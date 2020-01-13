2020 Oscar nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?
  • January 13, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Oscars

I’ve talked about this a few times over the past few weeks, but I’m hella disengaged from this year’s awards season. I don’t really have a favorite, nor do I have one film which I’m actively rooting against. My one big thing this year was “I hope Jennifer Lopez wins an Oscar for Hustlers” but… my girl wasn’t even nominated. So that’s what I’m steamed about this season. Let’s see if the other 2020 Oscar nominations liven things up. You can see the full list of Oscar nominations here. Here are the biggest categories:


BEST PICTURE
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“Little Women”
“Marriage Story”
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Parasite”

BEST DIRECTOR
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Sam Mendes, “1917”
Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

BEST ACTRESS
Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

BEST ACTOR
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

BEST SONG
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
“I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough”
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”
“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”
“Stand Up” from “Harriet”

The Best Supporting Actor category is what everybody expected. There was some conversation that maybe some of the actors from Parasite would end up with a nomination, or maybe Shuzhen Zhao or Awkwfina from The Farewell, but no, Scarlett Johansson is the only Asian actress Hollywood recognized. And the Jennifer Lopez snub… MY GOD HOW DO YOU EVEN DO THAT. Other notable snubs: no Taron Egerton for Rocketman, which… isn’t surprising, actually. No Beyonce in Best Song for “Spirit.” No Robert DeNiro for The Irishman. No Christina Bale (Ford v. Ferrari) or Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems). No Awkwfina (as I said) and no Lupita Nyong’o. No Greta Gerwig for Best Director (which I was expecting). No Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story, which I was NOT expecting. *deep breath* Yeah, I’m only really mad about J.Lo.

71 Responses to “2020 Oscar nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?”

  1. crogirl says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:53 am

    WTF Scarlett got two nominations

    Reply
    • minx says:
      January 13, 2020 at 8:55 am

      Just what I was going to say. Blech.

      Reply
    • Jenns says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:02 am

      This is baffling. But I think she’s a mediocre actress at best.

      Reply
    • CK says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:12 am

      Rich white people don’t cancel their friends for awful takes. They reward them. No publicity is bad publicity because people love rewarding people for “starting a conversation” as if we haven’t been talking about whitewashing for decades.

      Reply
      • Laura says:
        January 13, 2020 at 9:47 am

        Exactly. The Oscars are nothing more than rich white people patting other rich white people on the back.

    • ChillyWilly says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:39 am

      It’s infuriating. I haven’t seen JoJo yet but she was not good in Marriage Story. The rest of the cast acted circles around her.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:53 am

      Blah. I actually think she’s a decent actress in general (haven’t seen either movie yet) but I really just don’t like her.

      Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:54 am

    Also mad about the lack of JLo, Taika Waititi and Ari Aster.
    EDIT: Oh, Jojo Rabbit did get a Best Picture nod. No directing, though.

    Reply
    • Cassandra says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:11 am

      Taika 100% deserved a Best Director nom

      Reply
      • lemonylips says:
        January 13, 2020 at 9:18 am

        He’s gonna get it eventually. He’s a rising star there, working on so many projects. They just want a more “serious” film from him or totally bonkers one. He’s been my fave for years and i’m enjoying watching him get the studio money for films he actually wants to make. Since he can already do all that, I doubt it hurts him not getting a nom for directing yet.

  3. Cindy says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:56 am

    It’s not like I was expecting it, but I really wish they had nominated at least 1 actor from Parasite for an acting category. Anyone would do. The performances in that movie were amazing and better than any other American movie I saw this year.

    Also, category fraud: How the f*ck is Leo lead and Brad supporting? I’m actually willing to beat Brad had more screentime than him.

    Reply
    • Originaltessa says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:00 am

      It’s Brad’s best chance to win, so he put himself up in that category. Leo didn’t want to split the vote, so they put Leo in lead. This decision is made by the producers of the movie that are submitting all of this for consideration.

      Reply
      • smcollins says:
        January 13, 2020 at 9:37 am

        I think because of his Leading Man status and being “Brad Pitt” it seems that way, but his role in this particular film really was a supporting one. Leo definitely was the lead with the bigger, meatier role and more screen time. It can be such a fine line, that’s for sure.

  4. Polly says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:56 am

    #OscarsSoBoring

    Reply
    • Froggy says:
      January 13, 2020 at 8:59 am

      Agreed. First thing I thought is how boring and antiquated the Oscars are.

      Reply
    • Nev says:
      January 13, 2020 at 8:59 am

      WORD.

      Reply
      • smcollins says:
        January 13, 2020 at 9:42 am

        I also think with there being so many more awards shows leading up to the Oscar nominations that it takes away from any surprises (the majority of the time, anyway) and it’s just so predictable now. By the time the Oscars actually take place all of the winners are pretty much already determined, which just adds to the boredom.

  5. Pix says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:56 am

    I really wanted to see Eddie Murphy’s name. Oh well.

    Reply
    • cloudy says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:39 am

      I also thought Eddie Murphy was awesome, I think he should have received a nomination.

      Adam was the best part of a marriage story.

      Reply
    • Ana Maria says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:56 am

      me too! damn; I only watched the GG hoping he would get some love…well, at least he was nominated there

      Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:57 am

    I cant believe someone could win a GG for a performance and then not even be nominated for an Oscar. I mean I know it has happened before, but seriously Oscars. Is Cynthia Erivo the only POC nominated for an acting award??

    Reply
  7. TIFFANY says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:57 am

    Wow, this….this is embarrassing.

    Reply
    • StormsMama says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:51 am

      My thoughts too.
      This is just embarrassing.
      If it weren’t actually real you’d have to presume this is satire. No Lupita? No Awkwafina? No Eddie Murphy?

      Reply
  8. Rachel says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:57 am

    How can you be mad about JLO not being nominated ??? I could barely get through the movie, let alone watch JLO. Her acting was so mediocre.

    Reply
  9. paranormalgirl says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:57 am

    Pissed about Awkwafina and Jennifer Lopez. I didn’t like “Hustlers”,. but I thought Jennifer was really good.

    Reply
  10. Mia4s says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:58 am

    My disdain for this whole publicity stunt that is the Oscars is on record. But WOW. These nominations are particularly embarrassing this year. Really, even now people are going to go on treating this seriously and lending it “importance”?

    “ Scarlett Johansson is the only Asian actress Hollywood recognized”

    Twice! Two nominations. But the Internet and these comment sections told me she was cancelled? 😂 Welcome to the real Hollywood kids!

    Reply
  11. OSTONE says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:58 am

    So boring, so white, more of the same. Rewarding mediocrity over and over again. Yawn.

    Reply
  12. Mellie says:
    January 13, 2020 at 8:59 am

    Has anyone seen 1917 yet? I really like war movies, especially the older wars (WWI, II, Korea, Vietnam et al), but I just want another human’s take on it before I go spend 2 plus hours in a theater.

    Reply
    • Lou says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:07 am

      1917 was excellent. Incredible cinematography and great acting. It definitely should be enjoyed in a cinema!

      Reply
    • OG Cleo says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:07 am

      Loved it. I thought I was over all the world war movies going in, especially after Dunkirk was so amazing recently, but I thought it was very human and intimate. It mostly follows just two men on a mission and is shot in a couple of very long takes (or at least it’s edited to mimic that impression), so it feels very close and personal. I think it’s worth seeing in a theatre. That’s just my opinion though.

      Reply
    • Bee says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:18 am

      I just saw it this weekend and it deserves Oscar noms. I was shocked by how good this movie was. I cried, laughed and legit was on the edge of my seat so engrossed in the story.
      I would totally encourage people to go see it.

      Reply
  13. Lou says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:01 am

    I didn’t see Hustlers, but was J.Lo’s performance really that good? By the reviews I read about her I don’t understand the rage here.

    Reply
  14. CK says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:02 am

    Yeah…. My instant reaction is I’m just not going to watch this year. It would be a nice excuse to have a boozy Sunday, but there are going to be enough of those with the primary’s coming up. Congrats to the nominees though.

    I would be excited for Parasite, but they’re probably just going to award Joker and 1917 instead. Roma managed to bring in Marina de Tavira while Parasite couldn’t pull in it’s actors, who deserved some recognition.

    Some reporter is going ask Cynthia Erivo (and only her) about the lack of diversity in the nominees and her response is going to be an “All lives matters” – esque trainwreck. That will be my Oscars.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:14 am

      I highly recommend giving up watching. I was so into watching I used to have Oscar parties (ironically, because I knew enough about Oscar history to know its all bulls**t). But I gave it up several years ago. I watch the red carpet on mute while doing other things and catch up on clips of any big moments on twitter and YouTube. Much better!

      I am cackling with laughter at how horrified the Oscar producers certainly are that neither Beyonce or Taylor Swift got best song nominations. Not because they think they deserved them, but because now neither woman has no reason to perform or even show up! HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!

      Reply
    • CK says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:20 am

      primaries*. I woke up early for this sh*tshow.

      Reply
  15. Jerusha says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:04 am

    I saw Judy last week and Renee Zellweger gave the most godawful performance I’ve ever seen from an A-list actress. She did not capture Judy Garland at all. I’ve seen all of Judy’s 40s and 50s musicals and I’m old enough to have seen her many, many tv appearances on talk shows and specials. Also knew about her sad life. Renee’s performance consisted of constantly pursing her lips and scrunching up her face, neither of which the real Judy did. The whole thing was a travesty. Awkwafina should’ve had that spot that Renee doesn’t deserve,

    Reply
  16. Writermarie says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:06 am

    I do want to point out that “Marriage Story” and “Little Women” both received nominations for Original and Adapted Screenplay which annoys the crap out of me. Yeah, neither one got Director nods, but they still get a chance to win an award all on their own.

    I can’t stand either one of them and I hope Joker wins adapted. Along with “Knives Out” or even “1917″ winning original. Neither of these fools deserve an award.

    And yes, I did watch Marriage story… Adam Driver was the best part of the film, otherwise, eh.

    Don’t even get my started on JLo not being nominated. I loved her in “Hustlers”.

    Reply
  17. T says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:06 am

    I’m so disappointed about Awkwafina, but J.Lo’s performance def did not deserve a nom. She was good, but honestly nothing spectacular.

    Reply
  18. JulieCarr says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:07 am

    I didn’t think J.Lo did anything special in Hustlers. She only got attention for it because it was a reminder that she can actually act. If an actress with a better track record had put in that performance no one would have considered it awards worthy.

    Reply
    • Cindy says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:19 am

      Exactly. It’s like Gaga in A Star Is Born. Her performance looks more impressive than it was because you always expect pop stars to be terrible actresses, and JLo hasn’t done a lot of acting roles in a while.

      That being said I would’ve gladly given JLo a nom over Scarlett’s second.

      Reply
  19. little bird says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:08 am

    i’m HEARTBROKEN about taron but separately….. who is THIS determined to get scarlett to the podium and why?? i can’t speak to her performance in jojo but next to laura dern and adam driver in marriage story i….. wasn’t terribly impressed? i feel like i’m hallucinating

    Reply
  20. Leriel says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:08 am

    The Academy seriously went ahead and nominated Todd Philips instead Greta Gerwig or Taika Waititi, I’m out.

    Reply
  21. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:09 am

    Let me get this straight; they nominated ScarJo TWICE but no nom for J.Lo. I called it a long time ago: this awards season run is GARBAGE.

    Reply
  22. sue denim says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:09 am

    I just keep thinking about how Winona Ryder’s career was sidelined for shoplifting, while Brad Pitt and his ilk just rise and rise…

    Reply
  23. Jas says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:10 am

    Lupita snubbed, it always happens with horror.

    Reply
  24. Lara says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:12 am

    Issa Rae when she announced the nominations for Best Director – that’s all I need.

    Reply
  25. lemonylips says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:13 am

    Oh well, looks like there were only 6 films made in 2019 but ok, Oscars have been done for ages. I’m happy though I guessed that Banderas had an Oscar worthy role though am surprised he got the nom. Scar Jo though – how often does it happen that one actress is nominated in 2 categories? Alogether, a very bland year it seems.

    Reply
  26. manta says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:14 am

    I juste love that Kathy Bates got a spot, and no prediction expert saw that one coming.
    Sure her red carpet style will likely garner less interest than Jennifer Lopez’ . But sorry when it comes to acting chops, she’s in a higher league.

    Reply
  27. grabbyhands says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:14 am

    I still plan on throwing my yearly Oscar party, but damn – this year’s nominations are particularly uninspired.

    They’re really trying to get that conservative old white guy audience back, aren’t they?

    Reply
  28. Lipreng says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:14 am

    Scarlett was guaranteed to get two nominations this year. Her role in Jojo Rabbit was seriously Oscar bait and honestly she was great in it.

    Reply
  29. Cassandra says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:14 am

    How exactly is Tom Hanks a supporting actor when he’s playing Mr Rogers in a movie about Mr Rogers?

    Reply
    • aurora says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:21 am

      That’s my thought as well. But I haven’t seen the movie so…

      Reply
    • Marie says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:27 am

      I haven’t watched the movie but based on what I’ve read, the main character in the movie is Matthew Rhys’ character who is a reporter and how his life changed after interviewing Mr. Rogers.

      Reply
    • Abby says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:35 am

      Yeah this is confusing to me too. But I haven’t seen it yet. Who is the main actor then?

      Reply
    • JulieCarr says:
      January 13, 2020 at 9:48 am

      It’s a movie about a reporter writing a piece on Mr Rogers, not a Mr Rogers biopic. Matthew Rhys is the lead actor.

      Reply
  30. jade says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:16 am

    I agree the actors in Parasite are really good, but nominations. I think most of the members dont really watch the movies and just vote those in the running already. I like Knives Out, but not nominated. I dont undertand why OUATH is that great, I mean it was entertaining but the story is weak, no plot at all. I think Sony spent a lot of money for their campaign, the did a lot of screenings and Q&As.

    Reply
  31. SM says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:32 am

    I just watched Jojo Rabbit last night. Taika is a genius or more likely a kid trapped in adult’s body. I highly recomend it. Too bad he is not getting recognition for directing/writing, as he managed in my opinion to walk that very narrow and very slippery road of making comedy about Holocaust/nazis/World War. Trust Taika to make you cry and laugh at the same time.

    Reply
  32. Anne says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:38 am

    Can’t get past scarlett johansson being a double nominee and joker leading the noms. I’m so sad for Lupita, Awkwafina, Jlo and Zhao Shuzhen.

    Reply
  33. Rapunzel says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:40 am

    No Knives Out!? That was definitely one of the best movies of the year! Chris Evans’ sweater alone deserves a nomination more than that tree ScarJo.

    Reply
  34. Jesys says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:43 am

    Oh come on. JLo’s acting was very good for JLo. Solid. Was it Oscar worthy? Not at all. I wanted her tp be nominated too just for the fun of it.
    I dislike ScarJo as a person too but let’s not be immature. She was brilliant in Marriage Story. Didnt watch Jojo yet.
    Best actor category is the best choosen. Parasite deserves all the awards but prob only get Best Foreign Picture, bc god forbid the Academy admit great (better) movies are made outside the US-UK circuit. Ofc 1917 is nominated. I love Sam Mendes, but ofc a war movie by a white male is among the best of the year,as every year. *fart sounds* oscars so white nd male,no surprise

    Reply
  35. LeonsMomma says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:45 am

    Agree with @JAS about horror always being snubbed. Lupita should have gotten nominated as Best Actress; and in best supporting Rebecca Ferguson and Kyliegh Curran, both in Doctor Sleep (There is a scene that Kyliegh does in the movie that is so crazy good.)
    Comedy also gets downplayed—loved “Booksmart” which should have gotten original screenplay and some best supporting nods.
    Don’t get me started about “The Irishman”—boring AF, and Leo is awful — that accent — in OUATIH (or whatever the acronym is) . Marriage Story is annoying—an “An Unmarried Woman” with Jill Clayburgh a much better story about divorce.
    And Laura Dern is doing Renata “Lite”
    in “Marriage Story.”

    Reply
  36. Elle says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:48 am

    Alfre Woodard was phenomenal in Clemency. She should have been nominated for best actress and, I think, won. But no nomination is just ridiculous.

    Few people saw Clemency but that’s no excuse as 1917 wasn’t even available in most theaters until 2020.

    I wish fair-minded people in the industry would get together and invent another awards show without the baggage. Stop trying to fix this messy polluted system and start fresh.

    I also feel for Awkwafina and The Farewell. I worried when she won the Golden Globe that it would be another Crazy Rich Asians situaton-early lower tier acknowledgement then ignored.

    Reply
  37. Tiffany says:
    January 13, 2020 at 9:53 am

    Voting members: Well, we can’t nominate Florence Pugh for Midsommer because we would get called out for completely ignoring Us in which Lupita Nyoug’o was flat out fantastic and should be nominated. But let’s give it to Florence instead for her go the bathroom and you miss her performance in Little Women instead. You know, so they won’t figure us out *wink*.

    Reply

