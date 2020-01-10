A budget planner, a useful home notebook and some book recommendations



We’re finishing up the first week of January which means, statistically speaking, we are all still on track with our resolutions. I’ll leave the fitness resolutions to CB, who knows of what she speaks, but I can suggest ways to shape up other areas of our lives!

A budget planner with pockets to keep you on track and corral receipts



My biggest push is to get my finances back on track. I was lucky enough to move last year and although a lot of good came out of it, it devoured my savings. So I need to seriously tweak my budget in order to afford my new mortgage and rebuild savings. Years ago, I tracked every cent I spent in one month. It was eye opening as to how much money I spend on the small things. That’s why I like this planner. I can grab my receipt, make a note about what it was for and put it in the pockets until I can sit down and list everything properly. This one is also budget friendly at $11.99, comes in two colors and earned 4 out of 5 stars with 1,084 reviews and a B on Fakespot.

File folders that are useful and pretty



I saw these on Buzzfeed over the holidays and fell a little bit in love with them. I use file folders for everything. I use basic (boring) ones for my file drawers and lock boxes but for the shelves? Those are designer, baby! I like the four pastels this comes in (there are two patterns, too) and I love that they come in a flexible material. One folder with five different sections is about $7 or four for just under $14. 131 reviewers gave them 4.6 stars with a B from Fakespot

A notebook to log all the vital information for your home



This one doesn’t have a lot of the reviews but the few it does are good, amounting to 4.7 stars. So I’ll give this a personal recommendation. This log books gives you the prompts to know what information you should log. The information it asks for will be asked for the rest of your time in your home. And, from personal experience, it becomes twice as important when you sell. Renters need it as well. You can keep track of any work for which you need reimbursement and gives time and dates in case of any disputes with a landlord. I promise you, this is $12 that is very well spent.



Since it’s the start of the month, that means: Book recs! Since it’s my birthday month and my favorite books are the classics, that’s what I’m serving. First up, my favorite of all time: The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexander Dumas (père). This story has everything: beautiful writing, revenge, adventure, secret identities and unimaginable wealth. (Hit the ‘revenge’ part of it when you’re selling it to your teenager.) Frankenstein by Mary Shelley Many of us know classic stories (word of mouth, films) but haven’t read. Of all of them, Frankenstein is the one that surprised me the most when I read it. Shelley’s story is so much more complex than Hollywood’s. Rebecca by Daphne Du Maurier In this case, you are in very good hands with the 1940 film version, but the book is sublime. It’s a dark and mysterious story about beautiful and suspicious people – what’s not to love? The language alone will give you chills. And remember, reading is self-care and more self-care should be a resolution for all of us.

A versatile yoga blanket that gives back



I love the yin yoga where you get in a pose for a while and lie there with a blanket on. The yoga blankets are the best for this and I would love to have one for home. These pretty Mexican blankets by Benovolence LA are hand woven and come in 10 different colors and patterns, all under $20. They’re designed for both indoor and outdoor use and can be used for picnics, camping, and outdoor events. They have 4.6 stars, over 1,400 ratings and a B from Fakespot. Reviewers call them soft, comfortable and vibrant and some people take them everywhere. One guy even uses his as a cover for his truck seat. The company, Benevolence LA Mission, partners with Water Mission to help fight poverty and create sustainable water systems.

A book that will help you make small differences in your life



This book 52 Small Changes by Brett Blumenthall, is the #1 best seller in healthy living on Amazon. It has chapters divided by week with small changes you can make for health and wellness, including drinking more water, saying no more, finding a new hobby and strength training. Blumenthall encourages people to make incremental changes instead of biting off more than they can chew. This has 4.3 stars, 283 ratings and an A from Fakespot. Readers say the tips are good and practical, that it helps motivate them to make changes, and that it’s clear and easy to follow. I have Amazon Unlimited and this book is totally free so I’ve already ordered it and have skimmed a bit. I want to see what changes I can make!

A device that will tone you all over while burning calories



This looks like one of those typical as-seen-on-tv exercise gadgets, but people love it! The FitRyder X is a little rowing-type machine that will help you fit more exercise into your day. It has 4.2 stars, 91 ratings and a B from Fakespot. Older people say it’s helped them improve their strength and that they found it more motivating than they imagined. People also appreciate how little space it takes up and how easy it is to use. It’s said to be easy to put together and to offer a great workout that is low impact, cardiovascular and toning.

