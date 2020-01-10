Prince Harry & Meghan left Archie in Canada while they dropped their ‘bombshell’

Before all hell broke loose with the Sussexes’ announcement on Wednesday, I had been low-key wondering when Meghan and Harry had actually returned to England. There was no publicity, fanfare, reporting or paparazzi photos of the Sussexes arriving in England or leaving Canada. Now I think I know why – it was not some big production, and it looks like they really only flew back to England for a few days, and they headed back to Canada last night. As it turns out, they knew their stay in England would be brief, so they… left baby Archie in Canada!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently returned to England — but their 8-month-old son Archie wasn’t with them. PEOPLE understands that Archie remained in Canada while the couple flew to London, where they made their first appearance of the new year at Canada House on Tuesday to thank the country for hosting them during their holiday getaway. Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, plan to return to Canada and reunite with their son soon.
It is believed that Archie stayed with Meghan’s close pal Jessica Mulroney, whose three children served as page boys and a flower girl in the couple’s royal wedding in May 2018.
Omid Scobie confirmed that the Sussexes flew back to Canada (Victoria, to be exact) last night and that Archie was chilling with Jessica. That’s a whole-ass mood: Harry and Meg flying in for a few days, dropping a giant “SMELL YA LATER, LIZ” and flying off back to Canada. It’s even funnier because Harry and Meghan announced this big thing, set their terms in a well-made website list, and now they’re not even attending the meetings where all of this sh-t will get hashed out:
Queen Elizabeth is calling for an emergency meeting in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s shocking announcement that they plan to “step back as senior members of the Royal Family.” The Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William have united to tell their offices to work “at pace” to find a solution to Meghan and Harry’s desire to step away from frontline royal work. They have asked their teams to work with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office and governments on both sides of the Atlantic on the issue.
“The Queen, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work at pace with governments and the Sussexes’s office to find workable solutions and this is expected to take days, not weeks,” a royal source tells PEOPLE. It’s clear that the monarch, 93, wants to get to a conclusion quickly. “This has moved from shock and a range of emotions to something more constructive,” the source adds. “It is complicated. This is happening very quickly. And the proof in that is the fact that this will take days and not weeks.”
The palaces need to “talk openly with governments” both here and across the Atlantic, the source continues. “People are trying to work fast through these complicated issues in order to find something that works for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”
Discussions are focusing on funding for the couple and their team, security and protection, and whether they will have official residences. And then there is the question of what kind of roles they are hoping to fulfill on behalf of the Queen and, if so, whether that includes foreign tours. The governments will be consulted on those key issues, too.
I already thought that I knew Meghan’s boss moves, but this takes the cake. They cause this HUGE commotion, and now they’re letting everybody else deal with the fallout. Just so! Those are the people who refused to have Harry and Meghan’s backs this entire time, so why shouldn’t they have to deal with the repercussions? Sit there and stew in your own engorged sense of entitlement, palace courtiers. Of course, I’m sure there’s someone from the Sussex staff in the meetings too. Perhaps even a Sussex lawyer and a Sussex accountant, just to make sure?
(Minor update: we know for sure that Meghan returned to Canada last night, but Harry might have stayed in England to attend some of these meetings.)
There’s a terrible part of me that thought “thank god, that way the men in grey can’t somehow hold the kid hostage ” irrational I know, but these people still believe their privilege comes from God and not blood, slavery and murder so …
Jess Dweck (who is so fantastically funny everyone should follow her) tweeted:
“Look if Harry and Meghan wanted better treatment from the Queen they should have flown to Canada in Epstein’s plane.”
I’m dead.
OMG I will follow her for that comment alone
Hilarious! And true. I think history will view this announcement in the close context of the protection HRH gave the pedophile. And M and H will be seen as the true work trailblazers who brought down the monarchy. Di would be so proud!
Ooh, that is killer.
I see no lies there.
!!!
I said in many Kaiser articles, since that ghastly mess started, that their first and only real priority was Archie. MM looks like an extremely protective mother.They wouldn’t permit the poor toddler to face all the s**it they did when he had to go to school.
And no matter how old and absurd and out of place and ridiculous… you name it the rule is. The queen/king has custody of the direct heirs children. Harry is 6th on the line of succession. Too much close.
Yes I was thinking of the custody issue in that the child *belongs* to the monarchy.It’s actually scary thinking about what the BRF could have resorted too,I am so glad baby is safe and Meghan is there now.This is great gossip but also very serious for this young family.
Tom Bradby gave an interview stating that Meghan and Harry were told the monarchy would be slimming down, and they wouldn’t be a part of it… I believe it.
They were told to come up with a plan and they did.
Liz, Chuck, and Bill just didn’t realize the title of the plan was called ‘Bye, bitch’.
I thought that was super interesting. So, all those pictures of the heirs over the holidays….it wasn’t just a message to the public.
I mean Charles has long said it would be slimmed down. But, without H&M, at least for the foreseeable future? I wonder if that’s the line about “financial independence.” Right now, they’ll still do some work for the crown, and as they do that, they will be supported by Charles to the extent required (so if Meghan attends a formal reception at BP, Charles pays for her dress. if Meghan hosts a fundraiser for their foundation, she pays for it). As time goes on, they will do less and less work for the crown, and be supported less and less by the Duchy/Charles, and eventually we will only see them at major events like Trooping and Remembrance events (on behalf of the crown.)
If they will see the family again. It’s the queen who gives permission for them to come to UK, even for visiting. And I don’t think the boot they received had a warm welcome.
This 1000%. When they realized that BP and KP were planning to throw them under the bus again, they were like, “deuces”. Good for them!
Ha!! I would love to be a fly on the wall when they finally decide to meet. What I would give to see those meeting agenda items… After what they’ve been through, and the great job they’ve been doing for their charities/patronages, I’d roll too.
A slimmed down Monarchy has always been on the cards but Charles always wanted Harry to be a part of that – I think its William that doesn’t want Harry to be a part of that slimmed down Monarchy. It was always about Charles and his family and he needs Harry as W&K are too lazy and unwilling to support Charles.
It’s never been about ‘what Meghan wants, Meghan gets’ but what ‘William wants William gets’!!! Neither Charles or TQ has ever stood up to William and his tantrums.
The picture of William supportting to the attacks of criticism got crystal clear to anyone who had eyes in good shape with that ridiculous picture at the hall of the airport with him, Kate, the kids and the suitcases, running to catch the plane like if they were a low middle class family on vacation, and didn’t exist a ring of security armed guards and domestic staff to go on board with them.
Which is interesting, because once the Queen goes, who do they have?
Charles will make sure that Andrew stays in the shadows.
Anne will continue to do what she does.
There’ll be some support from the Wessexes.
The Cambridge kids will still be kids.
Everything will be on Charles, Camilla, Will and Kate. And the Cambridges have shown is exactly what kind of work ethic they have.
They are losing a major resource in Harry and Meghan. Charles might want focus on the heirs, but he’s not stupid. This is William.
@Belli – I agree with you and DU above. This is about what William wants. Charles knows he needs H&M.
Also, both Bradby and Omid made references to how now Harry and Meghan can work “without interruption” and at their own pace etc. They tried to make it sound like it was just about the red tape at the palace, but I think its more what others have said here for ages – they were being told to slow down bc of the Cambridges.
@Becks1
That could also apply to the Yorks and Charles. I’ve said it before but it was pretty obvious that some of the stuff that was printed about Meghan and Harry came from Andrew and Fergie as well as Charles and his biographer.
Yep!
Love it. As soon as I heard she had returned to Canada I knew they had left Archie there, they wouldn’t fly that distance with him and then go immediately back (I mean maybe he’s a great flyer, but those time changes would have made my kids a total mess.)
I saw a theory on twitter that they went to the UK for promised meetings with the Queen and Charles, and when those didn’t happen, she left.
In general though Omid’s piece is just so…..calm. The tabloids were acting like Meghan and Harry were throwing tiaras at the Queen’s head. Omid makes it clear – this was being discussed for months, this is about H&M wanting more freedom to pursue their work, etc. It really seems that any anger on the part of the queen/Charles is because H&M made the announcement and didn’t let BP do it.
@Becks1, I agree about Omid’s article! As soon as I read it I felt this sense of calm, that in the end everything would be fine. It’s the getting there that’s going to be a sh$t show.
I like that the website seemed to be done by the same designers/devs/marketing people who did the Tig. She seems to be someone who values long term connections. It was also a VERY nice website – that’s the kind of site that would cost thousands (maybe 5-10k or more, depending ) to have made.
One thing that I truly hope though, is that Harry is leading the charge. When it comes to family acting like assholes to your partner, YOU are the one that needs to deal with it primarily. A lot of resentment can build on even the best marriage when you have outside forces making it difficult. So I truly hope that most of this WAS Harry’s idea more than Meg’s. Although, at this point, she’s probably so sick of being considered a ‘bad guy’ when it comes to tabloids and the BRF that I could see her being like “well, they already think I’m taking you away, lets actually move”. Not in a mean way, but in a ‘well, if that’s the game they’re playing’ kind of way.
@Erinn “When it comes to family acting like assholes to your partner, YOU are the one that needs to deal with it primarily. A lot of resentment can build on even the best marriage when you have outside forces making it difficult.” PREACH!
Hahaha, I know first hand. Love my husband to death, but I do wish he’d done more over the years when family acted up for no reason other than viewing anyone but themselves as “outsiders”.
Meghan flew back definitely. I believe Prince Harry stayed behind to work out the details.
Is it boss though? I’m all for them finding their own path, but from a business perspective, to come back “to work” drop a bomb telling your CEO how/where you’ll work and to figure it out while you leave back for your vacation spot where you may or may not work right now depending on how the talks go with your partner while you’re gone? (Especially as Meghan has brains, Harry negotiating? Teachers were fired for not automatically passing him in school)
I don’t think they necessarily dropped a bomb on the Queen and Charles. I think this has been in the works for a while and when that other one was brought into the fold, and the story leaked, they wanted to get ahead of the story.
I believe what Tom Bradby told the press, and it’s really damning
Yes, both Bradby and Omid basically came out and said this (well, they very strongly hinted at it) – that William/KP leaked the story and that was why Harry and Meghan posted their statement on SR. (which is something many of us were saying yesterday.)
Eliza please see comment above from OH NO. They can for a requested meeting, got blocked. They said fine and left. Simple. The palace leaked to the Sun hoping to undermine negotiations, Harry just got fed up.
Consider these are people who tried to destroy her pregnancy. They owe them nothing.
Oh No’s comment is about why H+M released their statement, not why they left. And it’s clear they (or at least one of them) planned to leave almost immediately, whether or not the meeting was blocked – otherwise they wouldn’t have left Archie behind.
I tend to mostly agree with Eliza here (maybe not on the last part – I’m a lawyer and even some of them who probably did well in school are terrible negotiators); I don’t think it’s all that “boss” to immediately leave when something this big needs to be resolved.
@Ash – my guess is they thought it was mostly resolved. If this has been in the works for months, on “many levels” as Omid put it – they may have thought it was just a matter of tying up some loose ends, and then issuing a statement. We don’t know how this would have played out without the Dan Wooten leak. But if they thought most of the negotiating was done, it makes sense that they left Archie behind. and once they left him behind, Meghan prob didn’t want to extend her stay.
@Becks1 – definitely possible! That said, they all would have known how huge this is and it really doesn’t sound like they were so close to finalising things that they’d only need a few more days of discussions, meaning that it wasn’t worth bringing Archie back to the UK. While it sounds like H+M’s plan was fully fleshed out on their side, it really doesn’t sound like all the other major players had come to an agreement on any (or much) of it yet. As they would have known that process would take more than just a couple of days, leaving Archie behind does suggest that there was a plan to bail as soon as possible, even if the leak hadn’t happened. Which seems like a strange negotiating tactic, at least IMHO.
Sunshine: destroy her pregnancy and not only with stress. I got hot and cold when I’ve read their tour included a country with risk of zica or dengue (very dangerous viral diseases for pregnant woman). No matter how much profilaxies were taken or vaccines. It is dangerous. I know because i had both (not pregnant, mercy Lord). Who would send a pregnant woman to face such risk? I saw on the comments nobody was very worried about it; but people in Europe don’t know the horrible symptoms of those viruses. And the sequels for the babies. Best medical assistence in the world? Yes, right. Not for me, thanks. Virus are virus.
In previous articles, it stated that Harry had met with his father to discuss it and the queen told him to discuss it again with his dad. So I think he kept getting the run around so Harry said eff it and decided to announce it to force the palace into action.
“Smell ya later, Liz!” I’m dying!!! 🤣
I’ve been catching up on all the gossip surrounding this story, and all I want to say is that hope they live best life. Period. I admire the hell out of them for making this boss move.
I read in the Guardian that Harry has stayed in the UK.
I’m still in shock by the bold move.
So much is being said about them disrespecting the Queen by going ahead with the announcement.
But what about the amount of disrespect they’ve had to receive since their wedding: from the Royal Family and a good proportion of the UK population.
This is sending such a strong message to those haters. I love it.
I’m happy they’re leaving the royal family because the family has been nothing but assholes to them. but I actually think it’s not a smart move at all to take off and not be present for the meetings they’re having regarding their own future? I hope that Harry stayed because the family has already shown they don’t have his best interests in place.
I’m pretty sure Harry stayed for that reason alone (they don’t have his best interests at heart) and because he has an event scheduled for Monday I think.
The more I read this the dumber it becomes.
The palace really are stupid.
They have been pushing the 4 heirs story so making harry and Meghan steo down should have been straight forward.
What is crazy to me is that Andrew being a rapist didn’t even have the half of this backlash, half of this scandal.
They have a rapist in the family.
I also read the only reason they made the announcement when they did was because some of their plans was leaked to “The Sun”.
Tom Bradby said in an interview, Harry was told, supposedly, to put their plans in writing, Harry said he didn’t want to because it may be leaked that way, but he was told that it needed to be in writing. Then The Sun has it’s exclusive on Tuesday and the next day Harry just basically released the Kracken(what I’m calling the drop lol) since someone decided to go to the Sun.
So the Canadian embassy visit was to do visas 😱
No wonder they looked so happy, we all thought it was because they’d had a good 6 week break but you could literally see the weight had lifted from their shoulders. I’m really happy for them. I think they’d be happy to step down entirely from the Royal Family and just be like the Obamas in terms of a brand. Good for them.
Seriously stop comparing them to the obamas it is so disgusting. I love the royals all of them but they aren’t people who earned their status or respect. And while Meghan is lovely she’s an actress not a world leader. The Obamas worked for their place it’s not the same and diminishing their accomplishments to prop a Royal is horrific and offensive.
@Becklu.
This, 100%. It’s not ‘”disgusting” but it’s delusional.
I can’t understand why anyone is comparing them (or any royal) with the Obamas and the Clintons. Barack is a former US President and Michelle graduated from Harvard Law School. Bill is also former US President and Hillary is a former US Senator and Secretary of State. They step down from their royals duties and they’re essentially a former actress on a cable show and a former soldier. The Invictus Games are great but it can’t be compared to being elected as country’s leader in any shape or form.
@becklu,I have to agree that comparing H&M to the Obamas is like comparing apples to oranges.
Point taken, i apologize. I didn’t mean to equate their achievements i just probably lazily meant it in terms of people who used to have one type of public profile and then have managed to turn it into a different kind of business/ brand/ profile
What this says to me most is that Harry doesn’t trust his family at all. He didn’t want his son in the country when this was going down. And he had Meghan leave the country as soon as possible for her safety as well. Not just from the family, but I’m sure from the derangered members of the public as well.
I’m sure there were a lot of death threats directed at her. But again why should he trust his family?
that’s a bit harsh. I know one part of the public is disappointed with harry, but to claim that his own family would hurt archie who is their own blood or megan is a bit much.
These are people who cape for a pedo. They are not trustworthy and they lack integrity. Why should Harry and Meghan take any chances?
It’s better to be safe than sorry. They’ve already been backstabbed enough.
I wouldn’t take my child there at this point either. They are wise to tread lightly and put their own safety first when dealing with the BRF and its staff and courtiers.
Agree, they didn’t bring Archie because they knew what was coming and Harry made sure Meghan got out of their quick too.
harry is a free man, he should do with his life as he sees fit. I wish them all the best as a family and hope they will do the right thing and renounce their titles, frogmore house and everything they’re not entitled to anymore.
Why aren’t they entitled to it anymore?
I’m with Horseandhound. If they’re saying adios to the Firm and severing ties on their own terms, why should they still expect 95% of their funding to come from said Firm and continue to use Harry’s birthright privileges to launch themselves independently? It’s a bit hypocritical to want to use all the of the birthright privileges like titles, income & security provided by their oppressors but shirk off all the tedious bits that aren’t to their taste. This would be so much of a stronger statement of their personal values if they said ‘no’ to all of it and made a fresh start of it with their own vast personal fortunes.
But, they aren’t saying “adios” to the firm. They are still going to be working royals. They are rejecting the funding that means they have to use the royal rota, which frankly, is a horribly outdated system and I’m sure all the royals wish they could get rid of it.
and 95 % of their funding is coming from Harry’s father.
So will they get their money back in the house? The structural updates were paid for, as already planned, from the official purse, but the Sussex family also sank their own money into whatever that didn’t cover.
I think the Sussexes are working to secure the family’s future and I doubt the Sussexes didn’t have their staff and lawyers in on the talks. The coven that is the British press like to spin Harry and Meghan went rogue is that it’s butthurt that its favorite targets are going out of the royal rota. Yeah the Fail and others will do their hit pieces but they are making the job easy for Meghan’s lawyers for the lawsuit as well. The Windsors have a lot to lose too. They may have a syncophantic press in the UK but it can’t control the media beyond its borders. Liz, Chuck and Bill must be terrified that the Sussexes will do a sit down with Oprah or Gayle King because that interview will get world wide coverage. Harry and Meghan know where the bodies are buried. They could be called to talk to the FBI to tell what they know about Andrew. Without diplomatic protection especially for Meghan the Sussexes could be subject to obstruction of justice charges. Why should Meghan risk jail for a family that didn’t support them? I don’t think Harry and Meghan would leverage that, but the courtiers are probably scared they would.
So according to Tom Brady they were told they some time ago that they weren’t really apart of the slimmed down monarchy and were told to put down some plans on paper. Them, not being idiots, or born yesterday, said no cause every time we do that it leaks. Eventually they said fine, whatever and did. Low and behold it leaks and so they said fuck it, put out their statement and the draft of their plan on their website.
Now, If it’s true that they won’t be apart of the “slimmed down” monarchy then the RF is dumber than I thought. They’re needed during Charles reign and Williams if monarchy is unfortunate enough to survive. Who is actually on the monarchy’s side cause kicking them out is a mistake on the logistical side and optics side imo. W&K don’t like to work. It is what it is. Anne can’t work for forever. All the Queens cousins that are old af can’t work forever. So that leaves the Sophie and Edward, C&C, W&K until their children are old enough to work.
Right so it literally made no sense for them to not be apart of the slimmed down monarchy.
Can someone explain the timing of this monarchy “slim down”. Why do it before the Cambridge heirs are old enough to assume responsibilities? I think this was just about getting rid of Meghan and Harry with no thought to the logistics.
They were set to make a big show of kicking the Sussexes out but the Sussexes turned the tables and said we’re leaving.
Someone correct me if I’m wrong but I think talks of a slimmed down monarchy talks were mentioned before Meghan entered the picture. I think Charles has been pushing for it for a few years?
yes the queen had fewer of the family on the balcony and on the boats with her during her Jubliee in 2012 and there was a bit of a hoo har about that at the time
I don’t understand why they even bothered to come back to London to thank Canada for their hospitality if Meghan rushed back to either BC or Toronto the next day.
They were always going to step down from royal duties but this is one messy exit. The Sussexes must have some epic blackmail material if they’re confident they’re gonna get everything they listed on their website.
Very environmentally friendly of them too. Why did Megan bother to show up in the UK at all?
Maxie,
Based on the other stories we are hearing(also see up the thread) Megan probably went back with Harry for negotiations. When they submitted their written plan beyond talks with the Queen and PC, it got leaked, the reporter at the Sun who broke the stories has connections to KP(thanks Wills!), and once they realized the family was trying to throw them under the bus again and the reaction from the British royal reporters and public was awful, Harry and Meghan probably decided that only Harry needed to stay.
Plus, they probably actually had to do a visit to Canada House any way for logistical issues. Anyway, given the hate Meghan is receiving on this, getting out of the UK was a smart move.
I don’t mean this negatively, I just want to be informed: how is it that the Royal Family didn’t have Megans and Harrys backs? I mean, what exactly did they not do? I am team Meghxit, but sometimes I don’t get this part. Should the queen have spoken out about the racism in the press? Or should she have been photographed with Meghan? Like she was with Andrew after his disaster interview?
Yes, to both your questions. When Meghan was continually dragged in the press, a simple statement from BP or CH (or KP when they were there) would have helped – “the palace is aware of the numerous false stories printed daily about the duchess of Sussex. She is a valued member of the royal family and has our complete support.” Done.
Or yes, a staged photo op – going to church with the queen, doing an event with Charles, Kate wearing a smart set piece, harry and William doing an actual event together (not just polo), being seen out for a walk with the queen at Windsor, etc. Any of these minor things would have gone a LONG way.
I don’t get the UK press right now:
“How dare Meghan live a tax payer funded life! Shame on her for being a commoner with no business accepting handouts!”
*yet in the same breath*
“How dare Meghan ask NOT to live a tax payer funded life! Shame on her eschewing Royal privilege.”
No matter what they do, it’s ALWAYS the wrong thing for the UK press.
Harry hasn’t left yet. Meghan left yesterday.
I don’t know I think this is going to backfire on them. I was at a work meeting in Europe and all the brits said they understood why, and feel terrible for what Meghan was going through but that if Harry really didn’t want to be in the family then they shouldn’t have had the publicly funded wedding and house. There is also a poll that majority of people don’t want them to have any duchy money. They feel sorry for Meghan’s treatment but think Harry is a brat and should have been honest about what she was getting into. If they aren’t royals they need public interest and good will and I’m not sure they have it at least not in England. There were also jokes about how they want to profit of the name and be influencers
Personally I wish them nothing but the best but was surprised by the brits I spoke to reaction. Also that picture of Archie and Harry is adorable.
Brit speaking here, the majority of the population probably don’t care one way or the other. The press here is the worst…in fact the last few years in Britain have been awful what with Brexit. People are grumpy about everything (myself included lol)
This has been about William. I think he got Harry and Meghan wrong and may not have understood thàt neither were that invested in be the Firm and royalty. Meghan has been portrayed as a grasping social climber and Harry as weak. I read somewhere that William forbid Meghan from using any ok the jewellery in the Royal collection to be petty. I think William thought they would do the heavy lifting while he and Kate swarm in occasionally and get credit. Guess William and Kate will have to add at least +100 engagements to their list..If Meghan and Harry stay in Canada sooner or later the public start paying attention to their poor work habits.
QE poor handling of this is another indication she needs to step down..She simply doesn’t get it that the world has changed. I doubt the British public will have much sympathy for royals after January 31 either when Brexit realities hit home
It doesn’t make any sense that Charles would cut Harry out of his slimmed down monarchy. Once the Queen dies, which will be sooner than later, you would think Charles would want his popular and dynamic son out on the pavement doing the hard work. Harry is a draw. George is like 7 years old. It’ll be ages before he’s working himself. Makes no sense.
Anyways good luck to the Cambridges for trying to sustain the monarchy when the time comes!
By that time the older royals will be dead or dying so it’ll basically be 5 Cambridges + 3 spouses. The RF currently does around 300 engagements a year so 3000 / 8 is 375.
I don’t see the adult Cambridges wanting to do almost 400 engagements a year so let’s hope the kids and their spouses have a work ethic and even then expect numbers to drop
I’m glad Meghan is not in the discussions. This is Harry’s place to work this out. Can you imagine having to sit in a meeting with people you know hate you. As I’ve theorized earlier, the uncoordinated move was because someone leaked and Harry said let’s do this before it looks like they kicked us out.
Also, my husband’s grandfather is the same age as Liz. He still drives and can have simple conversations. Ask him something that happened five minutes ago and he has trouble. Something 20 years ago and it comes back quick. I always wonder how strong Cognizant the Queen is. Her mind could still be stuck in the 30s and the hatred for Duke and Dutchess of Windsor could still be in her aged mind. I hope she doesn’t take that out on Harry and Meghan. Let them keep the HRH title and at least pay for protection. Harry is STILL the son of the heir to the Monarch.
By the way, the Fail is really out here blaming Meghan and not Harry, who is a member of the family!
Boss move is right. Go on Duchess.
Harry and Meghan will be financially independent when they win a few lawsuits against the media. Now and in the future.