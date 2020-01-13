OscarsSoWhite forever: how did Jennifer Lopez, Lupita & Awkwafina get snubbed?

Don’t get me wrong, there were some good Oscar nominations in today’s list – I was happy to see Antonio Banderas and Florence Pugh and Anthony Hopkins, absolutely. But lord, Japanese Tree Scarlett Johansson got TWO nominations and they slept on Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o and Awkwafina? I’m not sure if Lupita and Awkwafina came into the awards season with many expectations, but Jennifer Lopez DID. The Hustlers fam absolutely believed that J.Lo deserved a nomination and it’s legitimately shocking that she didn’t get one.

So, yeah, curious and curiouser that Cynthia Erivo is the only woman of color among ten actress nominations. We’re #OscarsSoWhite again. For years, the Academy has been taking pains to make the Oscar nominations younger and less white, and you know what? IT IS NOT WORKING. It is not working when, in 2020, we’re still having these same conversations. And I hear the arguments of “well, Lupita maybe wasn’t that great and it was a horror film” or “Jennifer Lopez was playing a stripper/gangster for goodness sake.” They literally gave two nominations to ScarJo, who spent all of last fall CAPING for Woody Allen repeatedly. They gave Margot Robbie a nomination for being blonde rather than recognize a Puerto Rican actress.

Anyway, this will be a larger conversation AGAIN this year.

