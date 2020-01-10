“Michael B. Jordan looking amazing is the perfect way to end the week” links

Hello and happy Friday, here is Michael B. Jordan in a good suit. We needed this after a completely bonkers week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Everything about Baby Yoda, The Mandolorian, LucasFilm and the future of the Star Wars franchise(s). [LaineyGossip]
Kim Kardashian does keep food in her house. [Dlisted]
Sex & the City with Little Women vibes. [Just Jared]
Some positivity for this insane week. [Pajiba]
I truly keep forgetting that Michael Bloomberg is in the race. [Jezebel]
The Justice Dept. is “winding down” its probe of Hillary Clinton. [Towleroad]
Paul Fieg was on the Facts of Life?? [Seriously OMG]
I love this look on Kristen Stewart. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Damn, that’s a really nice bra on Kim Kardashian. [The Blemish]
