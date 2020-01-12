Maggie Smith: The work in ‘Downton Abbey’ & Harry Potter was not ‘satisfying’

I love Dame Maggie Smith mostly because she doesn’t GAF about much of anything. I would ascribe it to her age – she’s 84 years old – but I’m pretty sure she’s never had any f–ks to give for decades now. Since I was never a Potterhead (sorry, peeps), I don’t associate her with that franchise. I do associate her with Downton Abbey, and her defining role (for my generation, at least) as the Dowager Countess Violet. But like a true GOAT, Dame Maggie doesn’t even think those roles stretched her as an actress. Pish-posh, it paid the bills but little else!

Dame Maggie Smith has said her work in the Harry Potter films and on Downton Abbey “wasn’t what you’d call satisfying”. The actor, 84, played schoolmistress Minerva McGonagall in the boy-wizard films and the waspish Violet Crawley in the period drama.

Discussing the earlier years of her career, she told ES magazine: “It seemed to take ages to get away from light comedy.” She added: “I am deeply grateful for the work in Potter and indeed Downton, but it wasn’t what you’d call satisfying. I didn’t really feel I was acting in those things.”

Smith returned to the stage this year as Joseph Goebbels’ secretary in the Christopher Hampton one-woman play A German Life. She said that as soon as she agreed to do it, she suffered “doubt, doubt, doubt”.

“I suddenly felt twice as old as I actually was,” she said. “And also, when you haven’t done a show for a long time, there’s something pretty dumb about doing it totally on your own.”

The long-awaited Downton Abbey movie made almost $200m on release earlier this year, with home entertainment numbers expected to be healthy. Smith was reported to be on of the last cast members to agree to the feature film; her involvement would also be key to any sequel.

[From The Guardian]

The feeling I always got from watching Downton is that the writers always wanted to give Maggie the best lines, the best quotes (“What is a weekend?”). She just delivers those lines so well! But yeah, I can see how it’s not some huge stretch or acting challenge for her. For an ancient boss to play another ancient boss… well, it’s just typecasting. And easy money too. So, was Maggie rude? Or just being honest? Both, I think. She doesn’t care about the rudeness though.

Dame Maggie Smith poses at the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards on Sunday 24 November 2019

Photos courtesy of WENN, ‘Downton Abbey’.

1 Response to “Maggie Smith: The work in ‘Downton Abbey’ & Harry Potter was not ‘satisfying’”

  1. Snazzy says:
    January 12, 2020 at 8:06 am

    I love her in both those roles but I can imagine they weren’t really a stretch for her, acting wise. I adore her snarkiness as the Dowager. “Why does every day involve a fight with an American?” remains one of my favourite lines of the series.

    But (minor spoiler alert) didn’t they end the Downton movie in such a way that she wouldn’t necessarily have to be in the next one?

