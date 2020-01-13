The Queen releases statement: the Sussexes are stepping down as full-time royals

I wondered if we would get any information after the first day of the Sandringham “summit” and here we are. After the Queen met with Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles today at Sandringham, at least one big thing has come down: the Sussexes will be stepping away as full-time working royals, or “senior royals.” The Queen emphasizes that this was not her call, that it is what Harry and Meghan want.
The part about “they do not want to be reliant on public funds” will be interesting as it unfolds, and that’s going to be a huge part of what gets worked out this week. I suspect that Charles and the Duchy of Cornwall will be paying for this transition period, but so be it. We also have a confirmation that yes, Harry, Meghan and Baby Archie will be in North America for a time. Possibly forever, at least that’s where their homebase will be.
Omid Scobie says there will be no further statement from the palace today. I imagine there will be more meetings tomorrow and Wednesday as they iron out everything else.
Also: do you think it’s anything that Her Maj referred to them as “Harry and Meghan” and by their titles? I wonder… perhaps their titles ARE in flux.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
She DID refer to them as “the Sussexes” once in the statement, so I’m not sure about the title flux. I think between calling them “Harry and Meghan” and the constant injection of the word “family”, she’s trying to strike a softer tone for PR purposes. She’s playing the grandmother angle because the RF is looking a hot mess right now.
Good point!
They probably WILL remain D&D of Sussex… what remains to be seen is if they will be HRH or just “their Highnesses” D&D of Sussex. In one way, I DO think TRF is petty enough for the smack down, in others, I think they’d be way more afraid of being accused of vindictiveness if they did it.
Good for H&M & Archie! Welcome to North America!
@(TheOG)@Jan90067 I understand Meghan’s, but Harry was born a Prince, can they really take away his HRH?
This is how I read it too. She stresses they are family and familiar to each other …
This is what I was going to say – she’s called them “the Sussexes” as well as “Harry and Meghan”. I get the impression that whoever wrote this is trying to balance making the message sound informal and family-ish vs just straight up blunt and business-like.
Yes exactly, she’s trying to get the idea out that the family is fine! Stop looking! La la la happy families!
That’s what I thought too.
When one invokes the tone of the honorific “grandmother” for political purposes… one might be a crap grandma.
It’s all a bit slithery, referring to them as H & M and then tossing in Sussexes at the end, almost as an afterthought. Palace has got to keep the plebs on their toes I guess!
The biggest question I want answered: what made her capitulate? What leverage did Hazza bring to that negotiation? Because they’ve never been terribly keen on listening to or making concessions to him before. Was he going to spill the tea? (I hope he was going to spill the tea.)
Yeah she used the word family 3 times in the same sentence, so i agree with this.
It will be interesting to see how this unfolds, especially because it might be a blueprint for Charlotte / Louis later on. Charlotte has the type of personality that makes me think she will not want to put up with royal BS for long.
I agree with @beach. Definitely trying to keep the tone soft and play on the “grandma trying to keep her battling family together” narrative.
I think referring to them by their first names infers some warmth and the personal relationship that exists outside of being working royals.
This, it was in keeping with the statement being personal, grandma to her grand kid sort of thing. She does also call them the Sussexes in the same statement.
They’re basically going to agree to everything H&M want, now its just working out the details of how that looks financially and logistically.
More PR push and scapegoating of Meghan for KP in 4…..3…..2
Daily Heil article just posted claiming that “this is what Meghan wanted all along. She never planned to stay in the UK, but always wanted to build an empire with Harry abroad.” This empire-building narrative is a bit rich coming from the original colonizers. But go off.
no doubt Daily Fail is going to hang on that angle for the longest time. She’s suing them after all. They’ll never stop blaming her.
Hey maybe Beatrice and Eugene will be the full time royals they always wanted to be!
prince charles made clear that those york girls wont get full time. Plus those york girls dont have that much good press in uk because of their parents. if they allow york girls then sarah and andrew will have their way in palace which both william and andrew doesnt like it.
They have probably already hit Granny up for the jobs! Oh gosh, their Papa is probably so proud…
Why would they want to be working royals? Eugenie and Jack are incredibly wealthy and both have successful careers. Bea basically gets paid for letting companies say she works for them and Edo is busy building his own real estate empire.
I think they are content with jobs ,but I dont find this whole situation interesting, considering the York Princesses. I Remember when Princess Beatrice wanted to be a public speaker for APB but there was public backlash so they had to change the story of her not being with APB They had a profile for her and everything.
Luckily her job with her Affiniti supports her charity work and public speaking. Good luck to Harry and Meghan with new their new buissness venture.
I just find itInteresting some of the public response that the Sussexes are getting.
No, this is totally helping Charles with his plans to streamline the RF. So there will simply be less engagements, charities supported by the RF in the future…
Boss move. Even with the barrage of negative press they got what they wanted. Since the senior royals ignored them so much they should barely be missed by their “family.” I think calling them by their first name was a half-hearted attempt to show they are still family and put forth a “we are all FINE! We are FAMILY GOD bleep it FAMILY!l This bleeping hot mess of a family is FINE! It seems as though they indeed did not know Harry as well as they thought and weak fragile Harry just made three generations of royal take several seats! Good for them I hope this allows them to flourish.
She also calls him her grandson. She is emphasizing the family bond. I appreciate it. I find this a positive statement.
For PR, it seems to strike a good tone and basically echoes the Sussex framing.
You know, Liz, a public statement of support 6 months or so ago could have gone a long way. This is a bit of “too little, too late.”
YUUUPPPP!!!!
If only an official statement along the lines of, ‘Media, we see you, cut it out’ would have sufficed.
Now she has egg on her face, looks like a idiot and has all but let us know that she does not care unless she is told to pretend to.
Yes. THIS.
@Jen, you are absolutely right. I know that the mantra of the RF has been “never explain, never complain, never apologise”, but with the relentless and systematic bullying by the media, e.g. the Daily Mail, HM should have told the press to back off, especially during Meghan’s pregnancy – they crossed a very thick red line when they did that. Being born and bred in the UK, I’ve seen the press behave badly, but they have reached new lows that not even I thought existed. Also by not standing up for Meghan, and calling out on the racism, the Queen and BRF have given carte blanche to the racist elements of society, as the former’s inaction says ‘we don’t really want a non-white’ in the family.’
Yes.
It shouldn’t take months of attacks and them up and moving to another country for her to be supportive. And this “family” oriented statement is just more PR spin.
well said!
Yup. 6 months ago AT LEAST.
So, they’re setting it up to give Harry and Meghan everything they’ve already publicly asked for — the part-time royal gig, with Duchy funding until they say they don’t need/want it, Frogmore for when they’re in the UK–but pretending it was the Queen’s plan? That she “talked them into this” instead of them just walking away completely?
The Queen has to appear in control, it’s not a bad spin… Not a bad deal, all in all. One side gets what they wanted, the other side can save face. It works.
I think the best plan for all of them is to pretend the queen mapped out everything. The queen can say she put Harry and Meghan on the best path for them and they can say they are following the queen’s wishes.
Yep. It’s the best for the Queen, because she keeps the appearance of control and it’s the best for Harry and Meghan, because they’re shielded by it being the Queen’s decision.
Realistically, they’ll lose the Duchy funding in 5 – 10 years at most anyway, so I think they’re smart to already be transitioning away from it.
Basically this tells us Harry and Meghan could not be persuaded to change their minds.
I doubt anyone even tried.
So unfortunate to see what’s been happening to the Sussexes. I think they DID want to be a part of the royal family, but the royal family did not wish for them to be a part of it.
This whole ordeal has made me dislike William with a passion. And Kate is not far off from that sentiment.
It didn’t read to me like their titles are in flux. They’re not going to be senior royals. So they will be most commonly referred to as “Meghan and Harry” but they still will have duties, including (unless that changes) their roles with the Commonwealth. So using their titles is still appropriate.
Yay Queenie. Finally she’s stepping up and expressing a little support. I think the constant use of ‘my family’ is an embracing way to say one, they’re still family and two, let me work this out and mind your own business to everyone else. I also have a feeling Harry stood up and told them to bugger off and that they would lose him completely if they didn’t hear what he was saying. I hope he threw William under the bus for his leaking to the press and lack of support. God, I’d love to have been a fly on those walls today!
Not a bad statement, really, and I’m no fan of TQ.
I agree, it’s not a bad statement and I think it’s clear she’s trying to emphasize that they’re a part of the family. However, I also think had she (and Charles and William) been more supportive of Harry and Meghan along the way, they may not be here.
Hahahahahaha!! Have fun doing all the work Will and Kate! Kate is going to be looking to get pregnant ASAP, lest she have to take on a full time workload this year. Hahahahahaha!!!
Seriously UK, are we going to keep doing this monarchy nonsense? As a Canadian I am fine with them moving here, but I don’t want any public money spent on them. We already have enough Lieutenant Governor dead weight around to cut ribbons and unveil plaques. 🙄
They will take the titles away
No I doubt it. Because the next question would be why does Andrew still have a title. She wants us to forget about him for a while.
Why would they? What would they gain by doing that except for people, rightfully, wondering why the rapist gets to keep his titles? and why would she specifically refer to them as the Sussexes if she was going to strip them of that? Just wishful thinking on your part I’m afraid.
I really don’t think they will. The press has started to turn on the other royals for doing so little to support H&M and they have to be seeing how much international support the Sussexes are getting.
I do think they will keep titles, security and Frogmore which turns out is only worth 60K per year in rent.
Duke of Windsor was created for Edward VIII after he abdicated. No need to strip part-time royals of non-hereditary titles.
But the big thing with Edward was retention of his HRH styling for him and his wife.
The “Dook” kept is HRH title but Wallis was only referred to as “Royal Highness” within their own household.
I highly doubt that.
The titles cost them nothing. If they take them away, they can’t argue it benefits the taxpayer. They can’t justify stripping them of their titles while Andrew, Beatrice, and Eugenie keep theirs. I don’t think they’ll lose their titles.
Two reasons I think they’ll either keep their titles or (more likely) get lesser ones:
1. Brexit happening makes it even more crucial that the BRF maintains a significant presence in the Commonwealth. To have your two most popular royals living in one of those countries as technical commoners is bad for business.
2. The BRF would look even more racist than they are. Low hanging PR fruit to let them keep some of their prestige.
There’s no reason for them to be reliant on public funds. I don’t know why that’s even a discussion. Unless Harry somehow quietly blew through his inheritances they have more than enough to be fully financially independent today.
If they are doing work for the Crown, they shouldn’t have to pay out of pocket for those expenses. Other than that and security which should be paid for as they are targets solely because they are part of the royal family, they should be able to pay their own way which is what the Sussexes have said they want.
I think the choice is between they are in or they are out..there can’t be an in between because that is just too complicated.i read somewhere that meghan signed a deal with Disney to do voice over..I’m not sure what Harry will do for work. But they seem confident so I guess they have enough money to live comfortably for a long time. I’m just wondering if they get stripped of their titles, their brand will suffer as well..
The Disney deal is for charity.
Any money she made from the voice-over work was/is/will be donated to Elephants Without Borders.
None of the pics on the desk are of Harry and Meghan… hm.
Are you new here? She also doesn’t have any pics of her own actual children besides Charles. You are aware the queen has four kids in total right? The pictures are about the line of succession.
I didn’t know that. The snark wasn’t necessary.
I didn’t know that either, MoreSalt.
The Royal Reporters are giddy with this statement as they feel it paints H&M as bad guys and shows that the Queen is going to strip their titles. No mention of paying their own way. That doesn’t fit in with the narrative that Meghan is a freeloader and just wants royal perks.
Call me crazy, but shouldn’t everyone be happy they won’t be relying on taxpayer money?
Literally ALL the queen and Charles had to do was stop giving their own damn grandson/son the runaround and this whole public mess would never have happened.
Is this the first time she’s ever issued a formal statement regarding Meghan? Sure the palace sent out statements confirming Harry and Meghan’s engagement, wedding details, Archie’s birth etc. But she’s never issued a statement explicitly aimed at Meghan and Harry together. Well there wasn’t much in the statement that was too surprising, including her mention that she would have preferred they remain working royals. I do wonder where the Sussexes will primarily base themselves and I’m guessing it’ll be Canada.
This will sound really lame but I’m curious: will Archie grow up developing a British accent? If he is raised primarily in Canada, he is going to sound like Meghan/Canadian! Or maybe he’ll be able to code switch? Linguistic stuff like this fascinates me.
I actually think her referring to them by name was a to further underline her support for them and to make it more familial. There are tons of non-senior Royals who still retain titles. This statement is a start. And it undercuts the idea that the Queen is unhappy or angry. Even if behind closed doors she is.
This is just like when the Queen emphasized how she was a grandmother in her speech after Diana’s death, after being strong armed to come down from Balmoral to give it in the first place! Always locking the barn door after the horse is stolen. A show of support should have been done by her ages ago.
She also distinguished between “my family” and “royal family.” One is personal, the other is business.
I feel like she wanted to issue a more personal statement, therefor no titles. Like addressing family members.
All I have to say is the Sussexes must have had their evidence locked down and ready to go for them to get everything they wanted. 👏👏 Proud of the Sussexes getting away from that toxic environment.
Same here! Very proud of them!
They will lose the HRH but I imagine that they will keep being The Duke and Duchess of Sussesex in the same way Edward kept being The Duke of Windsor.
My personal belief was that they intended to stick it out while Granny was alive and then step down sometime after POW became king but the media scrutiny became too much and decided to duck out early.
Edward DID keep the HRH styling: HRH Duke of Windsor.
Wallis was never an HRH. I see a similar thing happen here. It wouldn’t surprise me of they even become the Duke and Duchess of Windsor (Except I don’t think Granny wants them capitalizing on the Windsor name). I wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan gives up the HRH. Harry will be allowed to keep it since he’s a born royal.
This whole thing is so, so, dumb. The Royal family is going to regret the way they treated the Sussexes. All of this could have been avoided with so, so little in the way of support. Seriously, two statements of support would have made a world of difference. One after the first set of bad press for Meghan: “The Duchess of Sussex is a cherished member of our family. We are dismayed at the increasingly slanderous treatment of her in the media, and we ask that they refrain from unwarranted speculation during this time of her pregnancy.” Something like that. If I could come up with the structure of a statement in 15 seconds, why the hell counldn’t the courtiers? Who cares if they even believe it or not? I have a sister in law who I seriously dislike–she has shown herself to be selfish and a narcissist. However, I decided that for my brother’s sake, I would welcome her and do what I could to make her feel welcome in our family. I love my brother enough to do that. Does William love his brother enough? A statement like that from KP would have worked wonders for Will’s reputation as a leader–King in waiting as he’s supposed to be. And the “two brothers bound by grief” is part of their story, and that would have played well. One more statement of support during the fall (which may not have been needed, as the earlier statement might have called off the worst of the dogs). That’s it. 2 goddamned statements and this could all have been different. That doesn’t mean that the Sussexes wouldn’t have left eventually, but they could have been phased out over time, without all of the scandal. No matter how this all plays in the UK, a lot of the RF’s reputation is global as well. The RF has shown itself to be utterly mediocre and myopic to a laughable degree. And they are supposed to be the epitome of social class and order?
As Harry is a prince by birthright and a Counsellor of State, only Parliament can remove these privileges, correct? I am aware the Queen could strip them of the Sussex titles (I doubt she will), but wasn’t sure about these two factors.
I can’t believe what a dumpster fire this entire thing was. As someone mentioned before – all they wanted was to be Eugenie and Beatrice, pretty straight forward. The only difference is no one cares about E&B. I’m pretty sure no one made a fuss when Eugenie lived in New York or where her money came from.
as i said before, this is the same thing that PW did when he first got married. The only differnce is Harry and Meghan told everyone about it and not what PW did, pretending to be a pilot when he was partying too much. They will come back and be senior royal again in a couple of years once their family life is more settled. Now when is Kate going to be a full time royal since her children are at school.now
I doubt they ever return as senior working royals unless there is a tragedy. I think they’re just done with the treatment they’ve received.
And Kate will never be full time royal because that would require effort and initiative as opposed to keenness.
Fact Check Monarchy Net Worth 88 Billion
Megan and Harry will be well funded and the amount will not be disclosed with honesty. NDA’s on both sides, limits on the press coverage.
TQ is doing nothing more than covering her anatomy as quickly as possible.
“My family” used repeatedly is a power move, I love her.
Hahaha. Goof luck William and Charles. Have fun throwing each other the bus.
I hope William enjoys getting what he asked for. He and Kate and their poor kids are going to be microscopically analyzed… did Kate shrug? Is William gardening again? Whoever decided to run Meghan off and get Harry to divorce her so he could be their piñata again… you got half your wish. You ran them off, but your abuse made them stronger together. I sincerely cannot wait until Karma come for thee. This was all so unnecessary and stupid. A family was put through hell over petty jealousies and enormous egos.
The title pulls better not happen, not with Andrew still has his. That will be a new round of bad press for the Windsors..
This is not Edward and Wallis. They still come back to the U.K. I bet leverage over William is financial shenanigans with the Royal Foundation, like using the funds to pay the Middletons for their failing business.
If they do gain their freedom from all of this, they have the potential to do wonders for awareness, for fund raising, and for philanthropic start-ups all over the world. They could be like Audrey Hepburn or Angelina Jolie–using their status and celebrity to display for the world the causes that matter.
And…they could also be happy, able to answer false press freely and able to speak their minds without fear of social and financial retribution from Bubba and Pa.
No the titles and HRH will remain because even the atrocious royal reporters agree that when diana lost her HRH it gave the family so much negative publicity.
Also with this “soft spoken grandma” tone the queen is taking it will look really bad PR wise for them to strip the first biracial member of the family of titles/HRH.
Interesting that the US was not included.
Maybe the Us govt hasnt yet agreed to providing them security?
Idk how this makes more dependent and not rely on public funds when the funds for their security are now coming from
Other gov’ts.
I honestly wonder how estranged they’ll be, especially from the Cambridges, after this. Publicly they’ll attend weddings and funerals of course but i cant see them spending much time together just the two families do you?
I want to be a fly on the wall at Anmer Hall. Is this what Kate bargained for? She really needs to work now haha!!
That’s nice and all but like previous posters have stated, too little too late.
There could have been such better handling of this with regard to protecting Meg in the beginning. I hate the old mentality of “we’re Royal, you’re in it now. Stop complaining and just get on with it”. It’s extremely unusual for someone not from that world to just settle into.
How many years was Kate protected and kept out of the way until she was ready, yet still she does the bare bloody minimum..
Like any work place environment, one can typically sense when things aren’t right and you’re being shoved out. Imagine that on the level they are experiencing.
Get it, Sussexes!
I hope this agreement involved them permanently blocking the Cambridge’s and Kensington Palace from colluding with the British media against them ever again? If I was harry I would have used that ‘neuclear hard evidence’ as leverage and the next negative story about them, the neuclear evidence is released. I’m assuming something to that effect happened. I hope there is an assurance of their safety too, and a nice payout to set them up. Its most likely why harry agreed to co-sign that weak ass statement to save williams ass.
A couple in their mid 30’s wanting to be financially independent how can anyone find fault with that…..oh wait the Brits
I think the lack of titles in the statement is more to make it more personable and familial. This is straight from the queen and Harry’s grandmother. The word family appears in it a lot and she refers to him as her grandson as well. Doubt it has anything to do with their titles.