OscarsSoWhite forever: how did Jennifer Lopez, Lupita & Awkwafina get snubbed?

Don’t get me wrong, there were some good Oscar nominations in today’s list – I was happy to see Antonio Banderas and Florence Pugh and Anthony Hopkins, absolutely. But lord, Japanese Tree Scarlett Johansson got TWO nominations and they slept on Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o and Awkwafina? I’m not sure if Lupita and Awkwafina came into the awards season with many expectations, but Jennifer Lopez DID. The Hustlers fam absolutely believed that J.Lo deserved a nomination and it’s legitimately shocking that she didn’t get one.
So, yeah, curious and curiouser that Cynthia Erivo is the only woman of color among ten actress nominations. We’re #OscarsSoWhite again. For years, the Academy has been taking pains to make the Oscar nominations younger and less white, and you know what? IT IS NOT WORKING. It is not working when, in 2020, we’re still having these same conversations. And I hear the arguments of “well, Lupita maybe wasn’t that great and it was a horror film” or “Jennifer Lopez was playing a stripper/gangster for goodness sake.” They literally gave two nominations to ScarJo, who spent all of last fall CAPING for Woody Allen repeatedly. They gave Margot Robbie a nomination for being blonde rather than recognize a Puerto Rican actress.
Anyway, this will be a larger conversation AGAIN this year.
i genuinely think not nominating j lo is rooted in racism and sexism about the kinds of performances the oscars deem worthy of praise doNOT @ me
I would NOT like to thank the academy
so:
- absolutely no one nominated from the farewell including golden globe winner awkwafina
- no lupita
- no female directors (neither noah or taika)
- joker and tarantula everywhere
- parasite cast snubbed
- no golden globe winner taron
- no portrait of a lady on fire pic.twitter.com/HHjTS3bPfR
No women nominated in directing. The Farewell completely shut out. No Jennifer Lopez. No Frozen 2. No Spirit for best original song. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/0azejWVPha
Jennifer Lopez was snubbed from her first ever Oscar nomination so others could be recognized for playing the same basic white women characters 🤬🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/feVq2UFYxA
Lupita and Awkwafina for sure deserve all the recognition. JLo, nope. I don’t get the Oscar talk for this performance at all. Maybe for Some of her past roles, but not this.
Co-sign. I’m pissed Awkwafina got snubbed. I finally saw Hustlers and it wasn’t that great? Boring for me. I don’t think JLo was spectacular at all. She was fine. The movie had major tone problems.
I was so excited to see Hustlers and could barely get through it without falling asleep when I finally rented it. It was all over the place and felt like a very formulaic crime movie. I was disappointed.
I agree. Bring magnetic on screen doesn’t equal oscar worthy performance. The other two had more solid performances and were contenders who should be in the race.
Agree, the JLo buzz seemed planted and people just went along with it. There was no way.
On the other hand, I will complain about Lupita erasure until my last breath.
Jodie Turner-Smith was excellent in Queen and Slim.
Ding, ding, ding!1111
Co-sign. J-Lo’s performance was not that remarkable. Sorry.
Agreed, JLo is NOT the same category as Awkwafina or Lupita, I’m tired of people pretending that she is.
JLo is a terrible terrible actress and I will die on this hill. She’s awful. She telegraphs every line and every emotion. I can see her brain chewing on her acting while she’s delivering lines. Her face doesn’t move, etc.
The Academy is unable to recognize the work of actors of color, UNLESS it have something to do with slavery. Hence, Cynthia Erivo being the only nominee of color for a performance that wasn’t even that good. WOC taking charge of their lifes like Luipita in US and J-Lo in Hustlers? Hell to the no.
I didnt think JLo was that good in Hustlers – but I was pretty sure she would at least get nominated.
I havent seen Us or the Farewell so cant comment on the actual performances, but Lupita is obviously an excellent actress so I believe people who say she should have been nominated. and Awkwafina can win a GG for her performance but not even nominated for an Oscar?
Anyway in general – not a good look for the Academy. Maybe you can explain each individual snub, but when Beyonce cant even get a nomination – yeah…….#oscarssowhite indeed.
Unfortunately, GG wins don’t usually equate to Oscar nominations. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association tends to make some quirkier choices where the Oscars are more buttoned up. The one doesn’t really relate to the other.
Except, they do? The other GG winners for acting got Oscar noms (not Taron though). I get that they are quirkier, and there’s a different voting pool, but the GGs absolutely provide insight into who is going to get an Oscar nomination. Of course its not fool proof, esp since the Oscars dont have the comedy/musical category the GGs do, but given the Oscars overall race problem it looks bad that a GG winner was not even nominated.
Oh fuck this shit. Just give the Oscars to Zellweger, Phoenix and this pile of garbage called Joker (we know you will) and cancel the rest. The Academy is a bunch of white middle-aged racist men who will always vote for themselves and blonde waspish looking women. None of this nonsense means anything anymore anyway.
This
It could go to Scarlet Johansson for playing an Asian Tree, I mean, a sad WASP.
nah, don’t think so. There is nothing Hollywood loves more than biopics about famous Hollywood personalities. Zellweger has it in the bag. She should start drinking away to get into the right condition to barf-whisper her acceptance speech.
The Lupita one makes me so mad. I get that the Academy has historically been snobbish towards horror films but she was so incredible in “Us” that she lifted it even beyond its genre. It’s racism, pure and simple.
Totally agree.
And I am also going to bring up in this thread (sorry) the performances of Kyliegh Curran and Rebecca Ferguson in Doctor Sleep were amazing.
Lupita is the only one I felt really strongly should get nominated out of these three. Her transformation between the two characters she played was masterful. Us was one of my favorite movies of 2019.
J.Lo and Awkwafina were both very good, but I wouldn’t say GREAT. I think Awkwafina WILL go on to become a super well-respected actress, but I felt it was apparent in The Farewell that she’s still kinda new and will grow to become a better actress in a few years (not saying she was bad or anything, but her character mostly just frowned the whole movie. Idk.) The Farewell itself should’ve been recognized as a film, though.
No Eddie Murphy and he was great
Infuriating.
And soooooo revealing. The world is being run by men. The United States is being run by old white men. The Oscars voters are primarily old white and not interested in stories about anything other than white guy stories.
I used to love Joaquin but I can NOT with Joker! He was phenomenal as Johnny Cash and I’m gonna leave JF there in my memory.
Where is the Eddie Murphy nom?
I just…it’s just SO BLATANT. We are a toxic racist abused society sleeping with our abuser, living with constant reminder of our own powerlessness. I’m sick of it.
And I’m white! I can not even fathom the exhaustion and rage if you are a person of color- a woman of color.
ScarJo is what they want: white, buxom, and constantly singing the praises of the patriarchy while calling herself an advocate for women.
No more! Oscars: do better!!!
The world has always been run by men. That’s why we are in the current sh*tstorm. I truly wish more women would run for office and change the nunbers in the House and Senate in particular. More women means more voices of reason. We are the majority in population numbers!
I totally agree about Eddie Murphy, Total snub. he was awesome
I’m angriest about Lupita and Jordan Peele. Both deserved. The only black actress nominated was the one playing a slave? Seriously?
The Academy needs to have its dose of slavery porn every other year.
Eddie Murphy should have been nominated
So ridiculous! Enjoy the lower viewership each year, Oscars!
I don’t know how the Farewell or Parasite didn’t get more recognition? Well I do but still. They are both incredible cultural stories that deserve several nominations. Can you imagine how great the Oscars would look if they gave them both a slew of noms? They fucking blew it big time.
What especially infuriates me about the JLo snub is that men get rewarded by the Oscars for playing these types of characters ALL the time. They’ve spend DECADES rewarding male actors who play mobsters and gangsters. If Brando, De Niro, Pacino, Pesci, etc. can get nominated/win for playing gangsters, (hell, some of them have built their entire careers with critical acclaim for these roles), why shouldn’t JLo be recognized? Because she isn’t playing the gun moll or the wife who supports her man? What a bunch of bull.
Sharon Stone was nominated for Casino so, yeah, that’s not the argument I want to hear today either. Gangster/grifter/showgirl, boom.
You’re exactly right.
Dont include J-Lo is this. She has been playing this character all of her recording career….
rest is valid though
Well, we all know HOW actors like Lopez and Awkwafina were snubbed. The old, White, Male members of the academy didn’t vote for them They would rather vote for a woman they KNOW will stand by them if they get caught with their pants down.
It is outrageous the racism here. Why why why do they not learn? Year after year the racism is supported. I knew it would be this way but where is a the love for Us? Arguably Jordan Peele’s best film and screenplay to date, (directing and screenplay nominations are entirely appropriate here) and Lupita’s acting was incredible. He won the screenplay for Get Out and Us is better. A lot better. The two characters Lupita played (One a doppelgänger) were so different and she was magnificent. Also cast in an ensemble, that should have been a nomination too. As for Hustlers, I haven’t seen it yet but I’m convinced Lopez should have been nominated as well and that deep cultural racism and sexism are what lost her the nomination. I’m Boycotting and SAG watching only.
I continue to not understand why so many remain in the ‘shocked’ and ‘angry’ categories of the Oscars every year. We still live in this cancelled age, but we never cancel awards. Why is that? I personally haven’t watched an awards ceremony in… shit… 15 years? Probably more. Watching those people inhale their farts have me wondering every year why we continue to give them cultural space. Quit it! Either create a new award and ignore everything oscar-related or throw away the tent and just build the brick house already lol. They’re going to slightly bend every other year or so, but they always do a quadruple full and stick the landing. It’s past time, because you’re right. It’s 2020.
What you said, every single word of it.
I agree, I’m tired of the Academy’s predictable shenanigans but I’m also really tired of the outrage it sparkles every year.
I was disappointed to see no nomination for Awkwafina. She had been building momentum. Also expected one for JLO. It has one of her better performances and would have been a good dar for the academy. I wasn’t surprised about Lupita. Her performance has been ignored all year.
As for the Oscars, they love certain things and generally reward: Men over women (white preferrably), Hollywood-centric films, War (generally WWII), Period pieces (British ideally). For POC if they want a nomination, it should be about the civil rights movement or slavery. I think that sums up the Oscars pretty well.
The Jennifer Lopez Slander in these comments, my God. Hustlers wasn’t the best movie ever, but Jennifer absolutely EARNED an Oscar nom for her performance, the end.
Every person replying that J-Lo was just good, not great, in Hustlers, and therefore was not deservig of an Oscar nod is part of the problem IMO. White actors and actresses get nominated and sometimes WIN for mediocre performances ALL THE TIME. You’re gonna tell me Margot was great in Bombshell? And J-Law, was she great in the 1,111,452 roles she has been nominated for? What about Woody Allen’s autobiographies, sorry “films”? Were they great?
Sarah, you make too much sense on these threads when it comes to implicit bias and institutionalized racism. I hope people pay attention to what you say.
Yes Sarah. This exactly.
Haha Kaiser I love that you commented on this! I was going to write something similar so I will just say that I agree with you. E. Alex Jung said it best…what kinds of performances these white men deem worthy is ridiculous. She captured not just the “sexiness” of that character but showed the reason someone like Ramona needed to be sexy in the first place. There’s a lot of rage, empathy, and remorse that JLo captures in every scene. I’m sad because she was SO good 20 years ago in Out of Sight, then did a bunch of stupid romantic comedies or weird dramas, then had this great role and didn’t get the recognition she deserved. I hope she does more things that stretch her as an actress…she’s more than capable.
Kaiser EXACTLY and goes to the root of the issue: actors if color are held to different standards than white actors. ScarJo got TWO noms fo mediocre acting, Margot Robbie got a nom for essentially being blonde but J.Lo doesn’t deserve one?? There is SO MUCH racial bias on this thread.
Sorry for being all over this thread but I have to cosign this. People of color are always held to different and higher standards than white people, and it’s no different in Hollywood.
J Lo has never been a social justice warrior, but I hope this makes her think about racism in a different way. And I hope she addresses it during her Super Bowl performance.
Scarlett Johansson is straight-up one of the most hated celebrities of this site and every single time there’s a thread about her there’s at least 15 comments mocking her and calling her an Asian Tree.
It’s not slander. It’s just an opinion different from yours. No one is saying she was awful.
I just checked my calendar after the nomination announcement, and I’m busy washing my hair & painting my nails that night. Maybe I’ll tune in next year, but this year….nope.
Why every year people are amazed by the too white Oscars. The only black actress to have won the Oscar for best lead actress is Halle Berry in 2001. Since then, no other black actress to win and no Hispanic, Asian, Indian …etc actress has never won.
Zhao Shuzhen, Yeo Jeong-Jo, and JLo deserved nominations, as did Awkwafina. But ScarJo isn’t the one I would remove from those lists. Margot Robbie really doesn’t deserve to be there this year and, while I loved that Florence Pugh gave such life to Amy, there are others who were stronger. I think Laura Dern will win Best Supporting (sorry, Kaiser) but I have problems with her performance too. It was way over the top and distracting. And I also think Renee Zellweger doesn’t deserve her nomination. She was essentially mimicking Judy Davis’s far superior performance from years earlier and not doing a great job of it. Awkwafina deserves that slot.
I can’t stand Eddie Murphy but he deserves that slot DiCaprio is holding.
Renee was awful. Awful, awful, awful. All that lip pursing. That mugging. That crinkly eyed squinting. Arrrrgh! The worst performance I’ve ever seen from a leading actress. And her singing nowhere near equalled Judy’s. Just really bad.
But it’s been demonstrated that if you play drunk, addicted, lose or gain massive amounts of weight, start writing a speech. Or if you’re ill in real life(see Liz Taylor in the dreadful Butterfield 8).
It was a horror film- but Lupita was AMAZING in both roles.
How about we let straight white men go to the Oscars, watch the Oscars, and give each other awards.
The rest of us can watch the new Billy Porter fashion show and variety hour that night.
1. Marriage Story is OVERRATED and so was Scarlett Johansson. I can’t believe she gets away With swooning over Woody Allen! Yikes!
2. Lupita was PHENOMENAL in US. I loved that movie and her amazing performance. I think that Get Out was better, though. Jordan Peele nails it. Lupita is just a solid, great actress.
3. Jennifer is a one-dimensional and overrated actress but one hell of a performer. But I’m fine with that ‘snub’
4. I NEED TO SEE LITTLE WOMEN ASAP!!!
Ok, look, Jennifer Lopez looked amazing in Hustlers and she clearly did a lot of training for it, but it was not an Oscar-worthy role by any means. She didn’t have to act for that, that is some Gigli-level acting she is going in it.
I’m more annoyed that they ignored Tarim Egerton for Rocketman. They gave the Oscar to Rami Malek last year for lip-syncing in that lazy Queen movie (where he couldn’t even act around his fake teeth) and Egerton, who did all his own singing and dancing, got nothing. THAT is a snub. It’s because they can’t give best actor to two musical biopics two years in a row.
Lupita, Awkwafina and Ana de Armas deserved noms.
J.Lo really didn’t. She hustled as hard as her character to get that Oscar buzz train started, but her performance was nothing special. If she hadn’t been making Lifetime adjacent garbage for the last decade no one would have given her any attention for this.
Personally, I am most upset about Taron Egerton. That man was incredible in Rocketman. A hundred times better than Rami Malek. The movie was cleverly written, he sang his own songs and he was magnificent. It’s really too bad his movie came out early in the year — those movies always suffer in the Academy nominations. Probably what hurt Jordan Peele and Lupita Nyong’o besides black actors being invisible to Academy members.
And ScarJo being nominated for Marriage Story — I think she was just okay in that movie. I think they nominated her for the amazingly daring act of looking plain. They often seem to fall for that.
Rocketman was absolutely the better movie than Bohemian Rhapsody in every aspect.
I’m really salty it didn’t get more recognition.
I agree with other points in this post old white dudes that make up the academy love scarjo dont they?
but IMO spirit didn’t deserve a nomination
Meh, I know a lot of people are passionate about how good JLo was in Hustlers but I still think she wasn’t all of that. I wouldn’t have protested a nomination but I wouldn’t have given it to her. An alright performance that didn’t seem like much of a stretch for her. The most memorable part of her performance wasn’t actually her acting, but a stage performance, which is what she’s known for.
I wish they had nominated someone from Parasite – anyone would do. The performances of that film were incredible. Ana de Armas was great in Knives Out too, though I think a case could be made for her actually being the lead.
A number of people (I’m one) dislike horror films and will never watch them.
I’ll bet that fewer people saw US than most of the other movies & that may account for Lupita’s omission from the nominees.
J Lo’s constant self-promotion for a nomination was a turnoff. Yes, she learned to pole dance but how much “acting” did she do?