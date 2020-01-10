Prince Harry & Meghan left Archie in Canada while they dropped their ‘bombshell’

Before all hell broke loose with the Sussexes’ announcement on Wednesday, I had been low-key wondering when Meghan and Harry had actually returned to England. There was no publicity, fanfare, reporting or paparazzi photos of the Sussexes arriving in England or leaving Canada. Now I think I know why – it was not some big production, and it looks like they really only flew back to England for a few days, and they headed back to Canada last night. As it turns out, they knew their stay in England would be brief, so they… left baby Archie in Canada!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently returned to England — but their 8-month-old son Archie wasn’t with them. PEOPLE understands that Archie remained in Canada while the couple flew to London, where they made their first appearance of the new year at Canada House on Tuesday to thank the country for hosting them during their holiday getaway. Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, plan to return to Canada and reunite with their son soon. It is believed that Archie stayed with Meghan’s close pal Jessica Mulroney, whose three children served as page boys and a flower girl in the couple’s royal wedding in May 2018.

[From People]

Omid Scobie confirmed that the Sussexes flew back to Canada (Victoria, to be exact) last night and that Archie was chilling with Jessica. That’s a whole-ass mood: Harry and Meg flying in for a few days, dropping a giant “SMELL YA LATER, LIZ” and flying off back to Canada. It’s even funnier because Harry and Meghan announced this big thing, set their terms in a well-made website list, and now they’re not even attending the meetings where all of this sh-t will get hashed out:

Queen Elizabeth is calling for an emergency meeting in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s shocking announcement that they plan to “step back as senior members of the Royal Family.” The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William have united to tell their offices to work “at pace” to find a solution to Meghan and Harry’s desire to step away from frontline royal work. They have asked their teams to work with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office and governments on both sides of the Atlantic on the issue. “The Queen, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work at pace with governments and the Sussexes’s office to find workable solutions and this is expected to take days, not weeks,” a royal source tells PEOPLE. It’s clear that the monarch, 93, wants to get to a conclusion quickly. “This has moved from shock and a range of emotions to something more constructive,” the source adds. “It is complicated. This is happening very quickly. And the proof in that is the fact that this will take days and not weeks.” The palaces need to “talk openly with governments” both here and across the Atlantic, the source continues. “People are trying to work fast through these complicated issues in order to find something that works for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Discussions are focusing on funding for the couple and their team, security and protection, and whether they will have official residences. And then there is the question of what kind of roles they are hoping to fulfill on behalf of the Queen and, if so, whether that includes foreign tours. The governments will be consulted on those key issues, too.

[From People]

I already thought that I knew Meghan’s boss moves, but this takes the cake. They cause this HUGE commotion, and now they’re letting everybody else deal with the fallout. Just so! Those are the people who refused to have Harry and Meghan’s backs this entire time, so why shouldn’t they have to deal with the repercussions? Sit there and stew in your own engorged sense of entitlement, palace courtiers. Of course, I’m sure there’s someone from the Sussex staff in the meetings too. Perhaps even a Sussex lawyer and a Sussex accountant, just to make sure?

(Minor update: we know for sure that Meghan returned to Canada last night, but Harry might have stayed in England to attend some of these meetings.)