. She (the reporter) wasn’t convincing at all. Saw right through it. Glad H & M are out of it.
My take is this, the PR at the palace is so bad and it will begin to implode as they won’t admit failure and they need outside help. W&K and the royal reporters need to circle this date as it will be the beginning of the end of many things.
It’s VERY telling that when Harry came out and SAID he was having mental health issues (whether they had to do with Diana or not!), HIS OWN BROTHER AND FAMILY CHOSE TO IGNORE HIS CRY OF PAIN! *AND* YES, it IS William’s pet cause: MENS’ Mental Health…oh, wait, that’s ONLY for Footballers. My bad. “Carry on and suffer, Harry…can’t be bothered. Oh, and let me ADD to your burden by bashing your wife!”
It was Harry’s cause years before William and Kate got on his bandwagon. Their interest in mental health has only ever been surface/PR, vs. Harry’s honest work with veteran mental health for years.
What you say is 100% true, Nota. They *did* come late to the party and try to take ownership of Harry’s cause. William *did* expand this to the Football League, along with “racism” in the League…funny how it’s ok in his OWN family, though, isn’t it?
i’m happy they are doing what they believe is best for them – and hopefully this situation will just further highlight what a waste the BRF is and they can fade into oblivion. They’ve done enough damage.
I know this is a Superbowl level story for the royal press and royal gossip mavens, but the prospect that a grown man and woman and their child are intending to make their own decisions and move on from the royal family is really a non-story.
Sincere good luck to them.
Right? The RR and likes of screeching DMers keep saying the Sussexes are insignificant and embiggen WK as much as they can. And when HM downgrade themselves to minor royals their brains explode. Wtf? Have they forgotten about HRH Beatrice and Eugenie?
I think they did the right thing by getting out of a toxic situation.
Harry & Meghan obviously had no support from the inner family regarding racism. They knew Archie would suffer if they stayed so they choose mental well-being.
I hope they earn shit load of money and becomes more successful.
The royal family and the media even worked together during her pregnancy to cause her a miscarriage.
Harry and Meghan have so much potential.
They just need good allies and a solid plan outside ouf this cesspool
I said this on another post but perhaps its more fitting here. I see their situation as similar to when Katie Holmes broke free of Scientology. They had to do this with some quickness and in secret if they hd any hopes of pulling it off.
Jim Waterson in the Guardian has a well done article today about Harry’s relationship with the press even predating meeting Meghan. The conclusion is he absolutely hated the relationship he was placed in with the royal reporters. The new royal rota policy the Sussexes announced stems from years of Harry feeling forced into this relationship with certain media.
The issues and feelings here are so profoundly rooted that it seems like a joke when things like said like OMG how can they be allowed now to keep Frogmore Cottage as their residence. That must be such small potatoes to Harry and Meghan in the scheme of things. I’m sure they don’t give a flying fig really about that cottage which has only been their base for a matter of months.
The vitriol over on reddit about these two is so toxic. Everyone saying they used the taxpayer for their wedding and house and now they’re “quitting.” Yes, that was the plan all along, to get a big wedding and house remodel so they put up with the most disgusting, outwardly racist hate campaign I have ever seen. Stupid.
I also posted a topic about it in my makeup/skincare group on Facebook, saying it would be great if Meghan could restart her lifestyle blogging and two women from the U.K. just used the topic to talk about how they side-eye Meghan for marrying a racist in the first place and slagged off Americans because they’re even more racist than the U.K. and good riddance to bad rubbish. So she’s even polarizing among POC in the U.K. I had to delete to whole topic.
We would definitely be excited to have them back in North America. We think she’s great.
Disappointing Serena’s husband lets that run unchecked on his site.
Eh, Alexis co-founded Reddit and left well before it skyrocketed to what it is now (which is why he’s rich but doesn’t have anywhere near the level of wealth one would expect from a co-founder of such a site). It’s only in the last couple of years that he’s returned in some (limited) capacity. He even used to post occasionally on r/tennis but of course that largely stopped after the racism from the commenters post USO 2018. Reddit is largely trashy and racist but Alexis is hardly to blame for that.
Yeah. Toxic stress is a MF. It affects everything. Your body, your thinking state, your emotional well-being. He actually has a little bit of a belly now. When I first saw it I thought it was just a marriage belly but it could be a stress belly too.
I don’t control the world but I’d hate for his family and just people in general to think that he’s weak or she’s weak because they couldn’t “handle it”. No one could handle what they’ve been through very well. And it says something good about them that not only are they still standing but they are fighting for their right to exist and to exist on their own terms.
I’m from the UK and have to say I am so glad to have found a website supporting, Meghsn and Harry, especially Meghan. The British Media’s behaviour and that of some of the readers towards Meghan has shocked me to the core. I can understand not liking somone, that’s normal but what is irrational is the constant, systematic vitriol that has been thrown at her, even during her pregnancy. Can someone who has not done any harm (longstanding extra-marrital affairs, peadophile friends etc) be subject to such intense hatred. I’m glad they are stepping away, and hope they can be left in peace.
I think this is them trying to have more control over their own lives, and not just be cogs in an outdated machine. Mental health plays a role as they Strive to establish a healthier, more balanced environment for themselves their son.
I commend them for trying to distance themselves from toxic family members and set appropriate boundaries.
The racism, the media abuse, the family normalizing and protecting a rapist (!!!!!!!!!!!) are just SOME of the reasons to step away.
It seems to me they are trying to have both though, which may not work. They may have to truly walk away.
Mental wellness is everything. It’s worth all the hard work.
I know people think it was indulgent to discuss their issues in their documentary& I still have mixed feelings about the narrative of the doc- but I couldn’t get over see how weary she was but also restraining herself knowing her words would be used against her. That was sad. Seems like it’s been a constant battle her family, his, the press. Not to mention moving 3 times since 2017 (possibly 4th now), having a baby& trying to adjust to new marriage& position.
Totally agree with the poster above regarding Harry hating the press. I really feel he has not dealt totally with his mother’s death I also believe that he is quite fragile right now. As I said in another post I have no doubt that he loves his family and would do anything for them but only time will tell if this is the right move. North America is very different from England and no doubt he will have a huge culture shock just like I think Meghan did with her move. Again, I just don’t know how this all went so wrong. When they got engaged the royal family seemed to embrace them she was invited for Christmas before marriage when no one else had been. Charles walked her down the aisle, the British people lined the streets, millions watched. Press talked about how this modernized the royal family and what this meant for so many people. And now this. It’s just really sad. I think Harry has always had a hard time figuring out what his role would be and Meghan has helped him find a new path. But in all honesty family roots are extremely powerful and I honestly don’t know if he will ever find total peace anywhere. Hopefully his family can help but that is a big task for any wife/children to carry to be someone’s everything and have their well-being depend on you. As well if they continue to take money from “England” through Charles it will not play out well in the press or with the people I just think this is so messy and wish it all could have been handled better by everyone involved. Obviously the royal family did not understand how stressed Harry and Meghan were and it sounds like the family is broken badly right now. It’s a real shame.
Kudos to them for taking the steps that they need to feel okay. As someone who suffers from anxiety and someone who has close friends and family members who suffer from various mental health issues, I wondered if this was part of the calculus. I applaud them for taking the stance because too few people walk away from toxic environments for fear of social repercussions, lack of privilege, etc.