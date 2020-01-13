2020 Oscar nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

I’ve talked about this a few times over the past few weeks, but I’m hella disengaged from this year’s awards season. I don’t really have a favorite, nor do I have one film which I’m actively rooting against. My one big thing this year was “I hope Jennifer Lopez wins an Oscar for Hustlers” but… my girl wasn’t even nominated. So that’s what I’m steamed about this season. Let’s see if the other 2020 Oscar nominations liven things up. You can see the full list of Oscar nominations here. Here are the biggest categories:



BEST PICTURE

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite” BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” BEST ACTRESS

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” BEST SONG

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

“I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”

“Stand Up” from “Harriet”

The Best Supporting Actor category is what everybody expected. There was some conversation that maybe some of the actors from Parasite would end up with a nomination, or maybe Shuzhen Zhao or Awkwfina from The Farewell, but no, Scarlett Johansson is the only Asian actress Hollywood recognized. And the Jennifer Lopez snub… MY GOD HOW DO YOU EVEN DO THAT. Other notable snubs: no Taron Egerton for Rocketman, which… isn’t surprising, actually. No Beyonce in Best Song for “Spirit.” No Robert DeNiro for The Irishman. No Christina Bale (Ford v. Ferrari) or Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems). No Awkwfina (as I said) and no Lupita Nyong’o. No Greta Gerwig for Best Director (which I was expecting). No Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story, which I was NOT expecting. *deep breath* Yeah, I’m only really mad about J.Lo.