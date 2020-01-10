Justin Bieber reveals he has Lyme disease, says it’s been a rough couple of years



Justin Bieber recently confirmed a TMZ report that he’s been suffering from Lyme disease and is getting treatment for it. He posted the photo above, a screenshot from a TMZ article with a caption describing the problems he’s been having. He said that he feels awful, basically, and also has chonic mono. Given how long people can suffer from Lyme without knowing or getting a diagnosis, it’s likely he’s had it for some time.

While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP

I’m old and I didn’t know what “no cap” meant, but it means “no lie.” Lyme disease is devastating and I feel so bad for him. He’s been open about his mental health struggles and Lyme can cause that too. My aunt has Lyme and she has good and bad days, but when she was really sick she couldn’t get out of bed. You probably heard that I have alpha gal syndrome, an allergy to beef and pork, which I developed after a tick bite. Whenever people say they feel sorry for me I tell them I’d rather have that than Lyme any day and consider myself lucky. I’ve heard stories of people suffering from Lyme for years and losing everything.

Justin’s wife Hailey recently defended him on Twitter from people being a-holes, because they do that about illness.

For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself. — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020

Hailey also thanked the other celebrities with Lyme disease who have been open about it.

I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc. Love you 3 amazing women! — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020

and sending so much love to @AvrilLavigne thank you for all you do to educate people about Lyme. You’re amazing 💕 — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020

Avril responded and offered her support. She’s been open about her own Lyme disease battle.

Thank you @HaileyBieber for your kind words. So sorry to hear about @justinbieber having to go through this awful disease. The fact that it’s hard to diagnose and is so debilitating was something I suffered through also https://t.co/nbCRTFWv53 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 9, 2020

I hope Justin is ok and that he’s getting the best treatment. Lyme is awful and can explain so much of what he’s been going through.

Oh and TMZ reports that Justin said on Instagram that he and Hailey are going to work on starting a family once his tour wraps this year. That will be in mid September. I bet they start sooner than that.

Embed from Getty Images