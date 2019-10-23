People: Prince Harry ‘sees the pain of his wife & he wants to try to sort it out’

Little surprise that “Meghan’s Anguish” covers the latest issue of People Magazine. Even if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interviews in the ITV documentary hadn’t dominated headlines for days, People likely would have put Meghan on the cover as some kind of cross-promotion for ABC airing the documentary tonight. Mostly, the cover story excerpt online is just a rehash of quotes from the doc, but there are some insidery quotes too:
Prince Harry is taking a stand to protect wife Meghan Markle. After the 35-year-old royal dad announced he was taking legal action against the British tabloids, Harry spoke out about how negative press attention has hurt their family in the new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which debuted in the U.K. on Sunday.
“He sees the pain of his wife and the attacks she faces, and he wants to try to sort it out,” a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.
Prince Harry’s distrust of the media stems back to the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was relentlessly hounded by paparazzi.
“Look, part of this job and part of any job, like everybody, means putting on a brave face and turning a cheek to a lot of the stuff. But again, for me and for my wife, of course, there’s a lot of stuff that hurts — especially when the majority of it is untrue,” he told ITV’s Tom Bradby in the documentary. But all we need to do is focus on being real, focus on being the people we are and standing up for what we believe in. I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum,” he added, referencing the 1997 death of Princess Diana.
Says of friend of Princess Diana’s: “There is an element of [the press] being ingrained as the enemy. He is trying to protect them all. He is doing what he can.”
We talked about the lessons from Diana’s life and her death last week, when that one clip of Harry came out. I said what I wanted to say back then – I think Diana’s life and death carried many lessons, and it was never as cut-and-dry as “the media killed Diana.” Many of you said that Harry is speaking from the trauma he feels, and I get that. But he’s applying his trauma like it’s a logical argument in defense of Meghan. Do you know what I mean? He’s not JUST speaking about the trauma he feels and has felt for many years. His words weren’t merely a description of his pain. He was also trying to apply that to an argument about whether or not the press treats Meghan fairly. And as I said, there was more nuance to Diana’s life and death, just as there should be more nuance to what is happening to Meghan now. It’s simplistic and ultimately a bad strategy to say that it’s all the media’s fault, and to make the argument about “media bullying.” A lot more is happening here.
She looks amazing on the cover.
But even when we look at the other things going on, like William throwing them under the bus, or the discourse around the Sussexes relocating- it’s all happening through the press. Were it not for the relentless negative media reports on these issues, we’d know nothing about it, if its true at all. I think Harry is right.
The tabloids will NEVER leave Meghan & Harry alone as the Sussexes generate so much money between the hate-clicks and defend-the-Sussex clicks. The tabloids have no alternative stream of revenue at this time if they chose to boycott reporting on the Meghan & Harry.
Posh & Becks are not selling newspaper the way they use to and no cares anymore for what Katie Price is doing.
Agreed. Imagine losing the most beloved person in your life to a paparazzi stunt, then having the subsequent most beloved person in the world threatened (mentally, for now), by constant smearing of the press. He is protecting his wife and the mother of his child, which is the right thing to do.
I agree. Racism is the main source of bigotry directed against Meghan. The press profits off feeding that racism by relying salicious gossip instead of analysing racism.
I hope that more commentators publicly acknowledge the racist backlash against Meghan. I can’t imagine the emotional toll it has had on her & her loved ones.
white people often act like being called a racist is worse than actually being racist, so I think Harry is having to talk around the obvious racist elements of the bullying. Imagine the reaction from the BRF or the tabloids if they breathed a word about how differently Kate and Meg are treated and WHY that is. I feel for Harry and Meg because they can’t fully address it
The press has been weaponized by various forces to harm Meghan. From her father to the courtiers. No one can explain what exactly she’s done to warrant these attacks other than exist. I think Harry knows he has to fight this battle by disarming the press or they’ll never have any peace.
Diana made the mistake of thinking she could manipulate the press to leave her alone when she wanted privacy, but utilize them when she needed to fight her divorce war. They thought they owned her because they knew her secrets. And she was too afraid of the fact they did know her secrets and could destroy her. William uses the press to hide his affairs and his laziness, but they own him because they have the receipts of his affairs and his complicity in using the press against Charles and the Sussexes. Harry is simply saying I’m not doing a quid pro quo with the very people who want to destroy his wife.
Very insightful and encompassing take!
There’s a difference between being treated fairly/unfairly (ie: criticism), and hate filled, racist diatribe that is the undertone of most of those articles. Wasn’t a white powder sent in an envelop to KP not long after their engagement?? And right after Archie was born someone printed a pic comparing him to…well…you remember. Sadly, we live in a time when there are a LOT of unhinged nuts that see/hear “messages” in what is printed. And they ACT on these thoughts!
Harry must take any and all steps he sees fit to protect his family. Period.
It’s more than just Diana.
Fergie wrote in her biography, how the relentless press attacks – also fed from palace courtiers😶😶 – killed her spirit.
What did Andrew do? He buried his head in the sand. (That’s the usual Windsor way)
When Pandy Andy decided to stand up to the ‘Palace Grey Men’, the marriage was already in tatters.
Harry has rightly decided not to sit on his hands, while palace aides collude with the press to destroy his wife.
Kaiser, I always look forward to your Royals posts. They are always so insightful.
I hope Meghan and Harry continue living their own lives and making decisions that are best for themselves and Archie. That’s it. My husband and I always say, it’s wonderful when our families are getting along and helpful..but ultimately it’s us and the kids. So we lean on each other and lower our expectations of others’ behavior.
They may at some point have to decide if continuing on as royals makes the most sense for their family. I don’t think being royal automatically means you will end up like Diana, although I can understand why Harry is projecting some of that trauma on to his situation with Meghan. It’s scary. But, Kaiser, I agree with you 100%. A lot more is happening here and we are doing everyone a disservice if we overlook the nuance. Thank you!
Uhhh no.It’s not simplistic. It’s a strategy because they can’t call it what it REALLY is – racism. Because white folks are fragile and the moment that word is brought up people stop listening and start defending and explaining “why they aren’t racist”. And it IS bullying. Bullying is a HUGE part of racism. It’s intimidation, threats, gaslighting. All of that falls under bullying.
I tell you, I am having trouble keeping all these narratives straight. Its clear that Harry’s statement and the lawsuit against the MoS set something off, then add the documentary on top of that and we just have a mess.
But it seems to me that what is happening is that people are losing sight of the main problem – the relentless smear campaign against Meghan. So to the extent that this kind of article helps to reset that, I think its good.
Now there is so much quibbling over who said what, and who leaked, and did William call Harry and if so, when, what did they say – that the main problem is getting buried. And I’m sure that’s not an accident.
I agree with Harry…
Put the bloody press on notice IMMEDIATELY to let them know his DEFINITIVE stance regarding their treatment of his Wife…Which is WHOLLY appropriate!
He can NEVER control the putrid narratives that’s being pushed…but he CAN let everybody and they Mama know that they WILL fight back when and where they can!
I agree. By putting the press on notice he has also put the “palace sources” and BRF on notice that he will protect Meghan and Archie. To me, he’s telling everyone, not just the press, to back the eff off.
I think Harry has PTSD. And I mean that in the kindest way. Walking behind his mom’s coffin in front of the world probably made the entire thing 10x worse.
Unfortunately, his family are useless and lack empathy. They have, and continue to feed him (and now his family) to the U.K. tabloids.
I don’t think it’s wrong to say it’s possible he has PTSD given what he went through with his mother, but I don’t think his reaction right now is solely a result of past trauma. Is it influenced by it? Absolutely. However, what is happening to Meghan IS HAPPENING and no one can argue that.
I think they need a very serious break. And I would t be remotely surprised if at the end of everything, once QEII is gone, he leaves BRF for good.
I agree, not that it makes what is happening ok but I think it limits his ability to deal with it. I was sexually abused when I was a kid, I went to therapy and thought I was feeling solid but when I had my own baby the terror I felt was so overwhelming. I was suddenly terrified of anything happening to my child and also, in a way, mad at myself for bringing a child into what I saw as a crazy out of control world. Therapy and other healing tools helped me gain some perspective. I know Im not dealing with relentless pressure but I hope they are both getting support.
A lot of this is to be blamed on the Palace and the Royals. Not ONCE did any of them put their foot down (even with Diana) and not once did Kensington issue an sort of statement in either situation. They are feeding this machine more than anyone. The media and people are feeding off the negativity William and Co. are putting out there. Harry may be suffering from trauma from his mother’s death because his family is basically useless and cold but he’s not wrong. His wife and his nuclear family are being attacked daily for literally nothing or merely the color of his wife’s skin. It’s shameful and disgusting but since Harry won’t be King it’s somehow okay to smear them.