Will Smith surprises receptionist for her retirement, 30 years later

I watched the video in one of Will’s weekend Instagram posts and can’t stop smiling. Will shared a video of himself surprising Anita Scipio on her last day at iHeartRadio, where she worked as a receptionist. Will met Anita when he went on one of his first interviews 30 years ago and never forgot her. Need to watch something to cheer yourself up? Here you go:

I love how happy they are to see each other. Anita is so excited to see Will, and he’s genuinely touched by how moved she is, and is just thrilled to see her. She remembers everything about that meeting. She’s probably spent the past two decades telling people the story of how she happened to meet Will Smith before he became a star, never imagining that she’d see him again. It’s an incredible gift to be able to reconnect with people after decades, and it’s lovely that someone at work decided to try and reach out to Will to see if he could come surprise Anita on her last day. It’s also fantastic and sweet that he was able to stop by. I’m glad that they are going to keep in touch, too. Anita has 15.7 thousand Instagram followers as of Monday night. I suspect that that number is going to continue to climb. Fellow iHeartRadio employee Charlamagne tha God also came to Anita’s retirement party, according to a post on her Instagram:

I love what she says in her profile: “I love to make people smile & helping those in need.” If Will’s and Charlamagne tha God’s posts are any indication, Anita certainly did that over the course of her career. (It seems that everyone calls her “Mama.”) I’m sure that she’ll continue to do that in her retirement. People with her kind of good energy are rare, and are wonderful to be around. Congratulations to Anita! May she have a long, happy retirement.

