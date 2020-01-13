Palace sources claim Prince Harry is ‘behaving like a bolshie teenager’

If you’re like me, you believe that Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair is a mouthpiece for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Middleton family writ large. Nicholl’s claim to royal-commentator fame was a series of good exclusives about Kate before, during and after Will and Kate’s engagement. Over the past decade, Nicholl’s coverage of Kate has grown more sugary and I’ve taken to referring to Nicholl as “Kate’s hagiographer.” So… keep that in mind, and question where this story is coming from. Nicholl has an exclusive about how the Queen is super-disappointed in how Harry has handled everything around Sussexit, and even before Sussexit. The actual queen, not Future Queen Kate. Although who knows.
Hurt betrayal: Initially the response among senior royals was of hurt betrayal and even fury that the couple would make such an important announcement without consulting the Queen. Now the family is working things out with the world watching, and the Queen is keen to find a resolution before irreparable damage is done to arguably the biggest brand in the world—the British Royal Family. The Queen is more aware than anyone just how dangerous and unsettling this chapter could be for the House of Windsor. Just months ago Prince Andrew was forced to step down (for far more serious and controversial reasons), and now the royal family set to lose two key players who are two of the most popular members of the family.
The Queen is upset: “Perhaps it’s a generational thing, or the way she was brought up, but duty is everything to the Queen and she will find this the most upsetting part of all,” says one of the Queen’s closest confidantes. Duty has been instilled in her since she was a young girl and the crown is everything to her, which might explain why one family source said that she was as much “perplexed” as she was hurt by what happened last week.
A bolshie teenager? “At the end of the day she is 93 and this has been a genuine shock for her,” the source said. “After everything she has done for Harry she feels monumentally let down. All she has done is accommodate him and Meghan from the start. The family are all very upset at how the Sussexes have behaved, not least because of the impact it has had on the Queen, who has a very frail husband, the whole Andrew problem to deal with and now Harry, who is frankly behaving like a bolshie teenager. He has dropped a bombshell and left the Queen to pick up the pieces. It has not been great for their relationship. What was once a very warm and jokey grandmother grandson rapport has dissipated.”
The Queen was mad that Harry & Meghan wanted to plan their own wedding: “She was very upset by some of Harry’s demands and the way he went about certain things. He didn’t want to use the Queen’s staff for the wedding, he and Meghan brought in their own florist and cake makers, and Harry apparently asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to marry them before consulting the Queen and the Dean of Windsor, which wasn’t the correct way to do things. I think she was dismayed by his attitude in general and I remember speaking to her and her being rather upset by how beastly Harry was being. Their relationship was quite badly damaged by it all.”
What have the Sussexes been refused? Pointedly she did not rule out plans for them to scale back and spend more time overseas when they first raised the idea in the run up to Christmas. “There’s a feeling that what in the last two years have they been refused?” said a royal source. “There has always been a willingness to consider. The Queen is always there to talk about family matters but when it comes to matters of monarchy and the institution it’s not off the cuff. It’s not just a case of popping over for tea to discuss it. Decisions made on things like that have ramifications for three generations going forward and time was needed to get this right.”
I continue to enjoy how we’re supposed to believe that the Queen was handed the shock of her life with the Sussexit announcement AND that Harry had told her and BP staffers in advance of what he wanted to do, only to get the royal run-around for months. I continue to enjoy the argument of “when did the Queen ever say ‘no’ to Harry” especially when it’s preceded by all of the bitter-bitch complaints about how Meghan dared to ask for a particular tiara, or the Sussexes wanted to do a few things their own way for their wedding, etc. “… And now Harry, who is frankly behaving like a bolshie teenager. He has dropped a bombshell and left the Queen to pick up the pieces.” Yes, it’s such a f–king shock to everybody why the Sussexes want to go.
Translation: Henry is not taking anyone’s shit …
Im kind of confused by the coverage of this story. From reading the Sussex’s website, it doesnt appear that they want to leave at all? It seems like that want to still keep their patronages, work with the Queen, AND be able to make their own money using their titles while also working in Canada. Can someone explain how the narrative has changed to them “leaving” the BRF?
Exactly-they just wanted to step back from being senior royals (more like Beatrice and Eugenie) and not be on the royal register.
This whole thing blew up because of that snarky response from BP and the tabloids whipping it into a “they quit!” Frenzy.
TQ is on my last nerve.
Harry is acting like a man whose marriage and child are of utmost importance, choosing the family he created over the crap he was dealt. I’m not seeing behavior of an immature, spoilt teen.
wonder why he wants to leave?
Right after Harry goes above and beyond what is required of him and put his name to a joint statement with William that lets William off the hook for being a bully, we get Cambridge BFF Katie Nicholl writing this sort of crap!? Are you kidding me!?
My concern is that they’re going to slow walk this to try and keep Harry and Meghan split up in the hope that Harry will see “reason” in time and they can convince him to dump her.
I’m sorry. I do understand that the Queen takes the crown VERY seriously. I’d imagine after the way things went down with the line of succession, that she truly believes her duty is to fill this role first and foremost, and family and everything else comes later.
But what good has that done? From all I can tell it’s kept things afloat for them, but at the cost of their family. There is SO much repression, and misery in this family. Parenthood has always taken a backseat to the crown. Being there for your children has always taken a back seat. You have generations of deeply damaged people all being forced to keep a certain appearance and pretend that everyone is fine, because pretending is SO much better than showing genuine human emotion. And that’s not even taking into account the Andy’s of the world. Even the best behaved of this lot could use decades of therapy.
While I’m sure she’s upset – she can take all of the seats. She played the biggest hand in everything that is crumbling around her.
A “bolshie teenager…” that term is so specific and not commonly used, I can’t help but feel a message is being sent here. Either this person inadvertently gave away their identity, or they are specifically sending a message to Harry and Meghan by revealing themselves like this.
Any bets on this person? An actual courtier? Poisonous Princes Michael of Kent?