The Queen releases statement: the Sussexes are stepping down as full-time royals

I wondered if we would get any information after the first day of the Sandringham “summit” and here we are. After the Queen met with Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles today at Sandringham, at least one big thing has come down: the Sussexes will be stepping away as full-time working royals, or “senior royals.” The Queen emphasizes that this was not her call, that it is what Harry and Meghan want.

The part about “they do not want to be reliant on public funds” will be interesting as it unfolds, and that’s going to be a huge part of what gets worked out this week. I suspect that Charles and the Duchy of Cornwall will be paying for this transition period, but so be it. We also have a confirmation that yes, Harry, Meghan and Baby Archie will be in North America for a time. Possibly forever, at least that’s where their homebase will be.

Omid Scobie says there will be no further statement from the palace today. I imagine there will be more meetings tomorrow and Wednesday as they iron out everything else.

Also: do you think it’s anything that Her Maj referred to them as “Harry and Meghan” and by their titles? I wonder… perhaps their titles ARE in flux.