People: Prince Harry ‘sees the pain of his wife & he wants to try to sort it out’

Little surprise that “Meghan’s Anguish” covers the latest issue of People Magazine. Even if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interviews in the ITV documentary hadn’t dominated headlines for days, People likely would have put Meghan on the cover as some kind of cross-promotion for ABC airing the documentary tonight. Mostly, the cover story excerpt online is just a rehash of quotes from the doc, but there are some insidery quotes too:

Prince Harry is taking a stand to protect wife Meghan Markle. After the 35-year-old royal dad announced he was taking legal action against the British tabloids, Harry spoke out about how negative press attention has hurt their family in the new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which debuted in the U.K. on Sunday. “He sees the pain of his wife and the attacks she faces, and he wants to try to sort it out,” a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. Prince Harry’s distrust of the media stems back to the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was relentlessly hounded by paparazzi. “Look, part of this job and part of any job, like everybody, means putting on a brave face and turning a cheek to a lot of the stuff. But again, for me and for my wife, of course, there’s a lot of stuff that hurts — especially when the majority of it is untrue,” he told ITV’s Tom Bradby in the documentary. But all we need to do is focus on being real, focus on being the people we are and standing up for what we believe in. I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum,” he added, referencing the 1997 death of Princess Diana. Says of friend of Princess Diana’s: “There is an element of [the press] being ingrained as the enemy. He is trying to protect them all. He is doing what he can.”

We talked about the lessons from Diana’s life and her death last week, when that one clip of Harry came out. I said what I wanted to say back then – I think Diana’s life and death carried many lessons, and it was never as cut-and-dry as “the media killed Diana.” Many of you said that Harry is speaking from the trauma he feels, and I get that. But he’s applying his trauma like it’s a logical argument in defense of Meghan. Do you know what I mean? He’s not JUST speaking about the trauma he feels and has felt for many years. His words weren’t merely a description of his pain. He was also trying to apply that to an argument about whether or not the press treats Meghan fairly. And as I said, there was more nuance to Diana’s life and death, just as there should be more nuance to what is happening to Meghan now. It’s simplistic and ultimately a bad strategy to say that it’s all the media’s fault, and to make the argument about “media bullying.” A lot more is happening here.