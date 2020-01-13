2020 Oscar nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

I’ve talked about this a few times over the past few weeks, but I’m hella disengaged from this year’s awards season. I don’t really have a favorite, nor do I have one film which I’m actively rooting against. My one big thing this year was “I hope Jennifer Lopez wins an Oscar for Hustlers” but… my girl wasn’t even nominated. So that’s what I’m steamed about this season. Let’s see if the other 2020 Oscar nominations liven things up. You can see the full list of Oscar nominations here. Here are the biggest categories:
BEST PICTURE
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“Little Women”
“Marriage Story”
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Parasite”
BEST DIRECTOR
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Sam Mendes, “1917”
Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
BEST ACTRESS
Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
BEST ACTOR
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
BEST SONG
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
“I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough”
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”
“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”
“Stand Up” from “Harriet”
The Best Supporting Actor category is what everybody expected. There was some conversation that maybe some of the actors from Parasite would end up with a nomination, or maybe Shuzhen Zhao or Awkwfina from The Farewell, but no, Scarlett Johansson is the only Asian actress Hollywood recognized. And the Jennifer Lopez snub… MY GOD HOW DO YOU EVEN DO THAT. Other notable snubs: no Taron Egerton for Rocketman, which… isn’t surprising, actually. No Beyonce in Best Song for “Spirit.” No Robert DeNiro for The Irishman. No Christina Bale (Ford v. Ferrari) or Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems). No Awkwfina (as I said) and no Lupita Nyong’o. No Greta Gerwig for Best Director (which I was expecting). No Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story, which I was NOT expecting. *deep breath* Yeah, I’m only really mad about J.Lo.
WTF Scarlett got two nominations
Just what I was going to say. Blech.
This is baffling. But I think she’s a mediocre actress at best.
Rich white people don’t cancel their friends for awful takes. They reward them. No publicity is bad publicity because people love rewarding people for “starting a conversation” as if we haven’t been talking about whitewashing for decades.
Exactly. The Oscars are nothing more than rich white people patting other rich white people on the back.
It’s infuriating. I haven’t seen JoJo yet but she was not good in Marriage Story. The rest of the cast acted circles around her.
Blah. I actually think she’s a decent actress in general (haven’t seen either movie yet) but I really just don’t like her.
Also mad about the lack of JLo, Taika Waititi and Ari Aster.
EDIT: Oh, Jojo Rabbit did get a Best Picture nod. No directing, though.
Taika 100% deserved a Best Director nom
He’s gonna get it eventually. He’s a rising star there, working on so many projects. They just want a more “serious” film from him or totally bonkers one. He’s been my fave for years and i’m enjoying watching him get the studio money for films he actually wants to make. Since he can already do all that, I doubt it hurts him not getting a nom for directing yet.
It’s not like I was expecting it, but I really wish they had nominated at least 1 actor from Parasite for an acting category. Anyone would do. The performances in that movie were amazing and better than any other American movie I saw this year.
Also, category fraud: How the f*ck is Leo lead and Brad supporting? I’m actually willing to beat Brad had more screentime than him.
It’s Brad’s best chance to win, so he put himself up in that category. Leo didn’t want to split the vote, so they put Leo in lead. This decision is made by the producers of the movie that are submitting all of this for consideration.
I think because of his Leading Man status and being “Brad Pitt” it seems that way, but his role in this particular film really was a supporting one. Leo definitely was the lead with the bigger, meatier role and more screen time. It can be such a fine line, that’s for sure.
#OscarsSoBoring
Agreed. First thing I thought is how boring and antiquated the Oscars are.
WORD.
I also think with there being so many more awards shows leading up to the Oscar nominations that it takes away from any surprises (the majority of the time, anyway) and it’s just so predictable now. By the time the Oscars actually take place all of the winners are pretty much already determined, which just adds to the boredom.
I really wanted to see Eddie Murphy’s name. Oh well.
I also thought Eddie Murphy was awesome, I think he should have received a nomination.
Adam was the best part of a marriage story.
me too! damn; I only watched the GG hoping he would get some love…well, at least he was nominated there
I cant believe someone could win a GG for a performance and then not even be nominated for an Oscar. I mean I know it has happened before, but seriously Oscars. Is Cynthia Erivo the only POC nominated for an acting award??
Yes Oscars are apparently 99,99% white again.
antonio banderas is nominated for best actor. but yeah, it’s always the same. not surprising but still disappointing.
also, too much joker! just in general. 11 nominations?!
Antonio Banderas is white. Cynthia Erivo is the only non white nominee in any of the acting categories.
Wow, this….this is embarrassing.
My thoughts too.
This is just embarrassing.
If it weren’t actually real you’d have to presume this is satire. No Lupita? No Awkwafina? No Eddie Murphy?
How can you be mad about JLO not being nominated ??? I could barely get through the movie, let alone watch JLO. Her acting was so mediocre.
Pissed about Awkwafina and Jennifer Lopez. I didn’t like “Hustlers”,. but I thought Jennifer was really good.
My disdain for this whole publicity stunt that is the Oscars is on record. But WOW. These nominations are particularly embarrassing this year. Really, even now people are going to go on treating this seriously and lending it “importance”?
“ Scarlett Johansson is the only Asian actress Hollywood recognized”
Twice! Two nominations. But the Internet and these comment sections told me she was cancelled? 😂 Welcome to the real Hollywood kids!
So boring, so white, more of the same. Rewarding mediocrity over and over again. Yawn.
Has anyone seen 1917 yet? I really like war movies, especially the older wars (WWI, II, Korea, Vietnam et al), but I just want another human’s take on it before I go spend 2 plus hours in a theater.
1917 was excellent. Incredible cinematography and great acting. It definitely should be enjoyed in a cinema!
Loved it. I thought I was over all the world war movies going in, especially after Dunkirk was so amazing recently, but I thought it was very human and intimate. It mostly follows just two men on a mission and is shot in a couple of very long takes (or at least it’s edited to mimic that impression), so it feels very close and personal. I think it’s worth seeing in a theatre. That’s just my opinion though.
I enjoyed Dunkirk. Ok. I’ll give it a go! Thanks!
I just saw it this weekend and it deserves Oscar noms. I was shocked by how good this movie was. I cried, laughed and legit was on the edge of my seat so engrossed in the story.
I would totally encourage people to go see it.
I didn’t see Hustlers, but was J.Lo’s performance really that good? By the reviews I read about her I don’t understand the rage here.
It was okay. She’s done much better work before.
Meh. She was good, I wouldn’t be mad if she had been nominated, but I wouldn’t have given her the nomination.
I thought she played too much to type for a nomination. The academy would have sat up and would have rewarded her if she played an average suburban dowdy mom, not a diva like dancer.
Yeah…. My instant reaction is I’m just not going to watch this year. It would be a nice excuse to have a boozy Sunday, but there are going to be enough of those with the primary’s coming up. Congrats to the nominees though.
I would be excited for Parasite, but they’re probably just going to award Joker and 1917 instead. Roma managed to bring in Marina de Tavira while Parasite couldn’t pull in it’s actors, who deserved some recognition.
Some reporter is going ask Cynthia Erivo (and only her) about the lack of diversity in the nominees and her response is going to be an “All lives matters” – esque trainwreck. That will be my Oscars.
I highly recommend giving up watching. I was so into watching I used to have Oscar parties (ironically, because I knew enough about Oscar history to know its all bulls**t). But I gave it up several years ago. I watch the red carpet on mute while doing other things and catch up on clips of any big moments on twitter and YouTube. Much better!
I am cackling with laughter at how horrified the Oscar producers certainly are that neither Beyonce or Taylor Swift got best song nominations. Not because they think they deserved them, but because now neither woman has no reason to perform or even show up! HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!
primaries*. I woke up early for this sh*tshow.
I saw Judy last week and Renee Zellweger gave the most godawful performance I’ve ever seen from an A-list actress. She did not capture Judy Garland at all. I’ve seen all of Judy’s 40s and 50s musicals and I’m old enough to have seen her many, many tv appearances on talk shows and specials. Also knew about her sad life. Renee’s performance consisted of constantly pursing her lips and scrunching up her face, neither of which the real Judy did. The whole thing was a travesty. Awkwafina should’ve had that spot that Renee doesn’t deserve,
I do want to point out that “Marriage Story” and “Little Women” both received nominations for Original and Adapted Screenplay which annoys the crap out of me. Yeah, neither one got Director nods, but they still get a chance to win an award all on their own.
I can’t stand either one of them and I hope Joker wins adapted. Along with “Knives Out” or even “1917″ winning original. Neither of these fools deserve an award.
And yes, I did watch Marriage story… Adam Driver was the best part of the film, otherwise, eh.
Don’t even get my started on JLo not being nominated. I loved her in “Hustlers”.
I’m so disappointed about Awkwafina, but J.Lo’s performance def did not deserve a nom. She was good, but honestly nothing spectacular.
I didn’t think J.Lo did anything special in Hustlers. She only got attention for it because it was a reminder that she can actually act. If an actress with a better track record had put in that performance no one would have considered it awards worthy.
Exactly. It’s like Gaga in A Star Is Born. Her performance looks more impressive than it was because you always expect pop stars to be terrible actresses, and JLo hasn’t done a lot of acting roles in a while.
That being said I would’ve gladly given JLo a nom over Scarlett’s second.
i’m HEARTBROKEN about taron but separately….. who is THIS determined to get scarlett to the podium and why?? i can’t speak to her performance in jojo but next to laura dern and adam driver in marriage story i….. wasn’t terribly impressed? i feel like i’m hallucinating
The Academy seriously went ahead and nominated Todd Philips instead Greta Gerwig or Taika Waititi, I’m out.
Let me get this straight; they nominated ScarJo TWICE but no nom for J.Lo. I called it a long time ago: this awards season run is GARBAGE.
I just keep thinking about how Winona Ryder’s career was sidelined for shoplifting, while Brad Pitt and his ilk just rise and rise…
Lupita snubbed, it always happens with horror.
It sucks. Lupita was brilliant in Us.
Issa Rae when she announced the nominations for Best Director – that’s all I need.
Oh well, looks like there were only 6 films made in 2019 but ok, Oscars have been done for ages. I’m happy though I guessed that Banderas had an Oscar worthy role though am surprised he got the nom. Scar Jo though – how often does it happen that one actress is nominated in 2 categories? Alogether, a very bland year it seems.
I juste love that Kathy Bates got a spot, and no prediction expert saw that one coming.
Sure her red carpet style will likely garner less interest than Jennifer Lopez’ . But sorry when it comes to acting chops, she’s in a higher league.
I still plan on throwing my yearly Oscar party, but damn – this year’s nominations are particularly uninspired.
They’re really trying to get that conservative old white guy audience back, aren’t they?
Scarlett was guaranteed to get two nominations this year. Her role in Jojo Rabbit was seriously Oscar bait and honestly she was great in it.
How exactly is Tom Hanks a supporting actor when he’s playing Mr Rogers in a movie about Mr Rogers?
That’s my thought as well. But I haven’t seen the movie so…
I haven’t watched the movie but based on what I’ve read, the main character in the movie is Matthew Rhys’ character who is a reporter and how his life changed after interviewing Mr. Rogers.
Yeah this is confusing to me too. But I haven’t seen it yet. Who is the main actor then?
It’s a movie about a reporter writing a piece on Mr Rogers, not a Mr Rogers biopic. Matthew Rhys is the lead actor.
I agree the actors in Parasite are really good, but nominations. I think most of the members dont really watch the movies and just vote those in the running already. I like Knives Out, but not nominated. I dont undertand why OUATH is that great, I mean it was entertaining but the story is weak, no plot at all. I think Sony spent a lot of money for their campaign, the did a lot of screenings and Q&As.
I just watched Jojo Rabbit last night. Taika is a genius or more likely a kid trapped in adult’s body. I highly recomend it. Too bad he is not getting recognition for directing/writing, as he managed in my opinion to walk that very narrow and very slippery road of making comedy about Holocaust/nazis/World War. Trust Taika to make you cry and laugh at the same time.
Can’t get past scarlett johansson being a double nominee and joker leading the noms. I’m so sad for Lupita, Awkwafina, Jlo and Zhao Shuzhen.
No Knives Out!? That was definitely one of the best movies of the year! Chris Evans’ sweater alone deserves a nomination more than that tree ScarJo.
Oh come on. JLo’s acting was very good for JLo. Solid. Was it Oscar worthy? Not at all. I wanted her tp be nominated too just for the fun of it.
I dislike ScarJo as a person too but let’s not be immature. She was brilliant in Marriage Story. Didnt watch Jojo yet.
Best actor category is the best choosen. Parasite deserves all the awards but prob only get Best Foreign Picture, bc god forbid the Academy admit great (better) movies are made outside the US-UK circuit. Ofc 1917 is nominated. I love Sam Mendes, but ofc a war movie by a white male is among the best of the year,as every year. *fart sounds* oscars so white nd male,no surprise
Agree with @JAS about horror always being snubbed. Lupita should have gotten nominated as Best Actress; and in best supporting Rebecca Ferguson and Kyliegh Curran, both in Doctor Sleep (There is a scene that Kyliegh does in the movie that is so crazy good.)
Comedy also gets downplayed—loved “Booksmart” which should have gotten original screenplay and some best supporting nods.
Don’t get me started about “The Irishman”—boring AF, and Leo is awful — that accent — in OUATIH (or whatever the acronym is) . Marriage Story is annoying—an “An Unmarried Woman” with Jill Clayburgh a much better story about divorce.
And Laura Dern is doing Renata “Lite”
in “Marriage Story.”
Alfre Woodard was phenomenal in Clemency. She should have been nominated for best actress and, I think, won. But no nomination is just ridiculous.
Few people saw Clemency but that’s no excuse as 1917 wasn’t even available in most theaters until 2020.
I wish fair-minded people in the industry would get together and invent another awards show without the baggage. Stop trying to fix this messy polluted system and start fresh.
I also feel for Awkwafina and The Farewell. I worried when she won the Golden Globe that it would be another Crazy Rich Asians situaton-early lower tier acknowledgement then ignored.
Voting members: Well, we can’t nominate Florence Pugh for Midsommer because we would get called out for completely ignoring Us in which Lupita Nyoug’o was flat out fantastic and should be nominated. But let’s give it to Florence instead for her go the bathroom and you miss her performance in Little Women instead. You know, so they won’t figure us out *wink*.