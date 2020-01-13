“Florence Pugh posted a reaction photo after she got an Oscar nom” links

Florence Pugh posted a “reaction photo” for her Little Women Oscar nomination (I kind of feel like she deserved one for Midsommer more than LW). [Just Jared]
Scott Feinberg was right, Jennifer Lopez was snubbed, how did he know? [LaineyGossip]
Oprah is no longer producing that documentary about Russell Simmons and his victims. Oh, Oprah -please rethink this? [Dlisted]
What is Cynthia Erivo wearing, my god. [Go Fug Yourself]
Yes, people my age have very clear memories about the Nancy Kerrigan-Tonya Harding incident and maybe that’s why we love to watch ice skating. [Pajiba]
Westworld returns in March, but will it make any sense? [Jezebel]
Bernie Sanders’ staffers are trashing Elizabeth Warren, how predictable. [Towleroad]
Unexpected stars accuse each other of cheating. [Starcasm]
Canadian Family Feud contestant didn’t know what Popeye eats. [OMG Blog]
Betty Gilpin’s Oscar de la Renta dress was sort of interesting. [RCFA]
The fact that the pictures of Florence naked in bed were probably taken by Zach Braff makes me want to dry heave.
😂 OMG I thought the same thing 🤢
Aside from that, I do think she is very talented.
It doesnt bug me that much. I dated some nice guys older and younger in my early 20s. Now in my 30s I’m with a guy 4 years younger. Guys in their early 20s are also dating older women (not me, but celebs do.) I find Zach kind of attractive so I get it. I don’t relate to her sharing that near naked pic or vid though ! That’s the norm now?
If you dated a 44 year old man when you were in your early 20s you were probably too young to realize they were gross creeps.
Lucia – every 44 year old man on earth would date a woman in her early 20s if he could. It doesn’t necessarily make him a creep. It makes him male. I’m trying to make my peace with who men are biologically lately. It’s difficult. In Iliza Schlesinger’s newest comedy special she points out that men simply cannot date, let alone love, someone they find unattractive, but a woman can fall in love with a man “despite his stupid face.” Yes, Iliza’s act is mostly based on tired, bs stereotypes, but I think this one is true. And it was so hard to hear, but men ARE utterly superficial. They want us hot and young. It doesn’t make them creepy. That’s who they are. I know, it’s difficult to accept that we are all first and foremost pieces of meat in their eyes.
Haha wow actually I didn’t realize he was 44. Time flies. No I actually didn’t date anyone in his forties, even until now I still haven’t. If she sees him as someone fun or a stepping stone or the love of her life it just doesn’t bug me that much, even if he were unattractive, meh, she seems confident and has her reasons
SAME. also seem like very weird photos to post but maybe i’m just getting old
Florence is simply incredible. I agree that she should have been nominated for Midsommar, but I feel like they gave her a nod because of the year she had in general. They just put it under Little Women instead. Does it bug? Yeah, kind of. Still very much deserved!
She definitely deserved the nomination for Midsommar, but that’s a horror movie, so not like, “real cinema” or whatever. serious *eyeroll*
I’m not sure that script for Bernie volunteers exactly “trashes” Warren. It just has them saying that she appeals to highly educated, more affluent people and she is not converting any non-Democrats. It even gives them the option to state that she is their second choice. I don’t see a problem with candidates trying to differentiate themselves. That doesn’t mean I buy Bernie’s talking points at all, just saying that seems a bit overblown.
Yuck. I love Bernie as a candidate as much as warren (except that he seems a little frail?) but that reminds me of the election with John kerry … “elite ivory tower” is worse to some voters than W bombing in the Middle East for gas, lies and weapon contracts.
Is it really hard to vote for a woman vastly more educated about laws and economics than you? That’s such male fragility.
I agree. Also, do we think Bernie is turning voters? I guess that idea never even occurred to me because it seems so unlikely.
I mean, it’s cute but she knew what she was doing. A call was probably coming, she couldn’t put on a top?
Also I will watch Spinning Out.
ugh she’ll probably bring him to the Oscars wont she? ugh i’m sorry she looks so young and he looks even older next to her. Im sorry I can’t help but think someone wants to date someone that young because they want someone with less of a sense of self and assertiveness, you can get away with treating them poorly.